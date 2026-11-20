Kenny Gainwell Sneaks Onto Deep-League Radar
Nov 20, 2026, 2:56 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been seeing a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has meant a significant boost in value for Gainwell. In Week 8, Gainwell saw a season-high 25 carries with 140 yards in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. He saw his workload drop in Week 9, but hopefully it'll pick back up again in Week 11. He'll draw a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions defense. A unit that ranks 5th in run defense this season. Bucky Irving remains the lead back, so Gainwell's overall ceiling is limited. Fantasy managers should view him as a possible deep league flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
More Recent News
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out
Cowboys game status report for Sunday vs. Tennessee— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 20, 2026
OUT: CB DaRon Bland, G Tyler Booker, TE Jake Ferguson, S P.J. Locke, WR Jonathan Mingo
QUESTIONABLE: LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Luke Schoonmaker, S Jalen Thompson, CB Devin Moore
Donovan Ezeiruaku is among the notables with no… pic.twitter.com/p95q1Br58W
Nov 20, 2026, 3:26 PM ET
Ted Hurst III Should be Avoided in Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 3:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has seen his value plummet in recent weeks. The rookie wideout has been held without a catch in three straight games. During that span, Hurst has seen three total targets and is completely falling off the fantasy radar. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has hurt the fantasy value of all the receivers in Tampa Bay. There is some hope for Hurst against the struggling Detroit Lions defense in Week 11. The Lions defense ranks 28th in pass defense and has allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game. Despite a good matchup, it's tough to believe that Hurst is going to contribute consistently right now. Fantasy managers are best to leave him on the bench or waiver wire.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Matt Gay Questionable for Week 11
Kicker Matt Gay is also questionable and Kubiak will take this weekend to make a decision.#Raiders— Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:20 PM ET
Jauan Jennings Off the Week 11 Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:14 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been removed from the final Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Jennings will return after a two-game absence due to a calf injury after practicing in full all week. The 29-year-old will be returning to a revenge game against his former team, and a bigger role awaits the former seventh-rounder now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is set to miss multiple weeks following thumb surgery. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues because of his low involvement in 2026 in his first year in Minnesota, but with more opportunity coming his way and an upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins, he could be a sneaky flex option in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend in Mexico. Jennings caught just six passes in his first six games for 54 yards and no touchdowns in a limited role as the WR3 behind Addison and Justin Jefferson, but he will have a clear path to WR2 duties against San Francisco and again next week at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Don't sleep on Jennings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Brock Bowers Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 contest on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was knocked out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury and never returned, and he did not practice on Wednesday. The All-Pro tight end returned to practice on Thursday, though, and he was seen practicing with a spat on his right ankle on Friday, suggesting that he is pushing to play this weekend in the Mile High City. Injuries have been an issue for Bowers over the last two seasons, but he remains one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL when he is active, so he will be a must-start for fantasy managers if he gets the green light in Denver on Sunday. The problem is that the Raiders have a late-window game on Sunday, so fantasy managers may want to pick up Michael Mayer as insurance in case Bowers is ruled out after pre-game warmups. The former 13th overall pick from Georgia in 2024 has been the TE2 overall for fantasy managers in 2026, catching 50 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played. Hopefully, we get a better picture of whether Bowers will play with an update on Saturday. Stay tuned.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Emeka Egbuka Lands in WR3 Territory for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is hopeful for better results after struggling recently. Egbuka has been held in check throughout most of the season. In fact, Egbuka has been held to 48 receiving yards or fewer in every game but three so far. The Bucs quarterback situation hasn't helped Egbuka's value. The hope is that Egbuka can finally break out of his slump against the Detroit Lions this weekend. The Lions defense ranks 28th against the pass coming into this game. RotoBaller has Egbuka ranked as the WR28 coming into this game. His inconsistent play makes him a questionable starting option in certain formats. He should be a playable WR3 against the shaky Lions defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Travis Kelce Good to Go for Week 11
Peter Woods and Omarr Norman-Lott are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2026
Kenneth Walker, Trey Smith, and Jaylon Moore are out.
Nov 20, 2026, 3:09 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Off the Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) has been removed from the Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. Hockenson will return to action as Minnesota's primary pass-catching tight end after sitting out the Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers with wrist and chest injuries. Now that the 29-year-old is back, he will be back on the TE1 radar, especially with receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missing another game. The two-time Pro Bowler will also have a higher fantasy ceiling and floor with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins providing a boost to what had been a lackluster Vikings offense through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. RotoBaller has Hockenson ranked as the No. 9 tight end in fantasy this weekend, even in a tough matchup against San Francisco. In his first eight games this year, Hockenson has provided consistent production for his fantasy managers in light of the team's offensive woes, catching 35 passes for 328 yards (9.4 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Get him back into your lineups for the league's final international game of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Addison Ruled Out for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has officially been ruled out for the Week 11 contest on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Addison had surgery on his injured thumb earlier this week, but he will not require a stint on Injured Reserve. Still, the 24-year-old is expected to miss multiple weeks, which has made him a drop candidate in shallower leagues in the midst of a frustrating season. The former first-rounder's rest-of-season outlook offers some hope with quarterback Kirk Cousins now in town, but fantasy managers will need to be patient while he recovers from surgery. In his first seven games with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz struggling to move the offense, Addison had just 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown. In his absence, Jauan Jennings will have a chance to finally get going in his first year in Minnesota behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson, as will Myles Price and Tai Felton. Addison is rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues, but that number continues to drop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray Hasn't Practiced in Two Weeks but Is "Getting Close"
Kyler Murray (hamstring) is on the 53-man roster but hasn't practiced two weeks. Kevin O'Connell on whether Murray will practice next week: "He's definitely getting close. We've had the goal really since the injury to make sure ... [we] get him back to 100% (1/2)...— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:53 PM ET
Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson Listed as Questionable
Questionable vs. Eagles: everyone— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 20, 2026
But really every Steeler who’s dealing with something is listed as questionable: Patrick Queen, Michael Pittman Jr (IR), Roman Wilson (IR), DeShon Elliott, Nick Herbig, Gennings Dunker (IR) pic.twitter.com/k0Txvi2vUG
Nov 20, 2026, 2:52 PM ET
Bucky Irving Holds Low-End RB1 Value
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been putting together excellent numbers on the ground lately. Over the last three games, Irving has rushed for over 95 yards in each game with five total touchdowns. The Bucs have been pounding the ball heavily with Irving the last few weeks. He has seen 20 or more carries in each of the last three games. The expectation is that he'll continue to have a heavy workload against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions have done a solid job against the run as they come into this game ranked 5th in the league in run defense. RotoBaller has Irving ranked as the RB7 coming into this Week 11 matchup. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a low-end RB1 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Evans Questionable for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable to play on Sunday night in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team would make a decision on Evans on Saturday to see how he responds to this week's practices. The 33-year-old has not played since injuring his right Achilles in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The good news for fantasy managers is that they should know by Saturday if the Niners will have the future Hall of Famer available to face a tough Vikings defense. Evans returned to practice for the first time on Thursday, so even if he is cleared to return this weekend, he will be a very volatile starting fantasy option, especially now that veteran Keenan Allen is in the fold in the Niners' passing game. He should probably be viewed as more of a flex option if he plays against the Vikings, with a smaller snap share likely in his first game back after a long layoff. Evans has been battling injuries since the summer, but he has caught 27 passes on 39 targets for 420 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns as the team's top receiver when he has been on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Baker Mayfield Offers QB2 Value for Week 11 if he Plays
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:39 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is trending in the right direction ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Mayfield missed practice to begin the week, but has been able to get through two straight practice sessions ahead of Sunday's contest. Mayfield is hopeful for better results after throwing for 243 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss to the Chicago Bears. He draws a favorable matchup against the Detroit Lions defense, which ranks 28th in the league in pass defense. They've allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game and 19 touchdowns coming into this game. RotoBaller has Mayfield ranked as the QB19 for this week. Fantasy managers should consider him a QB2 and hope he takes advantage of the horrendous Lions pass defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kenneth Walker Ruled Out But is "Improving"
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:36 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that running back Kenneth Walker (groin) will be listed as out for Sunday's Week 11 game against the visiting Arizona Cardinals, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. However, Reid said that Walker is "improving," which means he could be ready to return for a Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Buffalo Bills next Thursday after a two-game absence. The 26-year-old Walker has not practiced at all this week and will miss a second straight game this weekend. It sets rookie Emmett Johnson up to potentially be an RB1 for a second straight week for fantasy managers after the 23-year-old fifth-rounder from Nebraska had 22 carries for 101 yards and caught six of seven targets for 70 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his first career start in the Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons. We will keep a close eye on Walker's practice status early next week as the Chiefs prepare for a quick turnaround against the Bills in Week 12. If active next week, Walker should return to a workhorse role in KC's backfield with high-end RB1 upside in a game that could turn into a shootout. Walker is averaging 22.9 half-PPR points per game in his first year with the Chiefs, which ranks behind only the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs at the RB position.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
A.J. Brown Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:27 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) is expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss. It will mark the third time that Brown has missed games this season due to three different injuries, following a high-ankle sprain in the season opener that landed him on Injured Reserve and a flare-up of a knee injury that kept him out of the Week 8 and 9 games. The Pro Bowl wideout suffered his hamstring injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game against Detroit and did not return. Brown has played in just four games in 2026 after the Patriots sent the Philadelphia Eagles a first-rounder for him in the offseason, catching 11 passes for 128 yards and no touchdowns while struggling with drops. DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins should continue to be New England's top wideouts with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) still sidelined, but their rest-of-season fantasy outlooks are bleak now that quarterback Drake Maye (leg) could miss the rest of the year with a fractured right fibula that he sustained in Germany. The 29-year-old Brown has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments this year among all positions, and he could be a drop candidate in shallower formats with more missed time coming.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Still “Day by Day”, Goal Is to Play Monday Night
When asked if he’d definitely play Monday, Jacory Croskey-Merritt said he’s still “day by day” but that the goal is to play vs the Bengals.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:26 PM ET
Drake Maye Won't Need Surgery, Sidelined Deep Into Regular Season
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:20 PM ETTests have shown that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (leg) fractured his right fibula in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, but he is not expected to require surgery, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter. However, Maye is expected to be sidelined deep into the regular season if he is able to return this year at all, according to sources. The possibility exists that Maye can return later this year since there was no additional ligament damage, but it is hardly a certainty that Maye will return, and the Patriots will have to be in playoff contention, which is unlikely if Tommy DeVito continues to start under center. The Patriots are on bye in Week 11, but DeVito is preparing to face the Los Angeles Chargers for their next game in Week 12, with rookie seventh-rounder Behren Morton as the No. 2 option. In addition to Maye, the Patriots are expected to be without receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for several weeks after he suffered a new injury in Germany. Maye is not going to be placed on Injured Reserve, but in all likelihood, fantasy managers will not be able to use him again in 2026. Entering last week, the former first-rounder from North Carolina ranked in the top five in the NFL in total QBR (74.2), passing touchdowns (18), yards per attempt (8.4), rushing yards by a QB (219), and rushing touchdowns by a QB (three).--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter
Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden III Good to Go for Week 11
#Bears Injury Report pic.twitter.com/yxRVgyiea1— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:17 PM ET
Josh Johnson in Line to Start for Cardinals in Week 11
Patrick McGrath
Nov 20, 2026, 2:00 PM ETVeteran quarterback Josh Johnson, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals on November 10, is likely to draw the Week 11 start with rookie Carson Beck (back) hampered by a back injury picked up mid-week. Beck made his first professional start in a Week 10 loss to the Rams, but after logging a limited session on Thursday, he is not expected to practice Friday, and according to beat reporter Theo Mackie, the team will "proceed" as if Johnson will start on Sunday. Johnson, who has been a member of 15 different NFL teams, went 1-1 in his two starts for the Commanders in 2025, throwing for 372 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in three total appearances. The last remaining Cardinals player with any current fantasy viability, All-Pro tight end Trey McBride remains a must-start and a potential volume hog, but expectations should be significantly tempered, even as RotoBaller's TE3 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Theo Mackie