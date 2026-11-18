Marvin Harrison Jr. to Miss Thursday's Game
Nov 18, 2026, 3:39 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) will miss Thursday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Harrison was limited last Wednesday and missed the final two practices before Houston ruled him out of Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was listed as a nonparticipant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday, putting him in line to miss a second straight game. The Texans acquired Harrison from the Arizona Cardinals in October. He has six catches for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games with Houston, including two catches for 20 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers in his last appearance. Quarterback C.J. Stroud leaned on Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson against Cleveland, targeting them a combined 25 times. Collins caught nine of his 16 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Hutchinson turned nine targets into four catches for 58 yards and a score. Tank Dell caught three of his four targets for 21 yards, and Kayshon Boutte went without a catch on his lone target.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
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David Montgomery Expected to Return Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:25 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) is expected to return Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. Montgomery has missed four games since he was injured against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He practiced fully last Friday and was listed as questionable before sitting out Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns. Houston listed him as a full participant on Monday's estimated report and again Tuesday. Wilson also reports that Woody Marks (concussion) will miss Thursday's game, putting Montgomery in line to lead the backfield in his first game since Oct. 11. Montgomery ran 11 times for 33 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards when Houston faced Indianapolis in Week 3. He reached 20 carries in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, his season high. The Colts have allowed 131.1 rushing yards per game through Week 10. Montgomery's chance to lead Houston in carries makes him a flex option if active, with Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale also available in the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Aaron Wilson
DeVonta Smith Back at Practice Wednesday
DeVonta Smith is back at practice… pic.twitter.com/SJ9dBoYL1F— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 3:16 PM ET
De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) Doing Some Work on the Side at Practice Wednesday
Seen at #49ers practice today:— Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 18, 2026
Rookie WR De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle) doing some work on the side. First I’ve seen of that since the injury.
Nov 18, 2026, 3:16 PM ET
Spencer Shrader Remains Solid Option Despite Team's Struggles
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:15 PM ETIndianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader is still a quality fantasy kicker option even though his team has struggled to move the ball a ton this season. He has made 23 of his 25 field goals and is 19-of-20 on his extra points, so he's making nearly every kick he attempts. There's only been one game in which Shrader didn't get a field goal attempt, and he's attempted an extra point in every contest as well. In Week 11, he will go up against Houston, whom he is facing for the second time this season. Back in Week 3, Shrader made four field goals and an extra point in a rare win for Indy. Things might not go as well in Week 11, but he's still listed as K11 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he's a quality starting option in most leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Vikings Hope Jauan Jennings Can Return Against Former Team
Bruno Mulé
Nov 18, 2026, 3:12 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) could return from a two-game absence Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City, according to ESPN's Kevin Seifert. Jennings played five seasons for San Francisco and caught 55 passes for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns there last season. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that he expected Jennings to return to practice this week. Jennings was limited on Thursday of Week 9 and missed the final two practices before sitting out against the Buffalo Bills. He missed all three practices before the Green Bay Packers game and was ruled out again. Minnesota will be without Jordan Addison, who underwent thumb surgery. O'Connell said Tuesday on KFAN that the Vikings will need Jennings to make plays in the passing game with Addison sidelined. Jennings has six catches for 54 yards in six games with Minnesota. Tai Felton played 59 offensive snaps and caught three of five targets for 33 yards against Green Bay with both Jennings and Addison out.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Kevin Seifert
Deion Burks Not Worth Trying Until Results Improve
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:08 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Deion Burks has a chance at a bigger role after the team traded away Keenan Allen and Josh Downs, but until the rookie proves himself, he's one to avoid in fantasy leagues. He's played in all 10 games so far, but has only logged 127 offensive snaps. Burks has six catches for 60 yards across 11 targets, while also getting three carries and going for 21 yards. He played a season-high 34 snaps in Week 10, but failed to catch either of his two targets. Until he starts producing more, he's just a stash option in really deep leagues, while holding some more value in dynasty setups. Him being WR84 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections shows he's one to skip in all fantasy leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Bryce Young Dealing with Sore Foot, Logged Full Practice Wednesday
#Panthers practice report from today. Said Canales on Bryce Young: His foot was sore coming out of the game Sunday, but it’s been getting better and better. https://t.co/OfNSdYV7si pic.twitter.com/pbFiHrlfKO— Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 3:06 PM ET
Anthony Gould a Riskier Option with Injury Concern
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 3:03 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Anthony Gould (toe) is questionable to play in Week 11 against Houston, which makes him an even less confident fantasy option. He had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Miami, catching half of his four targets for 28 yards. He picked up the toe injury over his 32 offensive snaps, which was 54.2% of the team's total. If he can suit up, he'll have a pretty favorable matchup against the Texans on Thursday night, but he still wouldn't be anything more than a deep-league starting option. He sits as WR73 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he should only be considered in very deep leagues. Most fantasy owners should be looking elsewhere for Week 11 help, especially with Gould banged up coming into the contest.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Steelers Open 21-Day Practice Window for Roman Wilson
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:59 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) on Wednesday, according to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh. The same can be said for veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), so the Steelers could be getting some much-needed receiving reinforcements for their Week 11 matchup on the road this Sunday versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson, who has been out since Week 5, is not guaranteed to return on Sunday, but he is now eligible to be officially activated from Injured Reserve before Saturday's deadline. The 25-year-old could be a sneaky WR addition off the waiver wire this week in deeper fantasy leagues because of his chemistry with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, there still is not a ton of upside here, as Wilson will be battling for snaps and targets alongside receivers DK Metcalf, Pittman, and emerging rookie Germie Bernard in the second half of the 2026 season. In the first five games of the season, Wilson produced 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets, which obviously did not attract a ton of interest in him off the waiver wire. Wilson is currently rostered in only 5% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Ashton Dulin a Long Shot to Deliver Despite Great Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:58 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Ashton Dulin has a great fantasy matchup coming up against Houston in Week 11, but it would be a surprise to see him post a big score based on what he's done so far this season. Over six games, Dulin has just 114 yards and a touchdown on five receptions and 11 targets. Even with Josh Downs and Keenan Allen traded away, and Anthony Gould (toe) questionable to play, Dulin's fantasy ceiling is pretty low. He managed a 30-yard catch across two targets last week, but only played 13 offensive snaps, which was less than 25% of the team's total. He could surprise this week in a favorable matchup, but he should only be considered in the deepest of fantasy leagues. His WR59 mark in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections backs that thinking up.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Laquon Treadwell an Intriguing Low-Level Fantasy Option
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:52 PM ETIndianapolis wide receiver Laquon Treadwell is just a deep-league fantasy starting option for Week 11, but he's a pretty intriguing one because of his situation. After the Colts traded away Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, there's snaps and production available amongst the team's pass catchers. Treadwell got on the field for 88.1% of the team's offensive snaps in Week 10 against Miami, and he delivered 24 yards and a touchdown across three catches and targets. His Week 11 matchup against Houston is a pretty favorable one, so Treadwell is actually set up to surprise a bit again. Treadwell managed just a 20-yard catch on his lone target against Houston back in Week 3, but with a bigger role now, he's capable of much more. He sits at WR51 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he's just a deep-league option, but a sneaky-good one at that. Consider him if you are short at the wide receiver spot in those setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Steelers Open 21-Day Practice Window for Michael Pittman Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:47 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), which will give him a chance to come off Injured Reserve and play this Sunday in Week 11 against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles, according to Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live. Pittman's availability for this weekend will depend on how much he does in practice this week. It is good news for a Steelers team that was dominated by the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. In addition to Pittman, they could also be getting wideout Roman Wilson (finger) back from IR against the Eagles. The impending returns of both Pittman and Wilson is bad news for rookie pass-catcher Germie Bernard and tight end Pat Freiermuth. Pittman, 29, has been on IR since Oct. 10 after aggravating a left-foot injury. Despite catching just seven passes on 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games with the Steelers before his foot injury, Pittman is worth grabbing off the waiver wire and stashing in PPR fantasy leagues for his potential to be the team's WR2 behind DK Metcalf for the rest of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Penn Live - Nick Farabaugh
Dave Canales Believes Jonathon Brooks Is Ready to Return from IR
Canales on Jonathon Brooks and Mike Jackson returning from IR: "I think they're ready." https://t.co/nLRnkYRmhH— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 2:46 PM ET
Daniel Jones One to Skip Despite Solid Matchup
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:45 PM ETIndianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has a pretty favorable fantasy matchup coming against Houston in Week 11, but his poor results this season make him one to skip in most starting lineups. He has 1,830 passing yards over 10 games, which averages out to just 183 yards a game. Jones has seven touchdown passes to 12 interceptions, and he's completed just 59.6% of his passes. He hasn't been very involved as a runner, going for just 95 yards and a score over 33 attempts. Jones has thrown at least one pick in all but one game, and he's thrown multiple INTs in three of the past five contests, while failing to top 200 passing yards in four straight outings. He's QB26 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, which means he's the lowest-ranked starting QB as six teams have their bye weeks. Avoid Jones if possible this week.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chuba Hubbard (rest), Darren Waller (knee), Tommy Tremble (knee) DNP Wednesday
Panthers injury report:— Joe Person (@josephperson) November 18, 2026
DNP -- Okereke (foot), Waller (knee), Tremble (knee), Hubbard (rest), Simmons (knee)
Limited - Gipson (ankle)
Bryce Young back on the injury report with a foot injury, but was a full participant.
Nov 18, 2026, 2:44 PM ET
Seth McGowan Worth Considering in All Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:39 PM ETIndianapolis running back Seth McGowan has scored touchdowns in back-to-back games and has carved out a big enough offensive role to consider possibly starting him in all fantasy football leagues for Week 11. His matchup against the Texans on Thursday night is pretty average. The teams met back in Week 3, when McGowan wasn't nearly as big an offensive threat for Indianapolis. Along with a score in two straight games, McGowan has 122 rushing yards over 18 attempts. He has five or more rushing attempts in four straight games now, and with more production of late, he's a rising fantasy asset. McGowan is RB34 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, putting him outside most standard leagues, but also close enough to be a flex-level option for some fantasy squads. He's worth starting in most deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
T.J. Hockenson (chest/wrist) Hopeful to Play Sunday
They're also hopeful for T.J. Hockenson (chest/wrist). https://t.co/LrOedjfxxP— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 2:37 PM ET
Jordan Addison Won't Go on Injured Reserve
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:37 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday that wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) will not go on short-term Injured Reserve, which would have required him to miss at least four more games, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Addison had successful surgery on his thumb earlier this week, and the Vikings are encouraged by the early part of his rehab. The 24-year-old missed the Vikings' big Week 10 divisional win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and he is expected to miss a couple more weeks. But overall, this is great news for Minnesota's offense, which is now in much better hands after the acquisition of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jauan Jennings (calf), who also missed the Week 10 contest, is hopeful of returning for the Sunday night game in Week 11 in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers, but even if he does, Myles Price and Tai Felton figure to have bigger roles in the passing game behind Justin Jefferson with Addison sidelined another week. Addison has been a major disappointment for fantasy managers in 2026, primarily because of the team's issues at QB, catching only 18 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown in seven games played. However, when he returns from his thumb injury, he could be ready to perform just in time for the start of the fantasy football playoffs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Tyler Warren Hoping to Replicate Last Showing Against Houston
Morgan Rode
Nov 18, 2026, 2:32 PM ETIndianapolis tight end Tyler Warren is hoping to deliver a big fantasy showing in Week 11 against Houston, just like he did against them back in Week 3. The tight end caught nine of his 10 targets that week for 55 yards, plus rushed once for two more yards. Warren is coming off a down outing in Week 10 against Miami, in which he caught two of his three targets, but for just one yard - he rushed once for three yards. Warren has failed to reach 50 receiving yards in three straight games, even though he has 10 receptions and 20 targets in that stretch. The matchup against the Texans isn't a good one, but because of how Warren fared against them last time, he could be trusted in a few more fantasy leagues for Week 11. He's TE10 in our RotoBaller projections for Week 11, showing he's still a solid standard league option, and definitely being worth deep-league starts.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brock Bowers Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 2:29 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is not practicing with the rest of the team on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Head coach Klint Kubiak called Bowers day-to-day on Monday but also said the 23-year-old was still dealing with a "significant injury" that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Bowers tried to return to that game but was eventually ruled out, and he is firmly up in the air to play in Week 11 in Denver against the division-rival Broncos this Sunday. With Bowers missing most of the game against Seattle, running back Ashton Jeanty led the Raiders in receiving, while second-year receiver Jack Bech was one of rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza's favorite targets. Fantasy managers should have a backup plan in place in case Bowers is ruled out this weekend, and teammate Michael Mayer would be a fine streamer at the position in a week with six teams on bye, despite Mayer catching only two of three targets for 16 yards in Mendoza's NFL debut. Bowers has one of the highest ceilings among tight ends in the NFL, but injuries continue to hold him back from reaching his true potential. We will continue to monitor his practice status very closely the rest of the week. Despite missing two games already in 2026 due to injury, Bowers is the TE2 in fantasy points, behind only Arizona's Trey McBride.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden