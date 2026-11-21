Jonah Coleman Offers RB1 Upside for Week 11
Nov 21, 2026, 10:13 PM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman has quickly become the clear-cut RB1 on this roster. He has posted back-to-back strong performances with a touchdown in each contest. He has also been a reliable option through the air with four receptions for 30-plus yards in each of the last two games. The assumption is that the good times are going to continue for Coleman against the Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 11. The Raiders currently rank 31st in the league in rush defense coming into this game. They've allowed 151.1 rushing yards per game and 13 touchdowns on the ground. RotoBaller has Coleman ranked as the RB8 heading into this game. He has a juicy matchup and has been playing above expectations lately. Fantasy managers consider Coleman a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside for Week 11.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Start Jonah Coleman This Week?
More Recent News
Joe Burrow Poised For Another Huge Game In Week 11
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Nov 21, 2026, 9:46 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continued his red hot streak in last week's 38-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Burrow completed 35 of 44 pass attempts (80%) for 409 yards and four touchdowns in the blowout win. The Bengals QB has easily been the most valuable quarterback in fantasy over this recent stretch and he will get the opportunity to continue lighting up the box score this Monday night. Burrow and the Bengals will head to Washington to take on the Commanders in prime time. The Commanders defense has not been especially tough on quarterbacks this season and Burrow is playing as well as anyone right now so the matchup should not hold him back. This contest is also tied for the highest over/under of the week, meaning there should be a lot of points on the board when the game ends. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 11 rankings, making him an easy start at the position. Burrow has been playing incredible football lately and he should continue being productive this Monday night.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Skattebo to Continue Handling a Heavy Workload
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 9:43 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo has seen a heavier workload in recent weeks, and that's likely to continue going forward. According to Dan Duggan, Skattebo is expected to remain with a heavy workload until Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) returns from the Injured Reserve. Last week, Skattebo played a season-high 89 percent of the offensive snaps. He carried the ball 18 times for 78 yards with two touchdowns in the loss to the Washington Commanders. It sounds like Skattebo will once again be getting a ton of action in the backfield against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11. The 24-year-old offers RB1 upside for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Dan Duggan
Puka Nacua has Four-to-Five Month Recovery Window
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Nov 21, 2026, 9:24 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is expected to miss 4-to-5 months of action after undergoing MCL surgery, Adam Schefter reports. Nacua is out for the rest of the season and is unlikely to return during the playoffs. Nacua may have taken his last snap with the team. He is in the final year of his rookie contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027. He'll finish this season with 70 receptions, 715 receiving yards and four touchdowns in seven games. The Rams will need to lean on Konata Mumpfield, CJ Daniels, and Tutu Atwell, with Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring) both sidelined right now. Fantasy managers in redraft formats are safe to drop Nacua.--Andy Webb
Source: Adam Schefter
Bo Nix an Attractive Streamer in Plus Matchup
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 7:20 PM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is deserving of streaming consideration when his team takes on the visiting Las Vegas Raiders this Sunday. Nix and the Broncos offense had a dismal stretch earlier in the campaign, though he's looked considerably better over the previous few weeks. It's unclear whether the switch to head coach Sean Payton calling plays has had any effect on the former Oregon Duck. Either way, fantasy managers likely have no qualms about the boost in production. There's hope he can keep it rolling in Week 11, too, when Denver lines up with the division-rival Raiders. Through 10 weeks, Las Vegas has allowed the most points per game (28.9) and has been one of the most favorable matchups for fantasy QBs, yielding the second-most points to the position. With his full cast of receiving weapons healthy, a revamped run game behind him, and a vulnerable matchup on tap, Nix sits favorably as RotoBaller's QB13 for the matchup ahead.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Rachaad White Uncertain for Week 11
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 7:05 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) is questionable for this week's home clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. White was a late addition to the Commanders' practice report, logging a limited session on Friday, and a DNP to follow as the team preps for a Monday night bout with the Bengals. Earlier on Saturday, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters that White is expected to be available and was held out of practice due to heel soreness. It's a positive sentiment, though he's not guaranteed to suit up. Teammate Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), who also has a questionable tag, received the same vote of confidence. Croskey-Merritt practiced in full this week, so he figures to have a better chance of being available. When the duo is healthy, owners can expect White to retain his role in the passing game, while Croskey-Merritt handles most of the early-down work. Veteran backfield mate Austin Ekeler will stay in the mix if either or both are inactive, but would see a steep drop in touches if both are active.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Washington Commanders
Jacory Croskey-Merritt Expected to Return on Monday
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 6:50 PM ETPer the team, Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) has been deemed questionable for Week 11's Monday night meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. Croskey-Merritt was placed on injured reserve following Washington's Week 5 tie with the New York Giants. The timing was unfortunate for the second-year pro, as he was coming off his best outing of the season. While Croskey-Merritt has officially drawn a questionable tag for the home matchup, he appears to be tracking to play, following a week of full practice sessions. Furthermore, it's possible he's thrust into a considerable role, as backfield mate Rachaad White's (heel) status is also uncertain after a late-week DNP due to a heel injury. Head coach Dan Quinn said earlier that White would be able to suit up, but there's no telling whether the soreness will linger. For now, fantasy managers should keep a close eye on the situation, as Croskey-Merritt would get a significant boost if White misses, and vice versa. Austin Ekeler is expected to stay in the mix regardless of the outcome, at least this week.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Matt Zenitz
San Francisco Cuts Ties with Brandin Cooks
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 6:34 PM ETAccording to NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco, the San Francisco 49ers have released veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Cooks joined the team in early October, appearing in five games as San Francisco dealt with wide receiver injuries at the start of the year. However, he was a healthy scratch in Week 10 and will now look for work elsewhere. The journeyman recorded five catches, 58 yards, and a touchdown on 10 targets in his short stint with the 49ers. Transactionally, it makes sense, considering former teammate Mike Evans (Achilles) is set to return for Sunday's pivotal clash with the visiting Minnesota Vikings, rendering Cooks' services no longer required. It will be interesting to see if he draws interest from another team.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Matt Maiocco
Raiders Elevate Carter Runyon Ahead of Meeting with Denver
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 21, 2026, 6:18 PM ETThe Athletic's Sam Warren reports that the Las Vegas Raiders have elevated tight end Carter Runyon from the practice squad to the active roster in anticipation of Sunday's divisional matchup with the Denver Broncos. Teammate Brock Bowers (ankle, quad) was able to practice in a limited fashion to close out the week, ultimately drawing a questionable tag for Sunday's road game. However, Runyon's elevation suggests that Bowers may be on the wrong side of his designation. The 25-year-old made his first appearance this season in last weekend's loss to San Francisco, failing to draw a target on a mere two snaps. If Bowers sits out Week 11, Runyon would likely see the field quite a bit more, but he still doesn't present any interest for fantasy. As it stands, he's little more than a depth piece for Las Vegas, slated to rotate in behind fellow tight ends Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas.--Alex Ciulla
Source: Sam Warren
Kyren Williams Dealing With Toe Soreness, Expected to Play in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 5:37 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (toe) is dealing with soreness in his toe, but he is expected to play in next week's game against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN. The Rams are on bye this week, but as long as the 26-year-old is able to practice early next week, he should be available on Thanksgiving Eve versus Green Bay. Williams leads the Rams in carries (139), rushing yards (616), and rushing touchdowns (six), but not by much over the rising Blake Corum, who is right on his tail with 103 carries for 547 yards (5.3 yards per attempt) and five touchdowns through 10 weeks in 2026. Williams also leads Corum slightly in receiving categories, with 38 catches on 51 targets for 267 yards and one touchdown, compared to 13 catches on 22 targets for 118 yards and one touchdown for Corum. In last week's win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, both RBs played exactly 39 offensive snaps, with Corum outproducing Williams for a second straight week with a season-high-tying 17 carries for 100 yards and a touchdown, adding three catches for 19 yards. Williams will continue to be a key offensive piece for L.A., especially when considering their injuries at the receiver position, but Corum's elevated role is worrisome for Williams' weekly ceiling and floor moving forward as an RB2.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Sarah Barshop
Zay Flowers' Work After the Catch Keeps Him in Week 11 Lineups
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 5:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers gained 38 of his 74 receiving yards after the catch in Jacoby Brissett's Baltimore debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Carolina Panthers, who host Baltimore on Sunday, have allowed 12.8 catches per game to wide receivers. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson caught 11 of 13 targets for 80 yards against them in Week 10, including a 20-yard gain on a short throw. Carolina activated cornerback Mike Jackson (groin) from injured reserve Saturday after he practiced fully all week, though he remains questionable. Flowers is WR11 in RotoBaller's Week 11 PPR rankings and belongs in 12-team lineups. He had three catches for six yards with Joe Fagnano at quarterback against the Jacksonville Jaguars, then drew just one first-half target against the Chargers before catching five of six for 57 yards after halftime. Brissett attempted 49 passes that night, and only seven went Flowers' way. Flowers has yet to get back to the volume he saw from Week 4 through Week 7, when he drew at least nine targets in every game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joe Burrow Carries No Injury Designation for Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 5:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (illness) carries no game designation for Monday night's matchup with the Washington Commanders. He practiced in full at each of Cincinnati's three sessions from Thursday through Saturday and said Friday that he was feeling better. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) is set to play after three full practices. His 824 receiving yards rank sixth in the NFL, two spots behind Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals will be without starting right guard Dalton Risner (knees) against a defense that blitzes at the NFL's fourth-highest rate (35.7%), according to Pro Football Reference. Burrow completed all 12 of his attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers' blitz for 186 yards in Week 10, per Next Gen Stats. He finished with 409 passing yards and four touchdowns, his fifth straight game with at least three touchdown passes. Washington ranks 31st with 244.8 net passing yards allowed per game and gave up 293 passing yards to New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy in its last game. Burrow is RotoBaller's top-ranked quarterback for Week 11.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cincinnati Bengals
Jonathon Brooks Downgraded to Out Against Ravens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 4:48 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (groin) will miss Sunday's Week 11 home game against the Baltimore Ravens after Carolina downgraded him from questionable to out Saturday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Carolina kept Brooks on injured reserve after he practiced in full Friday for the third straight day. He had been limited in Thursday and Friday practices before Week 10. He aggravated the groin injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and returned to practice on Nov. 11. Brooks topped out at six touches in his two September appearances. Etienne had seven touches over the past two games, while Chuba Hubbard had 52, including nine catches. That split limits Brooks' immediate redraft appeal and keeps Hubbard in the RB1 tier for Week 11 PPR lineups. If activated, Brooks could return as soon as Week 12, when Carolina visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Dontayvion Wicks Placed on Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 4:36 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle, foot) will miss at least four more games after the team announced Saturday that it placed him on injured reserve. His earliest possible return is Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks. Wicks had already missed three straight games with the ankle injury. He was limited Wednesday through Friday, and the Eagles added the foot injury to Friday's report when they ruled him out against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wicks caught 19 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown in six appearances, clearing 60 receiving yards three times. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is set to return Sunday after practicing in full Thursday and Friday. In Joe Milton III's first Eagles start before the bye, Makai Lemon caught six of nine targets for 61 yards against the New York Giants. Darius Cooper drew eight targets in that game and caught two passes for 25 yards with both Wicks and Smith out. Smith's return makes Cooper's Week 9 target count a shaky basis for starting him even with Wicks sidelined into December.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Will Shipley Activated From Injured Reserve
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 4:24 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Will Shipley (foot, illness) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. Philadelphia listed him as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was limited Wednesday and Thursday and missed Friday's practice with an illness. Shipley last played in Week 5, when he started against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby sidelined. He scored on a two-yard run before leaving with the foot injury that cost him four games. Barkley practiced in full all week and carries no injury designation. He took 13 of the 16 carries by Eagles running backs against the New York Giants before the bye. Practice squad call-up Elijah Mitchell handled the other three and caught three passes. Jaydon Blue rejoined the active roster Tuesday and has one catch and zero carries this season. Blue returned six kickoffs against the Giants, a role Shipley held before getting hurt. With Bigsby still on injured reserve, Shipley is a potential handcuff for Barkley managers in deeper leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Philadelphia Eagles
Micah Parsons' Week 12 Status Hinges on Practice
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 4:10 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to practice Saturday through Monday, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Head coach Matt LaFleur will use those sessions to evaluate whether Parsons can make his season debut Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay has until Wednesday to activate Parsons from the physically unable to perform list. He began with individual drills in his first practice back from ACL reconstruction and meniscus repair, then progressed to team drills before Green Bay's Week 11 bye. The Packers listed him as limited in all three Week 10 practices and ruled him out against Minnesota. When he resumed practicing, Parsons said he did not expect to play his usual 50 to 60 snaps right away, making him a tougher Week 12 start in tackle-heavy IDP leagues. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford attempted 94 passes and took just four sacks over his last three starts. Parsons still warrants consideration if active in sack-heavy formats after recording 12.5 sacks and an NFL-leading 83 pressures in 14 games last season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tom Silverstein
Rachaad White Expected to Play Monday Night
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 3:55 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White (heel) is expected to play Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters Saturday, according to Tashan Reed of The Washington Post. White was limited when he was added to the injury report Friday, and Washington held him out of Saturday's practice because of heel soreness. A comparable Sunday flex is the better play in 12-team PPR leagues. White ran for 47 yards in the Week 10 win over the New York Giants, matching his season high with 11 carries. Austin Ekeler drew four targets to White's two and finished with 13 touches to White's 12. White has caught five passes for 51 yards in his last three games and scored his only touchdown in that stretch against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quinn also said Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is trending toward playing after practicing in full Thursday and Friday. If Washington activates him from injured reserve, White's share of the carries could fall. Croskey-Merritt handled 58 carries to White's 29 in the four games they played together this season.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Tashan Reed
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Is a Touchdown-Dependent Option in Week 11
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 21, 2026, 3:40 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (hand) was a full participant Friday after two limited practices and has no game designation for Sunday's road matchup with the New York Giants. He's RB37 in RotoBaller's weekend Week 11 PPR rankings and belongs on the bench in 12-team leagues. New York held Washington running backs Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler to 73 yards on 20 combined carries in Week 10, and neither scored. Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) missed Thursday's practice, returned in a limited capacity Friday and also has no game designation. Tuten was limited in his final practice before facing the Tennessee Titans as well, then ran for 88 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. Rodriguez gained five yards on four carries and played 14% of Jacksonville's offensive snaps. He has four catches in nine games, and both of his double-digit PPR outings included a rushing touchdown. The more recent of those scores came from two yards out against the Baltimore Ravens with Jacksonville already ahead by 23 in the fourth quarter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joey Slye Emerges as a Viable Week 11 Streaming Option Against Dallas
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:38 PM ETTennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye is coming off an impressive performance against Jacksonville, connecting on three field goals from beyond 50 yards in Week 10. Slye has demonstrated his ability to make kicks from long distances, giving him the potential to produce strong fantasy numbers when Tennessee's offense can consistently move into scoring position. That has become more realistic in recent weeks, as the Titans have shown significant improvement offensively since shifting to a majority no-huddle approach. Tennessee has accumulated at least 320 yards of total offense in three consecutive games and now faces a Dallas Cowboys defense allowing 28.2 points per contest, the third-most in the NFL. This matchup also carries the highest over/under of any game in Week 11, sitting around 55 points, suggesting plenty of scoring opportunities could be available for both teams. While Tennessee's offense remains somewhat unpredictable, the combination of an improving attack, a favorable matchup, and a potentially high-scoring game makes Slye an intriguing streaming option for fantasy managers in Week 11. He checks in as RotoBaller's #12 kicker for this Sunday.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Not Activated From IR Ahead of Sunday's Game
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 21, 2026, 3:33 PM ETContrary to a previous report, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) will not come off Injured Reserve to play in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The good news for the Steelers is that they activated receiver Roman Wilson (finger) from IR and will have him available this weekend as they look to bounce back from a blowout loss in Week 10 to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals. The 29-year-old Pittman practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, but the Steelers are not confident yet in having him return to game action this Sunday in Philadelphia. Barring a setback with his foot injury, he should be ready for a Black Friday contest in Week 12 against the visiting Denver Broncos. When Pittman returns, the former second-rounder from USC in 2020 will be battling for targets with Wilson and rookie Germie Bernard behind DK Metcalf, making him nothing more than a low-upside WR4/flex in fantasy football leagues in what will be a tough matchup with the Broncos next Friday. Pittman has been dealing with injuries since training camp and got off to a slow start in his first year in the Steel City, catching just seven of 12 targets for 89 yards and no touchdowns in his first three games before going on IR with his foot injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Brooke Pryor
Chimere Dike's Growing Role Makes Him an Intriguing Deep-League Option
Ryan J. Goodman
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 21, 2026, 3:32 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike has seen his role in the offense increase dramatically over the past two games, playing 82% and 95% of the offensive snaps after failing to exceed a 21% snap share through the first seven weeks. Dike took advantage of his increased opportunities against Cincinnati in Week 8, catching five passes for 71 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season. However, he was unable to build on that performance against Jacksonville last week, finishing with just two receptions for 16 yards despite playing nearly every offensive snap. With Wan'Dale Robinson now out for the season, Dike should continue to see significant playing time as Tennessee looks to establish its receiving rotation. Carnell Tate's potential return does create some uncertainty about his workload, but the Titans' recent offensive improvement and favorable matchup against Dallas provide reasons for optimism. Dike is still difficult to trust as a fantasy starter, although his increased snap share makes him an intriguing option in deeper leagues if he can translate that playing time into more consistent targets.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN