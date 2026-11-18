Yanic Konan Niederhauser Set to Make Season Debut Thursday
Nov 18, 2026, 10:05 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) is expected to make his season debut Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs after an eight-month recovery from Lisfranc surgery on his right foot. The 23-year-old averaged 4.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 10.3 minutes across 41 games as a rookie. Niederhauser will likely be eased back into action, leaving Brook Lopez and Isaiah Jackson with the larger center roles initially. His rim protection gives him some upside if his workload grows, but his fantasy value should remain limited until Los Angeles starts extending his minutes.--Brian Dailisan
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Jaylen Brown to be Re-Evaluated This Weekend
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:59 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) will be re-evaluated this weekend, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim, with no firm timetable yet for his return. Brown strained his left hamstring late in Monday's 135-123 win over Brooklyn, finishing with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists. The former Finals MVP is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his first season with Philadelphia. Brown's status for Saturday against Milwaukee remains uncertain, leaving Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe positioned for additional offensive responsibility if he remains sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
Dylan Harper Sidelined Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:35 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard/forward Dylan Harper (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers due to left hip soreness, according to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. Harper slipped late in Tuesday's 105-93 loss to Detroit and is expected to undergo further evaluation Thursday. The 20-year-old finished that game with 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists on 8-for-14 shooting and is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this season. Julian Champagnie is expected to enter the starting lineup, while De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle should handle more of the creation, and Devin Vassell could see a bump in shot volume with Harper sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jeff McDonald
Paolo Banchero Still Without a Timeline for Return
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:27 PM ETOrlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) continues to make progress from his right high ankle sprain, but head coach Sean Sweeney said there is "no timeline right now" for his return, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. Wednesday marked Banchero's 12th straight absence since he was injured Oct. 23 against Minnesota. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists across his first two games. Franz Wagner has carried a larger offensive load without him, including 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists Monday against Boston. Wagner should remain heavily involved until Banchero is cleared, though his usage could ease once Orlando's top scorer returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Jaxson Hayes Cleared to Return Wednesday Against the Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:20 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing two games with a left knee strain. Hayes last played Friday against Houston, posting 12 points and five rebounds on 5-for-6 shooting in 13 minutes before exiting. The 26-year-old is averaging 8.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks across 12 appearances this season. His return gives Utah another option in a frontcourt still missing Jusuf Nurkic (foot) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee). Mo Bamba is coming off a 15-point, 10-rebound performance, so Hayes may need to work his way back into his usual workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Murray-Boyles Leaves Wednesday's Game with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 9:03 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's matchup with the Washington Wizards, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN. It is the second time this month that illness has sidelined the 21-year-old after he also missed the Nov. 9 game against Memphis. Murray-Boyles entered Wednesday averaging 9.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in his second NBA season. With RJ Barrett (hamstring) already out, Toronto is thin at forward, leaving Jamison Battle and other reserve wings in line for additional minutes if Murray-Boyles remains unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Lewenberg
Alperen Sengun Exits with Eye Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:52 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (eye) was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers after taking a shot to the face from Aaron Nesmith in the second quarter. Sengun left with seven points, seven rebounds, and one assist before heading to the locker room. The two-time All-Star entered Wednesday averaging 22.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this season. Steven Adams opened the second half in his place and would be in line for a larger rebounding role if Sengun is unable to return Friday against Denver.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Austin Reaves Ruled Out for Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:33 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for a third straight game Wednesday against the Utah Jazz due to a left heel contusion. Reaves has been sidelined since injuring the heel Nov. 11 against Milwaukee and remains day-to-day. The 28-year-old was averaging 24.7 points before the injury, leaving a sizable chunk of the offense available in his absence. Quentin Grimes took full advantage Tuesday, pouring in a career-high 47 points with 10 three-pointers in an overtime win over Charlotte. Grimes should remain heavily involved alongside Luka Doncic while Reaves is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Ward
Walter Clayton Jr. Available for Wednesday's Game vs. Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:08 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after carrying a probable tag with a right ankle sprain. The 23-year-old has appeared in 13 games on a two-way deal, averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. Clayton showed some upside when Kyrie Irving was unavailable on Nov. 2, scoring 20 points off the bench against Sacramento. With Irving available Wednesday, Clayton should remain part of Dallas' second-unit backcourt alongside Marcus Sasser, leaving his fantasy appeal tied mostly to limited playmaking and scoring opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Santi Aldama Back in Action Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:05 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after missing Sunday's loss to Boston with a left ankle sprain. The 25-year-old, who practiced fully Tuesday, has averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in just 14.6 minutes across five appearances during his first season in Dallas. Aldama returns to a crowded frontcourt, and even Dereck Lively II's (foot) continued absence has not created much room for him. Until his workload pushes beyond the mid-teens, his fantasy value will remain tied largely to shooting efficiency and limited bench production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Max Christie Available Against the Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 8:02 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (ankle) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the Golden State Warriors after missing the previous two games with a left ankle sprain. The 23-year-old was a full participant in Tuesday's practice before being cleared to return. Christie has struggled to find his shot this season, averaging 5.3 points in 18.5 minutes while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. That is a sharp drop from his 12.3 points in 29.1 minutes last season. Christie should rejoin the rotation Wednesday, but stronger perimeter shooting will be key to earning back a larger workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Isaiah Joe Listed as Available for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:58 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Isaiah Joe (hip) is available for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans after missing 10 straight games with a right hip contusion. Joe averaged 7.3 points and 1.0 three-pointer in 13.8 minutes across three appearances before the injury, and Detroit may ease him back after the lengthy absence. With Duncan Robinson (quadriceps) and Ron Holland II (knee) sidelined, there is room for Joe to rejoin the wing rotation immediately. His return could trim Kevin Huerter's workload, while Joe's perimeter shooting gives him some fantasy appeal if his minutes begin to climb.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cade Cunningham Downgraded to Out Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:55 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans due to right knee soreness. Cunningham logged 38 minutes in Tuesday's 105-93 win over San Antonio, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists, but he will sit on the second night of the back-to-back. His absence leaves a major playmaking void for Detroit. Daniss Jenkins should handle more of the offense after scoring 25 points Tuesday, while Ausar Thompson could see another bump in creation duties following his 14-point, 12-assist performance.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Precious Achiuwa Available To Play Against Suns Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Nov 18, 2026, 5:00 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (left lower-leg contusion) is available to take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, according to the NBA's official injury report. Achiuwa will play through his original questionable tag and return from a two-game absence. In his last contest, Achiuwa scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in 14 minutes against the Magic last Tuesday. Achiuwa averages 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game so far this season while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. The Memphis Tigers product is good to go on Wednesday night and has a decent matchup against a middling Suns team. Fantasy managers will welcome Achiuwa back to the lineup as he can provide the traditional "big man" fantasy stats.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
RJ Barrett Questionable To Face Wizards on Wednesday
Brian Buckey
Nov 18, 2026, 4:47 PM ETToronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (right hamstring tightness) is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, according to the NBA's official injury report. Barrett could miss the second half of the Raptors' back-to-back games after scoring 22 points with five rebounds and five assists against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Barrett has been a good contributor so far this season, averaging 20.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. The former Duke standout has played 30-plus minutes in each of the last five contests and is averaging 34.1 minutes per game this season. With Scottie Barnes (left groin) already ruled out on Wednesday, Barrett will have a good chance for impact minutes if he can manage to suit up against the Wizards.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Pelle Larsson Available For Wednesday's Game vs. Bucks
Brian Buckey
Nov 18, 2026, 4:38 PM ETMiami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (illness) is available to face the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, according to the official NBA injury report. Larsson missed three games with an illness, but returns to the active lineup on Wednesday. The guard, who played in college at Arizona, averages 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. In his last action, Larsson scored 14 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out two assists in 31 minutes played in the team's win over the Utah Jazz last Tuesday. Larsson boasts good field goal percentages and is a decent contributor across the board offensively. Fantasy owners should be excited to get him back on the court for the Heat as he has a good matchup against the Bucks on Wednesday.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Ryan Rollins (illness) Out Wednesday at Miami
Injury Update: Ryan Rollins (Illness) is out for tonight’s game at Miami. https://t.co/vNJNbof3Bc— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 1:31 PM ET
Scottie Barnes (groin) Out vs. Washington on Wednesday
The Raptors are holding Scottie Barnes OUT vs Washington tonight: injury management for his groin in the second half of a back-to-back. RJ Barrett is questionable with right hamstring soreness.— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 18, 2026
Nov 18, 2026, 1:30 PM ET
Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis) Out vs. Pistons Wednesday
#Pelicans listed as OUT for tonight’s home game vs. Pistons— Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) November 18, 2026
Bennedict Mathurin (left plantar fasciitis)
Bryce McGowens (left elbow infection)
Trey Murphy III (bilateral patellar tendinopathy)
Dejounte Murray (left ankle sprain)
Trendon Watford (right ankle sprain)
Nov 18, 2026, 1:28 PM ET
Patrick Williams on Track to Face Nets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:59 AM ETChicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (finger) is probable for Wednesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets despite dislocating his right pinky in Monday's loss to Cleveland. Williams exited after 13 scoreless minutes, going 0-for-2 from the field, but the probable tag puts him on track to avoid an absence. Before Monday, the 25-year-old was averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 threes in 24.6 minutes across five games. His recent workload has given him a steady rotation role, though the finger could affect his shooting. Noa Essengue would be a candidate for more minutes if Williams is ultimately held out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Unlikely to Play Against Memphis
Brian Dailisan
Nov 18, 2026, 7:44 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's home matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to right ankle injury management. Tyson sat out Monday's win over Chicago after playing both ends of Cleveland's Friday-Saturday back-to-back, including a 16-point effort against Miami in which he went 4-for-7 from three. The 23-year-old has already missed six games with the ankle this season and appears headed for another absence. With Peyton Watson (back) also questionable, Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor could remain more involved on the wing. Tyson is averaging 9.5 points per game when available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report