Carnell Tate Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Nov 19, 2026, 5:00 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) remained limited in practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Tate has been sidelined since Week 7 with a shoulder injury, and he could be in danger of missing a third straight game in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 21-year-old profiles as Tennessee's top option in the passing game when healthy, recording 34 catches for 413 yards and a touchdown on 51 targets across seven games before getting injured. The Titans also placed slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve earlier this week, so the team could be very shorthanded at wide receiver on Sunday against Dallas. If Tate remains sidelined, Tennessee wideout Elic Ayomanor and tight end Gunnar Helm could be the most likely candidates to see an uptick in usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
More Recent News
Mike Evans Upgrades to Limited Participation Thursday
Alex Roberts
#49ers injury report with Mike Evans limited after his first practice since leaving a game Oct. 19 with Achilles tendinitis pic.twitter.com/C9eZq0G0lT— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 6:13 PM ET--Alex Roberts
Ladd McConkey Remains Limited Thursday
thursday's injury report for week 11 vs NYJ pic.twitter.com/pEbUCdSjdx— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 6:09 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:08 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Hockenson did not play in Sunday's Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers due to wrist and chest injuries, but he has ditched the chest designation and is on track to make his return in Mexico City on Sunday night in a showdown against the San Francisco 49ers. Fantasy managers could have a difficult decision ahead of them this weekend, though, if the 29-year-old is ultimately listed as questionable on Friday's final Week 11 injury report. Gavin Bartholomeau stepped up for the Vikings with Hockenson out last weekend, catching three of his four targets for 36 yards and one touchdown, but he will be an extremely volatile TE2 streaming option if Hockenson misses another game. When active, Hockenson has been on the TE1 radar in 2026 in his eighth year in the NFL, catching 35 of his 44 targets for 328 yards and three touchdowns in eight games played. He is second on the team in all major receiving categories, behind only All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson. With quarterback Kirk Cousins now running the offense, Hockenson's rest-of-season fantasy value will receive a boost.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Puka Nacua Could Face Potential Banishment for Further Violations
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 6:05 PM ETThe NFL has told Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) that any further violation of the league's personal conduct policy will subject him to further discipline as severe as a potential banishment, per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Nacua was suspended for three games for violating the policy in an offseason incident this past March. The 25-year-old is currently on Injured Reserve and ineligible to return until Week 15, so his suspension runs concurrently with his IR stint. Nacua has remained highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, off-field concerns are a real issue for the fourth-year wideout and could threaten to derail his career.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Baker Mayfield Limited in Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 6:00 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are listing quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Mayfield returned to the practice field on Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday due to foot strain that he suffered near the end of the Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Bucs were on their bye last week, but Mayfield still might not be able to play this Sunday against the Detroit Lions. The 31-year-old veteran has already missed time this year due to a dislocated right thumb in what has been a dreadful season to this point. The two-time Pro Bowler (in his first two seasons in Tampa in 2023 and 2024), Mayfield has thrown for 922 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions in six starts. Mayfield went 0-for-3 passing in the Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons and has not thrown a touchdown pass since the win over the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Oct. 25. The matchup against Detroit is a cushy one, but if Mayfield is active this weekend in Motown, he will remain more of a low-end QB2 option in superflex leagues. Jalon Daniels would make his fourth career start in Week 11 if Mayfield is not cleared to play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey in Non-Contact Jersey on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:49 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was seen wearing a non-contact jersey in practice on Thursday, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. After missing Monday night's victory over the Baltimore Ravens due to a back injury, McConkey was limited in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, and it looks like he will practice in the same capacity for a second straight day. The 25-year-old appears to be making progress, but he is not out of the woods to be cleared to play in Week 11 against the visiting New York Jets, and fantasy managers should be very skeptical about throwing him right back into their lineups if he ends up being active this Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In addition to missing the Week 10 contest, the Chargers' first win of the season, McConkey injured his back in pre-game warmups in their previous game against the Houston Texans and did not play a single snap. Outside of two 80-yard games this year, with one of them coming all the way back in Week 1, McConkey has been a disaster for his fantasy managers, and if he is active against the Jets, he could take a back seat to both Tre' Harris and Quentin Johnston in terms of snap share. McConkey is trending as a shaky WR4/flex in Week 11 if he returns to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Jordyn Tyson Practices in Limited Capacity Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:38 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a chest injury. Tyson may need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid taking a questionable tag into Sunday's road matchup against the Chicago Bears. The 22-year-old from Arizona State missed the first seven games of the 2026 season while on Injured Reserve for a hamstring injury, but now he is back on the injury report with a chest injury. In his NFL debut in the Week 9 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns, Tyson played a limited number of snaps and caught only four of five targets for 30 yards. But he saw an elevated role in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers and led the team with 11 catches on 13 targets for 80 yards. The talented young pass-catcher showed this past Sunday that he has clear WR2 upside in fantasy football for the rest of his first season in the NFL, as long as injuries do not get in the way. If Tyson is limited or ruled out for Week 11, Devaughn Vele would be back on the flex radar in deeper leagues behind Chris Olave. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday for Tyson's injury status going into Sunday's game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New Orleans Saints
Omar Cooper Jr. Remains Out of Practice Again Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Thursday's injury report for #NYJvsLAC pic.twitter.com/Jeardvd8n5— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:34 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
DeVonta Smith Full, Dontayvion Wicks Limited Thursday
Thursday's Injury Report#PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/9Fo6aCutUp— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:33 PM ET
Brock Bowers Limited in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (ankle/quad) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Kicker Matt Gay (hip) was sidelined after being limited on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/PBiErArzCF— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:27 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Carson Beck Limited on Injury Report Thursday
Keith Hernandez
QB Carson Beck added to injury report as limited with a back issue.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 19, 2026
Had back issues a few weeks ago. Something to watch.
Nov 19, 2026, 5:27 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:26 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a hand injury. Most likely, Rodriguez will upgrade to a full practice on Friday and will be removed from the final Week 11 injury report. But even if the 26-year-old ends up being questionable, he should be active on Sunday against the hosting New York Giants this weekend. Backfield mate Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) has been nursing an ankle/foot injury for the last couple of weeks and was downgraded to a DNP on Thursday, so if Tuten is limited at all in New York, C-Rod would become a more intriguing RB3/flex for fantasy football purposes. But as long as Tuten is active, Rodriguez is not much more than a low-upside, touchdown-dependent flex play in point-per-reception formats. The former sixth-rounder by the Washington Commanders in 2023 from Kentucky has four touchdowns in nine games, but he has only 59 rushing attempts and is averaging under 4.0 yards per carry. His volatility was evident in last week's blowout win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans, as he had only four carries for five yards and was not targeted in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaylen Waddle Practices in Full Again Thursday
Alex Roberts
Thursday's #LVvsDEN injury report:— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 19, 2026
📰 » https://t.co/0RMq1yRh4q pic.twitter.com/3cxRWHIDOS
Nov 19, 2026, 5:22 PM ET--Alex Roberts
Jakobi Meyers Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:19 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remained limited in practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. Meyers continues to be listed on the team's injury report with an ankle injury, but he has not missed any time as a result. If he does not upgrade to a full practice on Friday, Meyers could take a questionable tag into the weekend, but he should still play this weekend on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11. The 30-year-old has been Jacksonville's clear WR2 in his first full season with the team behind Parker Washington, and although he has a limited fantasy ceiling, he remains in play as a WR3/flex option in the Jaguars' high-scoring offense. Through 10 weeks, Meyers has 29 catches on 43 targets for 408 yards (14.1 yards per reception) and two touchdowns for Jacksonville. The Giants defense has been around the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed per game to opposing wide receivers. Going into Week 11 action, RotoBaller has Meyers ranked as the No. 32 fantasy WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jauan Jennings Feels Good and Is Set to Play This Weekend
Vikings WR Jauan Jennings said his calf feels good, and he's been full go this week: "I'm excited for every game. I mean, it's the San Francisco 49ers. It's my old team. I can't wait. It's always my guys for life (over there). Can't wait to see them."— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:12 PM ET
Packers Waive RB Pierre Strong Jr
It appears the Packers have waived RB Pierre Strong Jr, per today’s NFL transactions. pic.twitter.com/LPE9HkkbJq— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:05 PM ET
Joe Burrow Practices Fully Despite Illness on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) was under the weather on Thursday, but he still managed to put in a full practice, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Fantasy managers should not have anything to worry about with Burrow as the team prepares for a Monday night clash in Week 11 on the road against the Washington Commanders. The 29-year-old should be feeling much better by Monday's contest, and after the historic run that he has been on of late, he needs to be in all starting fantasy lineups. The three-time Pro Bowler has been on a tear since Week 5, throwing at least three touchdowns in five straight games, including four touchdown passes in three of those contests. In all, Burrow has thrown for 1,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in that span to help the Bengals go 5-0. The fantastic stretch has vaulted him above Josh Allen for the title of QB1 in fantasy through the first 10 weeks of the 2026 season with 2,795 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in nine starts. Burrow should be able to pick apart the Commanders' secondary on Monday night as he looks to add to his torrid stretch.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Roman Wilson Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) practiced in full on Thursday, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Wilson has been on Injured Reserve since Week 5 with a finger injury, but he could be on track for a return in Pittsburgh's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Across five games before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets. Wilson had begun to emerge as a legitimate deep threat in the Steelers' offense, logging back-to-back games with at least 60 yards and a touchdown before being forced to exit early from Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In deeper fantasy leagues, Wilson could re-emerge as a viable flex option upon his return.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Chargers Expect Omarion Hampton to be the RB1 Every Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 4:41 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Thursday that "generally, my expectation is that Omarion Hampton is our lead ball-carrier every week," according to Alex Insdorf. McDaniel said he was expecting a breakout performance based on Hampton's last two practice weeks, and it came in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens, when he had 22 carries for a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown, adding one catch for no gain on two targets. The former first-rounder from Ohio State now has 124 carries for 474 yards and four touchdowns while adding 63 receiving yards as the Bolts' lead back in his second NFL season. He was limited to only nine games as a rookie due to injury, and he had mostly been a disappointment to fantasy managers in Year 2 in a Chargers offense that has fallen flat in McDaniel's first year as the coordinator. Fantasy managers are now hoping that the Chargers will lean more heavily on Hampton in their backfield, especially now that L.A.'s schedule finally starts to soften. Going into their Week 11 home matchup against the visiting New York Jets, Hampton's stock is on the rise as an RB2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Michael Pittman Jr. Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Pittman Jr. has been on Injured Reserve since Week 4 with a foot injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old got off to a very slow start to his first season in Pittsburgh before hitting IR, recording seven catches for 89 yards on 12 targets. However, Pittman Jr. may have been playing through injury earlier this year. If he's closer to full health upon his return, the veteran wideout could rediscover his form from the 2025 season, when he hauled in 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts. In deeper fantasy leagues where he's unrostered, Pittman Jr. could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders