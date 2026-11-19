#Giants RB Cam Skattebo told @rydunleavy he is stopping his backflip celebrations after seeing Aidan Hutchinson’s torn ACL.



“Mentally, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing that.’ That ain’t going to happen to me.”



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