Drake Maye Won't Need Surgery, Sidelined Deep Into Regular Season
Nov 20, 2026, 2:20 PM ETTests have shown that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) fractured his right fibula in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, but he is not expected to require surgery, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter. However, Maye is expected to be sidelined deep into the regular season if he is able to return this year at all, according to sources. The possibility exists that Maye can return later this year since there was no additional ligament damage, but it is hardly a certainty that Maye will return, and the Patriots will have to be in playoff contention, which is unlikely if Tommy DeVito continues to start under center. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, but DeVito is preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers for their next game in Week 12, with rookie seventh-rounder Behren Morton as the No. 2 option. In addition to Maye, the Patriots are expected to be without receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for several weeks after he suffered a new injury in Germany. Maye is not going to be placed on Injured Reserve, but in all likelihood, fantasy managers will not be able to use him again in 2026. Entering last week, the former first-rounder from North Carolina ranked in the top five in the NFL in total QBR (74.2), passing touchdowns (18), yards per attempt (8.4), rushing yards by a QB (219), and rushing touchdowns by a QB (three).--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter
More Recent News
Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden III Good to Go for Week 11
#Bears Injury Report pic.twitter.com/yxRVgyiea1— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ET
Mike Evans (Achilles) Questionable for Week 11, Team Will Make a Decision on Saturday
Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers would make a decision on Mike Evans (Achilles) on Saturday to see how he responded to this week's practices.— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 20, 2026
He's listed as questionable.
Nov 20, 2026, 2:14 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison Off the Injury Report
Final #Vikings injury report— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2026
OUT: WR Jordan Addison and QB Kyler Murray
QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Rodgers and S Jay Ward pic.twitter.com/c0rANSvTNV
Nov 20, 2026, 2:14 PM ET
Jordan Addison Ruled Out for Week 11
Final #Vikings injury report— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2026
OUT: WR Jordan Addison and QB Kyler Murray
QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Rodgers and S Jay Ward pic.twitter.com/c0rANSvTNV
Nov 20, 2026, 2:12 PM ET
A.J. Brown Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks with Hamstring Injury
AJ Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks due to his hamstring injury, per @MikeReiss and me. pic.twitter.com/JeZM891xkJ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:10 PM ET
Kenneth Walker III (groin) Will Be Listed Out vs. Cardinals, but Is "Improving"
As expected, Andy Reid said Kenneth Walker III (groin), Jaylon Moore (right ankle) & Trey Smith (concussion protocol) are likely to be listed as out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.— Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 20, 2026
"All of which are improving," Reid said of the trio.
Nov 20, 2026, 2:07 PM ET
Josh Johnson in Line to Start for Cardinals in Week 11
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 2:00 PM ETVeteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals on November 10, is likely to draw the Week 11 start with rookie Carson Beck (back) hampered by a back injury picked up mid-week. Beck made his first professional start in a Week 10 loss to the Rams, but after logging a limited session on Thursday, he is not expected to practice Friday, and according to beat reporter Theo Mackie, the team will "proceed" as if Johnson will start on Sunday. Johnson, who has been a member of 15 different NFL teams, went 1-1 in his two starts for the Commanders in 2025, throwing for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in three total appearances. The last remaining Cardinals player with any current fantasy viability, All-Pro tight end Trey McBride remains a must-start and a potential volume hog, but expectations should be significantly tempered, even as RotoBaller's TE3 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Theo Mackie
Brock Bowers at Practice With Right-Ankle Spat on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:52 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday with a spat on his injured right ankle, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was knocked out of the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks early before missing practice on Wednesday. The 23-year-old star tight end returned to a limited practice on Thursday, potentially setting him up to return this weekend in Denver against the division-rival Broncos. Bowers is trending in the right direction for Week 11, but he could draw a questionable tag going into the weekend, and he might not be 100% if he is active on Sunday. It makes him more volatile for fantasy purposes, but Bowers' elite upside at his position makes him a must-start anytime he is available. His injury opens the door for backup TE Michael Mayer to be a more intriguing streamer at the position, especially during a week with six teams on bye. Check back for Bowers' official injury status for Week 11 on Friday. Despite missing some time coming into the regular season with a knee injury, Bowers is behind only Arizona's Trey McBride for the most fantasy points at the tight end position through 10 weeks.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
DeVonta Smith Practicing Again Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:50 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring), who logged a full practice participation on Thursday, was spotted again on Friday and looks to be in line for his first in-game action since Week 6. Battling through hamstring injuries since training camp, the sixth-year receiver who came into the year with lofty expectations following the departure of A.J. Brown has been limited to four games in 2026, but his impact when available has been obvious. Smith finished as the fantasy WR8 or better in two of those outings, and although the quarterback situation has changed drastically since he last saw the field, he still profiles as a high-volume difference maker who should earn the bulk of Joe Milton III's first-read targets. Against a Steelers defense that has been bottom-10 against fantasy wide receivers, Smith is RotoBaller's WR21 ahead of his expected return.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Brooks Kubena
Anthony Richardson Sr. Takes Over as Starter Following Teammate's Release
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:38 PM ETWith the Indianapolis Colts releasing veteran quarterback Daniel Jones one day after their primetime loss to the Houston Texans, beat writer Jake Arthur reports that Anthony Richardson Sr. will assume starting duties for the 3-8 Colts. The fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Richardson has failed to capitalize on any of his previous opportunities, going 8-7 as a starter, but his unique physical gifts make him a potential fantasy gamebreaker. In 11 starts in 2024, Richardson added 7.8 fantasy points per game with his legs alone, and while the team surrounding him then was more competitive than the one he takes over in his fourth season, he has the ability to rack up rushing yardage when everything around him breaks down. He now becomes an obvious target in superflex leagues and could help to reshape fantasy playoff pushes.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jake Arthur
Isaiah Likely Dealing With "Minor Thing," Should Play in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (undisclosed) is dealing with a "minor thing," per head coach John Harbaugh, but he should be fine to play on Sunday in Week 11 against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Likely did not practice with the rest of the team on Friday, which raised some alarms, but it appears the Giants were just giving him a little extra rest with a minor, undisclosed issue. It is unclear if the 26-year-old will be listed as questionable on the team's final Week 11 injury report, but regardless, fantasy managers should leave the breakout star in their starting lineups against the Jags this weekend. The season-ending injury to quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) has not really affected him, as he had his best game of the 2026 season in the Week 10 loss to the division-rival Washington Commanders, catching nine of his 11 targets for 127 yards and his seventh touchdown of the year. Likely has scored in back-to-back games and is only trailing Trey McBride and Brock Bowers in overall fantasy points at the tight end position through the first 10 weeks. He should once again be heavily targeted by quarterback J.J. McCarthy this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jordan Raanan
Dalton Kincaid Listed as Doubtful for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:26 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (thumb) missed a third day of practice on Friday and is considered doubtful to play on Sunday against the division-rival Miami Dolphins, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. The Bills should still win easily over the Dolphins, who will be starting Kyle McCord under center, but Kincaid's likely absence will open up more passing-game targets for tight end Dawson Knox, who will become a more attractive TE2 streamer. Receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman will also have higher fantasy ceilings in an excellent matchup against Miami in Week 11. The 27-year-old Kincaid has been banged up in recent weeks, so he will get at least one week to rest before potentially returning for the team's Week 12 contest on Thanksgiving Day against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kincaid scored his second touchdown of the season on Nov. 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, but he has disappointed the last two games with just five catches on six targets for 86 yards. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Kincaid comes back stronger after a little rest with the playoffs quickly approaching. The fourth-year TE has 32 total catches for 487 yards and only two touchdowns on 41 targets in his first nine games in 2026 after he was a first-time Pro Bowler in 2025.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Syracuse.com - Matt Parrino
Daniel Jones Released by Colts After Blowout Loss
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:24 PM ETFollowing a 26-3 primetime loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts have released veteran quarterback Daniel Jones and will turn to Anthony Richardson Sr. as their new starter. Jones, who threw his 13th interception of the season and completed less than 45% of his passes for 144 yards, was benched for Richardson late in the blowout loss and will now need to clear waivers following the unexpected turn of events. The 8th-year quarterback signed with the Colts in 2025 and was the fantasy QB7 before an Achilles tear ended his season, showing enough to earn a two-year extension, but after falling to 3-8 in 2026, he becomes the latest casualty of a team now clearly planning for the future. How big a part of that plan Richardson will be remains to be seen, but the former 4th overall pick will get his first start of the year in Week 12 against the Giants.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jake Arthur
Kenneth Walker Absent From Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:14 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker (groin) was not seen at the portion of practice open to the media on Friday, according to Pete Sweeney of The Kansas City Star. Walker missed last week's blowout win over the Atlanta Falcons and is on his way to being ruled out for a second straight game in Week 11 at home against the Arizona Cardinals. Fantasy managers should be keeping Walker planted on their bench this weekend, with impressive rookie Emmett Johnson having another shot to be an RB1 for fantasy managers. In his first NFL start in place of Walker in Week 10, Johnson went off for 22 carries for 101 yards while adding six receptions on seven targets for 70 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Johnson's breakout last week has afforded the Chiefs more time as they make sure that Walker is completely recovered from his groin injury. The reigning Super Bowl MVP will hopefully be ready to roll for the team's Thanksgiving Day showdown versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 12. When Walker is cleared to return, he will be a must-start RB1 again in fantasy after rushing the football 159 times for 872 yards (5.5 yards per tote) and seven touchdowns in his first eight games in KC, adding 26 catches for 172 yards and four more TDs on 36 targets.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Kansas City Star - Pete Sweeney
Terrance Ferguson Not Ready to Return but Expected to Be Activated from IR
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 1:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (hamstring, ankle) is not yet ready to return to action, but the team still intends to activate him from Injured Reserve, according to beat writer Adam Grosbard. Reportedly close to returning from the ankle injury that landed him on IR, the team opened Ferguson's 21-day practice window on November 4, but a hamstring injury picked up ahead of Week 9 complicated the matter. Although head coach Sean McVay told reporters "nothing has gone according to plan," the Rams will need to activate Ferguson ahead of the November 25th deadline or lose him for the year. Unlikely to play when the team returns from its Week 11 bye, the second-year tight end will soon become part of the active roster and again count against the 53-man roster limit.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Grosbard
Carson Beck Unlikely to Play in Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 1:00 PM ETArizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) will not practice on Friday, and the Cardinals will "proceed" as if veteran Josh Johnson will start on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. The Cardinals are not closing the door on Beck, but it seems unlikely that he will play in Week 11 after being added to Thursday's injury report with a back injury. Veteran Gardner Minshew (elbow) is out for the year after having surgery on his right UCL, so the Cardinals are down to Beck and Johnson for the remainder of the season after trading Jacoby Brissett to the Baltimore Ravens. The 25-year-old Beck was thrown into the fire for his first NFL start in last week's loss to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, and he predictably struggled against a stout defense, going 11-for-18 passing for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while being sacked five times. If Beck is unable to play this weekend, his next chance to start will come in Week 12 against the Washington Commanders at home, which will be a much softer matchup for the young signal-caller. With limited weapons in the passing game now that top receiver Michael Wilson (neck) is done for the year, Beck is going to be a low-upside, desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues whenever he recovers from his back injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Arizona Republic - Theo Mackie
Darren Waller Questionable for Sunday, "Hopeful" to Play
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:53 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (knee) is questionable to play on Sunday in the Week 11 contest against the visiting Baltimore Ravens, according to The Athletic's Joe Person. With that said, head coach Dave Canales said he is "very hopeful" that Waller and fellow TE Tommy Tremble (knee) will play this weekend after a couple of days of good work in practice. The 34-year-old Waller has been hit-and-miss this season in his first year in Carolina, with his last two games a perfect example of the volatility he gives fantasy managers willing to try him as a TE2 streamer. In the Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos, Waller exploded for eight catches on 10 targets for a season-high 90 yards and his fourth touchdown of the season. But in last week's win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints, he caught just two passes for 24 yards on four targets. He will have a revenge game against the Ravens this weekend if he plays, but Waller will be a boom/bust, touchdown-dependent TE2 option in a Panthers passing attack that has gone stale in recent weeks after a strong start in 2026. RotoBaller has the veteran tight end ranked No. 16 at his position in Week 11 in half-PPR scoring.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Jonathon Brooks Questionable for Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:45 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) is being listed as questionable to play in Sunday's Week 11 contest at home against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Brooks returned to practice last week but was not activated from Injured Reserve for the three-point win over the division-rival New Orleans Saints. The 23-year-old returned to full practice this week, though, so he has a much better shot at playing this weekend against Baltimore, where he would be the clear backup to starter Chuba Hubbard. The former second-rounder from Texas, who has already torn his ACL twice since entering the league, has not played since Week 2, so if he is active on Sunday, he will most likely be operating on a firm snap count, which will make him extremely hard to trust in starting fantasy football lineups. Before his core-muscle injury, Brooks had just nine carries for 30 yards in two games and caught two of his three targets for 43 yards in the passing game. Despite his lengthy injury history, Brooks is a worthwhile stash for RB depth or as a handcuff for fantasy managers who have Hubbard rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Davante Adams is a "Possibility" to Return for Week 13
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:33 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told Michael J. Duarte of The California Post that wide receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) could return in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. "Don't think he's ready quite yet. There is a possibility he'll be ready the game after the Packers," McVay said. There was hope that Adams would come off IR to play against the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve next Wednesday in Week 12, but it sounds like he needs more time. The 33-year-old's return is even more important for the Rams' offense now that All-Pro pass-catcher Puka Nacua (knee, toe) is likely to miss the rest of the season following surgery on his MCL. Adams last played on Oct. 18 in the upset loss to the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, catching three of his four targets for 39 yards before leaving with his hamstring injury. Until Adams is able to return, Konata Mumpfield should operate as the team's leading receiver, with tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen also seeing more targets in the passing game. Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, will be L.A.'s clear WR1 when he returns after catching 30 of 49 targets for 480 yards and four touchdowns in his first six games. Adams led the NFL with 14 touchdowns in 2025, which was the third time in his career that he has done so. He should be peppered with targets from quarterback Matthew Stafford when he comes back.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The California Post - Michael J. Duarte
Puka Nacua Likely to Miss the Remainder of the Season
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 12:24 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) needed surgery on his MCL and will likely miss the rest of the season, head coach Sean McVay told Adam Grosbard of the Los Angeles Daily News. Nacua was placed on Injured Reserve with a strained MCL and PCL, as well as a turf-toe injury, but the Rams were hoping that he would be able to return after missing the required four games. That is unlikely to happen now that the All-Pro wideout needed to go under the knife, so fantasy managers who were hoping to get Nacua back for the playoffs will be disappointed. If the two-time Pro Bowler does not make it back in 2026, he will finish with 70 catches on 93 targets for 715 yards (10.2 yards per catch) and four touchdowns in his fourth year in the NFL. The NFL also announced on Thursday that Nacua was suspended for three games for violating the league's personal-conduct policy. It has been a bad couple of days for the star receiver, and the Rams' offense will not have the same high ceiling for the rest of the year without him. The good news is they could be getting veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) back from IR for next Wednesday's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Even when Adams returns, Konata Mumpfield should continue to have an elevated role for the rest of the year, making him a more attractive waiver-wire target at WR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins