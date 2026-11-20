Emmett Johnson Will Handle RB1 Duties Against Cardinals
Nov 20, 2026, 3:38 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson had easily the best game of his young career in last week's start against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson rushed 22 times for 101 yards in the 35-13 win. The rookie back also caught six passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the blowout victory. Johnson stepped into the RB1 role with Kenneth Walker sidelined last week and he certainly rose to the occasion. Johnson will get the chance to repeat last week's impressive performance with Walker out for a second game with his groin injury. Johnson will get another favorable matchup this week as he faces the Arizona Cardinals at home this Sunday. Johnson is ranked RB4 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a must-start RB1 in the absence of Walker this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
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Carnell Tate, Tyjae Spears Questionable for Sunday
The final injury report ahead of #MIAvsBUF ⬇️https://t.co/erFiIbvdIz— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:36 PM ET
Patrick Mahomes Ready For Another Juicy Matchup In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 20, 2026, 3:35 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Arizona Cardinals at home this Sunday. Mahomes just lit up the Atlanta Falcons on the road in last week's 35-13 victory. The veteran QB completed 22 of 35 pass attempts (63%) for 348 yards and five touchdowns and rushed twice for 15 yards in Week 10. Mahomes has averaged 304 yards per game and racked up 10 touchdowns with no interceptions over his last three games. He will look to keep that momentum heading back home to face Arizona. The Cardinals' defense has not been able to stop anyone and Kansas City should be no different. Mahomes is ranked QB3 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him one of the better options on this week's slate. With a juicy matchup ahead of him, Mahomes should be considered a strong QB1 this weekend.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell Off the Injury Report
Buffalo to be without Christian Benford and Dorian Williams, while Dalton Kincaid is doubtful.— David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 20, 2026
Caleb Douglas, Chris Bell good to go for Miami. https://t.co/hq5cHjoNoX
Nov 20, 2026, 3:29 PM ET
Luther Burden III Set to Play Against the Saints
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:29 PM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (concussion) practiced in full Friday and has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Burden had cleared concussion protocol after leaving the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Chicago listed Burden as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report, and he practiced in full Thursday. Burden caught seven passes in each of his last two games and drew 19 targets combined, giving him WR2 value in Week 11 PPR lineups. He scored from the one-yard line on Chicago's opening drive against the Seattle Seahawks, then took a short pass from Caleb Williams over the middle for a 56-yard touchdown on third-and-eight against Tampa Bay. Burden finished with 97 receiving yards against the Buccaneers and has scored in three straight games. He's gained 378 of his team-leading 644 receiving yards over his last four games. He caught all four targets for 130 yards against the New England Patriots and drew at least eight targets in each of the other three games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Kyle Monangai Set to Return Against the Saints
Bruno Mulé
Nov 20, 2026, 3:28 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe) is set to return Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing five games. He practiced in full Thursday and Friday and carries no injury designation for Week 11. Chicago listed him as a full participant on Wednesday's estimated report. Monangai rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 30 carries in Week 4 against the New York Jets, when he injured his toe and thumb. D'Andre Swift had 15 carries that day as Chicago ran 89 offensive plays. Swift averaged 3.1 yards per carry and scored seven rushing touchdowns during Monangai's absence. Nine of Swift's 10 rushing scores this season have come from the five-yard line or closer. Monangai has flex appeal in standard leagues after averaging 5.4 yards per carry and catching five passes in four appearances. Chicago averaged 98.6 rushing yards per game without him, down from 196.3 through Week 4. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor pointed to splitting carries and playing time between Monangai and Swift as a way to give defenses different looks.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Bears Communications
Joe Burrow Optimistic He'll Be at Full Strength Monday Night
Joe Burrow says he’s getting better says he “for sure” feels optimistic he’ll be at full strength on Monday night pic.twitter.com/tMBvGWvLyk— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ET
Brock Bowers Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Broncos
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:27 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said that tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 contest on the road against the division-rival Denver Broncos, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN. Bowers was knocked out of Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury and never returned, and he did not practice on Wednesday. The All-Pro tight end returned to practice on Thursday, though, and he was seen practicing with a spat on his right ankle on Friday, suggesting that he is pushing to play this weekend in the Mile High City. Injuries have been an issue for Bowers over the last two seasons, but he remains one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the NFL when he is active, so he will be a must-start for fantasy managers if he gets the green light in Denver on Sunday. The problem is that the Raiders have a late-window game on Sunday, so fantasy managers may want to pick up Michael Mayer as insurance in case Bowers is ruled out after pre-game warmups. The former 13th overall pick from Georgia in 2024 has been the TE2 overall for fantasy managers in 2026, catching 50 passes for 676 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played. Hopefully, we get a better picture of whether Bowers will play with an update on Saturday. Stay tuned.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Jake Ferguson Ruled Out
Cowboys game status report for Sunday vs. Tennessee— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 20, 2026
OUT: CB DaRon Bland, G Tyler Booker, TE Jake Ferguson, S P.J. Locke, WR Jonathan Mingo
QUESTIONABLE: LB Jaishawn Barham, TE Luke Schoonmaker, S Jalen Thompson, CB Devin Moore
Donovan Ezeiruaku is among the notables with no… pic.twitter.com/p95q1Br58W
Nov 20, 2026, 3:26 PM ET
Ted Hurst III Should be Avoided in Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 3:25 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III has seen his value plummet in recent weeks. The rookie wideout has been held without a catch in three straight games. During that span, Hurst has seen three total targets and is completely falling off the fantasy radar. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has hurt the fantasy value of all the receivers in Tampa Bay. There is some hope for Hurst against the struggling Detroit Lions defense in Week 11. The Lions defense ranks 28th in pass defense and has allowed nearly 250 passing yards per game. Despite a good matchup, it's tough to believe that Hurst is going to contribute consistently right now. Fantasy managers are best to leave him on the bench or waiver wire.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Matt Gay Questionable for Week 11
Kicker Matt Gay is also questionable and Kubiak will take this weekend to make a decision.#Raiders— Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 3:20 PM ET
Jauan Jennings Off the Week 11 Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:14 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) has been removed from the final Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Jennings will return after a two-game absence due to a calf injury after practicing in full all week. The 29-year-old will be returning to a revenge game against his former team, and a bigger role awaits the former seventh-rounder now that Jordan Addison (thumb) is set to miss multiple weeks following thumb surgery. Jennings is only rostered in 3% of Yahoo leagues because of his low involvement in 2026 in his first year in Minnesota, but with more opportunity coming his way and an upgrade at quarterback in Kirk Cousins, he could be a sneaky flex option in deeper fantasy leagues this weekend in Mexico. Jennings caught just six passes in his first six games for 54 yards and no touchdowns in a limited role as the WR3 behind Addison and Justin Jefferson, but he will have a clear path to WR2 duties against San Francisco and again next week at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Don't sleep on Jennings.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Emeka Egbuka Lands in WR3 Territory for Week 11
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 3:12 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka is hopeful for better results after struggling recently. Egbuka has been held in check throughout most of the season. In fact, Egbuka has been held to 48 receiving yards or fewer in every game but three so far. The Bucs quarterback situation hasn't helped Egbuka's value. The hope is that Egbuka can finally break out of his slump against the Detroit Lions this weekend. The Lions defense ranks 28th against the pass coming into this game. RotoBaller has Egbuka ranked as the WR28 coming into this game. His inconsistent play makes him a questionable starting option in certain formats. He should be a playable WR3 against the shaky Lions defense.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Travis Kelce Good to Go for Week 11
Peter Woods and Omarr Norman-Lott are questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2026
Kenneth Walker, Trey Smith, and Jaylon Moore are out.
Nov 20, 2026, 3:09 PM ET
T.J. Hockenson Off the Injury Report
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 3:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (wrist) has been removed from the Week 11 injury report on Friday and will play on Sunday night in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers. Hockenson will return to action as Minnesota's primary pass-catching tight end after sitting out the Week 10 win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers with wrist and chest injuries. Now that the 29-year-old is back, he will be back on the TE1 radar, especially with receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) missing another game. The two-time Pro Bowler will also have a higher fantasy ceiling and floor with veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins providing a boost to what had been a lackluster Vikings offense through the first nine weeks of the 2026 season. RotoBaller has Hockenson ranked as the No. 9 tight end in fantasy this weekend, even in a tough matchup against San Francisco. In his first eight games this year, Hockenson has provided consistent production for his fantasy managers in light of the team's offensive woes, catching 35 passes for 328 yards (9.4 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. Get him back into your lineups for the league's final international game of the year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kenny Gainwell Sneaks Onto Deep-League Radar
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:56 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has been seeing a larger role in the backfield in recent weeks. The Bucs have been using a run-heavy approach, which has meant a significant boost in value for Gainwell. In Week 8, Gainwell saw a season-high 25 carries with 140 yards in the win over the Atlanta Falcons. He saw his workload drop in Week 9, but hopefully it'll pick back up again in Week 11. He'll draw a tough matchup against the Detroit Lions defense. A unit that ranks 5th in run defense this season. Bucky Irving remains the lead back, so Gainwell's overall ceiling is limited. Fantasy managers should view him as a possible deep league flex option for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jordan Addison Ruled Out for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:53 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) has officially been ruled out for the Week 11 contest on Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. Addison had surgery on his injured thumb earlier this week, but he will not require a stint on Injured Reserve. Still, the 24-year-old is expected to miss multiple weeks, which has made him a drop candidate in shallower leagues in the midst of a frustrating season. The former first-rounder's rest-of-season outlook offers some hope with quarterback Kirk Cousins now in town, but fantasy managers will need to be patient while he recovers from surgery. In his first seven games with Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz struggling to move the offense, Addison had just 18 catches for 277 yards and one touchdown. In his absence, Jauan Jennings will have a chance to finally get going in his first year in Minnesota behind All-Pro Justin Jefferson, as will Myles Price and Tai Felton. Addison is rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues, but that number continues to drop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
Kyler Murray Hasn't Practiced in Two Weeks but Is "Getting Close"
Kyler Murray (hamstring) is on the 53-man roster but hasn't practiced two weeks. Kevin O'Connell on whether Murray will practice next week: "He's definitely getting close. We've had the goal really since the injury to make sure ... [we] get him back to 100% (1/2)...— Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) November 20, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 2:53 PM ET
Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson Listed as Questionable
Questionable vs. Eagles: everyone— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 20, 2026
But really every Steeler who’s dealing with something is listed as questionable: Patrick Queen, Michael Pittman Jr (IR), Roman Wilson (IR), DeShon Elliott, Nick Herbig, Gennings Dunker (IR) pic.twitter.com/k0Txvi2vUG
Nov 20, 2026, 2:52 PM ET
Bucky Irving Holds Low-End RB1 Value
Andy Webb
Nov 20, 2026, 2:47 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been putting together excellent numbers on the ground lately. Over the last three games, Irving has rushed for over 95 yards in each game with five total touchdowns. The Bucs have been pounding the ball heavily with Irving the last few weeks. He has seen 20 or more carries in each of the last three games. The expectation is that he'll continue to have a heavy workload against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Lions have done a solid job against the run as they come into this game ranked 5th in the league in run defense. RotoBaller has Irving ranked as the RB7 coming into this Week 11 matchup. Fantasy managers should consider Irving a low-end RB1 for this game.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Mike Evans Questionable for Week 11
Keith Hernandez
Nov 20, 2026, 2:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable to play on Sunday night in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that the team would make a decision on Evans on Saturday to see how he responds to this week's practices. The 33-year-old has not played since injuring his right Achilles in the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders. The good news for fantasy managers is that they should know by Saturday if the Niners will have the future Hall of Famer available to face a tough Vikings defense. Evans returned to practice for the first time on Thursday, so even if he is cleared to return this weekend, he will be a very volatile starting fantasy option, especially now that veteran Keenan Allen is in the fold in the Niners' passing game. He should probably be viewed as more of a flex option if he plays against the Vikings, with a smaller snap share likely in his first game back after a long layoff. Evans has been battling injuries since the summer, but he has caught 27 passes on 39 targets for 420 yards (15.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns as the team's top receiver when he has been on the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows