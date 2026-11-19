Chris Olave Being Outperformed by Rookie
Nov 19, 2026, 10:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off his worst game of the season, as he caught just three of four targets for 40 yards on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Olave opened the year as a top-tier fantasy receiver, but his productivity has slipped as the Saints' offense has struggled to find its footing. Now, the 26-year-old also has to deal with competition for targets, namely from rookie Jordyn Tyson, who made his NFL debut two weeks ago following a lengthy injured reserve stint. Tyson broke out in Week 10 with 13 targets, 11 catches, and 80 yards, which is likely why Tyson's target and reception totals dropped to a new season-low mark. Tyson isn't going anywhere, so Olave is going to have to find a way to coexist with the Arizona State product. We're still sold on Olave's talent, and his volume should bounce back in a potential high-scoring game against the Bengals this weekend. Nevertheless, his ceiling and floor have both slipped a little after last week's dud.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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LeQuint Allen Jr. Not Worth Holding in Redraft Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:28 AM ETJacksonville running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring) has barely been involved offensively this season, so he's one to avoid rostering in all redraft fantasy leagues. He has also been limited at practice with an injury, giving even more reason to avoid him. Over nine games, he's logged just 73 offensive snaps, which is just 12.9% of the team's total. Allen has rushed one time, gaining a yard back in Week 6. He has eight targets, catching two for nine yards - that all came in Week 3. Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. have handled almost all of the backfield work for Jacksonville, which leaves very little for Allen. He's one to keep in mind if one of the top backs is injured or out, but otherwise, Allen has no fantasy value on a weekly basis.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ted Hurst III Sees His Fantasy Stock Plummet
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:23 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has fallen off the fantasy radar almost entirely coming out of the team's bye week. Hurst has seen his snap share decrease in each of his last two games, and he has gone three games in a row without a catch. To make matters worse, the 22-year-old got on the field for just one snap during his last game in Week 9. At best, it seems like Hurst is fourth on the depth chart behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Tez Johnson. It's almost impossible for any team to support four fantasy-relevant receivers, let alone a Bucs team that may have to start quarterback Jalon Daniels over Baker Mayfield (foot) this week. Any glimmer of dynasty upside for Hurst seems to be fading away, too. He can be dropped in most leagues as he continues to tumble down the depth chart with Egbuka, Godwin, and Johnson healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Continues to Lose Value as Production Fades
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson started the season hot, but has faded since Week 5, making him a tougher fantasy asset to be confident in. He posted just 28 yards on two receptions and three targets in the team's Week 10 contest against Carolina. Johnson has just nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown over 15 targets in his past five games combined. In his first four games, Johnson had 232 yards and three touchdowns across 21 receptions and 27 targets. He's still playing plenty, but has fallen behind Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and now Jordyn Tyson in the pass-catcher hierarchy. Johnson can still be a streaming option here and there, but until he starts producing more on the field, he's one to skip in most fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joe Burrow Having the Best Season of His Career
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:19 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in the midst of a career year. The former No. 1 pick ranks as the overall QB1 in fantasy scoring, has emerged as the frontrunner for the MVP award, and has the Bengals sitting at 7-2, which gives them sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Burrow has been impressive all year long, but his last five games have been truly on another level. He has 4+ touchdowns in each of his last five games, becoming only the second quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat. He's up to 2,795 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns, and just six interceptions (three of which came in one game). The 29-year-old has benefitted from the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, although he has also shown he can spread the ball around when needed, targeting players like Chase Brown, Mike Gesicki, or Dohnte Meyers. As long as he stays healthy, Burrow shows no signs of slowing down. He should continue to be started as a high-end QB1 in all fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Underwent Meniscus Surgery
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:13 AM ETSan Francisco wide receiver Christian Kirk (meniscus) underwent surgery and could miss most of, if not all of, the rest of the season. He previously dealt with a hamstring injury, returned for Week 7, then got injured and was placed on the injured reserve list for the second time this season. In his lone game, he played 20 offensive snaps, but didn't record any stats. He's on a one-year deal, and this injury might force him to take another prove-it deal for the 2027 season. With Kirk out, the Niners will rely on Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, Demarcus Robinson and Jordan Watkins at wide receiver. Despite some injuries to notable players, San Francisco is still 8-1 and sitting atop the NFC.--Morgan Rode
Source: Ian Rapoport
Dak Prescott Rising Up the Rankings with High Passing Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:58 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has strung together two remarkable weeks, and in the process, he has jumped to the overall QB4 spot in fantasy football scoring this season. Prescott has a whopping 678 passing yards and seven touchdowns over his last two games, bringing him to a total of 2,724 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and six interceptions through 10 weeks. The 33-year-old has benefitted from a very strong supporting cast headlined by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy this year, although he hasn't relied on tight end Jake Ferguson as much as in years past. This year, the Cowboys have found themselves in plenty of pass-heavy scenarios where they're trailing, but only by one or two scores. This has allowed Prescott to remain aggressive and productive as a passer, putting him on pace to finish as a top-six fantasy quarterback for the second year in a row. He remains a mid-to-high QB1 option heading into a favorable stretch of games against the Titans and Eagles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson's Enormous Target Volume Keeps Him in Must-Start Territory
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:44 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned from a one-game absence in Week 10 and immediately picked up where he left off, catching seven of 14 targets for 106 yards. He has been dominant over his last two games, totaling 26 targets, 13 catches, and 189 yards. Although we'd like to see a catch rate higher than 50%, his overall target share and yardage total have both been very impressive. Week 10 also demonstrated that Wilson can survive a quarterback change, as he saw 6+ targets from both Geno Smith (ankle) and Cade Klubnik. As a result, we'd feel confident starting Wilson as a high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 in the upcoming weeks regardless of whether Smith plays through his injury or Klubnik gets the nod. Through nine games this year, the 26-year-old Wilson ranks as the WR17 in PPR leagues. He has a modest total of three touchdowns this year, but his 50 catches and 633 yards so far put him on pace to at least challenge his previous career-high marks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. to Maintain High Upside if Dual-Threat Role Continues
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:37 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. returned from a multi-week injury absence last Sunday, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. Operating as the top receiver with Mike Evans (Achilles) sidelined, Samuel totaled three catches, 31 receiving yards, three rushing attempts, 78 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns. The 30-year-old was frequently used as both a ball-carrier and receiver during his first stint with the Niners from 2019-2024, and he has continued to demonstrate similar versatility now that he's back in San Francisco for his age-30 season. He has logged at least one rushing attempt in each of his six games this season, but Week 10 represented a new season-high in rushing yards, as well as his first rushing touchdown of the season. If Samuel can continue to carve out decent rushing volume in addition to his role in the passing game, he will rank as a strong weekly WR2 option, especially for the duration of Evans' absence. A tougher matchup against the Vikings awaits Samuel in Week 11, but he should still be viewed as a top-24 fantasy receiver.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Finding His Stride After a Brief Lull
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:25 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington appears to be back on track as a fringe WR1 in fantasy football. Washington was held to just seven catches over his last three games heading into Week 10, but he broke out again last Sunday with seven catches, 152 yards, and one touchdown on a 77% snap share. The 24-year-old continues to leave no doubt that he is the No. 1 target in Jacksonville's offense, which has been playing at a high level all year long. He now ranks as the overall WR13 in PPR scoring this year, has already set a new career-high in touchdowns, and is on pace to set a new career-high in yards over the next few weeks. Not only has Washington benefitted from playing in a great offense with a talented quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but he also has impressive fantasy upside given his upcoming schedule. Washington faces an iffy New York Giants secondary this week, and he'll get a rematch against the Titans in Week 12 just 14 days after torching them for 152 yards. Managers can confidently deploy Washington as a WR2 in most leagues, and perhaps even as a WR1 in deeper formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Purdy Carries Tremendous Momentum Into a Tougher Stretch of Games
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:21 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been remarkable in fantasy football this season, ranking as the QB3 in total scoring behind Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. That's pretty good company, and it should come as no surprise that Purdy is in the thick of the MVP race right now. The 26-year-old has a whopping six total touchdowns over his last two games, including 389 passing yards just last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He has 22 total touchdowns and just five interceptions this year, despite dealing with an inconsistent supporting cast at the wide receiver position due to injuries. Fortunately, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle have stayed healthy, offering a constant in the passing game for Purdy as he builds his MVP case. While the former Mr. Irrelevant has been playing at an elite level lately, it's worth noting that he does have a tougher stretch of schedule coming up. He takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, followed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Purdy has previously shown that he can remain a top-10 fantasy quarterback despite tough matchups, so although he may have trouble reaching his ceiling over the next couple of weeks, he is still worth starting in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Trending Back Up After Increase in Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:14 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has maintained a boom-or-bust profile this season, but he's currently trending back up after logging seven targets in last Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots. Williams' seven targets represented his fourth-highest total of the season, as well as his highest mark since Week 7. The 25-year-old ranks as the overall WR20 in PPR leagues this year, but it has been a wide range of outcomes, as he has finished with fewer than 9.0 points or greater than 16.0 points in all of his games this season. Williams continues to operate behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in the pecking order, which is part of the reason why his production has fluctuated so much week after week. Game script and matchup have also been a significant factor. The former Alabama product ranks as a high-end WR3 heading into the back half of the season, but there's no denying that he has high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Frank Reich to Continue Calling Offensive Plays for Jets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 11:21 PM ETNew York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said he still has a lot of confidence in offensive coordinator Frank Reich, and he will continue to call the plays in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Reich is firmly on the hot seat as the OC in New York for an offense that has now gone nine straight quarters without a touchdown. Glenn changed his defensive play-caller last week, handing the job to Brian Duker, but the same will not happen on the other side of the ball, at least not yet. The Jets are now 2-8 and could be ready to make more changes going into their bye in Week 13 if the offense does not turn it around against the Chargers and division-rival Miami Dolphins in the next two weeks. Through 10 weeks, the Jets are averaging the seventh-fewest points per game (19.4) while averaging 316.5 total yards per game, which is in the bottom half of the league. They also rank 19th in EPA per play and 11th in offensive success rate while sporting a league-low 38 percent red-zone touchdown rate. To be fair, Reich does not have a ton to work with, considering the 35-year-old Geno Smith is running the offense, and star running back Breece Hall missed a big chunk of the season already with a quad injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Rookie Jordyn Tyson Starting to Emerge for Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 18, 2026, 11:13 PM ETRookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest), who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 Draft, is starting to emerge for the New Orleans Saints. He missed the first seven games of the 2026 season due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the lineup in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns. Tyson was limited in Wednesday's practice this week due to a chest issue, so that is something to monitor, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. Through two games, Tyson has drawn 18 targets and recorded 15 receptions for 110 yards (7.3 yards per reception). He is yet to score his first NFL touchdown, but Tyson is getting plenty of volume. Most recently, Tyson led the Saints in the passing game by catching 11 out of 13 targets for 80 yards (7.3 yards per reception) in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Tyson played 45 snaps against the Panthers last week after earning just 18 offensive snaps against the Browns. Tyson was a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 11, as he saw a 10% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues week-over-week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Colts Expected to Rely Heavily on Both RBs Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 11:10 PM ETThe Athletic's James Boyd thinks that the Indianapolis Colts will continue to rely heavily on both running backs Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Thursday night's divisional tilt against the Houston Texans. McGowan, a seventh-round rookie, has emerged as a worthy backfield mate to the All-Pro Taylor, and the two combined for 160 rushing yards in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Colts' passing game has been non-existent, and that is unlikely to change much after the team traded away their top two receivers in Keenan Allen and Josh Downs earlier this month. Quarterback Daniel Jones's 67.0 passer rating ranks last in the league. Indy rushed for a season-high 172 yards against Miami, with Taylor rushing for 83 yards on 16 carries and McGowan going for 77 yards and a touchdown on his 12 rushing attempts. McGowan's 5.2 yards per carry in 2026 is the sixth-most among players with at least 50 rushes. Taylor played just 66.7% of the team's offensive snaps against Miami, his second-lowest mark of the season. As long as McGowan continues to be effective as a complement to Taylor, the Colts will continue to give the young RB touches, which will lower JT's high-end RB1 floor. Indy is expected to be without starting tackles Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and Jalen Travis (knee) this week, though, so they might not have as much success as a group running the football against Houston.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Omarion Hampton Proving he's the Chargers' Lead Back
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 10:58 PM ETWhen asked why it took until this point in the season to re-establish Omarion Hampton as the lead running back, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "He's there (now). He's showing it, proving it. And that's all. That's what's important to me," according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Hampton had by far his best showing of the year in the Chargers' first win of the season in Monday night's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, carrying the football 22 times for 105 yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season while catching one of two targets for no gain. He played a season-high-tying 63% of the offensive snaps -- the other time came in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he had a season-high 23 carries for 94 rushing yards and one TD -- with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell seeing 26% and 23% of the snap share, respectively. Hopefully, for fantasy managers' sake, Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stick with Hampton more going forward as they head into a Week 11 home matchup against the New York Jets. As the Chargers' leading rusher, Hampton will at least be a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex against a Jets defense that has allowed the ninth-most half-PPR fantasy points to RBs this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Could Emmett Johnson Be In Line for Another Starring Role in Week 11?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 18, 2026, 10:55 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson dazzled in his first career start, recording 22 carries for 101 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and two receiving touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The fifth-round draft pick set new career highs in carries, rushing yards, receptions, and touchdowns. Johnson was thrust into the starting lineup last week due to an injury to starter Kenneth Walker (groin). Walker's groin injury is considered minor, but there is a possibility he misses the Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as well. Walker did not practice on Wednesday. With Johnson's emergence and the Chiefs sitting at 7-2, the team could opt to be cautious with Walker against a 3-7 Arizona team. Johnson could be in line for another starting assignment against the Cardinals. Even if Walker returns, Johnson may have earned himself a few more touches per game. Watch the practice report in Kansas City closely this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brevyn Spann-Ford Set for TE1 Duties in Dallas Again
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 18, 2026, 10:42 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford should continue to operate as the team's de facto No. 1 tight end, with Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) expected to miss the Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With Ferguson unavailable, Spann-Ford drew the start and played 55 offensive snaps in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, but he only recorded one catch (on three targets) for 26 yards. Still, while Ferguson is unable to play, Spann-Ford should see his fair share of targets in a Dallas offense that averages 265.5 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Spann-Ford will look to continue to build a connection with quarterback Dak Prescott. In 2026, Spann-Ford has recorded 16 receptions (on 24 targets) for 156 yards (9.8 yards per reception), but he has not scored a touchdown. Currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, Spann-Ford is somebody to keep an eye on, but not yet a player that needs to be added.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Israel Abanikanda Playing No. 2 RB Role for Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 18, 2026, 10:29 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda was elevated from the practice squad ahead of a Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an injury to tailback Tyler Goodson (knee, IR). Abanikanda is currently operating as Dallas' de facto No. 2 running back behind starter Javonte Williams. While Abanikanda reverted to the practice squad on Monday, he will almost certainly get elevated again for a Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans and work directly behind Williams. While he is now the handcuff to Williams, Abanikanda hasn't proven to have standalone value in fantasy football just yet. In the 46-40 loss to the 49ers, he played just six offensive snaps, although the game script called for a heavy dose of passes, as quarterback Dak Prescott threw the ball 51 times. Abanikanda rushed just two times for eight yards (4.0 yards per carry) and caught one pass for two yards. Meanwhile, Williams had 16 carries for 63 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while catching his only target for four yards. Abanikanda is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues, and, so long as Williams remains healthy, there is no need to add Abanikanda until he shows what he can do.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Houston Texans D/ST an Elite Play in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 9:07 PM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST is one of the best available options for Week 11, as they host the Colts on Thursday Night Football. They had four sacks and one takeaway against the Browns in Week 10, and have racked up 33 sacks on the season. In their first matchup this season with the Colts, the Texans had two fumble recoveries and an interception to go with three sacks. The Colts have been one of the best matchups for opposing defenses this season, with 19 turnovers and 26 sacks allowed in 10 games. The Texans will look to pick up a divisional win at home, and they should be in a good spot to dominate the Colts, who traded away multiple key offensive pieces at the trade deadline, even though they did opt to keep Jonathan Taylor. The Texans D/ST is the No. 3 defense in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, and they are a great play with a high ceiling, giving their managers a great chance to get Week 11 off to a strong start this Thursday.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains an Excellent Option at Kicker
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:57 PM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be back home indoors for his Thursday Night Football matchup against the Colts in Week 11. Fairbairn made his only field goal attempt last week in Cleveland and is 19-for-20 on field-goal attempts this season, while also posting a perfect 24-for-24 mark on extra point attempts. Fairbairn had a field goal and two extra points against the Colts in his first meeting with them this season, but he'll look for a stronger output with more opportunities this week. The Colts rank eighth in the NFL in limiting fantasy points allowed per game to kickers, but Fairbairn remains one of the most reliable kickers in the game, making multiple field goals in five straight before only getting one chance last week. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker this week and is a strong option to start with confidence in all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller