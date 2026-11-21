Norman Powell Iffy Against Denver
Nov 21, 2026, 10:45 PM ETChicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Denver after landing on the injury report with a strain. Powell played 33 minutes in Friday's 98-94 loss to Washington, leading Chicago with 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting. The 33-year-old is averaging 20.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists through 13 games and remains one of Chicago's primary scoring options. If he sits, Buddy Hield and Tre Jones should have more room to contribute after combining for 27 points off the bench Friday. Jones also handed out seven assists without committing a turnover.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Pascal Siakam Questionable for Sunday at New York
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 10:36 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Pascal Siakam (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against New York due to soreness and tightness. The 32-year-old has missed only one game this season and is averaging 23.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while scoring at least 19 points in five straight contests. Indiana is already without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and T.J. McConnell (hamstring), so Siakam's availability carries added weight. If he can't go, Obi Toppin would be a strong candidate to step into the starting five, while Jarace Walker could pick up more frontcourt minutes and Andrew Nembhard would have even more creation duties.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Giannis Antetokounmpo Questionable for Sunday Against the Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 10:28 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Oklahoma City after being limited in Saturday's practice. The two-time MVP has yet to miss a game in his first season with Miami, averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 60.2 percent shooting. If Antetokounmpo sits, Andrew Wiggins and Bobby Portis Jr. would be candidates for larger roles, while Bam Adebayo should have more offensive responsibility. Oklahoma City will be without Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jaylin Williams (back), leaving the Thunder thin in the frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Payton Pritchard, Hugo González, Sam Hauser Start for Celtics
Payton Pritchard, Hugo Gonzalez, and Sam Hauser enter the starting lineup https://t.co/8ecwgOqFIS— Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) November 22, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 9:41 PM ET
Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter, Sabonis, LaVine and Acuff Jr. Start for Kings
tonight's starting 5 ⬇️— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 22, 2026
👑 Keegan Murray
👑 De’Andre Hunter
👑 Domantas Sabonis
👑 Zach LaVine
👑 Darius Acuff Jr.
Starting Lineup presented by @SutterHealth pic.twitter.com/3PzCV4TVz6
Nov 21, 2026, 9:39 PM ET
Mitchell Robinson Sidelined by Illness Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:29 PM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento after being added to the injury report late in the day. The 28-year-old is averaging 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 17.6 minutes during his first season in Boston, while his offensive rebounding has dipped from 4.2 per game last year to 2.4. Neemias Queta should continue handling the bulk of the center minutes after posting 17 points and 10 rebounds against Denver, with Luka Garza and Chris Cenac Jr. in line for additional work behind him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Derrick White Out Against Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:22 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Derrick White (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Sacramento with an AC joint contusion, marking his first absence of the season. The 32-year-old is averaging 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.1 steals across 15 appearances, though his shooting has cooled recently. With Jayson Tatum (rest) also sidelined, Payton Pritchard should take on a larger offensive role after averaging 13.7 points off the bench. White could return for Sunday's matchup at Golden State, but Pritchard carries added short-term appeal if the veteran guard remains unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jayson Tatum Rests Saturday Against the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:14 PM ETBoston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (rest) will sit out Saturday's matchup against Sacramento for rest on the front end of a back-to-back. It marks only his second absence of the season after Boston also rested him against Milwaukee on Nov. 4. The 28-year-old is averaging 26.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. With Derrick White (shoulder) also sidelined, Paul George and Payton Pritchard should handle more of the offensive workload against the 1-14 Kings. Tatum appears likely to return for Sunday's matchup with Golden State.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Bennedict Mathurin Out Again Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:05 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against San Antonio, marking his fifth straight absence with plantar fasciitis. The former sixth-overall pick has struggled to establish a consistent role since joining New Orleans, averaging 5.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists across 12 appearances. With Trey Murphy III (knee) and Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Saddiq Bey and Herbert Jones remain locked into prominent wing roles. Mathurin offers little fantasy appeal until he gets healthy and earns more consistent minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Trey Murphy III Held Out of Back-to-Back Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 8:00 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is out for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, with the team managing his bilateral patellar tendinopathy on the second night of a back-to-back. Murphy returned from a six-game absence Friday and came off the bench for the first time this season. Even with a minutes limit, the 26-year-old looked comfortable, posting 17 points, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes. It's worth watching whether New Orleans takes the same approach on future back-to-backs. Saddiq Bey, who scored 21 points with four triples in Friday's start, picks up value whenever Murphy sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Zion Williamson Ruled Out Saturday Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:48 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward/center Zion Williamson (thigh) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against San Antonio. Williamson logged 37 minutes in Friday's loss to Oklahoma City, finishing with 22 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and two steals. The two-time All-Star has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven appearances. With Trey Murphy III (knee) also sitting out the second night of the back-to-back, Yves Missi and Derik Queen should have more room to contribute in the frontcourt, while Saddiq Bey and Jeremiah Fears could take on additional offensive responsibility.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New Orleans Pelicans
Ty Jerome Cleared to Return Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:33 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (hip) is available for Saturday's matchup against Minnesota after missing four straight games with a hip impingement. The 29-year-old has been Memphis' leading scorer, averaging 25.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.5 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes across 11 appearances. Cam Spencer could move back to the bench with Jerome returning, though he should still have a role with Javon Small away for personal reasons. With Cameron Boozer (ankle) and Jerami Grant (calf) also sidelined, Jerome should step right back into a prominent offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
P.J. Washington Sidelined Saturday Against Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:24 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward/center P.J. Washington (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers, marking his first absence of the season. Washington was initially listed with a left shoulder impingement before the illness kept him out. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game and is coming off a 21-point effort against Golden State that included five three-pointers and three blocks. Naji Marshall could move into the starting lineup, while Zaccharie Risacher should also see more work with Dereck Lively II (foot) sidelined. Washington's next chance to return comes Sunday at Utah.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Walter Clayton Jr. Good to Go Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:15 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Walter Clayton Jr. (knee) is available for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers after carrying a questionable tag with patellar tendinitis. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while working primarily off the bench. Clayton handed out seven assists in 27 minutes against Golden State on Wednesday, but his reserve role keeps his fantasy ceiling modest. With P.J. Washington (illness) also out, Naji Marshall and Zaccharie Risacher should see more opportunities. Dallas visits Utah on Sunday, so Clayton's knee is worth monitoring on the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Deni Avdija Available Saturday Against Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 7:01 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Deni Avdija (foot) is available for Saturday's matchup against New York after missing the past two games. The 25-year-old last played Nov. 16 at Minnesota, finishing with 27 points, eight rebounds, and four assists on 11-for-19 shooting. With Ja Morant (hamstring) still sidelined, Avdija should immediately reclaim a major playmaking role. His return could cut into the opportunities available to Scoot Henderson, who erupted for a season-high 27 points in Thursday's win over Milwaukee.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Portland Trail Blazers
Jordan Clarkson Sidelined Again Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 6:54 PM ETNew York Knicks guard/forward Jordan Clarkson (right foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Portland, marking his second straight absence. The former Sixth Man of the Year is dealing with plantar fasciitis, an issue that also cost him time during the 2024-25 season. Clarkson has played a limited bench role this year, averaging 4.9 points in under 10 minutes per game. With Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) and OG Anunoby (calf) also unavailable, Landry Shamet should get a longer look and have more chances to contribute from beyond the arc.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
OG Anunoby Downgraded to Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 6:48 PM ETNew York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (calf) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Portland, ending his streak of 15 straight appearances to open the season. The 29-year-old is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. With Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) also sidelined, New York will be short-handed up front. Landry Shamet and Miles McBride should be among the players asked to take on more minutes, with Shamet carrying some short-term appeal from beyond the arc.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 21, 2026, 6:42 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against Portland, marking his first absence of the season. Towns had posted a double-double in each of his first 15 games and leads the NBA with 13.9 rebounds per contest while adding 21.3 points and 3.9 assists. Andre Drummond will step into the starting lineup, and head coach Mike Brown said he is comfortable giving the veteran 25 to 30 minutes. That workload puts the four-time rebounding champion in a favorable spot for one-night production, while James Wiseman's role remains less certain.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Stefan Bondy
Caleb Love and Tacko Fall Active; Rayan Rupert Inactive for Sixers vs. Bucks
Sixers two-way statuses today vs. Milwaukee, I am told:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 21, 2026
ACTIVE: Caleb Love, Tacko Fall
INACTIVE: Rayan Rupert
Sixers have 60 games of two-way availability left while under 15 players. Rupert has 37 games left, Love has 40 games left and Fall has 43 games left.
Nov 21, 2026, 1:00 PM ET
Ryan Rollins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. Back in Starting Five
Keith Hernandez
Back to the original starting 5. First time Ryan Rollins and Jaime Jaquez are back starting in weeks. Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner are back from shoulder injuries. #Bucks https://t.co/rZtfDJ2Ewy— Cameron Ezeir (@camezeir) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Tyrese Maxey and Dominick Barlow Available for the Sixers Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Maxey and Barlow both AVAILABLE for the Sixers today— Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) November 21, 2026
Nov 21, 2026, 12:59 PM ET--Keith Hernandez