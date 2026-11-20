Alex Caruso Questionable To Face Pelicans On Friday
Nov 20, 2026, 5:43 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (right hip soreness) is questionable to play against the New Orleans Pelicans in Friday's NBA Cup matchup. Caruso exited Wednesday's game with the hip injury in the team's loss to the Atlanta Hawks. He played only nine minutes in that contest and is now a game-time decision to play on Friday night. Caruso averages 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Caruso has seen a slight minutes uptick in his last few games and is averaging 19.3 minutes per contest this season. The guard is not quite a steady fantasy force and is more known for his defensive stats (steals). If he is able to suit up he can be a good source of steals against the Pelicans.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Kingston Flemings Questionable For Friday Vs. Hornets
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAtlanta Hawks guard Kingston Flemings (back) is questionable to face the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night due to a lumbar strain, according to the NBA's official injury report. Flemings has missed two consecutive games and is looking to avoid sitting out three straight contests. The rookie guard from Houston is a game-time decision for the NBA Cup game on Friday night. Flemings averages 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game so far this season while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Flemings' last contest came last Friday when he played 17 minutes and did not score against the Chicago Bulls. Flemings is a good source of offensive output when healthy and is shooting well from the floor overall. Fantasy managers will enjoy getting him back in the lineup if he is able to go.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Tyrese Haliburton Set to Miss at Least Two More Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 5:12 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is expected to miss at least two more weeks, per ESPN's Shams Charania. Haliburton hasn't played since Oct. 26 due to a lingering left hamstring strain. The 26-year-old averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 4.5 rebounds through four games before the injury. Andrew Nembhard should remain Indiana's primary playmaker, boosting his short-term fantasy value, while Quenton Jackson could continue seeing additional backcourt minutes with Haliburton out. T.J. McConnell could also help fill the playmaking void.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Precious Achiuwa Unavailable For Friday's Matchup With Lakers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 4:58 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Precious Achiuwa (lower leg) is unavailable for Friday's matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers due to a lower-leg contusion. The 27-year-old will miss the first half of a back-to-back, with his next chance to return coming Saturday against Boston. Achiuwa is averaging 9.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes through 12 games. With Achiuwa sidelined, Dylan Cardwell could see extended minutes during Friday's contest.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Brandon Ingram Ready to Make Season Debut on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 4:31 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Los Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) is expected to make his regular-season debut Monday against the Houston Rockets. Ingram has been recovering from surgery in May to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon. The 29-year-old will likely face a minutes restriction initially, so fantasy managers may need to temper expectations as he works toward a full workload. Gradey Dick, Kris Dunn, and Max Strus could continue seeing expanded roles in the short term, though their minutes may decrease as Ingram's minutes increase.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Alperen Sengün Questionable on Friday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Alperen Sengun (left eye corneal abrasion) is QUESTIONABLE tonight— DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 20, 2026
Steven Adams is also QUESTIONABLE pic.twitter.com/4sjfDSImSR
Fantasy analysis coming soon
Nov 20, 2026, 3:15 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Dean Wade Practices Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 1:35 PM ETAccording to Tony Jones of The Athletic, Philadelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) participated in Friday morning's practice without restrictions, an encouraging sign ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Wade missed Wednesday's 121-116 win over Orlando due to left hamstring soreness. The 30-year-old is averaging 4.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.2 steals in 26.5 minutes through 13 appearances this season. Even if he's cleared to return Saturday, his limited offensive responsibilities give him minimal fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Tyrese Maxey a Full Participant in Practice on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 1:17 PM ETTony Jones of The Athletic reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (foot) fully participated in Friday's practice after missing Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic due to right foot soreness. The 26-year-old is enjoying a strong season, averaging 26.5 points, 5.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes through 15 appearances. His participation is an encouraging sign ahead of Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee, though his availability remains unconfirmed. If Maxey remains sidelined, Anfernee Simons should carry a heavier workload.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Jaylen Brown Participates in Individual Work During Practice on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 20, 2026, 12:58 PM ETTony Jones of The Athletic reports that Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (hamstring) went through individual work during Friday's practice. Brown missed Wednesday's 121-116 win over Orlando due to a left hamstring strain and is set to be re-evaluated this weekend. The 30-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in his first season with Philadelphia. His next chance to return to action will be on Monday versus Portland. Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and VJ Edgecombe are positioned for additional offensive responsibility while Brown is out.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tony Jones
Peyton Watson Questionable for Friday Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:53 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (back) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Indiana with a low back contusion. Watson took a hard fall late in Monday's win over Chicago and missed Wednesday's loss to Memphis. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks, though his 23.1 percent shooting from three limits his scoring ceiling. If Watson sits again, Mario Hezonja should remain in line for another start after posting 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaylon Tyson Sidelined Again on Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:45 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers guard/forward Jaylon Tyson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Indiana, marking his third straight absence. Tyson had started to find his shot before the setback, scoring 16 and 18 points in his final two appearances while going a combined 7-for-14 from three-point range. The third-year wing also missed time earlier this season with a right ankle sprain. With Cleveland thin on the wing, Mario Hezonja should remain in line for an expanded role while Tyson is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Andrew Nembhard Questionable for Friday in Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:35 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (hip) is questionable for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Cleveland after missing the last two games. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 assists while handling a larger playmaking role with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined. Quenton Jackson has started the past two contests in Nembhard's place, scoring 15 points in each while posting eight assists against Philadelphia and three steals versus Houston. Head coach Rick Carlisle has indicated Nembhard's absence should not be lengthy, but Jackson would remain the likely short-term beneficiary if Nembhard sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Grayson Allen Ruled Out Again Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:25 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against Atlanta, marking his second straight absence. The 31-year-old was a late scratch Tuesday against the Lakers after developing concussion-like symptoms and is now in the league's concussion protocol. Allen is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 assists in his first season with Charlotte. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) also sidelined, Royce O'Neale should remain in line for expanded minutes after hitting four three-pointers across 34 minutes Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Austin Reaves Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:17 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves (heel) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings, marking his fourth straight absence. The 28-year-old is dealing with a heel contusion and bone bruise suffered Nov. 11 at Milwaukee, though head coach JJ Redick previously said there is nothing structural beyond the bruise. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 51.3 percent shooting. Quentin Grimes should continue to see an expanded offensive role after scoring a career-high 47 points with 10 three-pointers against Charlotte on Tuesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jerami Grant Exits with Left-Calf Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 20, 2026, 7:11 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward Jerami Grant (calf) was ruled out of Thursday's 126-98 win over Golden State after limping off following a second-quarter three-pointer. He finished with three points in five minutes. Grant entered Thursday averaging 11.1 points, 1.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks in 23.5 minutes off the bench, so an extended absence would thin Memphis' forward rotation. The 32-year-old also dealt with a right calf strain late last season. If Grant misses Saturday's game at Minnesota, Jahmai Mashack, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Kris Murray could pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Trey Murphy III Iffy for Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 8:02 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is listed as questionable for Friday's meeting with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's trying to shake off a knee issue that has sidelined him for six games. Murphy III struggled for consistency at the start of the season, with his scoring numbers taking the biggest hit compared to previous years. He's gone from a 21-point scorer to averaging 15.6 points per game. Saddiq Bey has gained momentum during Murphy III's absence and will remain a player to consider if Murphy III can't return against the Thunder.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jonathan Kuminga Cleared to Play Against Knicks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:55 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves forward Jonathan Kuminga (shoulder) has been upgraded to available on Thursday against the New York Knicks. Kuminga missed his first game of the season Tuesday night against Portland and was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's tilt. Although Kuminga can disappoint fantasy managers with his inconsistency, he's had a solid six-game stretch, averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. With Anthony Edwards out (knee), Kuminga is seeing plenty of the ball, but his scoring has been held back by a disappointing field-goal percentage. Cody Williams will drop back to the bench to accommodate Kuminga's return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Deni Avdija Sits Out Thursday's Action
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:45 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (foot) won't suit up on Thursday against Milwaukee. After initially being questionable for the matchup, Avdija has been ruled out for a second straight game due to a left foot issue. Portland has gone with Jayson Kent as Avdija's replacement in the starting unit. While this makes Kent more attractive from a fantasy perspective, his usage was low in his first career start on Tuesday against the Knicks. The 24-year-old rookie finished with eight points, three rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Scottie Barnes Ready for Action Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:35 PM ETToronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (groin) is not on the injury report for Friday's tilt against the Detroit Pistons. The Raptors had a back-to-back earlier this week, and Barnes sat out the second leg on Wednesday against Washington to manage a groin injury. With Kawhi Leonard (knee), R.J. Barrett (hamstring), and Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion) all out, Barnes has to do a lot of work for the Raptors. The 25-year-old is averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game, along with 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alperen Sengun Listed as Questionable for Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:27 PM ETHouston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (eye) is questionable for Friday's clash against the Denver Nuggets. We may be left without a juicy matchup between Sengun and Nikola Jokic after the Turkish star took a blow to the face, injuring both eyes in Wednesday night's game against Indiana. He's dealing with a scratched left eye and a swollen right eye. Steven Adams (quadriceps) started the second half against Indiana in Sengun's place, but he isn't fully healthy either and is questionable. Meanwhile, Clint Capela (ankle) is officially out, so Houston may have to go with Jabari Smith Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe at center.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NBA Injury Report
Paolo Banchero Targeting Return Within a "Couple of Weeks"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 7:17 PM ETOrlando Magic power forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) is targeting a return to the lineup "within the next couple of weeks," Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He's missed 12 straight games after injuring his right ankle early in the season. It's an encouraging update, though the Magic must still cope with Banchero's absence for some time. Since Banchero landed on the shelf, Franz Wagner has been the standout performer. Over the last six games, he's been particularly impressive, averaging 30.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Beede