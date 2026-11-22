Adonai Mitchell is Boom-or-Bust Flex Play
Nov 22, 2026, 9:14 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has been a tough player to gauge for fantasy managers. Over the last four games, Mitchell has posted two good or decent performances and two catchless games. At this point, fantasy managers can't exactly be sure what they're going to get from Mitchell every weekend. He does head into a favorable matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. The Chargers' defense ranks 23rd in passing yards allowed per game. The targets have been there for Mitchell, with seven or more in each of the last three games. Unfortunately, the success hasn't always been there for him lately. Fantasy managers should consider Mitchell a boom-or-bust flex play for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
More Recent News
Jaylen Harrell Allegedly Assaulted Rideshare Driver Leading to Crash, Remains Hospitalized with Serious Injuries
Jaylen Harrell allegedly assaulted rideshare driver leading to crash, remains hospitalized with serious injuries (@FOX13News)— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 8:34 AM ET
NFL Expected to Play 10 International Games Next Season, the Maximum Allowed
The 49ers and Vikings will play Sunday night in Mexico City, the last of nine international games played this season. But get ready for more. Next season, the NFL is expected to play 10 international games, the maximum that the league and the NFLPA have agreed to play in a season…— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 22, 2026
Nov 22, 2026, 8:17 AM ET
Colts are Shutting Down Alec Pierce for the Remainder of the Season
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 8:10 AM ETThe Indianapolis Colts are shutting down wide receiver Alec Pierce for the remainder of the 2026 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old wideout has been battling a heel injury since September and is now slated to miss the remainder of the season. Pierce was placed on the injured reserve after their Week 2 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, Pierce has not made any significant progress in his recovery, and given the team's placement in the standings, they will look to ensure he is fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season. In limited action, Pierce caught five passes for 72 yards on seven total targets. Last season, Pierce enjoyed a breakout campaign, posting his first 1,000-yard effort and finding the back of the end zone six times. As a result, fantasy managers should expect Ashton Dulin, Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, and Anthony Gould to operate as the top WRs in Indianapolis for the back-half of the campaign.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Daniel Jones Expected to Clear Waivers, Will Wait for Right Opportunity
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:55 AM ETFormer Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to clear waivers and will wait for the right opportunity before signing with a new team, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Colts released Jones following their Thursday loss to the Houston Texans. In this contest, Jones endured another rough effort, going 12-for-27 for 144 yards, no scores, and an interception. This marked his sixth straight game throwing at least one interception. During this noted period, Jones has averaged only 158.8 passing yards per game with just four total passing touchdowns. In his absence, Anthony Richardson Sr. is set to take over QB1 duties in Indianapolis. Rapoport noted that Jones is expected to draw interest, possibly from the New England Patriots, who could be without Drake Maye (fibula) for the remainder of the season, and the Baltimore Ravens, who also could be without their starting QB, Lamar Jackson (thumb). For now, managers should continue to monitor his status. If he were to join the Patriots or Ravens, Jones could have some deep-league Superflex appeal, playing in a far better offensive environment.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Puka Nacua is Expected to be Healthy Ahead of the 2027 Season
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:50 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to be fully healthy ahead of the 2027 season, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Nacua recently underwent MCL surgery, which is expected to sideline him for the next four to five months, ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season and postseason. However, the star wideout is on track to be a full-go ahead of the 2027 campaign. While he is on the IR, Nacua will also serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Before the injury, the 25-year-old was putting together another highly productive campaign, operating as the WR1 in the Rams' offense. Through seven games, Nacua averaged a dominant 25.1 PPR points per game while drawing 13.3 targets per game from Matthew Stafford. Fantasy managers should continue to pay close attention to his status in the offseason, as his four-year rookie contract will expire at the conclusion of this season. He could look to test free agency and would likely be one of the most sought-after players on the open market.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Ladd McConkey Expected to Suit Up on Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:39 AM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is expected to play Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. McConkey was listed as a limited participant in practice through the week and carried a questionable tag into the weekend. However, the team's top pass catcher has progressed enough and is expected to be in the lineup this afternoon. McConkey has dealt with these back spasms for several weeks. In Week 9, he was listed as active but couldn't log a single snap due to the injury. He was eventually listed as inactive ahead of their Week 10 contest against the Baltimore Ravens. After catching five passes for 82 yards and a score in their season opener, the former Georgia Bulldog has averaged just 6.5 PPR points per game over his last five contests. Given his lack of recent production and potential risk of re-injury, McConkey carries risky FLEX value in deeper PPR formats in a tilt against the Jets.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Carnell Tate Set to Return on Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:32 AM ETPer NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Carnell Tate (shoulder) is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Dallas Cowboys. The former Ohio State standout has been unable to play in each of the team's last two contests due to a lingering shoulder injury but is expected to return on Sunday. Before the injury, Tate was starting to find his footing in the NFL and built a connection with his quarterback, Cam Ward. From Weeks 3 through 7, the former fourth overall selection from last April's NFL Draft averaged 13.6 PPR points per game and saw a hefty 8.0 targets per game. Before this stretch, Tate averaged a modest 6.8 PPR points per game over his first two NFL games. The Titans placed No. 2 WR Wan'Dale Robinson on the IR with a season-ending ankle injury, which should further increase Tate's target share. He will now operate as the clear WR1 opposite of Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike. Facing a Dallas defense that has allowed 28.2 PPG and a league-worst 393.8 total yards per game, Tate profiles as an upside WR2 in all formats.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Baker Mayfield Expected to Play Sunday
Andy Smith
Nov 22, 2026, 7:25 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mayfield has been dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his foot (per The Ringer's Tom Pelissero) and will wear a special cleat in order to play. During the week, the veteran quarterback began as a non-participant but upgraded to limited participation on Thursday and Friday. Even though he carried a questionable tag into the weekend, he is on track to suit up this afternoon. Before their Week 10 bye, Mayfield put up his best outing of the season, from a yardage perspective, throwing for 243 against the Bears. However, he did not throw a TD pass and added two interceptions. This season, Mayfield is averaging 153.7 passing yards per game and has yet to throw multiple passing touchdowns in a contest. Even though he faces an inconsistent Lions secondary, Mayfield has mid-end QB2 value given his modest production this season.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
Cincinnati Bengals Defense Is A Borderline Top-10 Option In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 1:31 AM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals defense racked up three sacks in Week 10 against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to secure a 38-18 victory. The Bengals defense bounced back from a poor outing in Week 8, when they allowed the Tennessee Titans to score 36 points. Since then, the Cincinnati defensive unit has held opposing offenses to 18 points or fewer in back-to-back games. That said, the Bengals have secured just one takeaway in the last two games combined. Now Cincinnati heads to Washington to take on the Commanders. The Bengals' offense will almost certainly find ways to score which will put pressure on the Commanders' offense to respond. In what could easily be the highest-scoring game of the week, it may be tough to trust the Bengals defense. This defense will also be without LB Oren Burks and likely CB Jalen Davis who is listed as doubtful for Monday night. The Cincinnati defense is ranked ninth in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making them an option to consider with multiple teams on bye this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: Bengals.com
Cam Ward a Sneaky Week 11 Waiver Add
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 1:20 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward has begun heating up over the past few weeks and offers excellent streaming potential in his matchup with a struggling Dallas Cowboys defense. Ward had been pretty pedestrian for most of the season, but has come alive since going toe-to-toe with quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 8. The recent surge lines up with Tennessee tailoring the offense more toward the former first-overall pick's play style, and it's hard to argue with the results. While this may not be the new norm for Ward, it's the most dynamic Tennessee's offense has looked since he took over the reins. Moreover, he's got a favorable spot on tap in Dallas. The Cowboys' defense is reeling and has allowed the second-most points (28.2) and most total yards per game (393.8) thus far. Ward and the Titans' attack are building confidence and stand a good chance of putting together another productive outing as their game with Dallas presents Week 11's highest over/under (54.5).--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Evan McPherson Looking To Get Back On Track Against Commanders
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 1:16 AM ETCincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson's streak of perfection came to an end in last week's 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McPherson missed his first kick of the season on a 43-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter of Week 10. Despite the missed field goal, the Bengals kicker was perfect on all five of his extra-point attempts in the contest. McPherson will look to begin a new streak of made field goals as the team travels to Washington to face the Commanders. This upcoming game is tied for the highest projected total of the week, meaning there should be a ton of points put on the board. McPherson should find his fair share of extra-point attempts with a couple of field goals sprinkled in against Washington. McPherson is ranked K4 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him one of the most valuable kickers to start this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Mike Gesicki Is A Boom-Or-Bust TE In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 1:07 AM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki will take on the Washington Commanders on the road this Monday night. Despite the Bengals blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, Gesicki only had one catch for nine yards in the win. The veteran tight end has the misfortune of playing behind arguably the best wide receiver duo and one of the better pass-catching running backs in the league. Due to his position in the pecking order, Gesicki is almost guaranteed limited volume every week. Since he is a talented big-bodied pass-catcher, Gesicki has been able to capitalize on his few opportunities with touchdowns. In a game with the highest over/under of the week, Gesicki could find his way into the end zone again. The Commanders' defense is not a unit to fear for opposing pass catchers, making this a favorable matchup for Gesicki. Gesicki is ranked TE15 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range TE2 this week. Fantasy managers dealing with bye weeks could use Gesicki as a fill-in option due to his nose for pay dirt.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Makai Lemon an Intriguing Add Despite Volatile Environment
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 1:06 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has shown well recently with an elevated workload, and may still hold fantasy value in Week 11's game with the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers. With fellow wideouts DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle/foot) both out for the last three games with their respective injuries, the rookie strung together a few nice outings, averaging 6.3 receptions and 61.7 yards on a team-high 26 targets. His production will likely dip with Smith slated to return, though Wicks' continued absence will give Lemon another chance to solidify a larger role. Furthermore, Smith suiting up should help Lemon, as the latter shouldn't have to line up on the perimeter as often. Admittedly, the matchup with Pittsburgh isn't great, and Joe Milton III is still trying to find his footing, which lowers the offense's floor. All that said, the 22-year-old has shown enough over his last few appearances to at least garner interest as a bench stash.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams a Startable Waiver Stash
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 12:52 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams is steadily emerging as a player to be rostered in most formats ahead of Monday night's primetime meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. Since Week 8, following the team's bye and the loss of wideout Terry McLaurin (knee), Williams' snap share has ticked up considerably, averaging a healthy 84.3% and leading the WR corps in the process. Teammate Stefon Diggs and tight end Chig Okonkwo have each commanded more targets over that frame, although the rookie has been solid. While Diggs likely has the best chance to lead the team in receptions for the rest of the campaign, Williams is emerging with some flex intrigue. He can be used that way in Week 11, as Washington's clash with the Bengals features the second-highest over-under on the slate (53.5). Quarterback Jayden Daniels has played well, and the team should be forced to keep up with a red-hot Bengals offense. Owners can't expect the world from the Clemson product, but he's more than viable as a low-end WR3/flex for the matchup ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Devin Singletary Appeals Only as a Handcuff in Week 11
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 12:32 AM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary can be left out of fantasy lineups for the weekend's home tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran has mostly been a non-factor in 2026, operating primarily as a change-of-pace option behind lead back Cam Skattebo. Singletary did boast 21 totes during Skattebo's soft-benching in Week 9. However, the former totaled an abysmal 1.48 yards per rush, and has otherwise been out-carried 116-21 by his teammate. Even owners in dire straits this weekend should steer clear of the eighth-year pro, as Jacksonville has been a dreadful matchup for opposing rushing attacks. On the season, the unit ranks sixth with 91 yards allowed per game, while yielding the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs (17). Ultimately, Singletary draws interest strictly as Skattebo's handcuff, and offers little standalone value as the latter has seemingly regained control of the backfield. The 29-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR RB47 for Week 11.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Malachi Fields a Shaky Start Against Jaguars
Alex Ciulla
Nov 22, 2026, 12:18 AM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields is difficult to recommend outside of deep leagues for Sunday's outing with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Fields has seen a nice uptick in production over the past few weeks, coinciding with the team's change at quarterback. Across the four-game sample, the rookie's reception totals have only increased marginally, though he's averaging two more targets per game (5.5) than in his first five appearances (3.4). It's an encouraging development, but he'd posted double-digit fantasy output only once over the span, and he won't have it easy this weekend against one of the league's stoutest defenses. If there's one spot the Jags can be beaten, it's through the air, but Jacksonville is allowing the second-fewest points per game (16) and averages the third-best EPA per play on defense (-0.16). Fields is a young, promising wideout and a strong asset in dynasty leagues. That said, he shares the field with two legitimate target threats in teammate Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely, and takes a hit this week with stiff opposition on tap. The 23-year-old is RotoBaller's PPR WR53 for the weekend's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Samaje Perine Could Score At Washington
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 12:13 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine has taken a back seat to Chase Brown in recent weeks, but has still been able to find value in the RB2 role. Perine rushed six times for 14 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 25 yards in last week's win. The veteran back was the only Bengals rusher to find the end zone in Week 10. Perine has now scored three times in the last five games and could find pay dirt again as the team takes on the Washington Commanders on the road this week. In a game with the highest over/under of the week, the Bengals should put up plenty of points and some of those may come from Perine. Perine is ranked RB32 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a low-end RB3 option with multiple teams on bye this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Should Be A Low-End RB1 Against Commanders
Joshua Costello
Nov 22, 2026, 12:04 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown continued to cement himself at the team's clear RB1 in last week's 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown rushed 10 times for 44 yards and caught eight passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns in Week 10. While Samaje Perine was able to find the end zone on the ground, Brown found it twice through the air. The Bengals back continues to show that the majority of his fantasy value comes from his role as a pass catcher in the high-flying Cincinnati offense. While receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins take the tops of defenses, Brown thrives in the short game, swallowing up targets and racking up yards after the catch. Brown will get the chance to prove his value against the Washington Commanders this Monday night. The Commanders defense likely won't be able to stop the Bengals offense on the ground or through the air which bodes well for Brown's odds of success. Brown is ranked RB12 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a low-end RB1 option this week. Fantasy managers may be disappointed with his production so far, but Brown's fantasy value is on the rise.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Tee Higgins Ready For Bounce Back Performance At Washington
Joshua Costello
Nov 21, 2026, 11:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught five passes for 66 yards in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the Bengals putting up 38 points, Higgins had a relatively pedestrian stat line by his standards. Fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase took most of the receiving workload as he caught 11 passes for 231 yards in Week 10. Higgins should be able to bounce back this week as the team takes on the Washington Commanders on the road this Monday night. The Commanders defense has been one of the most generous units against opposing wide receivers, allowing tons of production this season. This week's matchup is also tied for the highest over/under of the week, meaning there's a good chance Higgins gets involved in the scoring on Monday. Higgins is ranked WR5 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him a strong WR1 option along with Chase this week. The Bengals receivers are expected to go off this week and Higgins should be more involved than he was last week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Ja'Marr Chase Ready For Another High Scoring Affair
Joshua Costello
Nov 21, 2026, 11:32 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will head to Washington to take on the Commanders on Monday night. Chase had an incredible performance in last week's 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar wideout racked up 11 catches for 231 yards in the victory. Chase was a target hog on Sunday, earning 14 targets and eclipsing 200 receiving yards while no other Bengals pass catcher reached 70 yards. After a slow start to the season, Chase is playing like the best wide receiver in football during this recent stretch. He will get the chance to continue his hot streak against a Commanders defense that has struggled to contain wide receivers this season. Chase is unsurprisingly ranked WR1 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him the best option at the position this week. Fantasy managers should continue to start Chase every week regardless of matchup because he arguably has the highest upside of any wide receiver in the league.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com