Nolan Traore Exits with Right Hamstring Injury
Nov 21, 2026, 8:33 AM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (hamstring) was ruled out for the remainder of Friday's loss to Orlando after grabbing the back of his leg on a drive and limping to the locker room. The 20-year-old finished with four points and two assists on 2-for-6 shooting in 18 minutes. Traore had been playing a growing role in Brooklyn's backcourt, so any extended absence would create more work for Mikel Brown Jr. and Egor Demin. Demin moved to the bench Friday but could return to the starting lineup if Traore is forced to miss additional time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Meghan TriplettComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Alperen Sengun Available for Friday Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:42 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (eye) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Denver and will not face a minutes restriction. The two-time All-Star suffered a corneal abrasion after taking a blow from Aaron Nesmith in Wednesday's win over Indiana, finishing with seven points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes. Sengun is averaging 21.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists this season. Steven Adams (quadriceps) is also available without restrictions, while Clint Capela (ankle) remains out. Sengun posted 20 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists against Denver on Nov. 9 and should immediately resume his usual workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Vinny Benedetto
Deni Avdija Questionable for Saturday Against Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:35 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (foot) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against New York after missing the past two games. Portland now lists the issue as a foot contusion after previously calling it inflammation and soreness. The 25-year-old last played Nov. 16 at Minnesota, scoring 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting. Avdija is averaging 24.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists across 13 appearances. If he remains out, Damian Lillard should continue carrying a heavier scoring load, while Jayson Kent would be a candidate to make his third straight start.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jusuf Nurkic to be Re-Evaluated in One Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:28 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (foot) continues to make progress from a partial plantar plate tear and will be re-evaluated in one week. The 32-year-old, who has yet to play this season, is now participating in team on-court activities after suffering the injury during Utah's preseason opener. Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 41 games last season and should reclaim a significant frontcourt role once cleared. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (right knee) also sidelined, Utah could use his rebounding and playmaking, while Mo Bamba and Jaxson Hayes stand to lose minutes upon his return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Eric Spyropoulos
Ty Jerome Likely to Suit Up in Minnesota
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:21 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) is probable for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota after missing four straight games with a hip impingement. The 29-year-old leads Memphis with 25.4 points per game while adding 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds on 48.5 percent shooting. With Cameron Boozer (ankle) and Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) sidelined, Jerome should immediately reclaim a sizable offensive role if cleared. Cam Spencer totaled 17 assists across his first two starts during Jerome's absence but will likely return to the second unit once the veteran guard is back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Ruled Out Against Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:04 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Alex Caruso (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against New Orleans, according to Clemente Almanza of USA Today. Caruso exited Wednesday's loss to Atlanta after nine minutes because of hip soreness and will miss his fourth game of the season. The 32-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 19.3 minutes per game. With Cason Wallace (shoulder) also sidelined, Bennett Stirtz and Nique Clifford could see additional backcourt minutes while Caruso is out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Jalen Smith Ruled Out Friday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 8:00 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington, according to head coach Tiago Splitter. Smith is dealing with a gastrointestinal illness after already working through a left finger sprain and a head issue this month. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game. Nic Claxton will start at center in Smith's absence, though his minutes remain limited, while Zach Collins should also pick up additional frontcourt work.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joel Lorenzi
Caleb Wilson Expects to Play Soon
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
*related https://t.co/1Qaq9Byj3c— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 21, 2026
Nov 20, 2026, 7:10 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Jalen Smith Questionable For Friday's Game Vs. Wizards
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 20, 2026, 5:53 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is questionable to play against the Washington Wizards in Friday's NBA Cup game. Smith played in Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets and scored 14 points in 21 minutes played with six rebounds and three assists. The Maryland product is averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season while shooting 52.8 percent from the field. Smith has seen an uptick in minutes lately after the injury to rookie Caleb Wilson. He is averaging 24.6 minutes per game this season. Smith reportedly has a gastrointestinal illness and is a game-time call for Friday night. His loss would be a big blow to fantasy managers and to the Bulls front court rotation.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alex Caruso Questionable To Face Pelicans On Friday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 20, 2026, 5:43 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (right hip soreness) is questionable to play against the New Orleans Pelicans in Friday's NBA Cup matchup. Caruso exited Wednesday's game with the hip injury in the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He played only nine minutes in that contest and is now a game-time decision to play on Friday night. Caruso averages 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Caruso has seen a slight minutes uptick in his last few games and is averaging 19.3 minutes per contest this season. The guard is not quite a steady fantasy force and is more known for his defensive stats (steals). If he is able to suit up he can be a good source of steals against the Pelicans.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kingston Flemings Questionable For Friday Vs. Hornets
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) is questionable to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night due to a lumbar strain, according to the NBA's official injury report. Flemings has missed two consecutive games and is looking to avoid sitting out three straight contests. The rookie guard from Houston is a game-time decision for the NBA Cup game on Friday night. Flemings averages 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game so far this season while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Flemings' last contest came last Friday when he played 17 minutes and did not score against the Chicago Bulls. Flemings is a good source of offensive output when healthy and is shooting well from the floor overall. Fantasy managers will enjoy getting him back in the lineup if he is able to go.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Tyrese Haliburton Set to Miss at Least Two More Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 5:12 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is expected to miss at least two more weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Haliburton hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to a lingering left hamstring strain. The 26-year-old averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds through four games before the injury. Andrew Nembhard should remain Indiana's primary playmaker, boosting his short-term fantasy value, while Quenton Jackson could continue seeing additional backcourt minutes with Haliburton out. T.J. McConnell could also help fill the playmaking void.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Precious Achiuwa Unavailable For Friday's Matchup With Lakers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 4:58 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (lower leg) is unavailable for Friday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers due to a lower-leg contusion. The 27-year-old will miss the first half of a back-to-back, with his next chance to return coming Saturday against Boston. Achiuwa is averaging 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes through 12 games. With Achiuwa sidelined, Dylan Cardwell could see extended minutes during Friday's contest.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Brandon Ingram Ready to Make Season Debut on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 4:31 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Los Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is expected to make his regular-season debut Monday against the Houston Rockets. Ingram has been recovering from surgery in May to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon. The 29-year-old will likely face a minutes restriction initially, so fantasy managers may need to temper expectations as he works toward a full workload. Gradey Dick, Kris Dunn, and Max Strus could continue seeing expanded roles in the short term, though their minutes may decrease as Ingram's minutes increase.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Alperen Sengün Questionable on Friday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Alperen Sengun (left eye corneal abrasion) is QUESTIONABLE tonight— DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 20, 2026
Steven Adams is also QUESTIONABLE pic.twitter.com/4sjfDSImSR
Nov 20, 2026, 3:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dean Wade Practices Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 1:35 PM ETAccording to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Philadelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) participated in Friday morning's practice without restrictions, an encouraging sign ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade missed Wednesday's 121-116 win over Orlando due to left hamstring soreness. The 30-year-old is averaging 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes through 13 appearances this season. Even if he's cleared to return Saturday, his limited offensive responsibilities give him minimal fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Tyrese Maxey a Full Participant in Practice on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 1:17 PM ETTony Jones of The Athletic reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (foot) fully participated in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic due to right foot soreness. The 26-year-old is enjoying a strong season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes through 15 appearances. His participation is an encouraging sign ahead of Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee, though his availability remains unconfirmed. If Maxey remains sidelined, Anfernee Simons should carry a heavier workload.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Jaylen Brown Participates in Individual Work During Practice on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 12:58 PM ETTony Jones of The Athletic reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) went through individual work during Friday's practice. Brown missed Wednesday's 121-116 win over Orlando due to a left hamstring strain and is set to be re-evaluated this weekend. The 30-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his first season with Philadelphia. His next chance to return to action will be on Monday versus Portland. Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe are positioned for additional offensive responsibility while Brown is out.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Peyton Watson Questionable for Friday Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:53 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (back) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Indiana with a low back contusion. Watson took a hard fall late in Monday's win over Chicago and missed Wednesday's loss to Memphis. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks, though his 23.1 percent shooting from three limits his scoring ceiling. If Watson sits again, Mario Hezonja should remain in line for another start after posting 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Sidelined Again on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:45 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Indiana, marking his third straight absence. Tyson had started to find his shot before the setback, scoring 16 and 18 points in his final two appearances while going a combined 7-for-14 from three-point range. The third-year wing also missed time earlier this season with a right ankle sprain. With Cleveland thin on the wing, Mario Hezonja should remain in line for an expanded role while Tyson is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Andrew Nembhard Questionable for Friday in Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:35 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Cleveland after missing the last two games. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 assists while handling a larger playmaking role with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined. Quenton Jackson has started the past two contests in Nembhard's place, scoring 15 points in each while posting eight assists against Philadelphia and three steals versus Houston. Head coach Rick Carlisle has indicated Nembhard's absence should not be lengthy, but Jackson would remain the likely short-term beneficiary if Nembhard sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report