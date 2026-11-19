Joe Burrow Practices Fully Despite Illness on Thursday
Nov 19, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) was under the weather on Thursday, but he still managed to put in a full practice, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Fantasy managers should not have anything to worry about with Burrow as the team prepares for a Monday night clash in Week 11 on the road against the Washington Commanders. The 29-year-old should be feeling much better by Monday's contest, and after the historic run that he has been on of late, he needs to be in all starting fantasy lineups. The three-time Pro Bowler has been on a tear since Week 5, throwing at least three touchdowns in five straight games, including four touchdown passes in three of those contests. In all, Burrow has thrown for 1,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only three interceptions in that span to help the Bengals go 5-0. The fantastic stretch has vaulted him above Josh Allen for the title of QB1 in fantasy through the first 10 weeks of the 2026 season with 2,795 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in nine starts. Burrow should be able to pick apart the Commanders' secondary on Monday night as he looks to add to his torrid stretch.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
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Carnell Tate Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 5:00 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) remained limited in practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Tate has been sidelined since Week 7 with a shoulder injury, and he could be in danger of missing a third straight game in Week 11 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 21-year-old profiles as Tennessee's top option in the passing game when healthy, recording 34 catches for 413 yards and a touchdown on 51 targets across seven games before getting injured. The Titans also placed slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve earlier this week, so the team could be very shorthanded at wide receiver on Sunday against Dallas. If Tate remains sidelined, Tennessee wideout Elic Ayomanor and tight end Gunnar Helm could be the most likely candidates to see an uptick in usage.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Roman Wilson Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:50 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson (finger) practiced in full on Thursday, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Wilson has been on Injured Reserve since Week 5 with a finger injury, but he could be on track for a return in Pittsburgh's Week 11 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Across five games before getting hurt, the 25-year-old recorded 14 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets. Wilson had begun to emerge as a legitimate deep threat in the Steelers' offense, logging back-to-back games with at least 60 yards and a touchdown before being forced to exit early from Pittsburgh's Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts. In deeper fantasy leagues, Wilson could re-emerge as a viable flex option upon his return.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Jordan Addison Does Not Practice, T.J. Hockenson Remains Limited
Keith Hernandez
Thursday's #Vikings injury report pic.twitter.com/knqrxgq1XM— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:45 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Baker Mayfield Limited in Practice Thursday
Bucs are listing QB Baker Mayfield as a limited participant in today’s practice.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:44 PM ET
Ladd McConkey in Non-Contact Jersey Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Daiyan Henley (knee) not practicing again. Ladd McConkey (back) in a non-contact jersey.— Noah Furtado (@bynoahfurtado) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:44 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jordyn Tyson Practices in Limited Capacity Again Thursday
Saints Thursday Injury Report #Saints | @LaMachinery https://t.co/4g15gPDcmL— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:43 PM ET
Jakobi Meyers, Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remain Limited Thursday
Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/TEEnpX0gxI— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) November 19, 2026
Nov 19, 2026, 4:43 PM ET
Chargers Expect Omarion Hampton to be the RB1 Every Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 4:41 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel said on Thursday that "generally, my expectation is that Omarion Hampton is our lead ball-carrier every week," according to Alex Insdorf. McDaniel said he was expecting a breakout performance based on Hampton's last two practice weeks, and it came in Monday night's win over the Baltimore Ravens, when he had 22 carries for a season-high 105 yards and a touchdown, adding one catch for no gain on two targets. The former first-rounder from Ohio State now has 124 carries for 474 yards and four touchdowns while adding 63 receiving yards as the Bolts' lead back in his second NFL season. He was limited to only nine games as a rookie due to injury, and he had mostly been a disappointment to fantasy managers in Year 2 in a Chargers offense that has fallen flat in McDaniel's first year as the coordinator. Fantasy managers are now hoping that the Chargers will lean more heavily on Hampton in their backfield, especially now that L.A.'s schedule finally starts to soften. Going into their Week 11 home matchup against the visiting New York Jets, Hampton's stock is on the rise as an RB2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Alex Insdorf
Michael Pittman Jr. Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:38 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) was a full participant in practice on Thursday, per Alan Saunders of Steelers Now. Pittman Jr. has been on Injured Reserve since Week 4 with a foot injury, but it appears he could be trending toward a return in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 29-year-old got off to a very slow start to his first season in Pittsburgh before hitting IR, recording seven catches for 89 yards on 12 targets. However, Pittman Jr. may have been playing through injury earlier this year. If he's closer to full health upon his return, the veteran wideout could rediscover his form from the 2025 season, when he hauled in 80 catches for 784 yards and seven touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts. In deeper fantasy leagues where he's unrostered, Pittman Jr. could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Bhayshul Tuten Downgraded to Non-Participation Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:30 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot) was downgraded from limited participation on Wednesday to non-participation in practice on Thursday, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten has been playing through foot/ankle issues for the last few weeks, so this could simply be an effort by Jacksonville to get him a rest day. However, Tuten's status for the Jaguars' Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants could also be in question. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout 2026 season, recording 815 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 166 touches across nine games. If he's unable to play against New York, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) could be a must-start running back for fantasy managers in Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Kenneth Walker Misses Practice for Second Straight Day Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 4:27 PM ETFor the second straight day, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) did not practice on Thursday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Walker came down with a sore groin late last week and did not play in the blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, and now he is trending toward being held out for a second straight week when the Chiefs host the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. Walker's injury is not considered long-term, but KC is in no rush to bring him back after rookie Emmett Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and six catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-13 win over the Falcons in Walker's absence. Walker still has another day to get back on the practice field, but at this point, fantasy managers should not be expecting the 26-year-old reigning Super Bowl MVP to be active this weekend. If he does not play in Week 11, Walker's next chance to suit up will be for a Thanksgiving showdown next Thursday against the Buffalo Bills. When he returns, Walker should continue to be KC's unquestioned lead back, but if Johnson continues to perform well, he will have earned a larger share of the backfield touch distribution. Walker has been a high-end RB1 so far in his Chiefs tenure, recording 872 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while adding 172 receiving yards and another four scores.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Practices in Full on Thursday
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:19 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) practiced in full on Thursday, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. Croskey-Merritt has been on Injured Reserve since Week 5, but it looks like he could be trending toward a return for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. Across five games before getting hurt, Croskey-Merritt recorded 67 carries for 239 yards and two touchdowns. The 25-year-old has played a very limited role in the Washington passing game to this point in his career, which limits his fantasy upside in PPR-scoring formats. Still, Croskey-Merritt could reclaim the lead rushing role for the Commanders once he returns. In leagues where he is currently unrostered, Croskey-Merritt could be worth targeting on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Puka Nacua Could Face Potential Banishment for Further Violations
Will Brady
Nov 19, 2026, 4:11 PM ETThe NFL has told Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) that any further violation of the league's personal conduct policy will subject him to further discipline as severe as a potential banishment, per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic. Nacua was suspended for three games for violating the policy in an offseason incident this past March. The 25-year-old is currently on Injured Reserve and ineligible to return until Week 15, so his suspension runs concurrently with his IR stint. Nacua has remained highly productive when on the field in 2026, recording 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns on 93 targets across seven games. However, off-field concerns are a real issue for the fourth-year wideout and could threaten to derail his career.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jonathan Jones
Patriots Preparing to Play Without Drake Maye
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:57 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (ankle) is expected to miss time after leaving Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich. Head coach Mike Vrabel told Scott Zolak in an interview shared by the Boston Herald's Doug Kyed that the Patriots are preparing to play without Maye in the short term. Maye was injured on the opening drive after a sack by Aidan Hutchinson. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the right ankle injury will sideline Maye indefinitely. Vrabel said Monday that he expected Maye's absence to extend beyond the Week 11 bye. New England returns to action Nov. 29 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. Maye has thrown for 2,330 yards and 18 touchdowns through 10 games this season. Backup Tommy DeVito is in line to start against the Chargers after taking over against Detroit. He completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception. DeVito was sacked four times in relief and has eight career starts, all with the New York Giants in 2023 and 2024.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Doug Kyed
Kyle Monangai Logs Another Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:48 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. Monangai said on Sunday that he is "on track" to return for the Week 11 contest on Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints, and he looks well on his way to playing for the first time since Week 4 due to turf-toe and right-thumb injuries. It is unclear how much the 24-year-old will play this weekend after his long layoff, but his return is no doubt a major boost for an already strong backfield behind RB1 D'Andre Swift. The second-year running back was on pace for a breakout sophomore season before injuries struck, as the Rutgers product had 60 rushing attempts for 324 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns in his first four games of the 2026 season. Monangai has a bruising style between the tackles and brings big-play ability to complement the slashing style of Swift in Chicago's high-scoring offense. At the very least, Monangai should be back in play as an RB3/flex option in fantasy football lineups for the Week 11 matchup at Soldier Field against the Saints this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Puka Nacua Reportedly Suspended Three Games While on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:45 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is being suspended three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. The suspension takes effect immediately, and Nacua is eligible for reinstatement Monday, Dec. 14. Schefter reported that Nacua can serve the suspension while on injured reserve. The Rams placed him on injured reserve Nov. 12 after he sprained his MCL and PCL and suffered turf toe against the Washington Commanders. He missed the Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. After their Week 11 bye, the Rams face the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and San Francisco 49ers. Those three games count toward both the suspension and his minimum stay on injured reserve, so Dec. 20 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 remains his earliest possible return. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last week that the Rams hoped to get Nacua back in mid-December. With Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring) sidelined against Arizona, Matthew Stafford completed passes to nine players. Konata Mumpfield led the Rams with 81 receiving yards on three catches.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Luther Burden III Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:41 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Burden has officially cleared the league's concussion protocol and is on track to be active in Week 11 against the visiting New Orleans Saints this Sunday after suffering a scary concussion at the end of the Week 9 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 22-year-old second-year pass-catcher heads into Week 11 action leading the team across the board in targets (65), receptions (49), receiving yards (644), and touchdowns (four) in nine games played, and he has the most big-play fantasy upside among a stacked group of offensive skill players in Chicago. Now that Burden looks to be fine to play in Week 11, he should be locked into all starting fantasy lineups against the Saints this weekend. He will be looking to score for the fourth straight game. In his last four games, Burden has 26 catches on 31 targets for 378 yards (14.5 yards per reception) and three touchdowns for the Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Courtney Cronin
Darren Waller Returns to Practice on a Limited Basis
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:34 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (knee) was limited Thursday, according to The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye, after being listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Waller has drawn 14 targets over his past two games, with 10 coming against the Denver Broncos in Week 9. He finished that game with a season-high eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. In the Week 10 win over the New Orleans Saints, he played 43 of 70 offensive snaps and caught two of four targets for 24 yards. Carolina opened that game with Waller and Tommy Tremble on the field together, and Mitchell Evans played half the offensive snaps. Tremble (knee) also returned to limited work Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Waller's 25 catches are tied with Tremble for the most among Carolina's tight ends, and his four touchdown catches lead the team. He's had more than three catches in only two of his nine games, with three of his four scores coming on a combined four catches against Atlanta and Tampa Bay.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Mike Evans Seen Practicing on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 19, 2026, 3:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) was seen taking part in the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Evans has not played since the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders due to right-Achilles soreness, and he did not take part in practice on Wednesday. However, his return to the field on Thursday will give him a chance to return to action in Mexico City on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. How much the future Hall of Famer is able to do in practice on Thursday and Friday will ultimately determine whether he is cleared to play this weekend. The 33-year-old has been battling injuries since the summer, but when he has been on the field in his first year in the Bay Area, he has been strong for fantasy managers, catching 27 passes for 420 yards and three touchdowns in six games played. Evans could play in Week 11, but with a bad matchup and the game coming on Sunday night, he is a volatile fantasy football option this weekend if he is deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report. After the addition of veteran Keenan Allen and the return of Deebo Samuel Sr., too, there will be much more competition for targets in the 49ers' offense when Evans returns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Jonathon Brooks Practices Fully Ahead of Ravens Game
Bruno Mulé
Nov 19, 2026, 3:24 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) practiced fully Thursday, The Charlotte Observer's Mike Kaye reported. Carolina also listed him as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Brooks took only scout-team reps last week after the Panthers opened his practice window on Nov. 11. Head coach Dave Canales said Wednesday he believes Brooks is ready, with activation from injured reserve still pending ahead of Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Brooks injured his groin against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and went on injured reserve on Sept. 23. NFL Network reported at the time that he was set to undergo core muscle surgery. Brooks totaled 73 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches in his first two games and played 30% of Carolina's offensive snaps in Atlanta. Chuba Hubbard has since handled the bulk of the backfield work. He accounted for 32 of the Panthers' 37 running back touches against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, gaining 172 yards and scoring twice. Trevor Etienne handled the other five touches with AJ Dillon inactive.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye