Artemi Panarin Won't Play Saturday
Nov 21, 2026, 5:48 PM ETLos Angeles Kings left wing Artemi Panarin (personal) won't be in action on Saturday against Ottawa. After being away from the team following the passing of his grandfather, Vladimir, Panarin skated Saturday morning but won't be in the lineup. This will be Panarin's fourth straight absence. Yet he still leads his team in scoring, with 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. The Kings are also expected to miss Trevor Moore (undisclosed) for a second consecutive contest, giving additional fantasy value to players like Andre Lee and Corey Perry.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.comComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Quinn Hughes to Sit Out at Least Two Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:41 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (upper body) has returned home from the team's road trip, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports. This rules out Hughes for at least two games, starting with Saturday's tilt against Vancouver. He could miss more time, depending on how his evaluation goes. Hughes is pretty much irreplaceable. In terms of offensive impact, he and Edmonton's Evan Bouchard have been in a league of their own this season. The American star has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 24 games. Jonas Brodin is projected to replace Hughes on the first defensive pairing, while Brock Faber will take over his spot on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith
Nathan MacKinnon to Miss 12 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:33 PM ETColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) will be sidelined for 12 weeks, head coach Jared Bednar said Saturday. A specialist re-evaluated the star forward, and the news wasn't great. MacKinnon was initially expected to miss one month. Losing MacKinnon is a huge blow for the Avalanche. He leads the team with 20 assists and 30 points this season and was on track for a fifth consecutive 110-point campaign. Until MacKinnon returns, which is now expected sometime in mid-February, Nazem Kadri and Brock Nelson will have more fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan O'Reilly a Game-Time Call Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 21, 2026, 5:26 PM ETNashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against Pittsburgh. O'Reilly didn't finish Friday's practice and may miss his first game of the season. The veteran forward sits fourth in scoring on the team, boasting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 22 games. As a result of O'Reilly's absence, Alexander Kerfoot could land a top-six job against Pittsburgh, which would be a major boost to his fantasy value. The team would also need to adjust its power play, with O'Reilly skating on the first unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nicholas Robertson to Be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 6:01 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Nicholas Robertson (lower body) was placed on Injured Reserve Friday and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. He will miss a second straight game on Saturday against Nashville. Robertson has been the Penguins' third-best goal-scorer this season, lighting the lamp seven times in 20 games. However, he doesn't have any assists, meaning Robertson has minimal fantasy value. Avery Hayes was recalled from the minors to fill in for Robertson on the roster. Despite being a point-per-game player in the AHL, Hayes has struggled to make an impact in the NHL, tallying only five goals and no assists in 17 career contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Yakov Trenin Joining Wild in Vancouver
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:51 PM ETMinnesota Wild forward Yakov Trenin (personal) will link up with the team in Vancouver ahead of Saturday's game against the Canucks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The team began a three-game road trip without him in Calgary on Thursday night, as Trenin was dealing with a personal matter. Trenin has dished out 102 hits this season, tying him for fourth in the league. He's struggled to contribute on offense, registering just four assists and no goals despite 23 SOG. Nico Sturm filled in for Trenin Thursday and will likely exit the lineup against Vancouver if Trenin is available.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Dylan Guenther Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:42 PM ETUtah Mammoth winger Dylan Guenther (upper body) was upgraded to day-to-day on Friday. He's been out for five games due to an upper-body injury, but Guenther participated in Friday's practice. Defenseman John Marino (upper body) was also on the ice, with Mammoth head coach Andre Tourigny saying "they're getting close" to playing. Guenther has been hot on the power play this season, posting five goals and four assists. Overall, he has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 18 games. When he's ready to return, Guenther will slot into the top six and the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Oliver Bjorkstrand Dealing with Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:33 PM ETNew York Rangers right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (upper body) didn't practice on Friday, The Athletic's Vince Z. Mercogliano reports. The Danish veteran has sustained an upper-body injury, leaving him uncertain for Sunday's meeting with Carolina. Bjorkstrand is tied for the second-most goals on his team with seven and has delivered four assists in 22 games. These are good numbers, considering he averages under 12 minutes of ice time per game. Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) would be a good replacement for Bjorkstrand, but it's unclear whether he'll be available for selection. Dorofeyev has skated on his own this week, with the team considering him day-to-day.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano
Connor McMichael Ruled Out for Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:22 PM ETSt. Louis Blues forward Connor McMichael (undisclosed) will miss Saturday's contest against New Jersey. He's considered day-to-day. Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday that McMichael could return for Sunday's tilt against Edmonton. After a couple of strong weeks at the start of the season, McMichael has been anonymous offensively for long stretches. He has amassed 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 22 appearances, while posting a team-worst minus-12 rating. Nathan Walker will likely replace McMichael in the lineup if Ross Johnston (upper body) remains out.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Won't Play This Weekend
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 5:14 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will sit out the team's back-to-back set this weekend. The Penguins have two road games against Nashville and Dallas. Malkin hasn't lit the lamp for nearly a month, but his overall form has been stellar. In 19 games, he's picked up 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Pittsburgh appears ready to head into the weekend with Tommy Novak partnering Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell on the first line. Benjamin Kindel will center the second line, linking up with Andrei Kuzmenko and Egor Chinakhov.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mark Stone Becomes Golden Knights' All-Time Leading Scorer
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 10:02 AM ETVegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone had a special night on Thursday against the Dallas Stars, becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer in a 4-3 shootout loss. Stone had a power-play assist on Vegas' first goal, breaking a tie with Jonathan Marchessault at the top of the team's top scorers list. Since moving to Vegas in 2019, Stone has recorded 418 points (147 goals, 271 assists) in 418 regular-season appearances. Stone has totaled 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 24 games this season. He's gone a bit cold lately, but his history as a steady scorer suggests he'll turn things around quickly.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Connor McDavid Sees Season-Opening Point Streak End Against Lightning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:56 AM ETEdmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid looked human for the first time in a while on Thursday, finishing scoreless in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Up to this point, McDavid had found his way on the score sheet in all 23 games this season, amassing 13 goals and 42 assists. Wayne Gretzky and Mats Sundin are the only players in NHL history to record longer season-opening point streaks. During his special start, McDavid tied the fourth-longest streak. This will probably be only a minor hiccup for McDavid and will only fuel him more for Saturday's meeting with the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Filip Gustavsson Assigned to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:50 AM ETMinnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (hip) has been sent to the AHL on a conditioning assignment. He's expected to start for the Wild's affiliate, the Iowa Wild, on Saturday against the San Diego Gulls. Gustavsson missed the start of the season due to offseason hip surgery. As a result, Minnesota has leaned heavily on Jesper Wallstedt between the pipes. Wallstedt has been brilliant, so the Wild haven't really missed Gustavsson. Gustavsson's return will help Minnesota manage Wallstedt's workload, but he's unlikely to dislodge him from the No. 1 spot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Pavel Dorofeyev Remains Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew York Rangers winger Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) remains day-to-day. After leaving practice early on Sunday, Dorofeyev sat out Monday's win over Montreal. He skated on his own Thursday. The Rangers won't play again until they face Carolina on Sunday afternoon. If Dorofeyev can log a full practice in the next couple of days, he may be ready to jump back into the lineup against the reigning champions. In New York, Dorofeyev has failed to match the production he showed as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights. He has 12 points (six goals, six assists) and an ugly minus-18 rating in 21 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Pulock Injured in Thursday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:31 AM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (undisclosed) exited Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Winnipeg in the second period, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Pulock only recently returned from an upper-body injury but may now miss some additional time. According to Gross, Pulock appears to be dealing with a shoulder injury. The veteran defenseman has recorded four assists, 15 SOG, 30 blocks, and 12 hits in 17 games this season. He leads the Islanders with a plus-seven rating. With Logan Stanley (lower body) also hurt, Scott Mayfield could get a rare opportunity to play on Saturday against Detroit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross
Mathieu Olivier to Be Re-Evaluated Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:24 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (undisclosed) will be re-evaluated on Friday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports. The Blue Jackets finished Thursday's matchup against Chicago without Olivier after he sustained an undisclosed injury. If Olivier has to miss time, Columbus would lose its leader in hits. The 29-year-old has 58 hits and six points (three goals, three assists) in 20 games this season. Olivier's exit from the lineup would bring Dmitri Voronkov back into the frame, but he's been hugely disappointing this season and not worth fantasy consideration.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Scheig
Quinn Hughes Exits Early Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 20, 2026, 9:09 AM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (upper body) was hurt in Thursday's 4-1 win over Calgary. He exited the action in the third period after taking a big hit from Flames forward Adam Klapka. Hughes saw a great night end badly, having recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist. It's been a special season for Hughes, who is on a 13-game point streak and has finished scoreless just twice during the campaign. He's the second-highest scorer among defensemen, with 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) in 24 games. Brock Faber, Jared Spurgeon, and Jonas Brodin could all benefit in fantasy if Hughes misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bleacher Report
Thomas Chabot Expected to Play Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 5:32 PM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (undisclosed) is expected to suit up on Thursday against Philadelphia, Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch reports. He was hurt in the third period of Tuesday's win over Winnipeg, initially making him questionable for Thursday's contest. Chabot is a key player for the Senators, averaging 23:32 of ice time. He has one goal and seven assists in his last eight appearances. Overall, Chabot has posted 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 18 games this season. He's second on his team with 40 blocks and tied for fourth in the league among defensemen with a plus-16 rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce Garrioch
Dylan DeMelo Ruled Out for 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 5:30 PM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo (lower body) will miss 4-6 weeks, head coach Scott Arniel announced. He'll be out for a third straight game on Thursday against the Islanders. DeMelo has been surprisingly effective on an underperforming team, recording eight points (one goal, seven assists), 17 SOG, 23 blocks, and 27 hits in 20 games. Henry Thrun was called up from the minors to fill DeMelo's roster spot. He had an uneventful season debut on Tuesday against Ottawa and shouldn't be on any fantasy radars.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Jean-Gabriel Pageau a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 5:14 PM ETNew York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body) is a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with Winnipeg. He could return from a lower-body injury that has kept him sidelined for three games. With Mathew Barzal back, Pageau would have to settle for the fourth-line center role if he's ready to return. The veteran forward has collected eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 17 games this season. His work includes 2.35 hits per game and a 58.9 faceoff percentage, making Pageau valuable to the Islanders even if he doesn't contribute regularly on offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Beckett Sennecke Shakes Off Illness, Available Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 19, 2026, 5:05 PM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (illness) has been cleared to play on Thursday against Colorado, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. He missed his first game of the season on Tuesday against St. Louis after feeling under the weather. Sennecke has been excellent in 2026-27, amassing 26 points (12 goals, 14 assists) in 21 games. He's had four multi-point performances in his last seven appearances. As a result of Sennecke's return, Sam Colangelo will have to move to the press box, and Troy Terry will drop down in the lineup. That said, fantasy managers should still keep an eye on Terry, particularly after he picked up assists in consecutive outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh