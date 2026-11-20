Caleb Douglas Expected to Play Against Buffalo
Nov 20, 2026, 11:36 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Jeff Hafley said before Friday's practice, according to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson. Douglas wore a non-contact jersey Wednesday and Thursday, and Miami listed him as limited in both sessions. The rookie said Wednesday that he planned to play. Douglas was on the field for 84% of Miami's offensive snaps in the 24-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He led the Dolphins with eight targets and 71 receiving yards on three catches in quarterback Kyle McCord's first NFL start. Fellow wide receivers Chris Bell (knee) and Jared Wayne (quadriceps) were inactive for that game. Bell was limited Wednesday and Thursday, while Wayne missed both practices. In four games since returning from an ankle injury, Douglas has caught 15 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The third-round pick has reached 70 receiving yards in three of those four games and ranks second on the team with 367 receiving yards in six appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Barry Jackson
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DK Metcalf's Poor Efficiency Continues to Limit His Fantasy Upside
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:22 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers' wide receiver DK Metcalf continues to be fantasy relevant solely based on opportunity and route participation, not efficiency. This season, Metcalf is sixth in routes per game and 16th in targets per game; however, 68th in yards per route run, 104th in separation, and 99th in catch rate amongst the rest of the qualified 117 wide receivers. Making it hard to trust him as anything better than a WR3 moving forward. Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) also practiced in full on Thursday, and Germie Bernard has stepped up in a few spots for the Steelers, making Metcalf's path to success a bit more complicated. The Steelers offense will look to bounce back in Week 11 against the Eagles, and fantasy managers considering firing up Metcalf should temper their expectations and view him as a mid-tier WR3.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Baker Mayfield Practices Friday Ahead of Lions Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:20 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot, right thumb) went through his usual work in Friday's indoor practice, FOX Sports' Greg Auman reported, ahead of Sunday's road game against the Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay listed Mayfield as limited Thursday after he sat out Wednesday. Mayfield said Thursday that he felt ready to play, and head coach Todd Bowles planned to assess his availability Friday. Mayfield hurt his foot early in the 27-24 Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears and finished the game, completing 18 of 32 passes for 243 yards and two interceptions. He used a walking boot during Tampa Bay's bye week, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Rookie Jalon Daniels would start if Mayfield sits. Tampa Bay went 1-2 in Daniels' three starts earlier this season while Mayfield recovered from a dislocated right thumb. Detroit has allowed 14.4 points per game during its five-game winning streak. Edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson accounted for six of the Lions' 32 sacks and is out for the season after tearing his ACL against the New England Patriots.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Justin Herbert's Career-Worst Season Has Him Out of the QB1 Conversation
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 20, 2026, 11:13 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has put together easily the worst season of his career so far, with a 6:11 TD:INT ratio and 1,720 passing yards on 253 attempts, completing a career-low 61.7 percent. He is currently ranked QB25 this season and has become unstartable in one-quarterback formats. While the 28-year-old still has value in superflex and dynasty formats, it's raising the question of whether he may no longer be the top-10 quarterback he was once thought to be since his breakout in 2020. Nonetheless, the Chargers are 1-8 and have nothing to play for this season besides pride and planning for 2027, so it would be smart for them to keep the training wheels on Herbert to avoid serious risk to his future. Fantasy managers should view Herbert as a low-end QB2 for the rest of the season, well below the QB1 status he was projected to be coming into the season.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell's Second-Half Work Disappears in Baltimore
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell had his last touch on offense with six minutes left in the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. His longest run went for 11 yards on the drive that ended with Omarion Hampton's one-yard touchdown. Mitchell finished with three carries for four yards and failed to catch his only target. Eight days earlier against the Houston Texans, he gained 67 yards on 10 touches, including three carries and two catches in the second half. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had discussed leaning more on one back before the Houston game. Hampton took 13 of the 27 carries by Chargers running backs that week, with Mitchell and Kimani Vidal getting seven apiece. Hampton took 22 of 27 against Baltimore, including 12 after halftime, and ran for 105 yards. Mitchell belongs on the bench in 14-team PPR leagues when the Chargers host the New York Jets on Sunday. Vidal played 15 offensive snaps to Mitchell's 13 against Baltimore and caught both of his targets for 14 yards after halftime.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Pat Bryant Carries Breakout Potential Coming Out of Bye Week
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:58 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant's 2026 campaign has been marred by injury, as he's played in just five games. However, Bryant returned to the field in Week 9 with a bang, recording four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on five targets against the Carolina Panthers. Coming out of Denver's Week 10 bye, Bryant could be poised to establish himself as a consistent feature in the Broncos' passing game. He's recorded at least 40 receiving yards in four of the five games he's played in this year, and Denver quarterback Bo Nix has been playing better lately after a slow start to the season. Especially in deeper league formats, fantasy managers may want to add Bryant off the waiver wire ahead of Denver's Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen Losing Work as Teammate Reclaims Lead Role
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:57 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen rushed eight times for 40 yards and caught one pass for six yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Buffalo. Allen played 48% of the offensive snaps, compared to 58% for Breece Hall, who finished with 108 yards from scrimmage. Allen has seen his workload decline since Hall returned from a quadriceps injury in Week 9, managing just 19 touches over the last two games after handling 23 against Las Vegas in Week 8. While Allen continues to run efficiently, Hall has reclaimed the larger role and remains the preferred receiving option. Allen is becoming difficult to trust as a fantasy starter and is better suited as backfield depth.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Alvin Kamara Losing Ground in Saints Backfield
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:52 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara scored twice in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Carolina, but touched the ball just five times. He rushed twice for four yards and caught three passes for 10 yards while playing only 23% of the offensive snaps. Audric Estime and Travis Etienne Jr. both saw more playing time, raising further concerns about Kamara's role in the backfield. The two touchdowns salvaged an otherwise disappointing fantasy performance, as Kamara contributed just 14 total yards. With his workload declining, he could struggle to produce meaningful fantasy numbers without finding the end zone.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith to Practice in Full Friday, Trending Towards Playing Sunday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:47 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (ankle) will practice in full on Friday and is trending toward being available for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Smith suffered an ankle injury during New York's Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills that forced him to exit the game early, but it appears the veteran quarterback has avoided a serious issue. Across 10 games in 2026, Smith has completed 67.1% of his pass attempts for 2,226 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Jets have a potentially higher-upside option behind Smith in fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, who completed 11 of 20 pass attempts for 137 yards and an interception in relief of Smith against Buffalo. However, Smith is a safer option who provides more stability for Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rich Cimini
Antonio Williams Making Case for More Targets
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:43 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams caught both of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 24-21 win over the Giants. Williams played 84% of the offensive snaps, leading Washington's receivers in playing time despite seeing only two targets. He previously caught five passes for 54 yards on seven targets against Philadelphia. Head coach Dan Quinn said Thursday that Washington wants to involve Williams more on early downs rather than primarily using him on third downs. The increased playing time and plans for additional opportunities are promising, though Williams remains a speculative fantasy option in deeper leagues until his targets become more consistent.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tony Pollard Emerging as a Must-Start Running Back
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:40 AM ETAcross nine games in 2026, Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has recorded 764 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns on 164 touches. While the 29-year-old's overall production is solid, he's reached a different level recently. Across his last three games, Pollard has logged 391 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns on 69 touches. He also stepped into a much larger receiving role in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording eight catches for 66 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Tennessee may get RB2 Tyjae Spears (knee) back from a knee injury in Week 11, which could lessen Pollard's pass-catching workload. Still, Pollard could be poised to dominate as a rusher in a very favorable matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Given his recent success, Pollard profiles as a low-end RB1 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Ryan Flournoy Sees More Targets Despite Teammate's Return
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:38 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy caught six of seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 46-40 loss to San Francisco. He played 81% of the offensive snaps and saw his targets increase from three the previous week, even with George Pickens back in the lineup. Tight end Jake Ferguson (knee) was also sidelined, creating additional opportunities in the passing game. Dallas attempted 51 passes against San Francisco, so that level of involvement may be difficult to maintain every week. Still, Flournoy has shown he can produce alongside the team's established receivers. If his playing time and targets remain steady, he could become a useful flex option in deeper fantasy leagues heading into Week 11 against Tennessee.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chase Brown Stepping into Larger Pass-Catching Role in Cincinnati
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:33 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has underwhelmed fantasy managers for much of 2026, recording 687 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns on 160 touches across nine games. While Brown's numbers are fine, they are well below expectations coming into the year. However, the 26-year-old finally put up a huge fantasy day in Week 10, logging 10 carries for 44 yards and eight catches for 39 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown has a track record of high-end receiving production, as he hauled in 69 catches for 437 yards and five touchdowns on 88 targets in 2025. With the Bengals offense looking like one of the best in the NFL in recent weeks, Brown should continue to see plenty of scoring chances. Cincinnati's pass-heavy style brings some risk to Brown's profile, but he still projects as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
NFL Considering Minimum Stay for International Games
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:31 AM ETThe NFL is considering a minimum-night stay requirement for teams playing overseas, according to Ari Meirov of MySportsUpdate. Teams currently decide when to arrive, and different travel schedules have drawn criticism this season. The proposed rule would give players more time to adjust to local conditions while allowing teams to spend additional time engaging with fans. The report did not specify how many nights teams would be required to stay or when the rule might take effect.--Ryan Pederson
Source: Ari Meirov - MySportsUpdate
Omar Cooper Jr. Ruled Out for Week 11
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew York Jets rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle, hip) has been ruled out for his team's Week 11 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Cooper injured his ankle on the first play of New York's Week 10 loss to the Buffalo Bills and will now miss additional time as a result. The 22-year-old has had an injury-marred rookie year, as he suffered a separate ankle injury in Week 1 that resulted in a stint on Injured Reserve and caused him to miss four games. However, Cooper has flashed high-end upside when on the field, recording 20 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns on 24 targets across six games, two of which he left early due to injury. It's not yet clear how long Cooper will be out, but fantasy managers may want to try to hold him through Week 11.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Jeffery Simmons Expects to Play Against Saints
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:18 AM ETChicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee) expects to play Sunday against New Orleans despite being limited in practice this week. According to ProFootballTalk, Simmons said Thursday that he is confident the injury will not keep him off the field. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen echoed that confidence, saying, "I don't anticipate any issues with him." Since joining Chicago in a trade with Tennessee, Simmons has recorded a sack in each of his first two games. He appears on track to play against the Saints, though his final injury designation remains worth monitoring.--Ryan Pederson
Source: ProFootballTalk
Kayshon Boutte Appears to Have Avoided Serious Hip Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Nov 20, 2026, 10:15 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (hip) was moving well after his team's Week 11 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night and appears to have avoided a serious hip injury, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. The 24-year-old finished the night with two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on two targets and has now hauled in 21 catches for 359 yards and three touchdowns on 31 targets across 10 games. Boutte is a pure downfield threat who is averaging 17.1 yards per reception, which makes him prone to very volatile production. However, he's been a bit more involved in the Houston offense lately, with fellow Texans wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) sidelined by a hamstring injury. As a boom/bust flex option in deep leagues, Boutte could have some waiver wire appeal for fantasy managers heading into Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: KPRC 2 Houston - Aaron Wilson
Daniel Jones Facing Uncertainty as Colts' Starter
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Nov 20, 2026, 10:07 AM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones faces questions about his starting job following Thursday's 26-3 loss to Houston. Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and threw an interception before Anthony Richardson Sr. entered late in the fourth quarter. When asked whether Jones would remain the starter, head coach Shane Steichen said, "We'll evaluate everything," according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Indianapolis managed just 167 total yards against the Texans, continuing a difficult stretch for the offense. Richardson did little in his brief appearance, with the Colts going three-and-out on his only possession. Even if Jones retains the starting role, his recent struggles make him difficult to trust in fantasy lineups heading into Week 12 against the Giants.--Ryan Pederson
Source: ProFootballTalk
Tank Dell Quiet in Big Win
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 1:47 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell reeled in three of four targets for 27 yards in Thursday's 26-3 win against the Indianapolis Colts. Dell was heavily utilized on the team's third-quarter touchdown drive, notching receptions of eight, nine, and 10 yards. However, he was otherwise a non-factor on a night that Houston's ground attack led the way. After a Week 9 explosion when the 27-year-old hung a 4/105/1 line on the Chargers, he's amassed just 48 yards on 6-of-8 receiving over the ensuing two contests. So far, Dell looks exceptional on the field, which is no small feat considering the severity of the injury he worked his way back from. However, there are a few more viable receiving options on the squad than when he was last healthy. As it stands, he's still behind Xavier Hutchinson in snaps and has teammates Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) to contend with for playing time. The talent is still there for Dell, but his current situation hurts his fantasy outlook. Houston will take on the visiting Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
David Montgomery Returns to Workhorse Volume on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 1:32 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries in the team's 26-3 win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. He added 17 yards on 3-of-4 receiving. Montgomery missed the last four games with a groin injury but looked no worse for wear in Houston's Week 11 rout of the Colts. The eighth-year pro was effective against Indy's hapless rush defense, picking up his most carries in a game since Week 4 of the 2023 season (32). With teammate Woody Marks (concussion) out, Montgomery had the backfield all to himself, out-touching Emari Demercado 29-7. That split is expected to even out a bit more upon Marks' return, although he hasn't been that efficient between the tackles, so Montgomery should still see the bulk of the ground work. Either way, they'll both be tested next weekend when they take on a Baltimore Ravens squad that's been solid against the run in 2026.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
C.J. Stroud Stays Hot in Win Over Colts
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 20, 2026, 1:17 AM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 26-3 home win against the Indianapolis Colts. He added 27 yards on six carries. Stroud continued his torrid pace against the division-rival Colts despite a tipped interception on Houston's first drive, completing TD passes of 42-, 24-, and 13 yards. It could have been an even bigger game for him, but the Texans' pass attack wasn't needed much with the defense playing excellent complementary football. Since a Week 6 win over the Jaguars, the Ohio State product has worked to a stellar 16:4 TD:INT ratio, while averaging a healthy 250.8 passing yards. After a few down seasons, Stroud looks much more like the promising young talent who emerged during his 2023 rookie campaign. He and the Texans will continue fighting for a playoff spot next Sunday in a home bout with the Baltimore Ravens.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN