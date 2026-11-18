Sonny Gray, Twins Agree on Two-Year Contract
Nov 18, 2026, 4:31 PM ETVeteran right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a two-year, $55 million contract on Wednesday that includes an opt-out clause after the first season, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Twins will reunite with Gray after he pitched for them in 2022 and 2023. Gray was an All-Star for the Twins in 2023 and finished second in the American League Cy Young voting that year, going 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 183:55 K:BB in 184 innings across 32 starts, and he led the league with 18 wins in his lone season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 2.72 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 149 strikeouts and 46 walks in 169 frames over his 29 starts. Gray also had a 6.7% walk rate with the BoSox in 2026 in what was one of the best seasons of his 14-year career. He has defied expectations as his average fastball velocity continues to drop, and he has pitched more than 165 innings in each of the past four seasons while reinventing himself by throwing 55% offspeed pitches and throwing the kitchen sink at hitters. In 14 MLB seasons, Gray has a 143-107 record with a 3.51 ERA and 2,074 strikeouts in 2,087 innings with the Athletics, Yankees, Reds, Twins, Cardinals, and Red Sox. Fantasy managers will not be chasing Gray for strikeouts in 2027, but rather his ability to induce soft contact with his above-average control and diverse arsenal of pitches. The move to Target Field is not a bad destination at all for Gray as he nears the end of his career.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff PassanComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Red Sox Acquire Catcher Nick Fortes From Rays
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:50 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox are acquiring catcher Nick Fortes in a deal with the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox designated catcher Connor Wong for assignment to open up a 40-man roster spot for Fortes. The Red Sox sent Tampa minor-league right-hander Angel Roa. The 30-year-old Fortes hit .258 with 17 doubles, six home runs, and 35 RBI for the Rays last year, which included 78 starts at catcher as the backup to starter Liam Hicks. In Boston, he will serve as the backup to Adley Rutschman in 2027. Fortes, a former fourth-round pick by the Miami Marlins in 2018 from the University of Mississippi, has hit .231/.285/.351 with a .636 OPS, 34 home runs, 142 RBI, 160 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 510 games played over 1,497 plate appearances in his six years in the majors with the Marlins and Rays. He is primarily a defense-first catcher who has not had more than nine home runs in a single season, so he will remain off the fantasy baseball radar in all but the deepest of two-catcher formats next year in Boston.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Pasan
Mets, Blue Jays Could be Pitted Against Each Other in Tarik Skubal Bidding
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:40 PM ETThe expectation of some involved in the Tarik Skubal negotiations is that in the end, the bidding war will pit the New York Mets against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to Buster Olney of ESPN. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who acquired the two-time Cy Young Award-winning left-hander from the Detroit Tigers over the summer, are also among the favorites to sign the talented southpaw this offseason. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported that the Mets met with Skubal on Monday, and ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that the Mets are still considered the favorites to land him. New York left their meeting on Monday impressed with Skubal, who is likely to receive the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in MLB history. He reportedly met with the Dodgers on Tuesday, and the San Diego Padres are expected to meet with him later this week. The soon-to-be 30-year-old went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 158 2/3 regular-season innings with the Tigers and Dodgers in 2026, despite having arthroscopic left-elbow surgery in the middle of the year that cost him six weeks. It was Skubal's third arm operation since having Tommy John surgery in 2017 while in college. Regardless of where Skubal winds up this winter, he will be one of the top starting pitcher targets yet again in 2027 fantasy baseball drafts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney
Bryce Miller Heads to Royals in Six-Player Trade
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:20 PM ETThe Kansas City Royals acquired right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans and left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer from the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-handed reliever James McArthur, and minor-league reliever L.P. Langevin, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The 28-year-old Miller will head to the American League Central after a disappointing 2026 campaign in which he went 4-10 with a 4.17 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 21 starts and one relief appearance. He did not make his season debut until May 13 due to a strained left oblique. Seattle declined his $6.075 million option, but he remains under club control and is eligible for salary arbitration. He received a $15,000 buyout from the Mariners as part of a one-year deal that guaranteed $2.452 million. In his four seasons in Seattle, he went 28-31 with a 4.04 ERA and 483 strikeouts in 520 2/3 innings. He had a nice 2024 campaign, going 12-8 with a career-best 2.94 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 31 starts, and he had a 2.18 ERA before the All-Star break this past season. The Royals will be hoping to get that version of Miller as they try to keep him healthy as an upside option for their starting rotation in 2027. Evans, 25, also has plenty of upside in the move to KC after finishing his rookie campaign with a 4.32 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 81 1/3 innings. He missed all of 2026 after having elbow surgery in January, but he could be ready for the start of spring training next year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Mariners Acquire Maikel Garcia in Trade With Royals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 4:10 PM ETThe Seattle Mariners acquired third baseman Maikel Garcia, right-handed reliever James McArthur, and minor-league reliever L.P. Langevin from the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed starters Bryce Miller and Logan Evans, and left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. One of the Mariners' goals this offseason was to improve their defense, and they accomplished that by acquiring Garcia, who has long been considered a standout glove at the hot corner while also offering positional versatility at second base, shortstop, and in the outfield. The 2026 season was not Garcia's best in his final season in KC, as he missed almost two months with multiple hamstring strains and a muscle strain in his left hand, ultimately finishing with a .268 batting average with only three home runs and 38 RBI in 82 games. The 26-year-old Venezuelan was a first-time All-Star in 2025 with the Royals, slashing .286/.351/.449 with an .800 OPS, a career-high 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 23 stolen bases, and 81 runs scored in 160 games played. His big season earned him a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension that includes a club option for 2031. Garcia is definitely a splash for a Mariners team that was one of the biggest disappointments in 2026 after they were within one game of a trip to the World Series in 2025. Speed is probably Garcia's biggest selling point in fantasy, as he swiped 83 bags from 2023 through 2025, and his landing spot in Seattle is not the best as he looks to develop as a power hitter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Brewers Acquire Reliever Ryan Walker From the Giants
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 8:20 PM ETThe Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed reliever Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitchers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry, according to The Associated Press. The 30-year-old Walker had 27 saves in 2024 and 2025 with the Giants, but he posted a career-worst 7.16 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, and 23:19 K:BB with three saves in 32 2/3 innings for San Francisco in 2026 in 33 appearances out of the bullpen. Walker began the year as the Giants' primary closing option in the ninth inning, but he was sent to the minors in May before returning to the majors a month later. In his 226 appearances at the major-league level, Walker has gone 20-15 with a 3.56 ERA, 260 strikeouts, and 31 saves, all with the Giants. His best season came in 2024 in the Bay Area, when he went 10-4 with a 1.91 ERA and 10 saves in 76 relief appearances. Milwaukee will attempt to turn Walker around after his rough 2026 campaign, but he will not be guaranteed any high-leverage work going into the start of the 2027 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Reliever Tim Hill Returns to Yankees on One-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 8:15 PM ETLeft-handed reliever Tim Hill and the New York Yankees agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal includes a $2.5 million club option for the 2028 season. The 36-year-old veteran southpaw went 5-2 in his second full season in the Bronx in 2026, recording a 4.60 ERA (5.93 FIP), 1.14 WHIP, two saves, 25 strikeouts, and 13 walks in 58 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen as a lefty specialist. He allowed a career-high 12 home runs, which was three more than his previous high. Despite giving up a career-high in long balls, Hill's 68.8% ground-ball percentage led the majors among pitchers with 50 or more innings. He also held lefty hitters to a .213 batting average compared to a .293 average against righties. Hill is useful against lefties, but in fantasy baseball, he does not move the needle much with a career 15.9% strikeout rate in nine seasons in the big leagues with the Yankees, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, and Chicago White Sox.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Jordan Lawlar Expected to be Ready for 2027 After Elbow Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 8:09 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Lawlar (elbow) had an internal-brace surgery on his right elbow earlier in the offseason, but he is expected to be ready around the scheduled start of the 2027 regular season, according to The Associated Press. Injuries have been a big reason why Lawlar has not panned out yet at the major-league level after being one of the organization's best prospects, and he was limited to just 44 games in 2026 due to wrist and hamstring injuries. He came up through Arizona's minor-league system as a top-ranked shortstop prospect, but he has since transitioned into a strong defensive center fielder. In his 136 plate appearances for the Snakes this past season, Lawlar hit .258 with six home runs and a .778 OPS. It is hard to get too excited about the 24-year-old's fantasy value going into next season because of all the time he has missed to this point in his career due to injuries. In his first 86 games played at the big-league level, he has struggled at the plate, hitting .217/.284/.362 with a .646 OPS, only six home runs, 21 RBI, 29 runs scored, nine stolen bases, 13 walks, and 76 strikeouts in 244 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Ryan Jeffers Accepts Twins' Qualifying Offer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 6:46 PM ETCatcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the Minnesota Twins' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Tyler Kepner. Jeffers will remain with the Twins for one more season instead of hitting the open market to sign a more lucrative long-term deal with another organization. The 29-year-old backstop had a strong offensive season in 2026 in Minnesota while splitting time evenly with Victor Caratini, slashing .256/.353/.461 with 14 home runs and 56 RBI in 92 games played. Jeffers is not anything special defensively, but he had an OPS above .800 against both lefties and righties, and his 8.5 wins above replacement since 2023 are tied for 12th among catchers. The expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1 created a tight window for free agents to sign before MLB owners impose a lockout, which likely heavily influenced Jeffers' decision to accept the Twins' offer. What made Jeffers' strong offensive season even more impressive in 2026 was the fact that he was limited to 92 games due to a fractured hamate bone in his hand. Jeffers' location in Minnesota does not make him a sexy option at the position, but it cannot be ignored that he is an above-average hitting catcher.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tyler Kepner
David Bednar Accepts Yankees' Qualifying Offer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 6:38 PM ETRight-handed reliever David Bednar accepted the New York Yankees' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday, according to Tyler Kepner of The Athletic. Instead of attempting to sign a more lucrative multi-year deal on the open market this winter, Bednar returns for one more year in the Bronx in 2027. The two-time All-Star had a great first full season in pinstripes in 2026 and was one of the best closers in baseball, going 7-3 with a 2.47 ERA (2.61 FIP), 1.04 WHIP, 35 saves, 76 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 69 1/3 relief innings during the regular season. The 32-year-old veteran's 124 saves from 2023 through this past season are the second-most in the majors, trailing only the Atlanta Braves' Raisel Iglesias (130). Over that span, opponents have hit just .214/.284/.331 against Bednar. In a normal offseason, Bednar likely would have hit the open market in search of a multi-year deal, but the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1 has created a tight window for free agents to sign before a lockout is imposed by the owners. Back in NY for 2027, Bednar will be a high-end closing target in fantasy baseball drafts next spring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Tyler Kepner
Adrian Morejon Declines Padres' Qualifying Offer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 4:00 PM ETLeft-handed reliever Adrian Morejon declined the San Diego Padres' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. As expected, Morejon turned down the offer as one of the top free-agent relievers on the market this year. The hard-throwing southpaw could return to the Padres, but if he goes elsewhere, the Padres will now receive draft-pick compensation. The 27-year-old, who also has pinpoint command, was one of the most dominant relievers in all of baseball over the last two seasons, posting a 2.48 ERA and 2.33 FIP while striking out 177 and walking just 45 in 151 games. He has spent the last three years pitching in high-leverage bullpen situations in San Diego and spent the 2026 campaign as the primary eighth-inning setup man to closer Mason Miller. Only Miller and Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith have had a higher WAR among relievers in the last three seasons. Morejon was in the 99th percentile with a 38.6% chase rate, the 98th percentile with a 58% ground-ball rate, and the 99th percentile with a 2.8% barrel rate. His walks did rise in 2026, but overall, Morejon is a rising fantasy baseball relief arm who could become a full-time closer going forward, depending on where he lands.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
Seiya Suzuki Declines Cubs' Qualifying Offer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:51 PM ETOutfielder Seiya Suzuki declined the Chicago Cubs' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on Tuesday, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. This move comes as no surprise, as Suzuki is set to be one of the most sought-after hitters on the open market this offseason after having another strong season in 2026 in his fifth year with the Cubs, hitting .270/.368/.473 with an .841 OPS, 26 home runs, 86 RBI, 96 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 143 regular-season games and 634 plate appearances. Chicago will now receive draft compensation if Suzuki signs elsewhere. In his five seasons with the Cubs, Suzuki quietly became one of the more consistent power hitters in the game, and after being delayed to begin the 2026 campaign due to a knee injury that he suffered in the World Baseball Classic, the right-handed Japanese slugger continued to produce with career highs in walks (81) and bWAR (5.1). He was one of seven right-handed hitters to compile at least 110 homers, 140 doubles, 300 walks, and 380 RBI in a five-year span. Despite his strong production in both the field and at the plate, Suzuki set career lows in exit velocity (88.6 mph) and hard-hit rate (38.9%), although he was still around the MLB average in those indicators. Suzuki has not been an All-Star yet, but his 128 wRC+ since entering the league has him tied for 23rd among all hitters.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Mark Feinsand
MacKenzie Gore Generating Trade Interest
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:40 PM ETAccording to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Texas Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore is generating a decent amount of interest as a trade candidate this offseason. According to people briefed on the team's discussions, the Rangers have been fielding interest in Gore despite the fact that the prevailing sentiment in baseball is that players with only one more year of club control will be difficult to trade. Trades of such players would appear more likely once the new collective bargaining agreement is reached and teams know the number of games that will be played in 2027. The 27-year-old Gore had a career-worst 4.58 ERA in his first year in Texas in 2026, but he has an above-average 95.1 mph fastball velocity and 23.2% strikeout rate. He has also been durable, as his 96 starts in the last three seasons are tied with Philadelphia Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez for the second-most in the majors. He is also younger than some of the other pitchers with only one year left of club control who could be trade candidates this winter. If Gore uses his terrific changeup more to complement his fastball, he could return to All-Star form in Texas or elsewhere in 2027 and beyond.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon
Mets Sign Justin King to Two-Year Minor-League Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:27 PM ETThe New York Mets signed left-hander Justin King to a two-year minor-league deal on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, according to SNY. King has pitched in the Miami Marlins' farm system for the last three years and split last year between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, going 4-0 with a 5.17 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, and a 69:40 K:BB in 47 innings out of the bullpen. The southpaw reliever will earn $1 million in 2027 and $1.1 million in 2028 if he is on the Mets' major-league roster. He will give New York some depth in the bullpen from the left side, but he will not be on the fantasy radar at all. In his five seasons in the minor leagues since 2022, King has gone 9-8 with a 4.62 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, two saves, 233 strikeouts, and 117 walks in 156 innings pitched (all in relief).--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY Mets
White Sox Agree to Three-Year Deal With Dustin May
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:20 PM ETThe Chicago White Sox agreed with free-agent right-hander Dustin May on a three-year, $52 million deal on Tuesday, a source told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. It is a surprisingly big deal for May, who had a 4.70 ERA with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers in 2026, but he also made a career-high 31 starts and threw a career-high 145 2/3 innings while posting a 3.63 FIP. The 29-year-old former third-rounder by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 struggled in his 10 regular-season starts with the Brew Crew after joining the eventual World Series champions at the trade deadline, going 2-2 with a bloated 5.65 ERA (5.06 FIP), 1.42 WHIP, and 38:15 K:BB in 36 2/3 innings. In five postseason appearances (two starts), May allowed seven earned runs (5.73 ERA) on 11 hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out eight in 11 innings pitched. May is not a top-of-the-rotation arm, but he is a big addition for a White Sox team that struggled with rotation depth in their surprising trip to the postseason in 2026. The biggest risk with May in fantasy baseball leagues is his health, as he has spent considerable time on the injured list during his seven MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Cardinals, Brewers, and Boston Red Sox. He has already had two Tommy John surgeries and has gone 26-29 with a 4.12 ERA in 102 career games (88 starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jesse Rogers
Randy Arozarena Rejects Mariners' Qualifying Offer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 10:04 PM ETAs expected, outfielder Randy Arozarena rejected the Seattle Mariners' one-year, $23.1 million qualifying offer on Monday, sources told MLB insider Francys Romero. Arozarena was fully expected to test the open market this offseason for a lucrative multi-year deal after a career-best campaign in 2026, in which he slashed .281/.381/.484 with an .865 OPS, 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and a league-high 113 runs scored in 154 games played across 670 plate appearances. He hit 27 homers, drove in 76 runs, and stole 31 bases in 2025 in his first full year with the M's, but he also hit just .238 (146-for-613). If Arozarena signs elsewhere, the Mariners will now receive draft-pick compensation after he declined their qualifying offer. The three-time All-Star should draw plenty of interest on the open market in an offseason with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming labor dispute between the league and the Players Association, especially with not a ton of high-level position players available. Arozarena has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last six seasons since his first full year in the league with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, and he has also recorded at least 20 stolen bases in six straight seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Francys Romero
Orioles Discussing Ketel Marte With Diamondbacks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 9:49 PM ETIt is unclear if the Arizona Diamondbacks would be open to moving All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte this offseason, but the Baltimore Orioles are trying to find out, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill. According to sources, the Orioles have had dialogue with the D-backs regarding Marte, although no deal was imminent over the weekend. On paper, Baltimore does not appear to be a clear fit for Marte, as their infield picture is already logjammed. In fact, president of baseball operations Mike Elias said at the GM meetings in Las Vegas that the team has talked with some of their infielders about potentially getting work in the outfield in spring training. Last offseason, the O's signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal despite not having a clear need for a new first baseman. Marte, a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, was not as productive in 2026, but he was still solid, hitting .249 with 31 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .748 OPS in 141 games played. Arizona listened to trade offers for Marte last offseason, too, but they did not end up moving him. Trading Marte will not be easy, as he has 10-and-5 rights and can veto any trade that is proposed, and it will take a sizeable offer to pry him away from the D-backs, as he still has four guaranteed seasons left on the six-year, $116.5 million extension that he signed in 2025. He also has an $11.5 million player option for the 2031 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill
Bryan Baker Named AL Reliever of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 5:07 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-handed closer Bryan Baker was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year for the 2026 season, according to MLB.com's Jared Greenspan. The 31-year-old Baker broke out this season to make the All-Star team for the first time in his career while finishing with a 4-2 record, 1.44 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 41 saves, and 63 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched in the regular season. In his first full season as a full-time closer, Baker ended up tied with the Cleveland Guardians' Cade Smith for the major-league lead in saves. He had the second-lowest ERA among qualified relievers, trailing only the Toronto Blue Jays' Louis Varland. Baker held opposing hitters to a .161 batting average with a nasty fastball/changeup combination. He kept it going in the Rays' run to the World Series, going unscored upon in nine playoff outings while locking down five saves for the Rays. Incredibly, Baker converted 35 straight save chances to end the year, including the postseason. He went from being undrafted in most fantasy baseball leagues in 2026 to a high-end saves target ahead of the 2027 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jared Greenspan
Mason Miller Named NL Reliever of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 4:59 PM ETSan Diego Padres right-handed closer Mason Miller won the National League Reliever of the Year Award for the 2026 season, according to Jared Greenspan of MLB.com. Miller was a first-time recipient of the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award after he led all qualified NL relievers with a 1.67 ERA (246 ERA+) and a ridiculous 129 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched. The flamethrowing right-hander was one of just six relievers to record at least 100 strikeouts and led all qualified pitchers with a mind-boggling 47.4% strikeout rate. It was the highest strikeout rate by a pitcher in a single season since Edwin Diaz in 2022. Miller also led all qualified pitchers with a 101.4 mph average fastball velocity and threw 518 pitches at 100 mph or above, more than anyone except Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who was named the NL Cy Young. In addition to his blazing fastball, Miller has a wipeout slider that helped him hold opposing hitters to a .152 batting average with a 45.3% swing-and-miss rate that ranked in the 100th percentile in the majors. Miller won the award unanimously after tying for the NL lead in saves in 2026 with 38. As one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, regardless of role, Miller will be an elite closing option for fantasy managers yet again in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jared Greenspan
Rockies Could be More Willing to Move Hunter Goodman This Offseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 4:49 PM ETRival MLB teams believe that the Colorado Rockies are more willing to move All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman this offseason than they were at the trade deadline, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. While labor uncertainty is making it tough to trade pending free agents, Goodman is under control through the 2029 season. Goodman has been an All-Star in each of his first two full seasons in the big leagues with the Rockies and has hit a combined .262/.317/.525 with an .841 OPS, 72 home runs, 48 doubles, 179 RBI, 157 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 282 games over the last two seasons, establishing himself as one of the best power-hitting catchers in the game. Because he is under team control for three more seasons, he would bring a hefty return of prospects back to Colorado if the Rockies pull the trigger on trading him this winter. The New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox were all rumored to be interested in trading for Goodman at the deadline during the season. The Red Sox are almost surely out of the market for Goodman after they acquired Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. For fantasy purposes, it will be hard to argue that Goodman would be better off away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, but in his career, he has four more home runs on the road than in the Mile High City.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Blue Jays to Meet With Tarik Skubal's Representatives
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 4:39 PM ETThe Toronto Blue Jays will meet with the representatives for superstar free-agent left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal this week, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Blue Jays join the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and at least two mystery teams that are lining up to potentially make a run at by far the best available player on the open market this offseason. The Blue Jays' payroll has doubled in recent seasons, and they can now be seen as a favorite to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner after previously making a run for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani before he eventually landed with the Dodgers. Toronto also went after superstar outfielder Juan Soto, so it would not be shocking to see them make an attempt to sign Skubal, even though the Jays have more pressing needs after finishing last in the majors in runs scored in 2026. Toronto was 28th in innings pitched this past season, and adding Skubal to the top of their starting rotation alongside Dylan Cease would be extremely intriguing in the tough American League East division. The one thing that could stop them from making a major pursuit of Skubal is if they feel it is too risky to have a $300 million-plus pitcher on their roster after first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is coming off a rough year while only in the second year of his $500 million contract. Landing in Toronto probably would not be the ideal spot for Skubal from a fantasy perspective, but the talented southpaw will be one of the first pitchers off the board in fantasy drafts next spring, regardless of his destination.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman