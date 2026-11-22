Nov 21, 2026, 11:32 PM ET

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will head to Washington to take on the Commanders on Monday night. Chase had an incredible performance in last week's 38-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The superstar wideout racked up 11 catches for 231 yards in the victory. Chase was a target hog on Sunday, earning 14 targets and eclipsing 200 receiving yards while no other Bengals pass catcher reached 70 yards. After a slow start to the season, Chase is playing like the best wide receiver in football during this recent stretch. He will get the chance to continue his hot streak against a Commanders defense that has struggled to contain wide receivers this season. Chase is unsurprisingly ranked WR1 in our RotoBaller Week 11 PPR rankings, making him the best option at the position this week. Fantasy managers should continue to start Chase every week regardless of matchup because he arguably has the highest upside of any wide receiver in the league.