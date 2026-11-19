Calvin Ridley Factored Out of the Offense Almost Entirely
Nov 19, 2026, 11:10 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley saw one of the lowest involvement rates of his career last week, playing just 7% of the snaps in a loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. We knew Ridley was trending in the wrong direction, but we didn't necessarily expect to see his snap share plummet so drastically. Even with Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, the 31-year-old still finished last week's game without a catch, keeping him at six catches, 91 yards, and zero touchdowns through eight contests. If he can't even get on the field much with Tate sidelined, we don't expect Ridley to have much of a role going forward. The Titans placed Wan'Dale Robinson on injured reserve, but Tate is due back this week, so Ridley will likely find himself operating behind Tate, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, and perhaps even Xavier Restrepo. The veteran pass catcher can be dropped to waivers in all leagues, including dynasty formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Rico Dowdle Led the Backfield on a Bad Day
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 11:03 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle led the backfield with a 49% snap share in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but that didn't automatically result in a strong fantasy performance. The 28-year-old rushed for just 26 yards on five carries, and he added just two catches for eight receiving yards. Although Dowdle led the team in snaps, he was out-produced by Jaylen Warren in the loss. Posting just 5.4 PPR points while playing nearly half the snaps is very disappointing from a fantasy football perspective, and it will likely discourage managers from starting him in future weeks. After all, this backfield belongs to Warren, and we'd expect the workload dynamic to swing back in his favor starting this week against the Eagles. As a result, Dowdle, who is averaging 7.8 PPR points per game this year, falls in more of the RB4 range as a handcuff with occasional weekly relevance in his current role. He can be benched in most leagues with 12 or fewer teams as long as Warren is healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Warren Has Been Hindered by Groin Issue Over the Past Month
One thing to watch tonight: Can Colts get TE Tyler Warren going? Started the year strong, but a mid-October groin issue has affected him over last month, with 10 catches for 63 yards in last three games.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 19, 2026
Warren clearly the best pass-catching option for depleted Colts.
Nov 19, 2026, 11:01 AM ET
Tyler Allgeier Trending Down After Barely Playing
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:52 AM ETArizona running back Tyler Allgeier has had a higher fantasy outlook of late with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out, but he barely got on the field in Week 10 and is now a much riskier fantasy option moving forward. In a lopsided Week 10 loss to the Rams, Allgeier got on the field for just 16 offensive snaps, which was still 45.7% of the team's total. The RB mustered 14 yards on five carries and failed to catch his only target. Allgeier had between 8-18 rushing attempts in the previous four games before that and had been more involved in the passing game, so his fantasy owners are hoping Week 10 was an outlier. More lopsided games could be coming for Arizona, which makes Allgeier and any running backs on the team riskier fantasy starting options. He still carries deep-league starting upside, but he's one to skip in most standard leagues, even when other teams are on byes and options are limited.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brenton Strange's Involvement Has Been Slipping Drastically
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:44 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange has taken a step back on offense in the three games since the team's bye week. Strange had 7+ catches in each of the three games entering the bye week, but he has emerged with just two catches in each of his three contests since then. The 25-year-old somewhat salvaged last week's dud outing (two catches, nine yards) with a touchdown, but he still has three consecutive games with single-digit fantasy points. Strange's snap share has still been hovering right above 75%, so it's not like he has dealt with a lack of playing time. Instead, his reduced production could perhaps be blamed on some of Strange's pass-catching teammates, like Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, who combined for 15 targets last Sunday against Tennessee. With players like Washington and Meyers being so involved, it has been difficult for Strange to stay on the fantasy radar. He has officially dropped down to mid-range TE2 territory going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Travis Etienne Jr. Unimpressive in Return to Field
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:43 AM ETNew Orleans running back Travis Etienne Jr. finally got back on the field in Week 10, but he was unable to accomplish much offensively. He got on the field for 21 offensive snaps, which was just 33.3% of the team's total. Etienne attempted eight rushes, gaining just 14 yards against the Panthers. He caught three of his five targets for 20 yards. That was just his fourth game of the season, having previously played in Weeks 1-3 before getting injured. Etienne had 128 rushing yards across 30 attempts, plus caught 11 of his 13 targets for 51 yards in those three contests combined. He was second among the team's RBs in snaps in Week 10, behind Audric Estime - Alvin Kamara also played a decent amount. If the Saints keep rolling with a three-headed backfield, it will be tough for any running back to deliver well from a fantasy perspective. Etienne is one to keep rostering and starting in some fantasy setups while teams are on byes, but on weeks when all teams are in action, he could be one to skip in standard or deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Eli Stowers Off the Redraft Radar Entirely
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:39 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Eli Stowers has been highly disappointing in three games since returning from injury. Over those three games, the rookie has five targets, three catches, and 53 yards. All three of his catches came in the same game, and he has yet to play more than 19% of the snaps in a single contest this season. The 23-year-old is still facing a significant adjustment period as he acclimates to the NFL, and he hasn't been able to carve out much of a role yet behind veteran Dallas Goedert. The second-round pick does still have the draft capital necessary to give him long-term upside, so dynasty managers should be patient with Stowers. However, managers in redraft leagues can absolutely justify cutting bait, even in very deep formats. He lacks weekly appeal in this Joe Milton III-led offense, and he can be avoided at all costs for the time being.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Treylon Burks Will Struggle to Have Fantasy Value in Current Role
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:36 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks returned from a one-game absence last week, and although he logged his second consecutive game with at least a 60% snap share, he's difficult to trust in fantasy football going forward. Burks has climbed to No. 3 on the depth chart over the course of the season, partly due to teammate Terry McLaurin (knee) suffering a season-ending injury. Now, the 26-year-old finds himself behind Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams on the depth chart. Burks has been solid at times, but his role as the third receiver in Washington isn't quite enough to put him on the fantasy radar consistently. He caught just two passes for 27 yards last week, and his stat lines could hover in that range as long as Diggs and Williams are healthy. Managers looking to get stock in this up-and-coming offense should instead consider adding Williams off waivers, as it's a bit too premature to be aggressive for Burks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Mims Jr. Remains Off Fantasy Radar
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:35 AM ETDenver wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. is not producing enough on the field to be worth much fantasy ownership. Over seven games played so far, Mims has 92 receiving yards on 10 receptions and 16 targets, while rushing five times for 30 yards. He also returns kickoffs and punts, but his offensive role simply isn't big enough to warrant much fantasy usage. He was targeted just twice in the team's last game in Week 9 - he caught one pass, but for no yards. The wideout has at least one rushing attempt in three straight appearances, but he's failed to break any long runs or score, so his fantasy production has been minimal. Mims is worth tracking in case his role expands, or injuries ravage the Broncos' wideout room, but for now, he's not one to roster in very many redraft leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Chris Olave Being Outperformed by Rookie
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:30 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is coming off his worst game of the season, as he caught just three of four targets for 40 yards on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Olave opened the year as a top-tier fantasy receiver, but his productivity has slipped as the Saints' offense has struggled to find its footing. Now, the 26-year-old also has to deal with competition for targets, namely from rookie Jordyn Tyson, who made his NFL debut two weeks ago following a lengthy injured reserve stint. Tyson broke out in Week 10 with 13 targets, 11 catches, and 80 yards, which is likely why Tyson's target and reception totals dropped to a new season-low mark. Tyson isn't going anywhere, so Olave is going to have to find a way to coexist with the Arizona State product. We're still sold on Olave's talent, and his volume should bounce back in a potential high-scoring game against the Bengals this weekend. Nevertheless, his ceiling and floor have both slipped a little after last week's dud.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
LeQuint Allen Jr. Not Worth Holding in Redraft Leagues
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:28 AM ETJacksonville running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (hamstring) has barely been involved offensively this season, so he's one to avoid rostering in all redraft fantasy leagues. He has also been limited at practice with an injury, giving even more reason to avoid him. Over nine games, he's logged just 73 offensive snaps, which is just 12.9% of the team's total. Allen has rushed one time, gaining a yard back in Week 6. He has eight targets, catching two for nine yards - that all came in Week 3. Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. have handled almost all of the backfield work for Jacksonville, which leaves very little for Allen. He's one to keep in mind if one of the top backs is injured or out, but otherwise, Allen has no fantasy value on a weekly basis.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Ted Hurst III Sees His Fantasy Stock Plummet
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:23 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has fallen off the fantasy radar almost entirely coming out of the team's bye week. Hurst has seen his snap share decrease in each of his last two games, and he has gone three games in a row without a catch. To make matters worse, the 22-year-old got on the field for just one snap during his last game in Week 9. At best, it seems like Hurst is fourth on the depth chart behind Emeka Egbuka, Chris Godwin, and Tez Johnson. It's almost impossible for any team to support four fantasy-relevant receivers, let alone a Bucs team that may have to start quarterback Jalon Daniels over Baker Mayfield (foot) this week. Any glimmer of dynasty upside for Hurst seems to be fading away, too. He can be dropped in most leagues as he continues to tumble down the depth chart with Egbuka, Godwin, and Johnson healthy.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Juwan Johnson Continues to Lose Value as Production Fades
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson started the season hot, but has faded since Week 5, making him a tougher fantasy asset to be confident in. He posted just 28 yards on two receptions and three targets in the team's Week 10 contest against Carolina. Johnson has just nine receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown over 15 targets in his past five games combined. In his first four games, Johnson had 232 yards and three touchdowns across 21 receptions and 27 targets. He's still playing plenty, but has fallen behind Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and now Jordyn Tyson in the pass-catcher hierarchy. Johnson can still be a streaming option here and there, but until he starts producing more on the field, he's one to skip in most fantasy setups.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joe Burrow Having the Best Season of His Career
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 10:19 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in the midst of a career year. The former No. 1 pick ranks as the overall QB1 in fantasy scoring, has emerged as the frontrunner for the MVP award, and has the Bengals sitting at 7-2, which gives them sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Burrow has been impressive all year long, but his last five games have been truly on another level. He has 4+ touchdowns in each of his last five games, becoming only the second quarterback in NFL history to accomplish that feat. He's up to 2,795 passing yards, 30 total touchdowns, and just six interceptions (three of which came in one game). The 29-year-old has benefitted from the presence of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, although he has also shown he can spread the ball around when needed, targeting players like Chase Brown, Mike Gesicki, or Dohnte Meyers. As long as he stays healthy, Burrow shows no signs of slowing down. He should continue to be started as a high-end QB1 in all fantasy leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Christian Kirk Undergoes Meniscus Surgery
Morgan Rode
Nov 19, 2026, 10:13 AM ETSan Francisco wide receiver Christian Kirk (knee) underwent surgery on his meniscus and could miss most of, if not all of, the rest of the season. He previously dealt with a hamstring injury, returned for Week 7, then got injured and was placed on the injured reserve list for the second time this season. In his lone game, he played 20 offensive snaps, but didn't record any stats. He's on a one-year deal, and this injury might force him to take another prove-it deal for the 2027 season. With Kirk out, the Niners will rely on Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, Demarcus Robinson, and Jordan Watkins at wide receiver. Despite some injuries to notable players, San Francisco is still 8-1 and sitting atop the NFC.--Morgan Rode
Source: Ian Rapoport
Dak Prescott Rising Up the Rankings with High Passing Volume
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:58 AM ETDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has strung together two remarkable weeks, and in the process, he has jumped to the overall QB4 spot in fantasy football scoring this season. Prescott has a whopping 678 passing yards and seven touchdowns over his last two games, bringing him to a total of 2,724 passing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and six interceptions through 10 weeks. The 33-year-old has benefitted from a very strong supporting cast headlined by wide receivers CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy this year, although he hasn't relied on tight end Jake Ferguson as much as in years past. This year, the Cowboys have found themselves in plenty of pass-heavy scenarios where they're trailing, but only by one or two scores. This has allowed Prescott to remain aggressive and productive as a passer, putting him on pace to finish as a top-six fantasy quarterback for the second year in a row. He remains a mid-to-high QB1 option heading into a favorable stretch of games against the Titans and Eagles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson's Enormous Target Volume Keeps Him in Must-Start Territory
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:44 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson returned from a one-game absence in Week 10 and immediately picked up where he left off, catching seven of 14 targets for 106 yards. He has been dominant over his last two games, totaling 26 targets, 13 catches, and 189 yards. Although we'd like to see a catch rate higher than 50%, his overall target share and yardage total have both been very impressive. Week 10 also demonstrated that Wilson can survive a quarterback change, as he saw 6+ targets from both Geno Smith (ankle) and Cade Klubnik. As a result, we'd feel confident starting Wilson as a high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 in the upcoming weeks regardless of whether Smith plays through his injury or Klubnik gets the nod. Through nine games this year, the 26-year-old Wilson ranks as the WR17 in PPR leagues. He has a modest total of three touchdowns this year, but his 50 catches and 633 yards so far put him on pace to at least challenge his previous career-high marks.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Deebo Samuel Sr. to Maintain High Upside if Dual-Threat Role Continues
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:37 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. returned from a multi-week injury absence last Sunday, and he wasted no time making his presence felt. Operating as the top receiver with Mike Evans (Achilles) sidelined, Samuel totaled three catches, 31 receiving yards, three rushing attempts, 78 rushing yards, and two total touchdowns. The 30-year-old was frequently used as both a ball-carrier and receiver during his first stint with the Niners from 2019-2024, and he has continued to demonstrate similar versatility now that he's back in San Francisco for his age-30 season. He has logged at least one rushing attempt in each of his six games this season, but Week 10 represented a new season-high in rushing yards, as well as his first rushing touchdown of the season. If Samuel can continue to carve out decent rushing volume in addition to his role in the passing game, he will rank as a strong weekly WR2 option, especially for the duration of Evans' absence. A tougher matchup against the Vikings awaits Samuel in Week 11, but he should still be viewed as a top-24 fantasy receiver.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Parker Washington Finding His Stride After a Brief Lull
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:25 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington appears to be back on track as a fringe WR1 in fantasy football. Washington was held to just seven catches over his last three games heading into Week 10, but he broke out again last Sunday with seven catches, 152 yards, and one touchdown on a 77% snap share. The 24-year-old continues to leave no doubt that he is the No. 1 target in Jacksonville's offense, which has been playing at a high level all year long. He now ranks as the overall WR13 in PPR scoring this year, has already set a new career-high in touchdowns, and is on pace to set a new career-high in yards over the next few weeks. Not only has Washington benefitted from playing in a great offense with a talented quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, but he also has impressive fantasy upside given his upcoming schedule. Washington faces an iffy New York Giants secondary this week, and he'll get a rematch against the Titans in Week 12 just 14 days after torching them for 152 yards. Managers can confidently deploy Washington as a WR2 in most leagues, and perhaps even as a WR1 in deeper formats.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Purdy Carries Tremendous Momentum Into a Tougher Stretch of Games
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:21 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been remarkable in fantasy football this season, ranking as the QB3 in total scoring behind Joe Burrow and Josh Allen. That's pretty good company, and it should come as no surprise that Purdy is in the thick of the MVP race right now. The 26-year-old has a whopping six total touchdowns over his last two games, including 389 passing yards just last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. He has 22 total touchdowns and just five interceptions this year, despite dealing with an inconsistent supporting cast at the wide receiver position due to injuries. Fortunately, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle have stayed healthy, offering a constant in the passing game for Purdy as he builds his MVP case. While the former Mr. Irrelevant has been playing at an elite level lately, it's worth noting that he does have a tougher stretch of schedule coming up. He takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, followed by the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12. Purdy has previously shown that he can remain a top-10 fantasy quarterback despite tough matchups, so although he may have trouble reaching his ceiling over the next couple of weeks, he is still worth starting in most leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jameson Williams Trending Back Up After Increase in Targets
Andersen Pickard
Nov 19, 2026, 12:14 AM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has maintained a boom-or-bust profile this season, but he's currently trending back up after logging seven targets in last Sunday's Week 10 contest against the New England Patriots. Williams' seven targets represented his fourth-highest total of the season, as well as his highest mark since Week 7. The 25-year-old ranks as the overall WR20 in PPR leagues this year, but it has been a wide range of outcomes, as he has finished with fewer than 9.0 points or greater than 16.0 points in all of his games this season. Williams continues to operate behind Amon-Ra St. Brown in the pecking order, which is part of the reason why his production has fluctuated so much week after week. Game script and matchup have also been a significant factor. The former Alabama product ranks as a high-end WR3 heading into the back half of the season, but there's no denying that he has high-end WR2 or low-end WR1 upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller