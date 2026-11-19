Nov 18, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (throat) is expected to miss one month after undergoing surgery, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He suffered a rare injury on Nov. 7 when Mantha took a high stick to his throat against the Islanders, causing a fracture. A week ago, the team announced Mantha was placed on long-term Injured Reserve. The well-traveled forward has notched 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his first 17 games with the Devils. With Mantha out, Lenni Hameenaho has gotten a first look this season, producing four points (two goals, two assists) in two games. The 22-year-old has been incredibly productive so far, but these numbers clearly aren't sustainable, especially with Hameenaho seeing only fourth-line minutes.