2026 fantasy football kicker rankings - Week 11 start, sit kicker rankings. Win more with our updated kicker fantasy football rankings and tiers for Week 11.
The fantasy football playoffs are just ahead, and the last thing you want is to lose a matchup due to a poor kicker performance. We're here to help you find the top option for Week 11, which features six byes. Navigate these Week 11 fantasy football kicker rankings to see where players such as Tyler Bass, Jake Bates, Wil Lutz, Cameron Dicker, and Joey Slye stand, among all others.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 11 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Cam Little
|K
|1
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|2
|4
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|5
|Tyler Bass
|K
|2
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|2
|7
|Chris Boswell
|K
|2
|8
|Cairo Santos
|K
|2
|9
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|2
|10
|Will Reichard
|K
|3
|11
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|3
|12
|Joey Slye
|K
|3
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|3
|14
|Wil Lutz
|K
|3
|15
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|4
|16
|Drew Stevens
|K
|4
|17
|Charlie Smyth
|K
|4
|18
|Harrison Butker
|K
|4
|19
|Jason Sanders
|K
|4
|20
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|4
|21
|Matt Gay
|K
|5
|22
|Riley Patterson
|K
|5
|23
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|5
|24
|Jake Elliott
|K
|5
|25
|Chad Ryland
|K
|5
|26
|Daniel Carlson
|K
Week 11 Fantasy Football Kicker Outlooks
Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
Houston Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn will be back home indoors for his Thursday Night Football matchup against the Colts in Week 11. Fairbairn made his only field goal attempt last week in Cleveland and is 19-for-20 on field-goal attempts this season, while also posting a perfect 24-for-24 mark on extra point attempts. Fairbairn had a field goal and two extra points against the Colts in his first meeting with them this season, but he'll look for a stronger output with more opportunities this week.
The Colts rank eighth in the NFL in limiting fantasy points allowed per game to kickers, but Fairbairn remains one of the most reliable kickers in the game, making multiple field goals in five straight before only getting one chance last week. He is RotoBaller's No. 3 kicker this week and is a strong option to start with confidence in all formats.
Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis kicker Spencer Shrader is still a quality fantasy kicker option even though his team has struggled to move the ball a ton this season. He has made 23 of his 25 field goals and is 19-of-20 on his extra points, so he's making nearly every kick he attempts. There's only been one game in which Shrader didn't get a field goal attempt, and he's attempted an extra point in every contest as well. In Week 11, he will go up against Houston, whom he is facing for the second time this season.
Back in Week 3, Shrader made four field goals and an extra point in a rare win for Indy. Things might not go as well in Week 11, but he's still listed as K11 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, showing he's a quality starting option in most leagues.
Daniel Carlson, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have signed kicker Daniel Carlson to their practice squad, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. Miami released former kicker Zane Gonzalez after he missed two field goals and an extra point in the team's Week 10 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, Carlson appears very likely to be elevated to the active roster as Miami's starting kicker in Week 11 against the Buffalo Bills. Carlson appeared in seven games with the New Orleans Saints before being released earlier this season, converting eight of 12 field-goal attempts and 16 of 18 extra-point tries.
The 31-year-old does have a track record as a more successful kicker, earning back-to-back All-Pro nods with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 and 2022. However, he should remain off the radar of fantasy managers while kicking for a Miami team that does not project to score many points down the stretch of the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Bass, Jake Bates, Wil Lutz, Cameron Dicker, Joey Slye. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Tyler Bass, Jake Bates, Wil Lutz, Cameron Dicker, Joey Slye:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
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