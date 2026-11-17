MacKenzie Gore Generating Trade Interest
Nov 17, 2026, 3:40 PM ETAccording to Will Sammon of The Athletic, Texas Rangers left-hander MacKenzie Gore is generating a decent amount of interest as a trade candidate this offseason. According to people briefed on the team's discussions, the Rangers have been fielding interest in Gore despite the fact that the prevailing sentiment in baseball is that players with only one more year of club control will be difficult to trade. Trades of such players would appear more likely once the new collective bargaining agreement is reached and teams know the number of games that will be played in 2027. The 27-year-old Gore had a career-worst 4.58 ERA in his first year in Texas in 2026, but he has an above-average 95.1 mph fastball velocity and 23.2% strikeout rate. He has also been durable, as his 96 starts in the last three seasons are tied with Philadelphia Phillies lefty Cristopher Sanchez for the second-most in the majors. He is also younger than some of the other pitchers with only one year left of club control who could be trade candidates this winter. If Gore uses his terrific changeup more to complement his fastball, he could return to All-Star form in Texas or elsewhere in 2027 and beyond.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Will SammonComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Mets Sign Justin King to Two-Year Minor-League Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:27 PM ETThe New York Mets signed left-hander Justin King to a two-year minor-league deal on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, according to SNY. King has pitched in the Miami Marlins' farm system for the last three years and split last year between Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville, going 4-0 with a 5.17 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, and a 69:40 K:BB in 47 innings out of the bullpen. The southpaw reliever will earn $1 million in 2027 and $1.1 million in 2028 if he is on the Mets' major-league roster. He will give New York some depth in the bullpen from the left side, but he will not be on the fantasy radar at all. In his five seasons in the minor leagues since 2022, King has gone 9-8 with a 4.62 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, two saves, 233 strikeouts, and 117 walks in 156 innings pitched (all in relief).--Keith Hernandez
Source: SNY Mets
White Sox Agree to Three-Year Deal With Dustin May
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 17, 2026, 3:20 PM ETThe Chicago White Sox agreed with free-agent right-hander Dustin May on a three-year, $52 million deal on Tuesday, a source told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. It is a surprisingly big deal for May, who had a 4.70 ERA with the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers in 2026, but he also made a career-high 31 starts and threw a career-high 145 2/3 innings while posting a 3.63 FIP. The 29-year-old former third-rounder by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 struggled in his 10 regular-season starts with the Brew Crew after joining the eventual World Series champions at the trade deadline, going 2-2 with a bloated 5.65 ERA (5.06 FIP), 1.42 WHIP, and 38:15 K:BB in 36 2/3 innings. In five postseason appearances (two starts), May allowed seven earned runs (5.73 ERA) on 11 hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out eight in 11 innings pitched. May is not a top-of-the-rotation arm, but he is a big addition for a White Sox team that struggled with rotation depth in their surprising trip to the postseason in 2026. The biggest risk with May in fantasy baseball leagues is his health, as he has spent considerable time on the injured list during his seven MLB seasons with the Dodgers, Cardinals, Brewers, and Boston Red Sox. He has already had two Tommy John surgeries and has gone 26-29 with a 4.12 ERA in 102 career games (88 starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jesse Rogers
Randy Arozarena Rejects Mariners' Qualifying Offer
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 10:04 PM ETAs expected, outfielder Randy Arozarena rejected the Seattle Mariners' one-year, $23.1 million qualifying offer on Monday, sources told MLB insider Francys Romero. Arozarena was fully expected to test the open market this offseason for a lucrative multi-year deal after a career-best campaign in 2026, in which he slashed .281/.381/.484 with an .865 OPS, 26 home runs, 79 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and a league-high 113 runs scored in 154 games played across 670 plate appearances. He hit 27 homers, drove in 76 runs, and stole 31 bases in 2025 in his first full year with the M's, but he also hit just .238 (146-for-613). If Arozarena signs elsewhere, the Mariners will now receive draft-pick compensation after he declined their qualifying offer. The three-time All-Star should draw plenty of interest on the open market in an offseason with plenty of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming labor dispute between the league and the Players Association, especially with not a ton of high-level position players available. Arozarena has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last six seasons since his first full year in the league with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022, and he has also recorded at least 20 stolen bases in six straight seasons.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Francys Romero
Orioles Discussing Ketel Marte With Diamondbacks
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 9:49 PM ETIt is unclear if the Arizona Diamondbacks would be open to moving All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte this offseason, but the Baltimore Orioles are trying to find out, according to MLB.com's Jake Rill. According to sources, the Orioles have had dialogue with the D-backs regarding Marte, although no deal was imminent over the weekend. On paper, Baltimore does not appear to be a clear fit for Marte, as their infield picture is already logjammed. In fact, president of baseball operations Mike Elias said at the GM meetings in Las Vegas that the team has talked with some of their infielders about potentially getting work in the outfield in spring training. Last offseason, the O's signed Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal despite not having a clear need for a new first baseman. Marte, a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, was not as productive in 2026, but he was still solid, hitting .249 with 31 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 76 RBI, and a .748 OPS in 141 games played. Arizona listened to trade offers for Marte last offseason, too, but they did not end up moving him. Trading Marte will not be easy, as he has 10-and-5 rights and can veto any trade that is proposed, and it will take a sizeable offer to pry him away from the D-backs, as he still has four guaranteed seasons left on the six-year, $116.5 million extension that he signed in 2025. He also has an $11.5 million player option for the 2031 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jake Rill
Bryan Baker Named AL Reliever of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 5:07 PM ETTampa Bay Rays right-handed closer Bryan Baker was named the Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year for the 2026 season, according to MLB.com's Jared Greenspan. The 31-year-old Baker broke out this season to make the All-Star team for the first time in his career while finishing with a 4-2 record, 1.44 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 41 saves, and 63 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched in the regular season. In his first full season as a full-time closer, Baker ended up tied with the Cleveland Guardians' Cade Smith for the major-league lead in saves. He had the second-lowest ERA among qualified relievers, trailing only the Toronto Blue Jays' Louis Varland. Baker held opposing hitters to a .161 batting average with a nasty fastball/changeup combination. He kept it going in the Rays' run to the World Series, going unscored upon in nine playoff outings while locking down five saves for the Rays. Incredibly, Baker converted 35 straight save chances to end the year, including the postseason. He went from being undrafted in most fantasy baseball leagues in 2026 to a high-end saves target ahead of the 2027 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jared Greenspan
Mason Miller Named NL Reliever of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 4:59 PM ETSan Diego Padres right-handed closer Mason Miller won the National League Reliever of the Year Award for the 2026 season, according to Jared Greenspan of MLB.com. Miller was a first-time recipient of the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year Award after he led all qualified NL relievers with a 1.67 ERA (246 ERA+) and a ridiculous 129 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched. The flamethrowing right-hander was one of just six relievers to record at least 100 strikeouts and led all qualified pitchers with a mind-boggling 47.4% strikeout rate. It was the highest strikeout rate by a pitcher in a single season since Edwin Diaz in 2022. Miller also led all qualified pitchers with a 101.4 mph average fastball velocity and threw 518 pitches at 100 mph or above, more than anyone except Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski, who was named the NL Cy Young. In addition to his blazing fastball, Miller has a wipeout slider that helped him hold opposing hitters to a .152 batting average with a 45.3% swing-and-miss rate that ranked in the 100th percentile in the majors. Miller won the award unanimously after tying for the NL lead in saves in 2026 with 38. As one of the most dominant pitchers in the game, regardless of role, Miller will be an elite closing option for fantasy managers yet again in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Jared Greenspan
Rockies Could be More Willing to Move Hunter Goodman This Offseason
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 4:49 PM ETRival MLB teams believe that the Colorado Rockies are more willing to move All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman this offseason than they were at the trade deadline, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. While labor uncertainty is making it tough to trade pending free agents, Goodman is under control through the 2029 season. Goodman has been an All-Star in each of his first two full seasons in the big leagues with the Rockies and has hit a combined .262/.317/.525 with an .841 OPS, 72 home runs, 48 doubles, 179 RBI, 157 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 282 games over the last two seasons, establishing himself as one of the best power-hitting catchers in the game. Because he is under team control for three more seasons, he would bring a hefty return of prospects back to Colorado if the Rockies pull the trigger on trading him this winter. The New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Boston Red Sox were all rumored to be interested in trading for Goodman at the deadline during the season. The Red Sox are almost surely out of the market for Goodman after they acquired Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. For fantasy purposes, it will be hard to argue that Goodman would be better off away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, but in his career, he has four more home runs on the road than in the Mile High City.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB Network - Jon Morosi
Blue Jays to Meet With Tarik Skubal's Representatives
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 4:39 PM ETThe Toronto Blue Jays will meet with the representatives for superstar free-agent left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal this week, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Blue Jays join the New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and at least two mystery teams that are lining up to potentially make a run at by far the best available player on the open market this offseason. The Blue Jays' payroll has doubled in recent seasons, and they can now be seen as a favorite to land the two-time Cy Young Award winner after previously making a run for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani before he eventually landed with the Dodgers. Toronto also went after superstar outfielder Juan Soto, so it would not be shocking to see them make an attempt to sign Skubal, even though the Jays have more pressing needs after finishing last in the majors in runs scored in 2026. Toronto was 28th in innings pitched this past season, and adding Skubal to the top of their starting rotation alongside Dylan Cease would be extremely intriguing in the tough American League East division. The one thing that could stop them from making a major pursuit of Skubal is if they feel it is too risky to have a $300 million-plus pitcher on their roster after first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is coming off a rough year while only in the second year of his $500 million contract. Landing in Toronto probably would not be the ideal spot for Skubal from a fantasy perspective, but the talented southpaw will be one of the first pitchers off the board in fantasy drafts next spring, regardless of his destination.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Post - Jon Heyman
Brad Ausmus the New Manager in Houston
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 16, 2026, 4:26 PM ETThe Houston Astros named former major-league catcher Brad Ausmus as their new manager, according to The Associated Press. "Looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it's wearing an Astros uniform," Ausmus said. "My best memories in the game of baseball are in a Houston Astros uniform, thoroughly enjoyed my time with the people in Houston and with the organization." He was introduced as the 21st manager of the Astros on Friday, taking over the job that was left vacant when Joe Espada's contract was not renewed after three seasons. It will be Ausmus' third managerial job after he also managed the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017. The 57-year-old most recently worked as the bench coach for the New York Yankees from 2024 through the 2026 campaign. Ausmus played for the Astros from 1997-98 and 2001-08. He went 72-90 in his one season at the helm with the Angels and was 314-332 in his four seasons in Detroit. Ausmus' best season with the Tigers was in his first year, when the team went 90-72 to win the American League Central before being swept in the American League Division Series by the Baltimore Orioles. The other candidates that the Astros considered were former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols, former Astro Morgan Ensberg, and Texas Rangers bench coach Luis Urueta.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated Press
Cristopher Sanchez Profiles as an Established Fantasy Ace
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 12:00 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording an 18-7 record with a 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 231 strikeouts across 207 innings (33 starts). Sanchez posted the best strikeout rate of his career (27.0%) while maintaining an elite 5.3% walk rate. Sanchez's power sinker leads to a ton of ground balls (57.7% ground ball rate), which can lead to him allowing a higher batting average on balls in play and a slightly elevated WHIP. Still, the 29-year-old limits power (career 0.78 HR/9), which allows him to work around baserunners. Sanchez has thrown 590 2/3 regular-season innings over the last three seasons, which could lead to concerns that he will wear down in 2027. Still, Sanchez has proven he can provide ace-level production for fantasy managers as long as he can stay healthy.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Pete Alonso Remains an Elite Power Option Heading into 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:52 AM ETIn his first season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2026, first baseman Pete Alonso hit .267/.363/.522 with 43 home runs, 113 RBI, 100 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 700 plate appearances. The 31-year-old got off to a slow start, hitting just .198 with four homers through the end of April. However, Alonso was unstoppable down the stretch, hitting 20 home runs over his final 220 plate appearances of the year. With a career 14.9% barrel rate and six consecutive seasons with at least 34 home runs and 81 RBI under his belt, Alonso profiles as arguably the most bankable power asset in fantasy baseball. The righty slugger has also been exceptionally durable throughout his career to this point, logging at least 635 plate appearances in every season of his career outside of the shortened 2020 campaign. Alonso remains an elite source of power and run production for fantasy managers heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Can Julio Rodriguez Bounce Back from Underwhelming 2026 Season?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:43 AM ETSeattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez battled through an underwhelming 2026 season relative to his own lofty standards, hitting .247/.307/.401 with 22 home runs, 71 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases across 654 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has made a habit of slow starts to seasons, but the difference in 2026 was that he was unable to turn it on with his typical red-hot second half. Rodriguez's underlying batted-ball metrics last year were the worst of his career, as he posted middling barrel (8.8%) and hard-hit (43.7%) rates. Between his power and speed, Rodriguez remains a high-floor outfield option for fantasy managers. However, his difficult hitting environment in Seattle and his declining power metrics are cause for concern heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
James Wood Could Emerge as a Truly Elite Fantasy Outfielder in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:29 AM ETWashington Nationals outfielder James Wood continued his rise to stardom in 2026, hitting .265/.388/.503 with 30 home runs, 77 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases across 623 plate appearances. Wood's numbers likely would have been even more impressive if not for an injury, as he missed nearly the entire month of August with an oblique strain. The 24-year-old's underlying batted-ball metrics are off the charts and indicate that he could grow into one of the best power hitters in MLB. Wood logged an 18.6% barrel rate and a ridiculous 58.9% hard-hit rate last season. His plate skills also showed signs of improvement, as he lowered his strikeout rate to 28.7% while boosting his walk rate to 16.4%. While Wood's swing-and-miss tendencies may prevent him from being a true batting average asset, his overall production ceiling is elite and makes him one of the top outfield options in fantasy baseball heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bobby Witt Jr. Remains a High-Floor Fantasy Superstar Heading into 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:18 AM ETAcross 632 plate appearances in 2026, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit .281/.359/.441 with 18 home runs, 54 RBI, 94 runs scored, and 45 stolen bases. While Witt Jr. remained an extremely valuable player for fantasy managers, he battled some back and knee issues that held down his overall stat line. Witt Jr.'s 11.3% barrel rate was his lowest since his rookie season in 2022, and he failed to reach 20 home runs for the first time in his five-year MLB career. However, the 26-year-old boosted his walk rate to a career-high 10.6%, which helped him reach 45 stolen bases after being held under 40 in both 2024 and 2025. The Royals lineup could also be much improved in 2027 with some continued growth from young players like outfielder Jac Caglianone and catcher Carter Jensen, which would help Witt Jr. put up better run production totals. Heading into 2027, Witt Jr. remains an elite shortstop option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Elly De La Cruz Carries Elite Five-Category Upside into 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:08 AM ETAcross 636 plate appearances in 2026, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit .283/.365/.515 with 30 home runs, 79 RBI, 99 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases. The 24-year-old dealt with some hamstring and quad issues, which limited him to 143 games and may have impacted his aggression on the bases. After swiping 67 bags in 2024, De La Cruz has been held under 40 steals in each of the last two seasons. Still, the young switch-hitter took a step forward at the plate last season, posting elite underlying contact metrics with a 16.0% barrel rate and a 53.7% hard-hit rate. De La Cruz struck out in 27.5% of his plate appearances, but between his consistent hard contact and his speed, he owns a career .348 batting average on balls in play. If De La Cruz can put together a fully healthy season in 2027, he has as high a fantasy production ceiling as any player in baseball.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bauers, Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 1:12 PM ETFirst baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a four-year, $58 million contract on Friday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bauers parlayed his breakout season with Milwaukee while helping them win their first-ever World Series title in 2026 into a massive payday with Boston. The 31-year-old veteran left-handed slugger turned things around at the plate in a big way this year in his third season with the Brew Crew, slashing .266/.389/.484 with a career-best .874 OPS, 26 home runs, 22 doubles, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 144 regular-season games across 578 plate appearances in his seventh year in the majors. He was not as productive in the postseason, going 9-for-47 (.191) with a home run, a double, six RBI, four runs scored, 10 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 13 games played. However, he was named the MVP of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after going 4-for-14 (.286) with a home run, a double, and six RBI in the four-game sweep of L.A. Bauers should hit in the heart of Boston's order in 2027 and beyond and could see most of his playing time in the outfield and at designated hitter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 11:28 AM ETNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged that the team will likely give outfielder Aaron Judge more days as the designated hitter going forward to help keep him healthy, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "I'm sure he's going to need some DH time. I'm sure he doesn't want to hear that. He's an alpha. He wants to play every day. But he also knows at the same time that -- because we've seen him play there, obviously, this past year, you've had DH gone from some point in May on. So obviously we were able to run a lot of different people in there as necessary. But I would think at times we'll see Judge playing DH because it's what's in his best interest, and what's in his best interest is going to be what's in our best interest, if we can just make sure that we can maintain health. He's one of the game's great players. We've got to keep those guys on the field as much as we can to get where we want to go," Cashman said. The three-time MVP was limited to only 66 games due to ribs and calf injuries in 2026, finishing with a .241/.360/.511 slash line, .871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five steals in 237 at-bats. He is heading into his age-35 season, so it makes sense to get the elite slugger off his feet more often. Fantasy managers would be happy with anything that keeps Judge healthy while also keeping his outfield eligibility.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Will Venable Named AL Manager of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 10:25 AM ETChicago White Sox manager Will Venable was named the 2026 American League Manager of the Year, according to ESPN. Venable, in just his second season as Chicago's skipper, won the award after the White Sox lost 102 games in 2025. He edged out Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy for the award, earning 15 first-place votes. The White Sox went 60-102 in Venable's first season before turning things around in 2026 to make the postseason for the first time since 2021. "It just starts with our players. It's a really special group that created a belief early on in the year and went out and executed the things that they needed to do. And as we got through the summer, we were challenged by different opportunities to get better," Venable told MLB Network. He became the first White Sox skipper to win the award since Ozzie Guillen in 2025. Before becoming the manager for the White Sox, Venable was on manager Bruce Bochy's staff in Texas and was part of the Rangers' team that won the World Series for the first time in franchise history in 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 10:18 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was named the National League Manager of the Year for the 2026 season, becoming the first skipper to capture the award in three straight seasons, according to ESPN. Murphy won the award for a third straight time after guiding the Brewers to the first World Series title in franchise history. He edged out Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss and Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly to take home the hardware for a third straight year. Murphy accepted the award from a hospital bed after having hip-replacement surgery. From Aug. 15 through the end of the playoffs, the Brewers went 39-13. Before replacing Craig Counsell as Milwaukee's manager, Murphy was the head coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State in the college ranks before serving as the interim manager for the San Diego Padres in 2015. "I'm just really, really grateful. Really thankful that we did it," Murphy said after the World Series win.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Pete Crow-Armstrong Named NL Most Valuable Player
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 10:08 AM ETChicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was named the 2026 National League Most Valuable Player. He earned all 30 first-place votes to finish ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger can do it all on the baseball field, and he put it all together in his fourth season in the league, hitting .280 with 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases while also winning the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards. Crow-Armstrong led both leagues in 2026 with a 10.6 fWAR. He started the year hitting at the bottom of Chicago's batting order before eventually moving up to the top of the lineup by mid-May. PCA never looked back and hit .300 with a .398 on-base percentage while batting out of the leadoff spot for the Cubbies. He drew 83 walks after totaling just 29 free passes the previous year. Crow-Armstrong's most impressive feat was becoming just the seventh player in MLB history to have 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. He still strikes out quite a bit (25.8% clip), but Crow-Armstrong's elite power/speed profile is hard to ignore from a fantasy baseball perspective going into 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB