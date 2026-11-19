Michael Pittman Jr. Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Nov 19, 2026, 4:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Pittman Jr. has been on Injured Reserve since Week 4 with a foot injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old got off to a very slow start to his first season in Pittsburgh before hitting IR, recording seven catches for 89 yards on 12 targets. However, Pittman Jr. may have been playing through injury earlier this year. If he's closer to full health upon his return, the veteran wideout could rediscover his form from the 2025 season, when he hauled in 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts. In deeper fantasy leagues where he's unrostered, Pittman Jr. could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
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Bhayshul Tuten Downgraded to Non-Participation Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) was downgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to non-participation in practice on Thursday, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten has been playing through foot/ankle issues for the last few weeks, so this could simply be an effort by Jacksonville to get him a rest day. However, Tuten's status for the Jaguars' Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants could also be in question. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout 2026 season, recording 815 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 166 touches across nine games. If he's unable to play against New York, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) could be a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Kenneth Walker Misses Practice for Second Straight Day Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 4:27 PM ETFor the second straight day, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) did not practice on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Walker came down with a sore groin late last week and did not play in the blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and now he is trending toward being held out for a second straight week when the Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Walker's injury is not considered long-term, but KC is in no rush to bring him back after rookie Emmett Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-13 win over the Falcons in Walker's absence. Walker still has another day to get back on the practice field, but at this point, fantasy managers should not be expecting the 26-year-old reigning Super Bowl MVP to be active this weekend. If he does not play in Week 11, Walker's next chance to suit up will be for a Thanksgiving showdown next Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. When he returns, Walker should continue to be KC's unquestioned lead back, but if Johnson continues to perform well, he will have earned a larger share of the backfield touch distribution. Walker has been a high-end RB1 so far in his Chiefs tenure, recording 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 172 receiving yards and another four scores.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:19 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) practiced in full on Thursday, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Croskey-Merritt has been on Injured Reserve since Week 5, but it looks like he could be trending toward a return for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Across five games before getting hurt, Croskey-Merritt recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old has played a very limited role in the Washington passing game to this point in his career, which limits his fantasy upside in PPR-scoring formats. Still, Croskey-Merritt could reclaim the lead rushing role for the Commanders once he returns. In leagues where he is currently unrostered, Croskey-Merritt could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Puka Nacua Could Face Potential Banishment for Further Violations
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:11 PM ETThe NFL has told Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) that any further violation of the league's personal conduct policy will subject him to further discipline as severe as a potential banishment, per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Nacua was suspended for three games for violating the policy in an offseason incident this past March. The 25-year-old is currently on Injured Reserve and ineligible to return until Week 15, so his suspension runs concurrently with his IR stint. Nacua has remained highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, off-field concerns are a real issue for the fourth-year wideout and could threaten to derail his career.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Patriots Preparing to Play Without Drake Maye
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:57 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is expected to miss time after leaving Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. Head coach Mike Vrabel told Scott Zolak in an interview shared by the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed that the Patriots are preparing to play without Maye in the short term. Maye was injured on the opening drive after a sack by Aidan Hutchinson. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the right ankle injury will sideline Maye indefinitely. Vrabel said Monday that he expected Maye's absence to extend beyond the Week 11 bye. New England returns to action Nov. 29 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Maye has thrown for 2,330 yards and 18 touchdowns through 10 games this season. Backup Tommy DeVito is in line to start against the Chargers after taking over against Detroit. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception. DeVito was sacked four times in relief and has eight career starts, all with the New York Giants in 2023 and 2024.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Kyle Monangai Logs Another Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:48 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Monangai said on Sunday that he is "on track" to return for the Week 11 contest on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints, and he looks well on his way to playing for the first time since Week 4 due to turf-toe and right-thumb injuries. It is unclear how much the 24-year-old will play this weekend after his long layoff, but his return is no doubt a major boost for an already strong backfield behind RB1 D'Andre Swift. The second-year running back was on pace for a breakout sophomore season before injuries struck, as the Rutgers product had 60 rushing attempts for 324 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns in his first four games of the 2026 season. Monangai has a bruising style between the tackles and brings big-play ability to complement the slashing style of Swift in Chicago's high-scoring offense. At the very least, Monangai should be back in play as an RB3/flex option in fantasy football lineups for the Week 11 matchup at Soldier Field against the Saints this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Puka Nacua Reportedly Suspended Three Games While on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is being suspended three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The suspension takes effect immediately, and Nacua is eligible for reinstatement Monday, Dec. 14. Schefter reported that Nacua can serve the suspension while on injured reserve. The Rams placed him on injured reserve Nov. 12 after he sprained his MCL and PCL and suffered turf toe against the Washington Commanders. He missed the Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. After their Week 11 bye, the Rams face the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. Those three games count toward both the suspension and his minimum stay on injured reserve, so Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 remains his earliest possible return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Rams hoped to get Nacua back in mid-December. With Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined against Arizona, Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with 81 receiving yards on three catches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Luther Burden III Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:41 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Burden has officially cleared the league's concussion protocol and is on track to be active in Week 11 against the visiting New Orleans Saints this Sunday after suffering a scary concussion at the end of the Week 9 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 22-year-old second-year pass-catcher heads into Week 11 action leading the team across the board in targets (65), receptions (49), receiving yards (644), and touchdowns (four) in nine games played, and he has the most big-play fantasy upside among a stacked group of offensive skill players in Chicago. Now that Burden looks to be fine to play in Week 11, he should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups against the Saints this weekend. He will be looking to score for the fourth straight game. In his last four games, Burden has 26 catches on 31 targets for 378 yards (14.5 yards per reception) and three touchdowns for the Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Darren Waller Returns to Practice on a Limited Basis
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:34 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (knee) was limited Thursday, according to The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye, after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Waller has drawn 14 targets over his past two games, with 10 coming against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. He finished that game with a season-high eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. In the Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints, he played 43 of 70 offensive snaps and caught two of four targets for 24 yards. Carolina opened that game with Waller and Tommy Tremble on the field together, and Mitchell Evans played half the offensive snaps. Tremble (knee) also returned to limited work Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Waller's 25 catches are tied with Tremble for the most among Carolina's tight ends, and his four touchdown catches lead the team. He's had more than three catches in only two of his nine games, with three of his four scores coming on a combined four catches against Atlanta and Tampa Bay.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Mike Evans Seen Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was seen taking part in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Evans has not played since the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders due to right-Achilles soreness, and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday. However, his return to the field on Thursday will give him a chance to return to action in Mexico City on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. How much the future Hall of Famer is able to do in practice on Thursday and Friday will ultimately determine whether he is cleared to play this weekend. The 33-year-old has been battling injuries since the summer, but when he has been on the field in his first year in the Bay Area, he has been strong for fantasy managers, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games played. Evans could play in Week 11, but with a bad matchup and the game coming on Sunday night, he is a volatile fantasy football option this weekend if he is deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. After the addition of veteran Keenan Allen and the return of Deebo Samuel Sr., too, there will be much more competition for targets in the 49ers' offense when Evans returns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Jonathon Brooks Practices Fully Ahead of Ravens Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced fully Thursday, The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye reported. Carolina also listed him as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Brooks took only scout-team reps last week after the Panthers opened his practice window on Nov. 11. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday he believes Brooks is ready, with activation from injured reserve still pending ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Brooks injured his groin against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and went on injured reserve on Sept. 23. NFL Network reported at the time that he was set to undergo core muscle surgery. Brooks totaled 73 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches in his first two games and played 30% of Carolina's offensive snaps in Atlanta. Chuba Hubbard has since handled the bulk of the backfield work. He accounted for 32 of the Panthers' 37 running back touches against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, gaining 172 yards and scoring twice. Trevor Etienne handled the other five touches with AJ Dillon inactive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
DJ Moore Is Giving Buffalo Big Plays Again
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:11 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore picked up 77 of his 90 receiving yards against the New York Jets on two deep throws from Josh Allen. A 32-yard catch took Buffalo to the Jets' 16 in the second quarter. Moore's 45-yard touchdown put the Bills up 24-12 in the third. Allen had gone deep to Moore twice the previous week against the Minnesota Vikings. One pass was intercepted and the other fell incomplete, leaving Moore with 25 yards on three catches. The Jets game was Moore's second with at least 80 yards and a touchdown in three games since returning from a shoulder injury. The other came against the Baltimore Ravens, when he also made a 49-yard catch. Moore has drawn 18 targets since returning, five more than Khalil Shakir and six more than Keon Coleman. He's a volatile WR2 in 12-team PPR leagues for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins. Miami has given up eight completions of at least 40 yards in nine games and still allows the third-fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Chargers Expect Omarion Hampton to be the RB1 Every Week
Keith Hernandez
Chargers OC Mike McDaniel: "Generally, my expectation is that O [Omarion Hampton] is our lead ball carrier every week."— Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) November 19, 2026
Says he was expecting a breakout performance based on his last two practice weeks.
"His game has been coming on since the BYE week."
Nov 19, 2026, 3:08 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Titans, Chargers Could Trade No. 1 Overall Pick in April
Keith Hernandez
Discussing a world in which the Tennessee Titans land the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, as they currently have.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026
Cc: @tyschmit
🎧 https://t.co/zy1jY5Gg8R pic.twitter.com/CHM6ke7LmP
Nov 19, 2026, 3:05 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dalton Kincaid Misses Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 2:46 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb, ankle) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550. Kincaid was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, too, so if he ends up with a second straight DNP, his status will be clearly up in the air for the Week 11 contest this Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Fantasy managers should be monitoring the 27-year-old's status closely as he deals with multiple injuries. The former Pro Bowler has been included on the injury report in recent weeks, but he has not missed any time. It could be the reason why he has seen only three targets in each of the last two games, though, after catching four of six targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1. Kincaid came out of the gate strong in 2026 with 225 yards and a touchdown in the first two games, but he has cooled off considerably since then and has fallen to the TE1/2 borderline entering this weekend's game versus Miami. If Kincaid is not cleared to play in Week 11, Dawson Knox would become a TE2 streamer with upside in Buffalo's high-scoring offense. Stay tuned for Kincaid's status on Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: WGR 550 - Sal Capaccio
Brock Bowers Returns to Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 2:21 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was seen warming up at the portion of practice open to the media, which is a good sign after he did not practice with the team on Wednesday. The star tight end injured his ankle early in Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and attempted to return before being ruled out for the day. Head coach Klint Kubiak said on Monday that Bowers was day-to-day, but he also acknowledged it was a significant injury. The 23-year-old took a step in the right direction by returning to the practice field on Thursday, but he will most likely be limited and should be considered questionable to play this Sunday in Denver against the division-rival Broncos. The former 13th overall pick from Georgia is an elite, must-start TE1 in fantasy if he is active, but managers must be ready to pivot this weekend if the Raiders do not give him the green light to play. If Bowers is out or limited, it would open the door for fellow TE Michael Mayer to become an interesting streamer at the position in Denver. Bowers is the TE2 overall in fantasy points through 10 weeks, catching 50 of his 72 targets for 676 yards (13.5 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. He needs only two more scores to set a new career high.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Tyler Shough Primed for a Big Second Half with New-Look Receiver Room
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 2:01 PM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has fallen back to earth after beginning the year as the fantasy QB4 through four weeks, but with rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson looking capable of providing another dynamic playmaker to an offense that already features second-team All-Pro Chris Olave, few quarterbacks are better set up for a big second-half run. Tyson and Olave have yet to both star in their two games together, but Shough's 89 total dropbacks in that time suggest a complete offensive breakout is fully possible, while a fantasy playoff schedule that closes with games against the Cardinals and Falcons could see the second-year quarterback involved in championship week lineup decisions. With a favorable matchup on tap against the Bears, Week 11 should serve as an important proving ground for Shough's value moving forward, and he is RotoBaller's QB14.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jonathon Brooks Practicing Again Thursday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 1:48 PM ETFollowing a week of limited practice participation ahead of the team's Week 10 win over the Saints, Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) logged a full session on Wednesday and was again seen practicing on Thursday, according to beat reporter Mike Kaye. Already in his third NFL season, Brooks' early career has been defined by injury, and following an offseason of sleeper hype, he lasted only two games before a groin injury landed him on injured reserve yet again. After his practice window was opened in Week 10, a Week 11 return appears imminent, and while he is unlikely to see enough work to forge his own fantasy relevance, his presence introduces uncertainty and the potential to lower Chuba Hubbard's ceiling. Owning a 71.6% running back rush share since Week 3, Hubbard is the fantasy RB5 on the season, and any loss of volume could have a meaningful impact on fantasy playoff pushes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Kaye
Jared Goff a Player to Target for the Stretch Run
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 1:37 PM ETOnce again finding himself in the top 10 in terms of passing yards and touchdowns, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has put together another fantasy QB1 season, potentially his fifth straight if he's able to maintain his current pace. With the playoff picture coming into focus in many fantasy leagues, Goff finds himself in familiar territory as a potential league-winner and a player to target for the stretch run. Goff and the Lions have one of the more favorable quarterback schedules over the back half of the year, and for fantasy managers who can clinch the bye and avoid a Week 15 matchup with the Vikings, an argument can be made that no quarterback has a better two-game stretch to close the fantasy playoffs. With games against the Giants and Bears, both in the bottom eight by schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed to the position, Goff is a player who could easily help decide championship matchups.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Head Coach Calls Tee Higgins "Good to Go"
Patrick McGrath
Nov 19, 2026, 1:24 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) was spotted limping to the locker room before halftime of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Steelers, later seeing his snap count managed in the second half of what became a blowout victory, but according to head coach Zac Taylor and beat reporter Kelsey Conway, the 2025 Pro Bowler is "good to go." The Bengals face the Commanders on Monday night, so they have yet to release an official Week 11 injury report, but all signs point to Higgins making his usual impact. With a reasonable argument that he's been the team's best receiver through 10 weeks, Higgins is the fantasy WR7, and against a Commanders defense that has provided little resistance to elite receivers, he is RotoBaller's WR5.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Kelsey Conway