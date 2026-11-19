DJ Moore Is Giving Buffalo Big Plays Again
Nov 19, 2026, 3:11 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore picked up 77 of his 90 receiving yards against the New York Jets on two deep throws from Josh Allen. A 32-yard catch took Buffalo to the Jets' 16 in the second quarter. Moore's 45-yard touchdown put the Bills up 24-12 in the third. Allen had gone deep to Moore twice the previous week against the Minnesota Vikings. One pass was intercepted and the other fell incomplete, leaving Moore with 25 yards on three catches. The Jets game was Moore's second with at least 80 yards and a touchdown in three games since returning from a shoulder injury. The other came against the Baltimore Ravens, when he also made a 49-yard catch. Moore has drawn 18 targets since returning, five more than Khalil Shakir and six more than Keon Coleman. He's a volatile WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins. Miami has given up eight completions of at least 40 yards in nine games and still allows the third-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
More Recent News
Chargers Expect Omarion Hampton to be the RB1 Every Week
Keith Hernandez
Chargers OC Mike McDaniel: "Generally, my expectation is that O [Omarion Hampton] is our lead ball carrier every week."— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 19, 2026
Says he was expecting a breakout performance based on his last two practice weeks.
"His game has been coming on since the BYE week."
Nov 19, 2026, 3:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Titans, Chargers Could Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in April
Keith Hernandez
Discussing a world in which the Tennessee Titans land the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, as they currently have.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026
Cc: @tyschmit
🎧 https://t.co/zy1jY5Gg8R pic.twitter.com/CHM6ke7LmP
Nov 19, 2026, 3:05 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jonathon Brooks Practices in Full Again, Darren Waller, Tommy Tremble Upgrade to Limited Participation Thursday
As promised: Thursday injury report for #Panthers https://t.co/a64egzb0jJ pic.twitter.com/CxZcA112lp— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 3:02 PM ET
Dalton Kincaid Misses Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 2:46 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Kincaid was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, too, so if he ends up with a second straight DNP, his status will be clearly up in the air for the Week 11 contest this Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Fantasy managers should be monitoring the 27-year-old's status closely as he deals with multiple injuries. The former Pro Bowler has been included on the injury report in recent weeks, but he has not missed any time. It could be the reason why he has seen only three targets in each of the last two games, though, after catching four of six targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1. Kincaid came out of the gate strong in 2026 with 225 yards and a touchdown in the first two games, but he has cooled off considerably since then and has fallen to the TE1/2 borderline entering this weekend's game versus Miami. If Kincaid is not cleared to play in Week 11, Dawson Knox would become a TE2 streamer with upside in Buffalo's high-scoring offense. Stay tuned for Kincaid's status on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Brock Bowers Returns to Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 2:21 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was seen warming up at the portion of practice open to the media, which is a good sign after he did not practice with the team on Wednesday. The star tight end injured his ankle early in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and attempted to return before being ruled out for the day. Head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that Bowers was day-to-day, but he also acknowledged it was a significant injury. The 23-year-old took a step in the right direction by returning to the practice field on Thursday, but he will most likely be limited and should be considered questionable to play this Sunday in Denver against the division-rival Broncos. The former 13th overall pick from Georgia is an elite, must-start TE1 in fantasy if he is active, but managers must be ready to pivot this weekend if the Raiders do not give him the green light to play. If Bowers is out or limited, it would open the door for fellow TE Michael Mayer to become an interesting streamer at the position in Denver. Bowers is the TE2 overall in fantasy points through 10 weeks, catching 50 of his 72 targets for 676 yards (13.5 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. He needs only two more scores to set a new career high.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Tyler Shough Primed for a Big Second Half with New-Look Receiver Room
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 2:01 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has fallen back to earth after beginning the year as the fantasy QB4 through four weeks, but with rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson looking capable of providing another dynamic playmaker to an offense that already features second-team All-Pro Chris Olave, few quarterbacks are better set up for a big second-half run. Tyson and Olave have yet to both star in their two games together, but Shough's 89 total dropbacks in that time suggest a complete offensive breakout is fully possible, while a fantasy playoff schedule that closes with games against the Cardinals and Falcons could see the second-year quarterback involved in championship week lineup decisions. With a favorable matchup on tap against the Bears, Week 11 should serve as an important proving ground for Shough's value moving forward, and he is RotoBaller's QB14.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Practicing Again Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 1:48 PM ETFollowing a week of limited practice participation ahead of the team's Week 10 win over the Saints, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) logged a full session on Wednesday and was again seen practicing on Thursday, according to beat reporter Mike Kaye. Already in his third NFL season, Brooks' early career has been defined by injury, and following an offseason of sleeper hype, he lasted only two games before a groin injury landed him on injured reserve yet again. After his practice window was opened in Week 10, a Week 11 return appears imminent, and while he is unlikely to see enough work to forge his own fantasy relevance, his presence introduces uncertainty and the potential to lower Chuba Hubbard's ceiling. Owning a 71.6% running back rush share since Week 3, Hubbard is the fantasy RB5 on the season, and any loss of volume could have a meaningful impact on fantasy playoff pushes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Kaye
Jared Goff a Player to Target for the Stretch Run
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 1:37 PM ETOnce again finding himself in the top 10 in terms of passing yards and touchdowns, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has put together another fantasy QB1 season, potentially his fifth straight if he's able to maintain his current pace. With the playoff picture coming into focus in many fantasy leagues, Goff finds himself in familiar territory as a potential league-winner and a player to target for the stretch run. Goff and the Lions have one of the more favorable quarterback schedules over the back half of the year, and for fantasy managers who can clinch the bye and avoid a Week 15 matchup with the Vikings, an argument can be made that no quarterback has a better two-game stretch to close the fantasy playoffs. With games against the Giants and Bears, both in the bottom eight by schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to the position, Goff is a player who could easily help decide championship matchups.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Head Coach Calls Tee Higgins "Good to Go"
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 1:24 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) was spotted limping to the locker room before halftime of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Steelers, later seeing his snap count managed in the second half of what became a blowout victory, but according to head coach Zac Taylor and beat reporter Kelsey Conway, the 2025 Pro Bowler is "good to go." The Bengals face the Commanders on Monday night, so they have yet to release an official Week 11 injury report, but all signs point to Higgins making his usual impact. With a reasonable argument that he's been the team's best receiver through 10 weeks, Higgins is the fantasy WR7, and against a Commanders defense that has provided little resistance to elite receivers, he is RotoBaller's WR5.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Kelsey Conway
Jalen Coker Has Tumbled Outside of Must-Start Territory
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 1:12 PM ETThird-year wide receiver Jalen Coker and the entire Carolina Panthers offense began the season as one of fantasy's biggest surprises, and while running back Chuba Hubbard continues to look like one of the best picks from 2026 drafts, Coker and the frequently maligned passing game have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks. Since recording 97 receiving yards on a season-high 11 targets in a Week 6 win over the Eagles, Coker has totaled just 74 yards in his four games since, most recently being held without a catch in a Week 10 divisional win over the Saints. Quarterback Bryce Young has averaged only 212 passing yards per game over that stretch after leading the league in yards per game through the opening six weeks of the season. After flirting with WR1 status early in the year, Coker has become a victim of Carolina's offensive regression, and he is RotoBaller's WR29 ahead of a Week 11 matchup with the Ravens.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Trending to Play on Monday Night
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 12:44 PM ETWashington Commanders second-year running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is trending towards playing on Monday Night Football in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "We're definitely not ruling out this week's game. He's strong, he's fit. The football part is a big part of it, but I like where we're starting out with it," head coach Dan Quinn said on Thursday. The Commanders opened the 21-day practice window for Croskey-Merritt to return from Injured Reserve earlier this week, but it remains to be seen if he will actually be activated by Saturday's deadline. Fantasy managers will want to check back for his official practice status on Thursday. The 25-year-old former seventh-rounder from Arizona has been on IR since Oct. 19, so even if he is active on Monday night, he will be more of a risky RB3/flex option for fantasy managers at risk of a restricted workload in his first game back against the Bengals. But when fully healthy, Croskey-Merritt is Washington's clear lead back on early downs while splitting the workload with pass-catching back Rachaad White. In five games before landing on IR, Croskey-Merritt had 67 rushing attempts for 239 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and two touchdowns while adding only five catches for 40 yards as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletics - Nicki Jhabvala
Lamar Jackson's Thumb Surgery Goes Well, Focusing on Rehab
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 12:30 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork said on Thursday that quarterback Lamar Jackson's thumb surgery went well and that "he's been in and he's focused on his rehab right now," according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Wednesday that the Ravens think there is a chance that Jackson could return for their Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns if everything goes well in his recovery from right-thumb surgery. The 29-year-old has dealt with injuries again in 2026, also missing time with a high-ankle sprain. After it was initially believed that the two-time MVP would miss the rest of the year due to his thumb injury, he now has a shot to return later this season, but only if his rehab continues to go well and the Ravens have a realistic shot at sneaking into the playoffs. Their Monday night loss to the previously winless Los Angeles Chargers was a step in the wrong direction. Still, fantasy managers in single-year leagues might as well pick Jackson up off the waiver wire and stash him in an IR spot if he is available. Until Jackson's potential late-season return, the Ravens will roll with veteran Jacoby Brissett at quarterback after acquiring him in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Rashod Bateman Has a Very Low Floor with Brissett at QB
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:18 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman caught a modest three of five targets for 42 yards on Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers, but this stat line is closer to his ceiling than his median production. He has just 23 catches, 336 yards, and one touchdown so far this season, ranking as the overall WR61 in PPR leagues. Bateman was already off the fantasy radar in most leagues during the first half of the year, and the fact that Jacoby Brissett is now leading the offense instead of Lamar Jackson (thumb) only hurts his outlook going forward. Brissett attempted a whopping 49 passes on Monday, which likely won't happen again for the rest of the season. There will be fewer targets to go around going forward, and Bateman has yet to prove that he deserves more than a few looks per game. He can be left on waivers in leagues with 12 or fewer teams ahead of matchups against the Panthers and Texans.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Back at Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 12:16 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is back at practice on Thursday and was even seen doing some hopping through ball-security drills in the portion open to the media, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. It is a big step toward Mayfield potentially playing on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield reportedly suffered a foot strain near the end of the team's Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears, and even with the benefit of the bye last week, the 31-year-old veteran signal-caller is questionable to play this weekend in Motown. Earlier this week, the Bucs were not confident that Mayfield would play, setting up Jalon Daniels to potentially make his fourth start of the year for Tampa. Mayfield has more of a chance to play in Week 11 now that he is practicing, but he is still very much up in the air and will be a risky low-end QB2 in superflex leagues if he is active, even in a plus matchup against Detroit. The two-time Pro Bowler has only played in six games in 2026 -- he missed time earlier this season due to a dislocated right thumb -- and has thrown for 922 yards, three touchdowns, and four interceptions. If Mayfield plays on Sunday, expect his mobility to be extremely limited as well.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Riley Moss Agrees to New Extension With Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 12:09 PM ETThe Denver Broncos and star cornerback Riley Moss agreed to terms on a new contract extension on Thursday, sources told the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel reports the deal is for four years and worth $67 million, meaning Moss will average $16.75 million per season and remain under team control through the 2030 season. The 26-year-old former third-round pick in 2023 from Iowa mostly played on special teams as a rookie, but he has turned himself into a top-end No. 2 cornerback and a strong running mate for All-Pro corner Patrick Surtain II. Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million deal in the summer of 2024 and then agreed to a $5 million raise in 2026. Moss suffered a concussion in the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, but the team's bye came at the right time, and he was able to practice in full on Wednesday, so he should be available as the Broncos take on the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday in Denver. After recording 80-plus combined tackles in each of the last two years, Moss has 27 tackles (17 solo), one interception, and eight pass breakups through eight games in 2026. He led the league with 19 pass breakups in 17 regular-season games in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Marlon Humphrey to Miss Week 11 Against Carolina
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 12:01 PM ETBaltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (undisclosed) was sent home for the rest of the week, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec, who reports that head coach Jesse Minter plans to make Humphrey inactive Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The reason for the decision remains unclear. Humphrey apologized to reporters after practice Wednesday for saying on his podcast that Baltimore was best at making criminals. He has played in all 10 games this season and made a season-high eight tackles on 42 defensive snaps Monday against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also forced a fumble by running back Omarion Hampton, who recovered it. Humphrey's 496 defensive snaps this season trail only Nate Wiggins among Baltimore's cornerbacks. The Ravens list Chidobe Awuzie directly behind Humphrey on their depth chart. Awuzie ranks third among Baltimore cornerbacks with 184 defensive snaps this season and played 16 against Los Angeles. Keyon Martin played 18, the most among Baltimore's reserve cornerbacks that night. Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan enters Sunday's game with a team-high 49 catches and 660 receiving yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Zrebiec
Van Jefferson Loses Ground in Washington's Receiver Rotation
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 11:52 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Van Jefferson went from starting against the Los Angeles Rams to playing 24 offensive snaps without a target four days later against the New York Giants. Treylon Burks returned from a foot injury and started against New York, catching two of three targets for 27 yards on 42 snaps. Jefferson ranked fourth among Washington receivers in playing time, behind Burks, Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams. Diggs led the team with 10 targets and caught the go-ahead touchdown. Williams scored from 31 yards out and led Washington's receivers with 59 offensive snaps. Jefferson belongs on the bench in 14-team PPR leagues when Washington hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. The Commanders signed Jefferson from their practice squad when they placed Terry McLaurin on injured reserve on Oct. 28. He played seven offensive snaps the following Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. That jumped to 36 against the Rams with Burks and Dyami Brown (calf) out. Jefferson caught five of seven targets for 58 yards and a touchdown that day, accounting for all of his catches this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Plans to Stop Celebrating With Backflips
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 11:39 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo told the New York Post's Ryan Dunleavy he plans to stop celebrating touchdowns with backflips after seeing Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson tear his ACL. Hutchinson jumped to celebrate a first-quarter sack against the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday and went down as soon as he landed. Lions head coach Dan Campbell confirmed the injury requires season-ending surgery. Skattebo left open the possibility of bringing back the celebration in the playoffs. Giants head coach John Harbaugh and general manager Joe Schoen had already spoken with Skattebo about a backflip he did at Fanatics Fest this summer while recovering from surgery for the ankle he dislocated against the Philadelphia Eagles as a rookie. Skattebo flipped after scoring in the Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys and again in last Thursday's loss to the Washington Commanders. He rushed 18 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 9. Skattebo practiced fully Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ari Meirov
Devin Singletary a Non-Factor with Teammate Healthy
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:32 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary's volume has completely reversed over the last two weeks. He went from a 93% snap share as the lead back in Week 9 to an 8% snap share as the backup in Week 10. The main reason for Singletary's drastic role change was the return of Cam Skattebo, who missed just one game with a hamstring issue. Skattebo had 21 touches, 122 yards, and two touchdowns in his first game back, while Singletary was a very rare change-of-pace option with just one carry for three rushing yards. We wouldn't be shocked if the Giants try to get Singletary a little more involved going forward, even if it's merely in an attempt to keep Skattebo healthy for the final stretch of the regular season. However, last week's dud definitely proved that Singletary isn't capable of carving out any standalone value when Skattebo is healthy. The 29-year-old can be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues with 14 or fewer teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Evans Has a Chance to Practice on Thursday
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:26 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said during an appearance on KNBR that "there's a chance" wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) will practice on Thursday. According to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports, the 49ers will have a padded practice today at the Air Force Academy. It's very encouraging that Evans may end up participating in a padded practice, because that indicates that he's making good progress in his recovery and could end up playing sooner rather than later. The 33-year-old has been sidelined since midway through Week 6, and if he misses this week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, it would go down as his fourth consecutive absence. Deebo Samuel Sr. and newly acquired veteran Keenan Allen filled in admirably for Evans last week, but the 49ers would certainly like to get their top wide receiver back as soon as possible for the playoff push. When Evans does return, he'll rank as a high-end WR2 in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Matt Maiocco