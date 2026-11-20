Mike Evans Questionable for Week 11
Nov 20, 2026, 2:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable to play on Sunday night in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team would make a decision on Evans on Saturday to see how he responds to this week's practices. The 33-year-old has not played since injuring his right Achilles in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The good news for fantasy managers is that they should know by Saturday if the Niners will have the future Hall of Famer available to face a tough Vikings defense. Evans returned to practice for the first time on Thursday, so even if he is cleared to return this weekend, he will be a very volatile starting fantasy option, especially now that veteran Keenan Allen is in the fold in the Niners' passing game. He should probably be viewed as more of a flex option if he plays against the Vikings, with a smaller snap share likely in his first game back after a long layoff. Evans has been battling injuries since the summer, but he has caught 27 passes on 39 targets for 420 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns as the team's top receiver when he has been on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
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Baker Mayfield Offers QB2 Value for Week 11 if he Plays
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:39 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield missed practice to begin the week, but has been able to get through two straight practice sessions ahead of Sunday's contest. Mayfield is hopeful for better results after throwing for 243 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Chicago Bears. He draws a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions defense, which ranks 28th in the league in pass defense. They've allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game and 19 touchdowns coming into this game. RotoBaller has Mayfield ranked as the QB19 for this week. Fantasy managers should consider him a QB2 and hope he takes advantage of the horrendous Lions pass defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kenneth Walker Ruled Out But is "Improving"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:36 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will be listed as out for Sunday's Week 11 game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. However, Reid said that Walker is "improving," which means he could be ready to return for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills next Thursday after a two-game absence. The 26-year-old Walker has not practiced at all this week and will miss a second straight game this weekend. It sets rookie Emmett Johnson up to potentially be an RB1 for a second straight week for fantasy managers after the 23-year-old fifth-rounder from Nebraska had 22 carries for 101 yards and caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his first career start in the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. We will keep a close eye on Walker's practice status early next week as the Chiefs prepare for a quick turnaround against the Bills in Week 12. If active next week, Walker should return to a workhorse role in KC's backfield with high-end RB1 upside in a game that could turn into a shootout. Walker is averaging 22.9 half-PPR points per game in his first year with the Chiefs, which ranks behind only the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs at the RB position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
A.J. Brown Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:27 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. It will mark the third time that Brown has missed games this season due to three different injuries, following a high-ankle sprain in the season opener that landed him on Injured Reserve and a flare-up of a knee injury that kept him out of the Week 8 and 9 games. The Pro Bowl wideout suffered his hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Detroit and did not return. Brown has played in just four games in 2026 after the Patriots sent the Philadelphia Eagles a first-rounder for him in the offseason, catching 11 passes for 128 yards and no touchdowns while struggling with drops. DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins should continue to be New England's top wideouts with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) still sidelined, but their rest-of-season fantasy outlooks are bleak now that quarterback Drake Maye (leg) could miss the rest of the year with a fractured right fibula that he sustained in Germany. The 29-year-old Brown has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments this year among all positions, and he could be a drop candidate in shallower formats with more missed time coming.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Still “Day by Day”, Goal Is to Play Monday Night
When asked if he’d definitely play Monday, Jacory Croskey-Merritt said he’s still “day by day” but that the goal is to play vs the Bengals.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:26 PM ET
Drake Maye Won't Need Surgery, Sidelined Deep Into Regular Season
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:20 PM ETTests have shown that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) fractured his right fibula in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, but he is not expected to require surgery, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter. However, Maye is expected to be sidelined deep into the regular season if he is able to return this year at all, according to sources. The possibility exists that Maye can return later this year since there was no additional ligament damage, but it is hardly a certainty that Maye will return, and the Patriots will have to be in playoff contention, which is unlikely if Tommy DeVito continues to start under center. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, but DeVito is preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers for their next game in Week 12, with rookie seventh-rounder Behren Morton as the No. 2 option. In addition to Maye, the Patriots are expected to be without receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for several weeks after he suffered a new injury in Germany. Maye is not going to be placed on Injured Reserve, but in all likelihood, fantasy managers will not be able to use him again in 2026. Entering last week, the former first-rounder from North Carolina ranked in the top five in the NFL in total QBR (74.2), passing touchdowns (18), yards per attempt (8.4), rushing yards by a QB (219), and rushing touchdowns by a QB (three).--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter
Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden III Good to Go for Week 11
#Bears Injury Report pic.twitter.com/yxRVgyiea1— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson, Jauan Jennings Off the Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Final #Vikings injury report— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2026
OUT: WR Jordan Addison and QB Kyler Murray
QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Rodgers and S Jay Ward pic.twitter.com/c0rANSvTNV
Nov 20, 2026, 2:14 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jordan Addison Ruled Out for Week 11
Final #Vikings injury report— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2026
OUT: WR Jordan Addison and QB Kyler Murray
QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Rodgers and S Jay Ward pic.twitter.com/c0rANSvTNV
Nov 20, 2026, 2:12 PM ET
Josh Johnson in Line to Start for Cardinals in Week 11
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 2:00 PM ETVeteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals on November 10, is likely to draw the Week 11 start with rookie Carson Beck (back) hampered by a back injury picked up mid-week. Beck made his first professional start in a Week 10 loss to the Rams, but after logging a limited session on Thursday, he is not expected to practice Friday, and according to beat reporter Theo Mackie, the team will "proceed" as if Johnson will start on Sunday. Johnson, who has been a member of 15 different NFL teams, went 1-1 in his two starts for the Commanders in 2025, throwing for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in three total appearances. The last remaining Cardinals player with any current fantasy viability, All-Pro tight end Trey McBride remains a must-start and a potential volume hog, but expectations should be significantly tempered, even as RotoBaller's TE3 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Theo Mackie
Brock Bowers at Practice With Right-Ankle Spat on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday with a spat on his injured right ankle, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was knocked out of the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks early before missing practice on Wednesday. The 23-year-old star tight end returned to a limited practice on Thursday, potentially setting him up to return this weekend in Denver against the division-rival Broncos. Bowers is trending in the right direction for Week 11, but he could draw a questionable tag going into the weekend, and he might not be 100% if he is active on Sunday. It makes him more volatile for fantasy purposes, but Bowers' elite upside at his position makes him a must-start anytime he is available. His injury opens the door for backup TE Michael Mayer to be a more intriguing streamer at the position, especially during a week with six teams on bye. Check back for Bowers' official injury status for Week 11 on Friday. Despite missing some time coming into the regular season with a knee injury, Bowers is behind only Arizona's Trey McBride for the most fantasy points at the tight end position through 10 weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
DeVonta Smith Practicing Again Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who logged a full practice participation on Thursday, was spotted again on Friday and looks to be in line for his first in-game action since Week 6. Battling through hamstring injuries since training camp, the sixth-year receiver who came into the year with lofty expectations following the departure of A.J. Brown has been limited to four games in 2026, but his impact when available has been obvious. Smith finished as the fantasy WR8 or better in two of those outings, and although the quarterback situation has changed drastically since he last saw the field, he still profiles as a high-volume difference maker who should earn the bulk of Joe Milton III's first-read targets. Against a Steelers defense that has been bottom-10 against fantasy wide receivers, Smith is RotoBaller's WR21 ahead of his expected return.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brooks Kubena
Anthony Richardson Sr. Takes Over as Starter Following Teammate's Release
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:38 PM ETWith the Indianapolis Colts releasing veteran quarterback Daniel Jones one day after their primetime loss to the Houston Texans, beat writer Jake Arthur reports that Anthony Richardson Sr. will assume starting duties for the 3-8 Colts. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson has failed to capitalize on any of his previous opportunities, going 8-7 as a starter, but his unique physical gifts make him a potential fantasy gamebreaker. In 11 starts in 2024, Richardson added 7.8 fantasy points per game with his legs alone, and while the team surrounding him then was more competitive than the one he takes over in his fourth season, he has the ability to rack up rushing yardage when everything around him breaks down. He now becomes an obvious target in superflex leagues and could help to reshape fantasy playoff pushes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jake Arthur
Isaiah Likely Dealing With "Minor Thing," Should Play in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (undisclosed) is dealing with a "minor thing," per head coach John Harbaugh, but he should be fine to play on Sunday in Week 11 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Likely did not practice with the rest of the team on Friday, which raised some alarms, but it appears the Giants were just giving him a little extra rest with a minor, undisclosed issue. It is unclear if the 26-year-old will be listed as questionable on the team's final Week 11 injury report, but regardless, fantasy managers should leave the breakout star in their starting lineups against the Jags this weekend. The season-ending injury to quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) has not really affected him, as he had his best game of the 2026 season in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching nine of his 11 targets for 127 yards and his seventh touchdown of the year. Likely has scored in back-to-back games and is only trailing Trey McBride and Brock Bowers in overall fantasy points at the tight end position through the first 10 weeks. He should once again be heavily targeted by quarterback J.J. McCarthy this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jordan Raanan
Dalton Kincaid Listed as Doubtful for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:26 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb) missed a third day of practice on Friday and is considered doubtful to play on Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. The Bills should still win easily over the Dolphins, who will be starting Kyle McCord under center, but Kincaid's likely absence will open up more passing-game targets for tight end Dawson Knox, who will become a more attractive TE2 streamer. Receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman will also have higher fantasy ceilings in an excellent matchup against Miami in Week 11. The 27-year-old Kincaid has been banged up in recent weeks, so he will get at least one week to rest before potentially returning for the team's Week 12 contest on Thanksgiving Day against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kincaid scored his second touchdown of the season on Nov. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has disappointed the last two games with just five catches on six targets for 86 yards. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Kincaid comes back stronger after a little rest with the playoffs quickly approaching. The fourth-year TE has 32 total catches for 487 yards and only two touchdowns on 41 targets in his first nine games in 2026 after he was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Daniel Jones Released by Colts After Blowout Loss
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:24 PM ETFollowing a 26-3 primetime loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts have released veteran quarterback Daniel Jones and will turn to Anthony Richardson Sr. as their new starter. Jones, who threw his 13th interception of the season and completed less than 45% of his passes for 144 yards, was benched for Richardson late in the blowout loss and will now need to clear waivers following the unexpected turn of events. The 8th-year quarterback signed with the Colts in 2025 and was the fantasy QB7 before an Achilles tear ended his season, showing enough to earn a two-year extension, but after falling to 3-8 in 2026, he becomes the latest casualty of a team now clearly planning for the future. How big a part of that plan Richardson will be remains to be seen, but the former 4th overall pick will get his first start of the year in Week 12 against the Giants.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jake Arthur
Kenneth Walker Absent From Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:14 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Walker missed last week's blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons and is on his way to being ruled out for a second straight game in Week 11 at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy managers should be keeping Walker planted on their bench this weekend, with impressive rookie Emmett Johnson having another shot to be an RB1 for fantasy managers. In his first NFL start in place of Walker in Week 10, Johnson went off for 22 carries for 101 yards while adding six receptions on seven targets for 70 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Johnson's breakout last week has afforded the Chiefs more time as they make sure that Walker is completely recovered from his groin injury. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will hopefully be ready to roll for the team's Thanksgiving Day showdown versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. When Walker is cleared to return, he will be a must-start RB1 again in fantasy after rushing the football 159 times for 872 yards (5.5 yards per tote) and seven touchdowns in his first eight games in KC, adding 26 catches for 172 yards and four more TDs on 36 targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Terrance Ferguson Not Ready to Return but Expected to Be Activated from IR
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring, ankle) is not yet ready to return to action, but the team still intends to activate him from Injured Reserve, according to beat writer Adam Grosbard. Reportedly close to returning from the ankle injury that landed him on IR, the team opened Ferguson's 21-day practice window on November 4, but a hamstring injury picked up ahead of Week 9 complicated the matter. Although head coach Sean McVay told reporters "nothing has gone according to plan," the Rams will need to activate Ferguson ahead of the November 25th deadline or lose him for the year. Unlikely to play when the team returns from its Week 11 bye, the second-year tight end will soon become part of the active roster and again count against the 53-man roster limit.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Grosbard
Carson Beck Unlikely to Play in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) will not practice on Friday, and the Cardinals will "proceed" as if veteran Josh Johnson will start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. The Cardinals are not closing the door on Beck, but it seems unlikely that he will play in Week 11 after being added to Thursday's injury report with a back injury. Veteran Gardner Minshew (elbow) is out for the year after having surgery on his right UCL, so the Cardinals are down to Beck and Johnson for the remainder of the season after trading Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old Beck was thrown into the fire for his first NFL start in last week's loss to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, and he predictably struggled against a stout defense, going 11-for-18 passing for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while being sacked five times. If Beck is unable to play this weekend, his next chance to start will come in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders at home, which will be a much softer matchup for the young signal-caller. With limited weapons in the passing game now that top receiver Michael Wilson (neck) is done for the year, Beck is going to be a low-upside, desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues whenever he recovers from his back injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Darren Waller Questionable for Sunday, "Hopeful" to Play
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:53 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (knee) is questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 11 contest against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to The Athletic's Joe Person. With that said, head coach Dave Canales said he is "very hopeful" that Waller and fellow TE Tommy Tremble (knee) will play this weekend after a couple of days of good work in practice. The 34-year-old Waller has been hit-and-miss this season in his first year in Carolina, with his last two games a perfect example of the volatility he gives fantasy managers willing to try him as a TE2 streamer. In the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, Waller exploded for eight catches on 10 targets for a season-high 90 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. But in last week's win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, he caught just two passes for 24 yards on four targets. He will have a revenge game against the Ravens this weekend if he plays, but Waller will be a boom/bust, touchdown-dependent TE2 option in a Panthers passing attack that has gone stale in recent weeks after a strong start in 2026. RotoBaller has the veteran tight end ranked No. 16 at his position in Week 11 in half-PPR scoring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Jonathon Brooks Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) is being listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 11 contest at home against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks returned to practice last week but was not activated from Injured Reserve for the three-point win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints. The 23-year-old returned to full practice this week, though, so he has a much better shot at playing this weekend against Baltimore, where he would be the clear backup to starter Chuba Hubbard. The former second-rounder from Texas, who has already torn his ACL twice since entering the league, has not played since Week 2, so if he is active on Sunday, he will most likely be operating on a firm snap count, which will make him extremely hard to trust in starting fantasy football lineups. Before his core-muscle injury, Brooks had just nine carries for 30 yards in two games and caught two of his three targets for 43 yards in the passing game. Despite his lengthy injury history, Brooks is a worthwhile stash for RB depth or as a handcuff for fantasy managers who have Hubbard rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person