Nov 18, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

While Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker will remain with the team, senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will call defensive plays on game days. Pettine joined the Cowboys on October 12th to assist with in-game adjustments and game planning for Parker. However, with Dallas' defense ranking 30th in points allowed (28.2) and yards allowed (365.0), the team decided to make a change. Pettine was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015 and served as defensive coordinator for the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers. While it's unclear what changes the Cowboys will make to personnel or play calling, their defense is still not expected to become one of the league's best in 2026.