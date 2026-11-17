Draymond Green Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Nov 17, 2026, 10:19 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to right elbow inflammation and soreness. The issue first surfaced on the injury report Nov. 6, but Green has continued to play through it. He finished Monday's loss to New Orleans with two points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes. Green hasn't topped seven points in any of his 12 appearances, leaving assists, rebounds, and defensive stats as his main fantasy contributions. If Green and Al Horford (back) both sit, Charles Bassey could be in line for a larger frontcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Amen Thompson Listed as Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 10:12 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with the Indiana Pacers due to left knee soreness. Thompson missed Monday's loss to Miami after posting 26 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists against Washington the night before. The 24-year-old is averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 53.5 percent from the field this season. If Thompson remains sidelined, Tari Eason could stay in the starting five, while Reed Sheppard should have room for a larger role off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 10:05 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a lumbar strain, marking his second straight absence. The rookie did practice Tuesday, so there are at least signs that a return may not be far off. Flemings is averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 12 appearances after working his way into the starting lineup. With CJ McCollum (calf) also sidelined for at least four weeks, Atlanta will likely lean more on Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to help organize the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Ruled Out Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 9:57 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Detroit Pistons due to bilateral patellar tendinopathy, marking his sixth straight absence. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.2 threes across nine appearances this season. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Jeremiah Fears should remain heavily involved after recording his first career triple-double Monday with 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Golden State. Saddiq Bey should also continue carrying a larger scoring load while Murphy remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Grayson Allen a Late Scratch for Tuesday in Los Angeles
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 9:34 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) was added late to the injury report and ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 31-year-old is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.4 threes while shooting 45.8 percent from deep through 13 games. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) already unavailable, Allen's absence leaves Charlotte even thinner on the perimeter. Coby White should have the ball in his hands more often, while Sion James and Royce O'Neale could both benefit from the extra wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Kawhi Leonard Out at Least Another Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:56 PM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) has progressed in his strength and conditioning program but will remain sidelined for at least another week. Leonard has not played since Oct. 23 due to left knee swelling and is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals across two appearances. Toronto plans to provide another update next week, and Leonard could face a minutes restriction whenever he is cleared. Until then, Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles should continue seeing extra run, with Allen Graves also picking up minutes in the wing rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc J. Spears
Jaylen Brown Will Miss Wednesday's Game in Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:50 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic due to a left hamstring strain. Brown felt tightness late in Monday's win over Brooklyn after finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes. The 30-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his first season with Philadelphia. His absence leaves a sizable chunk of offense up for grabs, with Tyrese Maxey likely to carry even more of the scoring and creation while VJ Edgecombe gets a chance to be more involved.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kyle Neubeck
Isaiah Stewart Ruled Out Again Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:41 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, marking his second straight absence. The former Piston is averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.2 minutes across 10 appearances this season. Zach Edey is coming off a strong 23-point, 10-rebound showing Monday against Washington, but Stewart's absence is more likely to open reserve minutes for Quinten Post and Taylor Hendricks. Stewart's next chance to return comes Thursday against Golden State.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
Ty Jerome Out for Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:33 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a right hip impingement. It will be his third straight absence after the injury was previously listed as right hip soreness. Jerome leads Memphis with 25.4 points and 5.3 assists per game. Cam Spencer has filled in well at the point, coming off a 12-point, nine-assist showing Monday in Washington, while Javon Small made a case for more run with 12 points and 12 assists off the bench. Memphis may lean on both again Wednesday, with Jerome's next chance to return coming Thursday against Golden State.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
GG Jackson Out at Least Three Months
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:25 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center GG Jackson (foot) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot and will be re-evaluated in approximately three months. The 21-year-old suffered the injury Saturday against Brooklyn and previously fractured the same bone in his right foot in 2024. Jackson was averaging 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 15.0 minutes this season, so his absence carries limited fantasy impact by itself. Jerami Grant and Taylor Hendricks should both have room for more minutes, with Hendricks worth monitoring after posting a career-high 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists against the Nets.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Thomas Sorber Out at Least 6-8 Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:14 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Thomas Sorber (knee) underwent another arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Tuesday, according to Clemente Almanza of USA Today. The 20-year-old is expected to resume on-court activities in six to eight weeks before beginning another ramp-up toward game action. Sorber missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL and also underwent a scope on the same knee in July. He has yet to make his NBA debut, leaving little immediate fantasy value. With Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein and Aday Mara should continue handling the bulk of Oklahoma City's center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Jayson Kent Starts in Place of Avdija
Jayson Kent will start in place of Deni Avdija.— Sahal Arwo (@ArwoNBA) November 18, 2026
HUGE opportunity for the two-way forward and a bold decision from Micah Nori. #RipCity
Nov 17, 2026, 7:39 PM ET
Kevin Huerter Enters Starting Lineup for Robinson
Kevin Huerter will start tonight for Duncan Robinson. No other lineup changes: Cunningham, Jenkins, Thompson and Collins.— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) November 18, 2026
Nov 17, 2026, 7:38 PM ET
Cody Williams Starting for Kuminga
Cody Williams gets the start for Kuminga https://t.co/e4iLKQWyrt— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 18, 2026
Nov 17, 2026, 7:37 PM ET
Deni Avdija Ruled Out for Tuesday's Game vs. T-Wolves
Brad Camara
Blazers say Deni Avdija is OUT for tonight’s game @ MIN.— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) November 18, 2026
Nov 17, 2026, 7:23 PM ET--Brad Camara - RotoBaller
Asa Newell Likely Out at Least Four Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Nov 17, 2026, 5:17 PM ETBrad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports that Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (toe) underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a plantar plate tear in his left great toe and will be re-evaluated in approximately four months. Newell sustained the injury during the Nov. 4 victory over Washington. The 21-year-old is averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 11.0 minutes through five games this season. With Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also sidelined, Corey Kispert and Aaron Wiggins could see additional minutes.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brad Rowland
Jonathan Kuminga Ruled Out on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Nov 17, 2026, 4:59 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (shoulder) will sit out Tuesday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a bruised right shoulder. The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Monday's 106-98 win over Portland, exiting with 6:35 remaining in the fourth quarter and not returning. He finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes and is averaging 12.4 points and 5.7 rebounds this season. With Kuminga sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back, Terrence Shannon Jr. should see a larger role, giving him some streaming value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Timberwolves PR
CJ McCollum Sidelined Four Weeks With Calf Strain
Andrew Lennox
Nov 17, 2026, 4:44 PM ETAccording to Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network, Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (calf) is set to miss at least four weeks due to a left calf strain. The 35-year-old is averaging 14.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes through 14 games this season. With McCollum sidelined, Aaron Wiggins should take on an expanded role. Wiggins is already averaging 13.9 points in 25.6 minutes per game, making him worth considering as a fantasy pickup for managers seeking a scoring boost.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Brad Rowland
Jaxson Hayes Won't Face the Clippers on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:20 AM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, marking his second straight absence with a left knee strain. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 64.1 percent from the field this season. Mo Bamba made the most of Sunday's spot start, finishing with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 36 minutes. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) also sidelined, Bamba should remain busy as Utah enters a stretch of five games in seven days.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Walker Kessler to Miss First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 8:09 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (leg) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to right lower-leg soreness, marking his first absence of the season. The former Utah Jazz big man has been a consistent presence inside, averaging 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks while shooting 68.0 percent from the field through 14 games. With Kessler sidelined, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Kevon Looney are expected to split the available frontcourt minutes. Kessler's next chance to return comes Wednesday against his former team, Utah.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Ruled Out Again Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 17, 2026, 7:45 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to a left heel contusion and bone bruise. It will be his second straight absence after he also sat Sunday against Phoenix. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points per game, leaving plenty of offense to replace. Quentin Grimes stepped into the starting lineup Sunday and responded with 22 points, six rebounds, and two steals in 37 minutes, putting him in position for another sizable role. Luka Doncic should also remain heavily involved after pouring in 43 points against the Suns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report