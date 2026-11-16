Brad Ausmus the New Manager in Houston
Nov 16, 2026, 4:26 PM ETThe Houston Astros named former major-league catcher Brad Ausmus as their new manager, according to The Associated Press. "Looking back on my career, if I picture myself, it's wearing an Astros uniform," Ausmus said. "My best memories in the game of baseball are in a Houston Astros uniform, thoroughly enjoyed my time with the people in Houston and with the organization." He was introduced as the 21st manager of the Astros on Friday, taking over the job that was left vacant when Joe Espada's contract was not renewed after three seasons. It will be Ausmus' third managerial job after he also managed the Los Angeles Angels in 2019 and the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017. The 57-year-old most recently worked as the bench coach for the New York Yankees from 2024 through the 2026 campaign. Ausmus played for the Astros from 1997-98 and 2001-08. He went 72-90 in his one season at the helm with the Angels and was 314-332 in his four seasons in Detroit. Ausmus' best season with the Tigers was in his first year, when the team went 90-72 to win the American League Central before being swept in the American League Division Series by the Baltimore Orioles. The other candidates that the Astros considered were former St. Louis Cardinals star Albert Pujols, former Astro Morgan Ensberg, and Texas Rangers bench coach Luis Urueta.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Associated PressComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Cristopher Sanchez Profiles as an Established Fantasy Ace
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 12:00 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sanchez was one of the best starting pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording an 18-7 record with a 2.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 231 strikeouts across 207 innings (33 starts). Sanchez posted the best strikeout rate of his career (27.0%) while maintaining an elite 5.3% walk rate. Sanchez's power sinker leads to a ton of ground balls (57.7% ground ball rate), which can lead to him allowing a higher batting average on balls in play and a slightly elevated WHIP. Still, the 29-year-old limits power (career 0.78 HR/9), which allows him to work around baserunners. Sanchez has thrown 590 2/3 regular-season innings over the last three seasons, which could lead to concerns that he will wear down in 2027. Still, Sanchez has proven he can provide ace-level production for fantasy managers as long as he can stay healthy.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Pete Alonso Remains an Elite Power Option Heading into 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:52 AM ETIn his first season with the Baltimore Orioles in 2026, first baseman Pete Alonso hit .267/.363/.522 with 43 home runs, 113 RBI, 100 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 700 plate appearances. The 31-year-old got off to a slow start, hitting just .198 with four homers through the end of April. However, Alonso was unstoppable down the stretch, hitting 20 home runs over his final 220 plate appearances of the year. With a career 14.9% barrel rate and six consecutive seasons with at least 34 home runs and 81 RBI under his belt, Alonso profiles as arguably the most bankable power asset in fantasy baseball. The righty slugger has also been exceptionally durable throughout his career to this point, logging at least 635 plate appearances in every season of his career outside of the shortened 2020 campaign. Alonso remains an elite source of power and run production for fantasy managers heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Can Julio Rodriguez Bounce Back from Underwhelming 2026 Season?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:43 AM ETSeattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez battled through an underwhelming 2026 season relative to his own lofty standards, hitting .247/.307/.401 with 22 home runs, 71 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases across 654 plate appearances. The 25-year-old has made a habit of slow starts to seasons, but the difference in 2026 was that he was unable to turn it on with his typical red-hot second half. Rodriguez's underlying batted-ball metrics last year were the worst of his career, as he posted middling barrel (8.8%) and hard-hit (43.7%) rates. Between his power and speed, Rodriguez remains a high-floor outfield option for fantasy managers. However, his difficult hitting environment in Seattle and his declining power metrics are cause for concern heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
James Wood Could Emerge as a Truly Elite Fantasy Outfielder in 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:29 AM ETWashington Nationals outfielder James Wood continued his rise to stardom in 2026, hitting .265/.388/.503 with 30 home runs, 77 RBI, 106 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases across 623 plate appearances. Wood's numbers likely would have been even more impressive if not for an injury, as he missed nearly the entire month of August with an oblique strain. The 24-year-old's underlying batted-ball metrics are off the charts and indicate that he could grow into one of the best power hitters in MLB. Wood logged an 18.6% barrel rate and a ridiculous 58.9% hard-hit rate last season. His plate skills also showed signs of improvement, as he lowered his strikeout rate to 28.7% while boosting his walk rate to 16.4%. While Wood's swing-and-miss tendencies may prevent him from being a true batting average asset, his overall production ceiling is elite and makes him one of the top outfield options in fantasy baseball heading into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Bobby Witt Jr. Remains a High-Floor Fantasy Superstar Heading into 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:18 AM ETAcross 632 plate appearances in 2026, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. hit .281/.359/.441 with 18 home runs, 54 RBI, 94 runs scored, and 45 stolen bases. While Witt Jr. remained an extremely valuable player for fantasy managers, he battled some back and knee issues that held down his overall stat line. Witt Jr.'s 11.3% barrel rate was his lowest since his rookie season in 2022, and he failed to reach 20 home runs for the first time in his five-year MLB career. However, the 26-year-old boosted his walk rate to a career-high 10.6%, which helped him reach 45 stolen bases after being held under 40 in both 2024 and 2025. The Royals lineup could also be much improved in 2027 with some continued growth from young players like outfielder Jac Caglianone and catcher Carter Jensen, which would help Witt Jr. put up better run production totals. Heading into 2027, Witt Jr. remains an elite shortstop option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Elly De La Cruz Carries Elite Five-Category Upside into 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 16, 2026, 11:08 AM ETAcross 636 plate appearances in 2026, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz hit .283/.365/.515 with 30 home runs, 79 RBI, 99 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases. The 24-year-old dealt with some hamstring and quad issues, which limited him to 143 games and may have impacted his aggression on the bases. After swiping 67 bags in 2024, De La Cruz has been held under 40 steals in each of the last two seasons. Still, the young switch-hitter took a step forward at the plate last season, posting elite underlying contact metrics with a 16.0% barrel rate and a 53.7% hard-hit rate. De La Cruz struck out in 27.5% of his plate appearances, but between his consistent hard contact and his speed, he owns a career .348 batting average on balls in play. If De La Cruz can put together a fully healthy season in 2027, he has as high a fantasy production ceiling as any player in baseball.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bauers, Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 1:12 PM ETFirst baseman Jake Bauers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a four-year, $58 million contract on Friday, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bauers parlayed his breakout season with Milwaukee while helping them win their first-ever World Series title in 2026 into a massive payday with Boston. The 31-year-old veteran left-handed slugger turned things around at the plate in a big way this year in his third season with the Brew Crew, slashing .266/.389/.484 with a career-best .874 OPS, 26 home runs, 22 doubles, 86 RBI, 93 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 144 regular-season games across 578 plate appearances in his seventh year in the majors. He was not as productive in the postseason, going 9-for-47 (.191) with a home run, a double, six RBI, four runs scored, 10 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 13 games played. However, he was named the MVP of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers after going 4-for-14 (.286) with a home run, a double, and six RBI in the four-game sweep of L.A. Bauers should hit in the heart of Boston's order in 2027 and beyond and could see most of his playing time in the outfield and at designated hitter.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 11:28 AM ETNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman acknowledged that the team will likely give outfielder Aaron Judge more days as the designated hitter going forward to help keep him healthy, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. "I'm sure he's going to need some DH time. I'm sure he doesn't want to hear that. He's an alpha. He wants to play every day. But he also knows at the same time that -- because we've seen him play there, obviously, this past year, you've had DH gone from some point in May on. So obviously we were able to run a lot of different people in there as necessary. But I would think at times we'll see Judge playing DH because it's what's in his best interest, and what's in his best interest is going to be what's in our best interest, if we can just make sure that we can maintain health. He's one of the game's great players. We've got to keep those guys on the field as much as we can to get where we want to go," Cashman said. The three-time MVP was limited to only 66 games due to ribs and calf injuries in 2026, finishing with a .241/.360/.511 slash line, .871 OPS, 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five steals in 237 at-bats. He is heading into his age-35 season, so it makes sense to get the elite slugger off his feet more often. Fantasy managers would be happy with anything that keeps Judge healthy while also keeping his outfield eligibility.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Chris Kirschner
Will Venable Named AL Manager of the Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 10:25 AM ETChicago White Sox manager Will Venable was named the 2026 American League Manager of the Year, according to ESPN. Venable, in just his second season as Chicago's skipper, won the award after the White Sox lost 102 games in 2025. He edged out Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and Boston Red Sox manager Chad Tracy for the award, earning 15 first-place votes. The White Sox went 60-102 in Venable's first season before turning things around in 2026 to make the postseason for the first time since 2021. "It just starts with our players. It's a really special group that created a belief early on in the year and went out and executed the things that they needed to do. And as we got through the summer, we were challenged by different opportunities to get better," Venable told MLB Network. He became the first White Sox skipper to win the award since Ozzie Guillen in 2025. Before becoming the manager for the White Sox, Venable was on manager Bruce Bochy's staff in Texas and was part of the Rangers' team that won the World Series for the first time in franchise history in 2023.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 10:18 AM ETMilwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy was named the National League Manager of the Year for the 2026 season, becoming the first skipper to capture the award in three straight seasons, according to ESPN. Murphy won the award for a third straight time after guiding the Brewers to the first World Series title in franchise history. He edged out Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss and Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly to take home the hardware for a third straight year. Murphy accepted the award from a hospital bed after having hip-replacement surgery. From Aug. 15 through the end of the playoffs, the Brewers went 39-13. Before replacing Craig Counsell as Milwaukee's manager, Murphy was the head coach at Notre Dame and Arizona State in the college ranks before serving as the interim manager for the San Diego Padres in 2015. "I'm just really, really grateful. Really thankful that we did it," Murphy said after the World Series win.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Pete Crow-Armstrong Named NL Most Valuable Player
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 10:08 AM ETChicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was named the 2026 National League Most Valuable Player. He earned all 30 first-place votes to finish ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. The 24-year-old left-handed slugger can do it all on the baseball field, and he put it all together in his fourth season in the league, hitting .280 with 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases while also winning the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove Awards. Crow-Armstrong led both leagues in 2026 with a 10.6 fWAR. He started the year hitting at the bottom of Chicago's batting order before eventually moving up to the top of the lineup by mid-May. PCA never looked back and hit .300 with a .398 on-base percentage while batting out of the leadoff spot for the Cubbies. He drew 83 walks after totaling just 29 free passes the previous year. Crow-Armstrong's most impressive feat was becoming just the seventh player in MLB history to have 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. He still strikes out quite a bit (25.8% clip), but Crow-Armstrong's elite power/speed profile is hard to ignore from a fantasy baseball perspective going into 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Yordan Alvarez Named AL Most Valuable Player
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 13, 2026, 10:01 AM ETHouston Astros outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez was named the 2026 American League Most Valuable Player. Alvarez was unanimously chosen for the award and topped Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to win his first MVP after a season in which he almost won the Triple Crown. He won the AL batting title with a .316 average and finished second in home runs (42) and RBI (106). It was an incredible bounce-back season for the left-handed slugger after he appeared in just 48 games in 2025 due to a wrist fracture and a sprained ankle. But in 2026, Alvarez appeared in 158 games and helped the Astros get back to the playoffs. In addition to winning AL MVP, Alvarez was named the AL Comeback Player of the Year. In addition to winning the batting title, he had a league-high 109 walks with a .432 on-base percentage, 46 points higher than the next-highest player. Alvarez became the 31st player in history to win an MVP award and a Rookie of the Year honor. As long as he is healthy in 2027, Alvarez should provide consistent numbers across the board for fantasy managers as one of the best all-around hitters in the game. The 29-year-old has had at least a .950 OPS in four of the last five years.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB
Evan Phillips, Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 3:29 PM ETRight-handed reliever Evan Phillips and the Atlanta Braves agreed on a three-year, $35 million contract on Thursday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. It is the biggest deal of the winter so far and will send the veteran reliever to Atlanta, which already has one of the best bullpens in baseball. The 32-year-old veteran will head to the National League East after going 3-2 with a 3.46 ERA (3.87 FIP), 1.08 WHIP, one save, 33 strikeouts, and six walks in 26 innings with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2026 in his ninth year in the majors. It was not a bad showing for Phillips, who was returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Since his first full season with the Dodgers in 2022, Phillips went 17-10 with a nice 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 46 saves, 245 strikeouts, and 53 walks in 210 2/3 innings pitched across 225 relief appearances in L.A. He will give the Braves some late-inning, high-leverage insurance in front of closer Raisel Iglesias after setup man Robert Suarez dealt with elbow issues in the second half last season. At the very least, Phillips will be a strikeout artist to target in holds leagues in fantasy baseball in 2027.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Spencer Strider on Track to be Ready for the Start of the Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 3:22 PM ETAtlanta Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said that right-hander Spencer Strider (elbow) is on track to be ready for spring training and the start of the 2027 regular season, according to Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. It was another injury-plagued season for Strider in 2026 with the Braves, as he made only eight starts (39 innings) due to elbow and oblique injuries, going 4-2 with a 5.31 ERA (5.36 FIP) and 1.36 WHIP with 46 strikeouts and 20 walks in his sixth year in the big leagues. He did not pitch again after he dealt with right-elbow inflammation in mid-June. Strider had an internal-brace procedure done on his right arm in 2024 (he made only two starts that year) and returned to post a 7-14 record, 4.45 ERA (4.53 FIP), and 1.39 WHIP with 131 strikeouts and 51 walks in 23 starts covering 125 1/3 innings in 2025. It is good news for the Braves that Strider should be ready for the start of next season, but there is now a lot of risk around the former All-Star due to his arm injuries and a sudden drop in velocity after his return. The likelihood of him leading the league in strikeouts ever again (281 in 2023) is remote.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop
Brandon Marsh Undergoes Offseason Hand Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 1:52 PM ETPhiladelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (hand), who is available via trade, had surgery on his left hand (just above his wrist) after the season, a league source told Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Marsh played through the injury for several months, which could explain his uneven performance in 2026. He maintained his bat speed throughout the season, but Marsh did not drive the ball like he did in the first half of the year. Even without the left-handed-hitting outfielder's offensive woes, the Phillies might view this as a time to move on from a platoon player with a rising salary. The soon-to-be 29-year-old was an All-Star in the first half in what was looking like a breakout season before falling off in the second half and finishing with a .260/.304/.408 slash line with a .713 OPS, 18 home runs, 62 RBI, 71 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 524 regular-season at-bats. He hit over .300 in the first half with 15 home runs, but in 63 games after the All-Star break, he hit just .184 (34-for-185) with three homers, 16 RBI, 15 walks, and 46 strikeouts. Marsh is projected to earn roughly $8 million through salary arbitration before becoming a free agent next winter, and with enough platoons already expected for the Phillies, now could be the time for them to move on from Marsh.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Adrian Morejon's Preference is to Remain a Reliever
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 1:43 PM ETFree-agent left-hander Adrian Morejon is drawing interest as a starter, but his preference is to remain a reliever, a person briefed on his market told The Athletic. A common theme among Clay Holmes, Seth Lugo, and other relievers converted to starters in recent years was their strong desire to become members of the rotation, and perhaps Morejon's thinking will be changed by a big free-agent offer. Morejon dealt with issues as a starter with the San Diego Padres before converting to a relief role and becoming one of the most dominant left-handed relievers in the sport in recent seasons. He was a first-time All-Star in 2025 with the Friars, and he has gone 25-11 with eight saves, a 2.58 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 248 strikeouts, and 66 walks in 223 1/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen in San Diego in the last three years. Morejon regularly hits triple digits with his fastball and went 9-3 in 2026 with a 2.83 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, three saves, a career-high 107 strikeouts, and only 28 walks in 86 innings pitched as the eighth-inning setup man in front of closer Mason Miller. If he stays in a relief role and leaves San Diego, Morejon would suddenly become a high-end fantasy closer, depending on the landing spot.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Will Sammon, Ken Rosenthal, and Katie Woo
Ben Brown Undergoes Spine Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 1:27 PM ETChicago Cubs right-hander Ben Brown (neck) underwent cervical spine surgery to address his lingering neck issue, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. Brown is expected to start throwing early in the new year and should be game-ready in the first half of the season. The 27-year-old was excellent in 2026, going 4-2 with a 1.85 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 65 strikeouts, but he appeared in only 20 games (eight starts) and threw 68 innings for the Cubbies because of his neck injury, which also caused him to miss extended time back in 2024. It is good news that Brown could be ready to return in the first half of the 2027 season, but it remains to be seen if the Cubs will use him as a starter or as a reliever. He was even better as a starter in a limited sample size last year, posting a 1.70 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 11 walks in 42 1/3 innings pitched, but if Chicago is still worried about his long-term health, having him return to a bullpen role makes a lot of sense. The former 33rd-rounder by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 has gone 10-13 in his three MLB seasons with the Cubs, with a 4.15 ERA (3.38 FIP), 1.21 WHIP, and 250:70 K:BB in 229 2/3 innings across 60 appearances (31 starts).--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jesse Rogers
Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 12, 2026, 1:09 PM ETThe New York Mets are scheduled to meet with free-agent left-hander Tarik Skubal next week, a source told Jorge Castillo of ESPN. The Mets were expected to be in the running from the jump this offseason, with the New York Post's Jon Heyman referring to them as the early favorites over the Los Angeles Dodgers recently. The Mets and Dodgers have the deepest pockets, which makes them the favorites for by far and away the best player on the open market this offseason, and the Mets also have the most pressure on them from above after finishing in last place in the National League East last year and missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. Skubal is said to have really enjoyed his time in the second half of the 2026 season with the Dodgers after they acquired him at the trade deadline from the Detroit Tigers in early August, but ultimately, the biggest offer, money-wise, is expected to win out. The two-time Cy Young Award winner has an incentive to pick a team before the lockout arrives on Dec. 1, so his market could move quickly this month. Regardless of where Skubal signs, he should be one of the first starting pitchers off the board in 2027 fantasy drafts after another strong season with the Tigers and Dodgers, going 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, and 186 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings across 26 starts despite having left-elbow surgery midseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Spencer Schwellenbach Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 9:23 PM ETPer The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chad Biship, the Atlanta Braves want right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) to take his comeback much more slowly, making it unlikely that he will be ready for the start of the 2027 regular season, according to president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. It is not surprising at all that Schwellenbach is not expected to be ready for Opening Day after having his first right-elbow surgery in February to remove bone spurs. He later went under the knife to fix an elbow fracture. The 26-year-old former second-round selection in 2021 did not pitch at all for the Braves in 2026 after looking strong in his first two big-league seasons, going 15-11 with a 3.23 ERA (3.27 FIP), 1.01 WHIP, and 235:41 K:BB in 234 1/3 innings pitched across his 38 starts. Because of his first two strong seasons in the majors, Schwellenbach will be a stash candidate for fantasy managers in 2027 drafts, even though he is likely to open the season on the injured list. At the same time, he will likely be on a strict innings limit after having last pitched in a big-league game in June of 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - Chad Bishop
Aaron Judge in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 11, 2026, 9:07 PM ETThe New York Yankees received some good news on superstar outfielder Aaron Judge (rib) after his follow-up visit with Dr. Gregory Pearl, a Texas-based specialist who reviewed the healing of the right rib fracture that cost Judge most of the 2026 season, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "He's currently in a good place," general manager Brian Cashman said. "No new added features to his circumstance, outside of [that Judge will] take the winter to continue to rest up, and he'll be ready to go. But there's no new procedures or anything there." Judge was limited to just 66 games due to a rib fracture and a right-calf strain in September. The 34-year-old eight-time All-Star and three-time MVP hit .241/.360/.511 with 18 home runs, 41 RBI, 45 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 285 plate appearances in his 11th year in the big leagues. Despite his injury-plagued season in 2026, fantasy managers should still consider the right-handed slugger as the premier power threat in the big leagues, not named Shohei Ohtani. He should head into spring training next year with a clean bill of health.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch