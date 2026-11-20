Nov 19, 2026, 10:17 PM ET

Free-agent left-handed reliever Darwinzon Hernandez agreed to a three-year, $12 million deal with the New York Mets on Thursday, sources told Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extra Base. The 30-year-old southpaw spent the last four years playing in Japan, where he went 5-7 with a 2.46 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 168 strikeouts, 43 walks, and three saves in 131 2/3 innings out of the bullpen. The Venezuelan native has four years of major-league experience (all with the Boston Red Sox) from 2019 through 2022, when he went 3-4 with a 5.06 ERA (4.54 FIP) and 1.73 WHIP with 133 strikeouts and 73 walks in 85 1/3 innings pitched across 91 appearances (one start). Going into his age-30 season, Hernandez will pitch in a middle-relief role in Queens going into next season, and he will be off the fantasy baseball radar in all leagues because of his low-leverage role and problems with control in his career.