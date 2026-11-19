Nov 19, 2026, 12:09 PM ET

The Denver Broncos and star cornerback Riley Moss agreed to terms on a new contract extension on Thursday, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reports the deal is for four years and worth $67 million, meaning Moss will average $16.75 million per season and remain under team control through the 2030 season. The 26-year-old former third-round pick in 2023 from Iowa mostly played on special teams as a rookie, but he has turned himself into a top-end No. 2 cornerback and a strong running mate for All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain II. Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million deal in the summer of 2024 and then agreed to a $5 million raise in 2026. Moss suffered a concussion in the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, but the team's bye came at the right time, and he was able to practice in full on Wednesday, so he should be available as the Broncos take on the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday in Denver. After recording 80-plus combined tackles in each of the last two years, Moss has 27 tackles (17 solo), one interception, and eight pass breakups through eight games in 2026. He led the league with 19 pass breakups in 17 regular-season games in 2025.