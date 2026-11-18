Rookie Jordyn Tyson Starting to Emerge for Saints
Nov 18, 2026, 11:13 PM ETRookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest), who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 Draft, is starting to emerge for the New Orleans Saints. He missed the first seven games of the 2026 season due to a hamstring injury, but he returned to the lineup in a Week 9 win over the Cleveland Browns. Tyson was limited in Wednesday's practice this week due to a chest issue, so that is something to monitor, but he appears to be on track to play in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. Through two games, Tyson has drawn 18 targets and recorded 15 receptions for 110 yards (7.3 yards per reception). He is yet to score his first NFL touchdown, but Tyson is getting plenty of volume. Most recently, Tyson led the Saints in the passing game by catching 11 out of 13 targets for 80 yards (7.3 yards per reception) in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. Tyson played 45 snaps against the Panthers last week after earning just 18 offensive snaps against the Browns. Tyson was a popular waiver wire pickup ahead of Week 11, as he saw a 10% increase in his rostered percentage in Yahoo leagues week-over-week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
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Colts Expected to Rely Heavily on Both RBs Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 11:10 PM ETThe Athletic's James Boyd thinks that the Indianapolis Colts will continue to rely heavily on both running backs Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan in Thursday night's divisional tilt against the Houston Texans. McGowan, a seventh-round rookie, has emerged as a worthy backfield mate to the All-Pro Taylor, and the two combined for 160 rushing yards in the Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins. The Colts' passing game has been non-existent, and that is unlikely to change much after the team traded away their top two receivers in Keenan Allen and Josh Downs earlier this month. Quarterback Daniel Jones's 67.0 passer rating ranks last in the league. Indy rushed for a season-high 172 yards against Miami, with Taylor rushing for 83 yards on 16 carries and McGowan going for 77 yards and a touchdown on his 12 rushing attempts. McGowan's 5.2 yards per carry in 2026 is the sixth-most among players with at least 50 rushes. Taylor played just 66.7% of the team's offensive snaps against Miami, his second-lowest mark of the season. As long as McGowan continues to be effective as a complement to Taylor, the Colts will continue to give the young RB touches, which will lower JT's high-end RB1 floor. Indy is expected to be without starting tackles Bernhard Raimann (concussion) and Jalen Travis (knee) this week, though, so they might not have as much success as a group running the football against Houston.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - James Boyd
Omarion Hampton Proving he's the Chargers' Lead Back
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 10:58 PM ETWhen asked why it took until this point in the season to re-establish Omarion Hampton as the lead running back, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, "He's there (now). He's showing it, proving it. And that's all. That's what's important to me," according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Hampton had by far his best showing of the year in the Chargers' first win of the season in Monday night's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, carrying the football 22 times for 105 yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season while catching one of two targets for no gain. He played a season-high-tying 63% of the offensive snaps -- the other time came in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he had a season-high 23 carries for 94 rushing yards and one TD -- with Kimani Vidal and Keaton Mitchell seeing 26% and 23% of the snap share, respectively. Hopefully, for fantasy managers' sake, Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel stick with Hampton more going forward as they head into a Week 11 home matchup against the New York Jets. As the Chargers' leading rusher, Hampton will at least be a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex against a Jets defense that has allowed the ninth-most half-PPR fantasy points to RBs this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Could Emmett Johnson Be In Line for Another Starring Role in Week 11?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 18, 2026, 10:55 PM ETKansas City Chiefs rookie running back Emmett Johnson dazzled in his first career start, recording 22 carries for 101 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and six receptions (on seven targets) for 70 yards (11.7 yards per catch) and two receiving touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The fifth-round draft pick set new career highs in carries, rushing yards, receptions, and touchdowns. Johnson was thrust into the starting lineup last week due to an injury to starter Kenneth Walker (groin). Walker's groin injury is considered minor, but there is a possibility he misses the Week 11 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals as well. Walker did not practice on Wednesday. With Johnson's emergence and the Chiefs sitting at 7-2, the team could opt to be cautious with Walker against a 3-7 Arizona team. Johnson could be in line for another starting assignment against the Cardinals. Even if Walker returns, Johnson may have earned himself a few more touches per game. Watch the practice report in Kansas City closely this week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Brevyn Spann-Ford Set for TE1 Duties in Dallas Again
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 18, 2026, 10:42 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford should continue to operate as the team's de facto No. 1 tight end, with Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) expected to miss the Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. With Ferguson unavailable, Spann-Ford drew the start and played 55 offensive snaps in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, but he only recorded one catch (on three targets) for 26 yards. Still, while Ferguson is unable to play, Spann-Ford should see his fair share of targets in a Dallas offense that averages 265.5 passing yards per game (third in the NFL). Spann-Ford will look to continue to build a connection with quarterback Dak Prescott. In 2026, Spann-Ford has recorded 16 receptions (on 24 targets) for 156 yards (9.8 yards per reception), but he has not scored a touchdown. Currently rostered in just 1% of Yahoo leagues, Spann-Ford is somebody to keep an eye on, but not yet a player that needs to be added.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Israel Abanikanda Playing No. 2 RB Role for Cowboys
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Nov 18, 2026, 10:29 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda was elevated from the practice squad ahead of a Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an injury to tailback Tyler Goodson (knee, IR). Abanikanda is currently operating as Dallas' de facto No. 2 running back behind starter Javonte Williams. While Abanikanda reverted to the practice squad on Monday, he will almost certainly get elevated again for a Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans and work directly behind Williams. While he is now the handcuff to Williams, Abanikanda hasn't proven to have standalone value in fantasy football just yet. In the 46-40 loss to the 49ers, he played just six offensive snaps, although the game script called for a heavy dose of passes, as quarterback Dak Prescott threw the ball 51 times. Abanikanda rushed just two times for eight yards (4.0 yards per carry) and caught one pass for two yards. Meanwhile, Williams had 16 carries for 63 yards (3.9 yards per carry), while catching his only target for four yards. Abanikanda is currently rostered in 0% of Yahoo leagues, and, so long as Williams remains healthy, there is no need to add Abanikanda until he shows what he can do.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Pro Football Reference
Houston Texans D/ST an Elite Play in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 9:07 PM ETThe Houston Texans D/ST is one of the best available options for Week 11, as they host the Colts on Thursday Night Football. They had four sacks and one takeaway against the Browns in Week 10, and have racked up 33 sacks on the season. In their first matchup this season with the Colts, the Texans had two fumble recoveries and an interception to go with three sacks. The Colts have been one of the best matchups for opposing defenses this season, with 19 turnovers and 26 sacks allowed in 10 games. The Texans will look to pick up a divisional win at home, and they should be in a good spot to dominate the Colts, who traded away multiple key offensive pieces at the trade deadline, even though they did opt to keep Jonathan Taylor. The Texans D/ST is the No. 3 defense in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, and they are a great play with a high ceiling, giving their managers a great chance to get Week 11 off to a strong start this Thursday.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ka'imi Fairbairn Remains an Excellent Option at Kicker
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:57 PM ETHouston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be back home indoors for his Thursday Night Football matchup against the Colts in Week 11. Fairbairn made his only field goal attempt last week in Cleveland and is 19-for-20 on field-goal attempts this season, while also posting a perfect 24-for-24 mark on extra point attempts. Fairbairn had a field goal and two extra points against the Colts in his first meeting with them this season, but he'll look for a stronger output with more opportunities this week. The Colts rank eighth in the NFL in limiting fantasy points allowed per game to kickers, but Fairbairn remains one of the most reliable kickers in the game, making multiple field goals in five straight before only getting one chance last week. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker this week and is a strong option to start with confidence in all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dalton Schultz Can Be an Emergency Fill-In Vs. the Colts
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:50 PM ETHouston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz has been a reliable option for the Texans this season, but he has been in a more minimal role since the team fortified its wide receiver position. Schultz had just one catch last week against the Browns, but he made the most of it by scoring his first touchdown of the season. Before being held to just one catch on two targets in Cleveland, he had at least four targets in four straight games. He has 36 catches through nine games this season, but has only totaled three catches in two games since the bye week, with Tank Dell and Xavier Hutchinson stepping into more involved roles behind top receiver Nico Collins. With six teams on a bye week, Schultz can be an emergency streamer this week in a favorable matchup against the Colts, but he is only RotoBaller's No. 18 TE in Week 11 due to his reduced workload the last few weeks, so he still isn't a regular starter in most leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Kayshon Boutte Remains Only a Deep-League Flier
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:41 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has proven he can still be a home-run threat, but his workload has been too inconsistent to trust him in most leagues. Even though Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) will miss a second straight game, Boutte is still only RotoBaller's WR63 for this week, making him tough to rely on in anything but extremely deep leagues. In Week 9, Boutte showed his ceiling with two touchdowns and four catches for 125 yards, but last week against the Browns, he came crashing down with zero catches on just one target. Harrison was out for that game as well, but the Texans leaned heavily on Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson. Collins is a must-start in standard leagues, while Dell and Hutchinson are legitimate FLEX options in deep leagues. However, with his inconsistent workload, Boutte is still too boom-or-bust for most formats, even with Harrison not in the mix this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Ladd McConkey Limited on Wednesday With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 8:36 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday due to a back injury that kept him out of the Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. McConkey was active the previous week versus the Houston Texans, but he suffered from back spasms during pre-game warmups and did not end up playing a single offensive snap. It was the second time this year that the 25-year-old gave his fantasy managers a donut in what has been a frustrating and injury-plagued 2026 campaign for the former second-rounder out of Georgia. McConkey's limited practice on Wednesday is a good sign that he is trending in the right direction, but he should by no means be considered a lock to play this weekend at home against the visiting New York Jets. If he is cleared to make his return in Week 11, fantasy managers should be extremely hesitant to rely on him as a WR4/flex for a Chargers offense that has been pretty pitiful for most of the year. In his third year in the NFL, McConkey has only 17 receptions on 24 targets for 286 yards and one touchdown through his first six contests. He did have four catches for a season-high 86 yards on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, but his only touchdown of the year came back in the Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and he has not been dependable at all outside of those two games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Xavier Hutchinson a Fringe Flex Play on Thursday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:32 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson has scored a touchdown in three straight games and will look to extend that streak with another strong showing on Thursday Night Football in a divisional matchup against the Colts. Hutchinson had three catches for 51 yards in their first meeting of the season in Week 3, and he has had at least three catches in all but one of his nine games this season. Even though the Texans are much healthier at WR than they were in that first meeting, they will remain without Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) for a second straight week. Despite the fluctuations at the receiver position, Hutchinson has remained consistently involved enough to still be a decent FLEX play in an emergency situation this week. He is RotoBaller's WR35 for Week 11, which puts him outside the typical starting range in standard-sized leagues but on the radar in deep leagues or in situations where bye weeks have your roster stretched thin at the position. He has been more consistent than his teammate Tank Dell, although Dell offers more big-play potential. Both options are high-risk FLEX options with enough upside to deserve consideration in deep leagues, and RotoBaller has Hutchinson one spot ahead of Dell based on his consistency all season.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Kelce Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 8:27 PM ETKansas City Chiefs veteran tight end Travis Kelce (calf, ankle) was listed as a full participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. Kelce had an injury scare early in Sunday's Week 10 blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons, but the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer returned to the game and finished with two receptions on two targets for 30 yards. He also tweaked his calf, apparently, but his full participation on Wednesday means he should be just fine to suit up and play this Sunday at home against the visiting Arizona Cardinals in a great matchup. Kelce is no longer a high-end TE1 for fantasy football purposes, but he is still on the TE1 radar each week and is currently leading the Chiefs in catches (35), targets (51), and receiving yards (512) through the first 10 weeks of the season while scoring twice. Head coach Andy Reid said that Kelce is doing well as he recovers from two minor injuries, so fantasy managers should expect to have one of the greatest tight ends of all time available in Week 11. He will have a great chance to find the end zone this Sunday, which would be the first time he has done so since the Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Tank Dell Can Be a High-Upside Flex Option
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:25 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell will look to continue his inspiring comeback story with another chapter in prime time this Thursday night as his Texans host the Colts. Just a few weeks ago, Dell returned after missing almost two full years due to a catastrophic knee injury. He showed right away that he still brings big-play ability, with a 43-yard catch in his return. After the team's Week 8 bye, he had four catches on nine targets for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Chargers in Week 9. Last week, he was more contained with three catches for 21 yards, but he remained involved enough to still be a reliable option this week. In his matchup against the beatable Colts' secondary, Dell is RotoBaller's WR36 for Week 11. Even though he gets a boost from Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) missing a second straight game, he remains outside the starting lineup in most standard-sized leagues. However, he can be a FLEX option in deep leagues, and his big-play potential gives him a high ceiling, even though he remains a little too boom-or-bust to start in most standard-sized leagues.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 8:18 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (concussion) looks ready to return from a concussion suffered in the Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers thanks to the benefit of last week's bye, as he was listed as a full participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday. It is bad news for fantasy managers who recently picked up Pat Bryant off the waiver wire in hopes that he would have a bigger role in the team's Week 11 home matchup against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders. Although the 27-year-old Waddle has left a lot to be desired in his first season with the Broncos, he still leads the team in catches (30), targets (52), and receiving yards (337) and is tied for the second-most touchdowns (two) through the first nine games in 2026. The former first-rounder has only one 100-yard receiving game, though, and it came back in the Week 2 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That was the only game in which Waddle has exceeded 50 receiving yards, so he has been a low-upside WR3/flex play for fantasy managers through the first half of the season. If Waddle is active this weekend in Denver, which appears to be the case, he could be set up to make some noise against a Raiders defense that has allowed the sixth-most half-PPR fantasy points to opposing WRs this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Denver Broncos
Nico Collins a Top-10 WR in Week 11
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:17 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has scored a touchdown in two straight weeks coming out of the bye week and returned to his elite form last week with nine catches for 94 yards while drawing a team-high 16 targets. C.J. Stroud has done a good job spreading the ball around this season, but he relied more heavily on Collins last week against the Browns. The Texans came up short, but Collins showed that he is still the clear No. 1 option in Houston's high-volume passing attack. He has both a high floor and a high ceiling as a result of that volume as the Texans host the Colts on Thursday Night Football to start Week 11. The Colts have allowed a total of 447 receiving yards and two touchdowns to wide receivers in their last two games, and Collins will look to take advantage of the favorable matchup that he missed with an injury in Week 3, the first time these teams met this season. In the rematch, Collins is the No. 6 WR in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, and he is a strong starting option in all formats.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Emari Demercado Set for Primary Backup Role Again
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 8:09 PM ETHouston Texans running back Emari Demercado is lined up to be the Texans' primary backup running back for a second straight week this week when they host the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Last week, Demercado was the second running back behind Woody Marks (concussion), but with Marks out this week, David Montgomery (groin) is set to return from a five-week absence and will likely step in as the primary option in the backfield since he has no injury designation. If he's not ready for a full workload or suffers a setback, Demercado does have some potential upside. He has played two games since joining the Texans, totaling 32 yards on 13 carries across those two games, with one catch in each contest as well. He could at least mix in as a third-down option, depending on how much of the workload Montgomery is ready for. Even though he does have upside, he's far from a starter in most standard-sized leagues, since he's ranked as the RB49 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
Dontayvion Wicks Limited in Return to Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 8:04 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, giving him an opportunity to return this week when the Eagles face off at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Wicks looks to be trending in the right direction after resting during Philly's bye last week. The 25-year-old missed Weeks 7-9 with his ankle injury, but both he and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) could be back in action this weekend for the banged-up Eagles' offense. The problem for Wicks' rest-of-season fantasy football outlook is that his role as the team's WR2 could be in question upon his return to an offense that is without star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the remainder of the 2026 season. The former fifth-rounder by the Green Bay Packers in 2023 from Virginia was being pumped up as a potential breakout candidate during training camp going into his first year in Philly, but before his and Hurts' injury, he had underwhelmed, and he has only 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown in his first six games with the team. Wicks is still questionable to play in Week 11, too, and right now, RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 60 WR as he tries to get over his ankle injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
David Montgomery a Low-End RB2 in His Return Vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 7:59 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery missed the last five weeks with a groin injury, but he is ready to return just in time to potentially step into a large role this Thursday night against the Colts. Montgomery could be very busy with Woody Marks (concussion) ruled out, and it's a good sign that Montgomery does not have an injury designation in his return. In his four full games, Montgomery produced 31.75 rushing yards and 16.75 receiving yards per game, while sharing time with Marks. Montgomery scored three touchdowns in Week 1 but hasn't returned to the end zone since. The Texans haven't been able to get much going on the ground this season, but Montgomery will likely get most of the early-down work with Emari Demercado mixing in as a change-of-pace option. In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Montgomery is ranked as the No. 20 RB, meaning he is a low-end RB2 in standard-sized leagues and a strong FLEX option in all formats in his return.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud a Strong Starting Option on Thursday Night
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 7:52 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a top-10 option this week thanks to a favorable home matchup against the Colts, several teams on a bye week, and his excellent recent form. Stroud has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight weeks, racking up 13 passing scores during that span while averaging 265 passing yards per game. He has effectively spread the ball around to a variety of receivers, getting Tank Dell back from injury, Nico Collins back to full strength, and adding Marvin Harrison Jr. The running game hasn't been as effective, but Stroud has been up to the task, attempting at least 34 passes in four of his last five games. The Colts have allowed 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to opposing QBs in their 10 games this season, along with an average of over 235 passing yards per game. In that matchup, Stroud is RotoBaller's No. 6 QB in the Week 11 rankings, making him an excellent starting option in all formats this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 7:45 PM ETIn his return to practice on Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant. Smith is not out of the woods yet, but he is trending in the right direction to return to action this Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as the Eagles come out of their bye. The 28-year-old has not played since the loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 18. Fantasy managers should still be tempering expectations for Philly's offense if both Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) return in Week 11, but having both of their top pass-catchers back would go a long way as they look to put an end to their lengthy losing streak. Although star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the year, Smith will have WR2 upside on volume alone when he returns to work with new starting QB Joe Milton III. Before tweaking his hamstring, the former 10th overall pick from Alabama had 26 grabs for 310 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns for the Eagles in four games played. Smith is the Eagles' unquestioned WR1 when healthy, and he could be in for a strong first game back if he plays on Sunday against a Steelers secondary that was just torched by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles