Emari Demercado Set for Primary Backup Role Again
Nov 18, 2026, 8:09 PM ETHouston Texans running back Emari Demercado is lined up to be the Texans' primary backup running back for a second straight week this week when they host the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Last week, Demercado was the second running back behind Woody Marks (concussion), but with Marks out this week, David Montgomery (groin) is set to return from a five-week absence and will likely step in as the primary option in the backfield since he has no injury designation. If he's not ready for a full workload or suffers a setback, Demercado does have some potential upside. He has played two games since joining the Texans, totaling 32 yards on 13 carries across those two games, with one catch in each contest as well. He could at least mix in as a third-down option, depending on how much of the workload Montgomery is ready for. Even though he does have upside, he's far from a starter in most standard-sized leagues, since he's ranked as the RB49 in RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
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Dontayvion Wicks Limited in Return to Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 8:04 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, giving him an opportunity to return this week when the Eagles face off at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Wicks looks to be trending in the right direction after resting during Philly's bye last week. The 25-year-old missed Weeks 7-9 with his ankle injury, but both he and DeVonta Smith (hamstring) could be back in action this weekend for the banged-up Eagles' offense. The problem for Wicks' rest-of-season fantasy football outlook is that his role as the team's WR2 could be in question upon his return to an offense that is without star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the remainder of the 2026 season. The former fifth-rounder by the Green Bay Packers in 2023 from Virginia was being pumped up as a potential breakout candidate during training camp going into his first year in Philly, but before his and Hurts' injury, he had underwhelmed, and he has only 19 receptions for 284 yards and one touchdown in his first six games with the team. Wicks is still questionable to play in Week 11, too, and right now, RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 60 WR as he tries to get over his ankle injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
David Montgomery a Low-End RB2 in His Return Vs. Indianapolis
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 7:59 PM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery missed the last five weeks with a groin injury, but he is ready to return just in time to potentially step into a large role this Thursday night against the Colts. Montgomery could be very busy with Woody Marks (concussion) ruled out, and it's a good sign that Montgomery does not have an injury designation in his return. In his four full games, Montgomery produced 31.75 rushing yards and 16.75 receiving yards per game, while sharing time with Marks. Montgomery scored three touchdowns in Week 1 but hasn't returned to the end zone since. The Texans haven't been able to get much going on the ground this season, but Montgomery will likely get most of the early-down work with Emari Demercado mixing in as a change-of-pace option. In RotoBaller's Week 11 rankings, Montgomery is ranked as the No. 20 RB, meaning he is a low-end RB2 in standard-sized leagues and a strong FLEX option in all formats in his return.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
C.J. Stroud a Strong Starting Option on Thursday Night
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 18, 2026, 7:52 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is a top-10 option this week thanks to a favorable home matchup against the Colts, several teams on a bye week, and his excellent recent form. Stroud has thrown multiple touchdown passes in four straight weeks, racking up 13 passing scores during that span while averaging 265 passing yards per game. He has effectively spread the ball around to a variety of receivers, getting Tank Dell back from injury, Nico Collins back to full strength, and adding Marvin Harrison Jr. The running game hasn't been as effective, but Stroud has been up to the task, attempting at least 34 passes in four of his last five games. The Colts have allowed 16 passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns to opposing QBs in their 10 games this season, along with an average of over 235 passing yards per game. In that matchup, Stroud is RotoBaller's No. 6 QB in the Week 11 rankings, making him an excellent starting option in all formats this week.--Zach Thompson
Source: RotoBaller
DeVonta Smith Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 7:45 PM ETIn his return to practice on Wednesday, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant. Smith is not out of the woods yet, but he is trending in the right direction to return to action this Sunday against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers as the Eagles come out of their bye. The 28-year-old has not played since the loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 18. Fantasy managers should still be tempering expectations for Philly's offense if both Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) return in Week 11, but having both of their top pass-catchers back would go a long way as they look to put an end to their lengthy losing streak. Although star quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) is out for the rest of the year, Smith will have WR2 upside on volume alone when he returns to work with new starting QB Joe Milton III. Before tweaking his hamstring, the former 10th overall pick from Alabama had 26 grabs for 310 yards (11.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns for the Eagles in four games played. Smith is the Eagles' unquestioned WR1 when healthy, and he could be in for a strong first game back if he plays on Sunday against a Steelers secondary that was just torched by Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Jauan Jennings Practices in Full on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 7:36 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) is trending towards a return for a Week 11 matchup in Mexico City on Sunday night against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, after he was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Jennings has missed the last two games due to a calf injury, but barring a setback over the next two days of practice, he should be active this weekend and have an elevated role in an improved offense with veteran Kirk Cousins now the Vikings' starting quarterback. Additionally, fellow receiver Jordan Addison just had thumb surgery and is expected to miss multiple weeks, which will inevitably lead to more snaps and targets for the 29-year-old Jennings. The former seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 from Tennessee has barely been involved in the offense in his first year in Minnesota, catching just six of his 10 targets for 54 yards and no touchdowns in his first six games. However, he comes into Week 11 as a deep-league sleeper in a revenge game as the team's WR2 across from Justin Jefferson. If you are hurting at the WR position with six teams on bye in Week 11, Jennings might make sense as a WR4/flex option now that he is moving past his calf issue.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 7:28 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday, and the Vikings are hopeful that he can return this weekend in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night after he was ruled out for last week's big win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field due to wrist and chest injuries. The 29-year-old is off to a good start already this week, and he is also not listed on the injury report with a chest injury. Barring a setback with his wrist later this week, Hockenson is on track to return against the Niners in Week 11. The two-time Pro Bowler has been a low-end TE1/high-end TE2 option in fantasy leagues this year despite the Vikings' struggles at quarterback through the first nine weeks of the season. However, with veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins now running the offense, Hockenson should have more TE1 upside to close out the year. He heads into Week 11 action with 35 receptions for 328 yards (9.4 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in his eight games played. We will continue to keep a close eye on Hockenson's status as the weekend approaches, but right now, RotoBaller has him ranked as a clear TE1 at No. 9 at his position as he looks to make his return in Mexico.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Ladd McConkey Limited on Wednesday with Back Injury
wednesday's injury report for week 11 vs NYJ pic.twitter.com/PLfegFap4H— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 19, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 7:14 PM ET
Roman Wilson a Full Participant in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 7:13 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday and was able to practice in full, according to Pittsburgh Sports TV's Ashley Wenskoski. The Steelers could be getting some much-needed receiving help for their Week 11 game on Sunday against the hosting Philadelphia Eagles in the form of both Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who remain on Injured Reserve. Wilson looks to be on the right track for an official activation by Saturday's deadline, but his fantasy outlook for the week will depend on whether Pittman is activated as well. Before suffering a finger injury that has kept Wilson out since the Oct. 11 win over the Indianapolis Colts, he caught 14 of his 25 targets for 188 yards (13.4 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in five games. He is not a sexy fantasy football asset, but he does have an advantage in having excellent chemistry and trust with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Still, when Wilson returns, he will be battling for playing time in a WR corps that will suddenly be crowded with Pittman, DK Metcalf, and emerging rookie Germie Bernard. The uncertainty of Wilson's role on offense upon his return will make him unplayable in most fantasy leagues if he is back in Week 11.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Sports TV - Ashley Wenskoski
Michael Pittman Jr. Limited in Return to Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 7:04 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) had his 21-day practice window opened on Wednesday, and he was limited in his return, according to Ashley Wenskoski of Pittsburgh Sports TV. Fellow wideout Roman Wilson (finger) also returned to practice for the Steelers and was listed as a full participant. The 29-year-old Pittman landed on Injured Reserve back on Oct. 10 and may need to upgrade to a full practice on either Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance at officially being activated from IR and playing this Sunday in Philadelphia against the Eagles. Even if Pittman is active in Week 11, he will not be a recommended option for starting fantasy lineups after a long injury layoff. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 70 player at the WR position for the week. The former second-rounder by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 from USC caught just seven of his 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games with Pittsburgh before aggravating a left-foot injury, but in PPR fantasy leagues, he deserves to be stashed now that his return is on the horizon. When fully healthy, Pittman is expected to operate as the team's No. 2 receiver across from DK Metcalf.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Sports TV - Ashley Wenskoski
Jordyn Tyson Limited With Chest Injury on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 6:54 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) was limited in practice with a chest injury on Wednesday, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. Tyson's chest injury is something to watch heading into the weekend, but he should be considered on the right side of questionable early in the week. The 22-year-old former Arizona State star missed the first seven weeks of his rookie campaign due to a lingering hamstring issue. In his NFL debut in the overtime win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, he played only 24% of the offensive snaps and caught four of five targets for 30 yards. Tyson's snap share went up to 71% in the Week 10 overtime loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers, and he was heavily involved, catching 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards in just his second NFL contest. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound wideout has quickly become the Saints' WR2 over Devaughn Vele after recovering from his hamstring injury, and as long as he can avoid missing any more games, he will have clear WR2 upside in the second half of the season. RotoBaller has Tyson ranked as the No. 19 fantasy receiver for this Sunday's road tilt at Soldier Field against the Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Still Limited by Hand Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 6:41 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez (hand) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice session. Rodriguez remains on the team's Week 11 injury report with a hand injury, but it is an injury that has not caused him to miss any games, and he should be fine to serve as Bhayshul Tuten's backup once again this Sunday on the road against the New York Giants. He saw more action in a Thursday night game two weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens with Tuten nursing ankle and foot injuries, carrying the football 10 times for 19 yards and his fourth rushing touchdown of the season, but he handled only four carries for five yards in last week's 40-23 blowout win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans. The 26-year-old has seen double-digit rushing attempts just twice in 2026 and has gone over 50 rushing yards just once with limited volume behind Tuten and his breakout campaign. As long as Tuten remains healthy, fantasy managers cannot trust C-Rod as much more than a low-volume, touchdown-dependent RB3/flex, albeit one in a high-scoring offense. RotoBaller has Rodriguez ranked as the No. 35 fantasy RB for Week 11. He is also averaging a career-low 3.9 yards per carry on 59 rushing attempts in his fourth year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Kelce Logs Full Practice Wednesday
Another lengthy injury report for the Cardinals ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6Pj2CWAHcl— Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) November 18, 2026
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 6:40 PM ET
Jakobi Meyers Limited in Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 6:31 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers remains on the injury report in Week 11 and was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Meyers continues to be a regular on the team's injury report, but he has not missed a single game yet in 2026 and should be just fine to play this Sunday on the road against the New York Giants. The 30-year-old veteran heads into Week 11 action with 29 catches on 43 targets for 408 yards and two touchdowns in nine games in his first full season in Duval. Meyers has been the WR2 behind breakout star Parker Washington this year, and while he has remained involved in Jacksonville's passing attack, he has not exceeded 83 receiving yards in a game in 2026 and has not found the end zone since the Sept. 27 win over the New England Patriots back in Week 3. He has also seen double-digit targets in a game just once, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence continues to spread the football around to his receivers. Meyers is coming off a three-catch, 34-yard disappointment on six targets in a game in which the Jags put up 40 points on the division-rival Tennessee Titans. Treat Meyers as a low-floor WR3/flex this weekend against the G-Men.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Bhayshul Tuten Limited on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 6:20 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. Fellow RBs Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) and LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring) were also limited, but all three backs should be available this Sunday when the team takes on the New York Giants on the road. The 23-year-old Tuten has been battling ankle and foot injuries for the last couple of weeks, but he has not missed any time, and he has scored at least one touchdown in each of the last four contests. The 23-year-old is having a breakout campaign in 2026 as Jacksonville's clear RB1, carrying the football 148 times for 609 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns, adding 18 receptions for 206 yards and three receiving TDs on 20 targets in nine games played. In the last four games, the fourth-rounder from Virginia Tech has 66 rushing attempts for 260 yards and three touchdowns while adding nine catches (10 targets) for 128 yards and an additional three touchdowns in the passing attack. The Jaguars' high-scoring offense has run through Tuten, so he should be started in all fantasy leagues in Week 11 in the Big Apple.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jake Ferguson Not Practicing on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 6:12 PM ETDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (knee, ankle) was listed as a non-participant in the first practice of the week on Wednesday, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Ferguson is dealing with multiple injuries and did not play in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 on Sunday. The 27-year-old suffered a low-ankle sprain in the Week 8 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and injured his knee in the Week 9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, so he is more doubtful than questionable to suit up this Sunday when the Tennessee Titans come to town. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer previously stated that Ferguson would likely miss multiple weeks, so fantasy managers who have him rostered should keep him on their bench this week. Brevyn Spann-Ford should be Dallas' top pass-catching tight end for another week, but fantasy managers should be able to find better streaming TEs with upside. Spann-Ford caught one of three targets for 26 yards while the Cowboys put up 40 points this past Sunday. Ferguson does have four touchdown receptions this year, but otherwise he has underwhelmed with 19 receptions for 136 yards (7.2 yards per catch) on 27 targets. If he is ruled out this weekend, as expected, his next chance to play will come in Dallas' annual Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday, Nov. 26, against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Jaylen Waddle Logs Full Practice Wednesday
Wednesday's #LVvsDEN injury report:— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 18, 2026
📰 » https://t.co/7SGR4s5RfH pic.twitter.com/NqRFy4t69E
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 18, 2026, 6:02 PM ET
Kyle Monangai Logs a Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:57 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Monangai has not played for the Bears since Week 4 due to turf-toe and right-thumb injuries, but he said on Sunday that he is "on track" to return this Sunday for the team's Week 11 contest at home against the New Orleans Saints. Before suffering multiple injuries early in the year, Monangai was on a tear with 60 carries for 324 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns as the bruising between-the-tackles complement to lead back D'Andre Swift. He should be picked up immediately off the waiver wire if he is still available in your league because of his lengthy injury absence. Swift will continue to lead Chicago's backfield, but the impending return of Monangai will certainly lower his fantasy ceiling and floor on a weekly basis. Monangai should be considered an RB2/3 in his return to action for Week 11 against the Saints, although he will carry more risk in his first game back if he sees more of a limited workload as he is eased back in. RotoBaller has Monangai listed as the No. 26 fantasy RB this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Luther Burden III Logs Full Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:40 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Burden suffered a scary concussion near the end of the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but thankfully, he had the team's bye to rest up and has since cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 22-year-old's ability to practice in full means that he should be ready to play in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday, barring a setback with his head injury later this week. The former second-rounder from Missouri will be looking to score a touchdown for the fourth straight game this weekend after catching 18 of his 23 targets for 283 yards and three touchdowns in his last three games, all wins over the New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Buccaneers. The Bears have a lot of mouths to feed in a crowded offense, but Burden gives fantasy managers big-play ability and a high-end ceiling because of his speed in space in one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. He already has more touchdowns (four) and receptions (49) than he had in 15 games as a rookie, and he is close to surpassing his yardage total in just nine games in his sophomore campaign. Burden should be thrown back into all starting fantasy lineups against the Saints.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Tyjae Spears Does Not Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) returned from a knee injury in last week's loss to the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars, but he is back on the Week 11 injury report and was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Spears has been a regular on the team's injury report since Week 6 due to a knee injury, and it remains to be seen if he suffered a setback or if the Titans are giving him extra rest as the team prepares for their meeting with the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. In his return in Week 10 against the Jags, Spears played only 28% of the offensive snaps and handled four carries for 28 yards while catching his only target for no gain in the passing game. With fewer opportunities in the passing game this year as a receiver out of the backfield while also dealing with injuries, Spears has not been a reliable RB3/flex option in PPR leagues for fantasy managers at all. He comes into Week 11 action with only 22 carries for 94 yards and no touchdowns on the ground, while adding 16 catches on 18 targets for 75 yards as a receiver without a touchdown. The matchup against the Cowboys is a very nice one, but Spears should still be viewed as a shaky RB3/flex option on Sunday if he is active. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 39 fantasy RB for the week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Carnell Tate Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 18, 2026, 5:22 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie first-round wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Tate is back on the practice field for the first time since Week 7, and he is trending in the right direction to return to action in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys after missing the last two games due to a shoulder injury. He will have two more days to upgrade to a full practice, otherwise, he could draw a questionable tag going into the weekend. The 21-year-old fourth overall pick from Ohio State was quarterback Cam Ward's go-to target through the air before his shoulder injury, and that should especially be the case when he returns with Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) out for the rest of the season. In his first seven NFL games, Tate produced 34 catches for 414 yards (12.1 yards per reception) and one touchdown. He should have a high target share when he returns as Tennessee's clear WR1, and he will pretty much be a must-start in most fantasy lineups against the struggling Cowboys defense if he is active this weekend.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PaulKuharsky.com