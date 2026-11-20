Injury report ahead of our matchup against the Bulls.



Reece Beekman - Out (right AC joint injury)

Justin Champagnie - Out (right foot surgery)

Tristan Vukčević - Out (left hip impingement)

Jamir Watkins - Out (left ACL repair/surgery)#ForTheDistrict | @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/2c95ghHgh5