Jordyn Tyson Practices in Limited Capacity Again on Thursday
Nov 19, 2026, 5:38 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (chest) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a chest injury. Tyson may need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid taking a questionable tag into Sunday's road matchup against the Chicago Bears. The 22-year-old from Arizona State missed the first seven games of the 2026 season while on Injured Reserve for a hamstring injury, but now he is back on the injury report with a chest injury. In his NFL debut in the Week 9 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns, Tyson played a limited number of snaps and caught only four of five targets for 30 yards. But he saw an elevated role in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Carolina Panthers and led the team with 11 catches on 13 targets for 80 yards. The talented young pass-catcher showed this past Sunday that he has clear WR2 upside in fantasy football for the rest of his first season in the NFL, as long as injuries do not get in the way. If Tyson is limited or ruled out for Week 11, Devaughn Vele would be back on the flex radar in deeper leagues behind Chris Olave. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Friday for Tyson's injury status going into Sunday's game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New Orleans Saints
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Omar Cooper Jr. Remained Out of Practice Again Thursday
Thursday's injury report for #NYJvsLAC pic.twitter.com/Jeardvd8n5— New York Jets (@nyjets) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:34 PM ET
DeVonta Smith Full, Dontayvion Wicks Limited Thursday
Thursday's Injury Report#PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/9Fo6aCutUp— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:33 PM ET
Brock Bowers Limited in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (ankle/quad) was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. Kicker Matt Gay (hip) was sidelined after being limited on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/PBiErArzCF— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:27 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Carson Beck Limited on Injury Report Thursday
Keith Hernandez
QB Carson Beck added to injury report as limited with a back issue.— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 19, 2026
Had back issues a few weeks ago. Something to watch.
Nov 19, 2026, 5:27 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:26 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a hand injury. Most likely, Rodriguez will upgrade to a full practice on Friday and will be removed from the final Week 11 injury report. But even if the 26-year-old ends up being questionable, he should be active on Sunday against the hosting New York Giants this weekend. Backfield mate Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) has been nursing an ankle/foot injury for the last couple of weeks and was downgraded to a DNP on Thursday, so if Tuten is limited at all in New York, C-Rod would become a more intriguing RB3/flex for fantasy football purposes. But as long as Tuten is active, Rodriguez is not much more than a low-upside, touchdown-dependent flex play in point-per-reception formats. The former sixth-rounder by the Washington Commanders in 2023 from Kentucky has four touchdowns in nine games, but he has only 59 rushing attempts and is averaging under 4.0 yards per carry. His volatility was evident in last week's blowout win over the division-rival Tennessee Titans, as he had only four carries for five yards and was not targeted in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaylen Waddle Practices in Full Again Thursday
Thursday's #LVvsDEN injury report:— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 19, 2026
📰 » https://t.co/0RMq1yRh4q pic.twitter.com/3cxRWHIDOS
Nov 19, 2026, 5:22 PM ET
Jakobi Meyers Remains Limited on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:19 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (ankle) remained limited in practice on Thursday with an ankle injury. Meyers continues to be listed on the team's injury report with an ankle injury, but he has not missed any time as a result. If he does not upgrade to a full practice on Friday, Meyers could take a questionable tag into the weekend, but he should still play this weekend on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11. The 30-year-old has been Jacksonville's clear WR2 in his first full season with the team behind Parker Washington, and although he has a limited fantasy ceiling, he remains in play as a WR3/flex option in the Jaguars' high-scoring offense. Through 10 weeks, Meyers has 29 catches on 43 targets for 408 yards (14.1 yards per reception) and two touchdowns for Jacksonville. The Giants defense has been around the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed per game to opposing wide receivers. Going into Week 11 action, RotoBaller has Meyers ranked as the No. 32 fantasy WR this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jacksonville Jaguars
Jauan Jennings Feels Good and Is Set to Play This Weekend
Vikings WR Jauan Jennings said his calf feels good, and he's been full go this week: "I'm excited for every game. I mean, it's the San Francisco 49ers. It's my old team. I can't wait. It's always my guys for life (over there). Can't wait to see them."— Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:12 PM ET
Packers Waive RB Pierre Strong Jr
It appears the Packers have waived RB Pierre Strong Jr, per today’s NFL transactions. pic.twitter.com/LPE9HkkbJq— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 5:05 PM ET
Joe Burrow Practices Fully Despite Illness on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) was under the weather on Thursday, but he still managed to put in a full practice, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Fantasy managers should not have anything to worry about with Burrow as the team prepares for a Monday night clash in Week 11 on the road against the Washington Commanders. The 29-year-old should be feeling much better by Monday's contest, and after the historic run that he has been on of late, he needs to be in all starting fantasy lineups. The three-time Pro Bowler has been on a tear since Week 5, throwing at least three touchdowns in five straight games, including four touchdown passes in three of those contests. In all, Burrow has thrown for 1,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in that span to help the Bengals go 5-0. The fantastic stretch has vaulted him above Josh Allen for the title of QB1 in fantasy through the first 10 weeks of the 2026 season with 2,795 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in nine starts. Burrow should be able to pick apart the Commanders' secondary on Monday night as he looks to add to his torrid stretch.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Carnell Tate Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 5:00 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) remained limited in practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Tate has been sidelined since Week 7 with a shoulder injury, and he could be in danger of missing a third straight game in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 21-year-old profiles as Tennessee's top option in the passing game when healthy, recording 34 catches for 413 yards and a touchdown on 51 targets across seven games before getting injured. The Titans also placed slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve earlier this week, so the team could be very shorthanded at wide receiver on Sunday against Dallas. If Tate remains sidelined, Tennessee wideout Elic Ayomanor and tight end Gunnar Helm could be the most likely candidates to see an uptick in usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Roman Wilson Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) practiced in full on Thursday, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Wilson has been on Injured Reserve since Week 5 with a finger injury, but he could be on track for a return in Pittsburgh's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Across five games before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets. Wilson had begun to emerge as a legitimate deep threat in the Steelers' offense, logging back-to-back games with at least 60 yards and a touchdown before being forced to exit early from Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In deeper fantasy leagues, Wilson could re-emerge as a viable flex option upon his return.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Jordan Addison Does Not Practice, T.J. Hockenson Remains Limited
Keith Hernandez
Thursday's #Vikings injury report pic.twitter.com/knqrxgq1XM— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:45 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Baker Mayfield Limited in Practice Thursday
Bucs are listing QB Baker Mayfield as a limited participant in today’s practice.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:44 PM ET
Ladd McConkey in Non-Contact Jersey Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Daiyan Henley (knee) not practicing again. Ladd McConkey (back) in a non-contact jersey.— Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:44 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Chargers Expect Omarion Hampton to be the RB1 Every Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 4:41 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Thursday that "generally, my expectation is that Omarion Hampton is our lead ball-carrier every week," according to Alex Insdorf. McDaniel said he was expecting a breakout performance based on Hampton's last two practice weeks, and it came in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens, when he had 22 carries for a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown, adding one catch for no gain on two targets. The former first-rounder from Ohio State now has 124 carries for 474 yards and four touchdowns while adding 63 receiving yards as the Bolts' lead back in his second NFL season. He was limited to only nine games as a rookie due to injury, and he had mostly been a disappointment to fantasy managers in Year 2 in a Chargers offense that has fallen flat in McDaniel's first year as the coordinator. Fantasy managers are now hoping that the Chargers will lean more heavily on Hampton in their backfield, especially now that L.A.'s schedule finally starts to soften. Going into their Week 11 home matchup against the visiting New York Jets, Hampton's stock is on the rise as an RB2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Michael Pittman Jr. Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Pittman Jr. has been on Injured Reserve since Week 4 with a foot injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old got off to a very slow start to his first season in Pittsburgh before hitting IR, recording seven catches for 89 yards on 12 targets. However, Pittman Jr. may have been playing through injury earlier this year. If he's closer to full health upon his return, the veteran wideout could rediscover his form from the 2025 season, when he hauled in 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts. In deeper fantasy leagues where he's unrostered, Pittman Jr. could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Bhayshul Tuten Downgraded to Non-Participation Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) was downgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to non-participation in practice on Thursday, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten has been playing through foot/ankle issues for the last few weeks, so this could simply be an effort by Jacksonville to get him a rest day. However, Tuten's status for the Jaguars' Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants could also be in question. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout 2026 season, recording 815 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 166 touches across nine games. If he's unable to play against New York, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) could be a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Kenneth Walker Misses Practice for Second Straight Day Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 4:27 PM ETFor the second straight day, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) did not practice on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Walker came down with a sore groin late last week and did not play in the blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and now he is trending toward being held out for a second straight week when the Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Walker's injury is not considered long-term, but KC is in no rush to bring him back after rookie Emmett Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-13 win over the Falcons in Walker's absence. Walker still has another day to get back on the practice field, but at this point, fantasy managers should not be expecting the 26-year-old reigning Super Bowl MVP to be active this weekend. If he does not play in Week 11, Walker's next chance to suit up will be for a Thanksgiving showdown next Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. When he returns, Walker should continue to be KC's unquestioned lead back, but if Johnson continues to perform well, he will have earned a larger share of the backfield touch distribution. Walker has been a high-end RB1 so far in his Chiefs tenure, recording 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 172 receiving yards and another four scores.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:19 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) practiced in full on Thursday, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Croskey-Merritt has been on Injured Reserve since Week 5, but it looks like he could be trending toward a return for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Across five games before getting hurt, Croskey-Merritt recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old has played a very limited role in the Washington passing game to this point in his career, which limits his fantasy upside in PPR-scoring formats. Still, Croskey-Merritt could reclaim the lead rushing role for the Commanders once he returns. In leagues where he is currently unrostered, Croskey-Merritt could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala