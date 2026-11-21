Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled Out Saturday
Nov 21, 2026, 6:42 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Portland, marking his first absence of the season. Towns had posted a double-double in each of his first 15 games and leads the NBA with 13.9 rebounds per contest while adding 21.3 points and 3.9 assists. Andre Drummond will step into the starting lineup, and head coach Mike Brown said he is comfortable giving the veteran 25 to 30 minutes. That workload puts the four-time rebounding champion in a favorable spot for one-night production, while James Wiseman's role remains less certain.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan BondyComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Active; Rayan Rupert Inactive for Sixers vs. Bucks
Sixers two-way statuses today vs. Milwaukee, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 21, 2026
ACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall
INACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
Sixers have 60 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 37 games left, Love has 40 games left and Fall has 43 games left.
Nov 21, 2026, 1:00 PM ET
Ryan Rollins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Back in Starting Five
Keith Hernandez
Back to the original starting 5. First time Ryan Rollins and Jaime Jaquez are back starting in weeks. Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner are back from shoulder injuries. #Bucks https://t.co/rZtfDJ2Ewy— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tyrese Maxey and Dominick Barlow Available for the Sixers Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Maxey and Barlow both AVAILABLE for the Sixers today— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dereck Lively II Is Progressing Well After Recent Surgery on His Right Foot
Keith Hernandez
Dusty May said Dereck Lively II is doing more and moving well after right foot surgery.— Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) November 21, 2026
There is still no timetable for Lively to return to five-on-five work.
Read more on @DALSportsJrnl: https://t.co/w8GXbjit3T
Nov 21, 2026, 11:05 AM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jayson Tatum Could Rest Saturday Against the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ETBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (rest) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento due to rest. The game is the front end of a back-to-back, with Boston scheduled to visit Golden State on Sunday. Tatum has missed only one contest this season, when the Celtics rested him against Milwaukee on Nov. 4. The 28-year-old is averaging 26.4 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.6 rebounds. If Boston gives him another night off, Sam Hauser and Jordan Walsh should see more wing minutes, while Luka Garza could also pick up extra work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Derrick White Iffy Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 9:07 AM ETBoston Celtics guard Derrick White (shoulder) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento with an AC joint contusion. The 32-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes across 15 appearances. White is also coming off an 0-for-7 showing from deep against Denver on Wednesday. If he sits for the first time this season, Payton Pritchard should take on more backcourt responsibility, with Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez candidates for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
OG Anunoby Carries Questionable Tag for Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:59 AM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against Portland after developing tightness following Thursday's win over Minnesota. The two-time All-Defensive selection logged 36 minutes in that contest, recording 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks. Anunoby is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks this season, though he is shooting just 40.1 percent from the field. With Jordan Clarkson (foot) already out, Landry Shamet could move into the starting lineup if Anunoby is unable to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Cameron Boozer to Miss First Game of the Season
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:50 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Cameron Boozer (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota, marking his first absence of the season. The 19-year-old rolled his ankle on an and-one drive during Thursday's win over Golden State but stayed in the game and finished with 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Boozer is averaging 16.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists through 16 appearances. Memphis will also be without Jerami Grant (calf), which should create more frontcourt work for Isaiah Stewart. Ty Jerome (hip), meanwhile, is probable to return after a four-game absence and should help pick up some of the playmaking left behind by Boozer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ryan Dunn Exits with Right-Quad Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:41 AM ETPhoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (quadriceps) was ruled out of Friday's 111-101 win over Utah after colliding with Jaxson Hayes while fighting through a screen in the second quarter. Dunn finished with five rebounds in nine minutes. The 23-year-old has come off the bench in all 14 appearances this season, averaging 5.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 16.8 minutes per game. If Dunn cannot play Monday at New Orleans, Rasheer Fleming and Koa Peat could pick up additional reserve minutes, though neither has established a consistent rotation role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Amanda_Pflugrad
Nolan Traore Exits with Right-Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:33 AM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's loss to Orlando after grabbing the back of his leg on a drive and limping to the locker room. The 20-year-old finished with four points and two assists on 2-for-6 shooting in 18 minutes. Traore had been playing a growing role in Brooklyn's backcourt, so any extended absence would create more work for Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin. Demin moved to the bench Friday but could return to the starting lineup if Traore is forced to miss additional time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Meghan Triplett
Alperen Sengun Available for Friday Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:42 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (eye) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Denver and will not face a minutes restriction. The two-time All-Star suffered a corneal abrasion after taking a blow from Aaron Nesmith in Wednesday's win over Indiana, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes. Sengun is averaging 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season. Steven Adams (quadriceps) is also available without restrictions, while Clint Capela (ankle) remains out. Sengun posted 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists against Denver on Nov. 9 and should immediately resume his usual workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Vinny Benedetto
Deni Avdija Questionable for Saturday Against Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:35 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (foot) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against New York after missing the past two games. Portland now lists the issue as a foot contusion after previously calling it inflammation and soreness. The 25-year-old last played Nov. 16 at Minnesota, scoring 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Avdija is averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists across 13 appearances. If he remains out, Damian Lillard should continue carrying a heavier scoring load, while Jayson Kent would be a candidate to make his third straight start.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in One Week
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:28 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (foot) continues to make progress from a partial plantar plate tear and will be re-evaluated in one week. The 32-year-old, who has yet to play this season, is now participating in team on-court activities after suffering the injury during Utah's preseason opener. Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 41 games last season and should reclaim a significant frontcourt role once cleared. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (right knee) also sidelined, Utah could use his rebounding and playmaking, while Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes stand to lose minutes upon his return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Ty Jerome Likely to Suit Up in Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:21 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) is probable for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota after missing four straight games with a hip impingement. The 29-year-old leads Memphis with 25.4 points per game while adding 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 48.5 percent shooting. With Cameron Boozer (ankle) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) sidelined, Jerome should immediately reclaim a sizable offensive role if cleared. Cam Spencer totaled 17 assists across his first two starts during Jerome's absence but will likely return to the second unit once the veteran guard is back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ruled Out Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:04 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans, according to Clemente Almanza of USA Today. Caruso exited Wednesday's loss to Atlanta after nine minutes because of hip soreness and will miss his fourth game of the season. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per game. With Cason Wallace (shoulder) also sidelined, Bennett Stirtz and Nique Clifford could see additional backcourt minutes while Caruso is out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Jalen Smith Ruled Out Friday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:00 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington, according to head coach Tiago Splitter. Smith is dealing with a gastrointestinal illness after already working through a left finger sprain and a head issue this month. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game. Nic Claxton will start at center in Smith's absence, though his minutes remain limited, while Zach Collins should also pick up additional frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Caleb Wilson Expects to Play Soon
Keith Hernandez
*related https://t.co/1Qaq9Byj3c— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 21, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 7:10 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Questionable For Friday's Game Vs. Wizards
Brian Buckey
Nov 20, 2026, 5:53 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards in Friday's NBA Cup game. Smith played in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and scored 14 points in 21 minutes played with six rebounds and three assists. The Maryland product is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. Smith has seen an uptick in minutes lately after the injury to rookie Caleb Wilson. He is averaging 24.6 minutes per game this season. Smith reportedly has a gastrointestinal illness and is a game-time call for Friday night. His loss would be a big blow to fantasy managers and to the Bulls front court rotation.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Questionable To Face Pelicans On Friday
Brian Buckey
Nov 20, 2026, 5:43 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (right hip soreness) is questionable to play against the New Orleans Pelicans in Friday's NBA Cup matchup. Caruso exited Wednesday's game with the hip injury in the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He played only nine minutes in that contest and is now a game-time decision to play on Friday night. Caruso averages 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Caruso has seen a slight minutes uptick in his last few games and is averaging 19.3 minutes per contest this season. The guard is not quite a steady fantasy force and is more known for his defensive stats (steals). If he is able to suit up he can be a good source of steals against the Pelicans.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings Questionable For Friday Vs. Hornets
Brian Buckey
Nov 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) is questionable to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night due to a lumbar strain, according to the NBA's official injury report. Flemings has missed two consecutive games and is looking to avoid sitting out three straight contests. The rookie guard from Houston is a game-time decision for the NBA Cup game on Friday night. Flemings averages 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game so far this season while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Flemings' last contest came last Friday when he played 17 minutes and did not score against the Chicago Bulls. Flemings is a good source of offensive output when healthy and is shooting well from the floor overall. Fantasy managers will enjoy getting him back in the lineup if he is able to go.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com