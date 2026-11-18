Sam LaPorta Could Be The "Odd Man Out" in Detroit This Offseason
Nov 18, 2026, 9:51 AM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta could be the "odd man out" this offseason, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Graziano notes that Detroit's salary cap situation, especially on offense, is complicated by huge contracts for Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Penei Sewell. LaPorta is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has said he's frustrated that he hasn't received an extension from Detroit yet. "In three months, if I don't get to wear the Honolulu Blue and play for the Lions anymore, it's going to be all good. I'll go get paid somewhere else. So, whatever." In 51 career games, LaPorta has caught 222 passes for 2,519 yards and 23 touchdowns, averaging 9.8 half-PPR fantasy points per game over his first four seasons. LaPorta will be a big name to watch this offseason, as he's sure to have several landing spots in March.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
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George Pickens Prefers to Stay in Dallas Long Term
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:43 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens prefers to remain with the team long term, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Pickens is currently playing under the franchise tag and is set to become a free agent in 2027 unless both sides agree to a contract extension or the team tags him again. Through nine games, Pickens has caught 50 of 80 targets for 676 yards and five touchdowns, slightly behind the pace he set during his career season in 2025. The Cowboys could face a tight salary-cap situation entering 2027, with quarterback Dak Prescott carrying a projected $76 million cap hit and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's accounting for another $46 million. Pickens is expected to be one of the top names to watch this offseason, but staying in Dallas appears to be his ideal outcome.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
There Could Be a Scenario in Which the Rams Let Puka Nacua Hit Free Agency
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:29 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams could let star wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) enter free agency for the 2027 season, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. The Rams didn't re-sign Nacua in the offseason, even as other receivers like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake London, and Zay Flowers received monster extensions. Nacua is in the final year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract, which currently places him as the 194th-highest-paid receiver in the NFL. In 51 games, Nacua has hauled in 383 of 525 targets for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns, ranking among the NFL's top receivers since entering the league. Graziano cites his playing style, injury concerns, and off-the-field allegations as potential reasons Nacua could hit the open market in March. Nacua is sure to be one of the top names to watch this offseason, and fantasy managers in dynasty leagues should monitor this situation closely.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Dan Graziano - ESPN
Gardner Minshew Undergoes Surgery to Repair his Torn UCL
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:19 AM ETArizona Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew (elbow) underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair his torn UCL, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Minshew suffered an elbow injury in his first start with the Cardinals in Week 9, tearing his UCL and ending his 2026 season. Fowler reported that Minshew is doing well and should make a full recovery for the 2027 season. In two games, the eighth-year quarterback completed 38 of 53 passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions, including a huge comeback victory in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Minshew is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2026 season, and his elbow injury could affect his 2027 status. He's unlikely to be a starting quarterback next season, but could serve as a backup in the right situation, assuming he's fully healthy.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Kirk Cousins' Deal May Need Adjustment to Extend Beyond 2026
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 18, 2026, 9:13 AM ETMinnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' current contract would likely need to be readjusted if he remains with the team beyond 2026. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said Cousins' contract with the Las Vegas Raiders was structured to trigger a release after one season. He is scheduled to earn $78.655 million in base salary in 2028, with that amount fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. Cousins was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders back to Minnesota, where he spent seven seasons and posted a 51-37-1 record. In his first start back with the team, Cousins completed 21 of 31 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, leading the Vikings to a 30-10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers. It's been reported that the Vikings want Cousins to remain with the team for future seasons, and based on his 2026 performances, he could warrant a new contract that provides greater salary-cap flexibility for Minnesota.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Mike Florio - Pro Football Talk
"Everything Is on the Table" in Regard to Dallas Cowboys DC Christian Parker's Status
"Everything is on the table" in regard to Dallas Cowboys DC Christian Parker's status (@JFowlerESPN)— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 18, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 8:43 AM ET
Jake Ferguson Has Been Incredibly Disappointing in 2026
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 1:15 AM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) has been underwhelming in fantasy football this season, catching just 19 passes for 136 yards through nine games. He does have four touchdowns so far, but that's not enough to make him a consistent fantasy option; he ranks as the overall TE29 in PPR scoring this year. Ferguson has been held to three or fewer catches in each of his last seven games, and he has a total of just two catches over his last three contests. The knee and ankle injuries may have contributed to his reduced production in his last two games, but at the end of the day, there's no debate that he has taken a backseat in the passing game behind receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and even Ryan Flournoy. When Ferguson does return from injury, he could end up facing significant competition from Brevyn Spann-Ford, who has played at least 66% of the snaps in each of his last three games, including an 88% snap share in Week 8. Fantasy managers in leagues with 12 or fewer teams can absolutely justify dropping Ferguson to waivers following a very disappointing first half of the season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Dontayvion Wicks Slipping Out of the Eagles' Plans After Injury?
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:47 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has now missed three consecutive games, and his absence has created a greater opportunity for Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper to carve out a substantial role on offense. Lemon and Cooper each played more than 90% of the snaps in all three games that Wicks missed, and it seems like the two young receivers could continue to handle large volume even after Wicks returns. The 25-year-old might be the odd man out among this receiver room, especially since the Eagles are set to miss the playoffs and would be wise to work on developing some of their younger pass catchers. We saw Philadelphia recently release Marquise Brown, and while Wicks isn't being cut, he could certainly have his workload scaled back heading into the second half of the season so that Lemon and Cooper can continue to develop. Wicks can be left on waivers in most fantasy football leagues as long as Lemon and Cooper remain healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kimani Vidal Has Been Less Involved on Offense
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:37 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen his involvement trend down over the last couple of weeks, and he took another step in the wrong direction with a mere 26% snap share, two carries, and two receptions on Monday against the Baltimore Ravens. This was Vidal's lowest snap share since Week 3, and his zero rushing yards represented his lowest mark since Week 2. It's possible this was a fluke, but his consistent downward trajectory since the Chargers' bye week indicates that he's slowly being phased out of a significant role. He has 5.0 or fewer PPR points in each of his last three games, taking a clear backseat to Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. Vidal had a brief stretch of fantasy relevance, but that window seems to have closed. He can be dropped to waivers in most redraft leagues as long as Hampton and Mitchell stay healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Trending Down as Eagles' Offense Struggles
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:33 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, but he's trending down in fantasy football leagues due to the downward trajectory of the Eagles' offense and Barkley's own injury issues. The Eagles are now 2-7 with no resolution in sight, making it difficult for them to get anything going in the run game. Meanwhile, Barkley has dealt with lower-body and back injuries this year, and while he's healthy now, the injury risk is a factor that should be considered heading into the back half of the season. Barkley has just 33 carries over his last three games, plus a modest 2.0 yards per carry over his last two games. His fantasy production has been salvaged by the touchdown streak, but it's not a guarantee that he'll continue to find the end zone as the Eagles' offense struggles. Managers shouldn't bench Barkley, but it's definitely safe to say that he has fallen to the low-end RB2 territory with a floor outside the top-36 running back range.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ben Sinnott on the Rise After Productive Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 18, 2026, 12:23 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott is trending up in fantasy football after finishing Week 10 with four catches, 35 yards, and one touchdown. The 24-year-old only played 35% of the snaps, but he handled his largest volume share of the season. This likely stemmed from fellow tight end Chig Okonkwo missing a portion of the game with a back injury, which left Sinnott atop the depth chart, albeit temporarily. Okonkwo should play in Week 11, but Sinnott is still worth some consideration in deeper fantasy leagues given his strong performance last week. The Commanders are in need of pass catchers to step up as reliable targets for quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) done for the year. Washington may not be able to support two fantasy-relevant tight ends every week, but Sinnott is at least worth a speculative addition in deeper leagues for the time being. He's a low-risk fantasy option with a mid-range TE2 ceiling.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud Continues to Put Together a Strong 2026 Campaign
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 11:14 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud currently ranks as the QB7 in all of fantasy football. According to Pro Football Focus, Stroud has produced 184.5 fantasy points. He averages 20.5 fantasy points per game, which ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks. In nine games, Stroud has completed 201 out of 320 passes (62.8%) for 2,462 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has added 120 rushing yards and one more touchdown in the ground game. Most recently, Stroud completed 20 out of 38 passes for 211 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Stroud remains locked in as a strong starting option at quarterback.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Stefon Diggs Continues to Lead Washington's Wide Receiver Corps
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:59 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs most recently recorded six receptions (on 10 targets) for 83 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 24-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 10. In 2026, Diggs leads the Commanders in targets (59), receptions (36), receiving yards (386) and receiving touchdowns (six). With fellow wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the rest of the 2026 campaign with a knee injury, expect Diggs to continue to play a high-volume role for Washington moving forward. According to RotoBaller, Diggs is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. Diggs has WR2 appeal and a WR3 floor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dallas Goedert Remains Productive for Eagles Despite Revolving Door of QBs
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:48 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has been steadily productive in 2026 despite playing with multiple quarterbacks. Through seven appearances in 2026, Goedert ranks second on the Eagles in targets (42), receptions (31) and receiving touchdowns (two -- tied with wide receiver DeVonta Smith for second on the team), while he ranks third in receiving yards (308). He is averaging 9.9 yards per reception. Due to a health issue with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots), Goedert has caught passes from three different players in 2026: Hurts, Tanner McKee and Joe Milton III. The Eagles are coming off of a bye week in Week 10, but in Goedert's most recent performance, he tallied five receptions (on six targets) for 50 yards (10.0 yards per catch) in a Week 9 loss to the New York Giants. According to RotoBaller, Goedert averages 8.4 fantasy points per game in half-PPR scoring formats, which ranks 11th in the NFL. He remains a strong starting option.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Isaiah Likely Has Become One of the Best Tight Ends in Fantasy Football
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is having an extremely productive 2026 campaign. He has recorded 55 receptions (on 80 targets) for 575 yards (10.5 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns through nine games. Likely leads the Giants in touchdown receptions and is second on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, behind only wide receiver Malik Nabers. Most recently, Likely tallied nine receptions (on 11 targets) for 127 yards (14.1 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. According to RotoBaller, Likely currently ranks second among tight ends with 129.0 total fantasy points (half-PPR) in 2026 thus far. He also ranks second at his position in fantasy points per game (14.3). Likely has quickly emerged as one of the best tight ends in all of fantasy football.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brian Thomas Jr.'s Low Production Makes Him a Cut Candidate
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 17, 2026, 10:20 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars were adamant about keeping wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. on the roster, and the team decided not to trade him at the deadline. However, while the Jaguars like Thomas' ability to stretch the field, his production remains low. It's been an incredibly disappointing 2026 campaign for Thomas, and fantasy managers who drafted him, as he has recorded just 13 receptions (on 26 targets) for 146 yards (11.2 yards per reception) and two touchdowns through nine games this season. Thomas is currently rostered in just 34% of Yahoo leagues, while he is started in just 6% of those leagues. According to RotoBaller, Thomas has recorded just 33.1 fantasy points in 2026 (half-PPR), and he averages a mere 3.7 points per game. While an argument could be made to stash him in deeper leagues of 14 teams or more, he is a cut candidate in most formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
TreVeyon Henderson an Obvious Cut Candidate After Landing on IR
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 10:10 PM ETIt has been a disastrous second season in the NFL for New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (illness), who landed on Injured Reserve over the weekend due to a neurological disorder. Before going on IR, Henderson was operating as the clear backup to Rhamondre Stevenson, carrying the ball 52 times for 203 yards (3.9 yards per attempt) and only one touchdown in six games played. The 24-year-old former second-rounder in 2025 from Ohio State must miss at least three more games and will not be eligible to rejoin New England's backfield until Dec. 21 on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15. And when/if Henderson does return, there is a good chance that he will not be working with quarterback Drake Maye (ankle), who could need season-ending surgery for an ankle injury that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. The Patriots suddenly have one of the most banged-up offenses in the NFL, with Henderson, Stevenson (knee), Maye, and receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) hurt. Henderson's health is of the utmost importance right now, so if the Patriots fall further out of contention, it would not be a surprise if he is ultimately shut down for the rest of the season. He is now rostered in just under half of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss
Tre Tucker Needs to Develop Chemistry With New QB
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 10:02 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker played a season-high 88% of the offensive snaps in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but it led to just one catch on two targets for nine yards in rookie first-round quarterback Fernando Mendoza's first NFL start. Tucker's line against Seattle was all the more disappointing when considering that star tight end Brock Bowers suffered an ankle injury early in the first quarter and never returned. Things could change quickly for Tucker this weekend in Denver against the Broncos if Bowers is ruled out for Week 11, but fantasy managers who have the 25-year-old rostered are probably going to want to see Tucker improve his chemistry with the young signal-caller before they trust him in their starting lineups. In the first nine games of the year with veteran Kirk Cousins under center in Vegas, Tucker had two 100-yard games and caught 33 of his 56 targets for 529 yards and four touchdowns. He was not without his duds, though, failing to catch his only target in the win over the New York Jets in Week 8. Mendoza showed immediate chemistry with second-year wideout Jack Bech on Sunday versus Seattle, with Bech drawing a team-high seven targets. All is not lost for Tucker for the remainder of the 2026 season, but fantasy managers who continue to hold him might need to stay patient.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. is Becoming a Drop Candidate
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 10:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has been unable to give fantasy managers much of any value all season long. The veteran wideout has been held to under 40 receiving yards in seven straight games. Over his last two contests, Godwin has two receptions for 16 yards. It's unlikely to get better for Godwin with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) trending towards sitting out during the Week 11 matchup versus the Detroit Lions. The Bucs are likely going to lean heavily on the run game, which is bad news for Godwin fantasy managers. Godwin has barely been a fantasy option this season and can safely be dropped in most formats for a more consistent option.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Germie Bernard's Slump Continues With Reinforcements Coming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 17, 2026, 9:53 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard gave fantasy managers a dud during Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The rookie wideout failed to haul in any of his three targets during the Sunday Night loss. This was the first time that Bernard had been held without a catch since the season opener. It was a bad game for Bernard, and it might not get much better in Week 11. Fellow wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is hopeful to return after being sidelined since getting hurt in Week 4. He would immediately move into the No. 2 role in Pittsburgh, which would push Bernard down on the depth chart. Bernard isn't a must-drop player, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect his value to increase down the stretch of the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
J.K. Dobbins No Longer the Lead Back in Denver
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 9:52 PM ETFrom Weeks 2 through 6, Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins was the clear lead back for the Broncos on early downs, seeing double-digit carries in five straight games, although it only led to 3.2 yards per carry and 234 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 73 attempts. Since rookie RB Jonah Coleman's return from injury in Week 7, Dobbins has not had more than seven carries while totaling 17 rushing attempts for 54 yards (3.2 yards per tote) and one touchdown on the ground, adding only one catch for four yards. Before the team's Week 10 bye, the 27-year-old saw 13 fewer carries than Coleman in the 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers and had a season-low four carries. Even with fellow RB RJ Harvey (knee) not eligible to return from Injured Reserve until Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins, it is fair for fantasy managers in shallower leagues to consider dropping Harvey as he takes a clear back seat to Coleman. Dobbins has been able to stay healthy so far in 2026, but he has not looked nearly as explosive as he did before his season-ending foot injury last year, when he averaged 5.0 yards per carry for 772 rushing yards and four rushing scores in 10 games in his first year in Denver. He is going to remain involved, but at best, Dobbins has become a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in a Broncos offense that has had its share of struggles despite a 7-2 overall record.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pro Football Reference