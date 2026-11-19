Dan's fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em picks for Week 10 of 2026. He looks at potential warning signals from Chris Olave, Jalen Coker, Aaron Jones Sr., Jordan Mason, and Deebo Samuel Sr.
Hello, RotoBallers, and thank you for taking a break from GTA VI to read the latest edition of Warning Signals. For fantasy football players, this is the time of year when the playoff picture starts to come into focus. The Warning Signals that players are showing us these days take on greater importance, as they could help identify those who might sabotage a playoff push.
Warning Signals is a weekly column where I look at players who have disappointed us lately and the reasons why they might continue doing so. Bad metrics, changing team trends, depth chart shuffles, poor matchups - Warning Signals show themselves in many ways. Depending on the circumstances, heeding Warning Signals might mean simply scaling back expectations, or it could mean it’s time to divest oneself of a player entirely.
If you are seeking further start/sit advice or help in other aspects of fantasy football, hit up RotoBaller’s NFL hub after reading. Also, check out RotoBaller’s new and improved NFL Stats Hub and Dynasty Trade Calculator to help you on the way to a championship. Good luck this week, RotoBallers, and be aware of the following Warning Signals for Week 11 of fantasy football.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver is putting together a solid season in 2026. Even though he has only scored two touchdowns through nine games, Olave’s volume in the Saints’ passing attack has made him a productive player in PPR formats. But how safe is that volume?
Jordyn Tyson, the eighth overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, finally debuted in Week 9 after missing the Saints’ first seven games with a hamstring injury. Tyson caught four of his five targets for 30 yards in a quiet first showing. He followed that up with a monster performance last weekend. The rookie was far and away the team’s leading receiver, snagging 11 catches for 80 yards on 13 targets.
Olave, meanwhile, registered season-lows across the board, with three receptions for 30 yards on four targets. The veteran won’t be written out of the offense, but Tyson’s emergence likely means his days of double-digit targets are over. Olave can and should still be in starting lineups going forward with the understanding that his most productive games are behind him. In this second phase of the season, we should treat him more like a WR2 and adjust rosters accordingly.
“He’s a really good move piece. His ability to play at a lot of different positions, get him on the move, create access in space. I think that’s a huge advantage for him.”
#Saints HC Kellen Moore on using WR Jordyn Tyson in motion. https://t.co/AyXawbmlI7
— NOF (@nofnetwork) November 18, 2026
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker carried a lot of hype coming into the season, and he hit the ground running with an eight-catch, 138-yard, two-touchdown game in Week 1. “Coke-heads” far and wide rejoiced that their chosen rising star was finally making the leap. Sadly, outside of a couple of PPR-friendly games in Week 2 and Week 6, Coker has been cratering fantasy lineups.
Since Week 7, he has amassed just 18.4 PPR points and has not had more than 36 receiving yards in a game. Last week, Coker came out of the Panthers’ win over the Saints without a catch and only avoided a goose egg on fantasy sheets thanks to a three-yard rush. Chuba Hubbard has seen at least as many targets as Coker in their last four games, and tight ends Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble saw more looks than the receiver in their last two contests.
The Panthers offense as a whole has been a drag over the last month. Since Week 7, Carolina has the sixth-highest dropback rating but the fourth-fewest yards per play. Since the team’s Week 5 bye, Bryce Young’s sack rate has nearly doubled, and his checkdown rate has jumped from 4.9% to 11.9%. Young’s attempts to keep plays going by finding his running backs and tight ends have shortened gains and robbed his wide receivers of chances at the ball.
Coker and the Panthers may have an easier go in the week ahead against Baltimore, but the ensuing matchups against Tampa and Minnesota are not promising. Nor are Coker’s late-season matchups, which could leave teams in the playoffs high and dry.
Dave Canales was asked about a quiet few weeks for Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. He mentioned their mere presence in the pass game has opened up production elsewhere, but knows it's 'the next thing to work on'. #KeepPounding https://t.co/Pm3IXpsIEV
— Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) November 16, 2026
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings
In a Warning Signals first, I’m double-dipping on a backfield for the first time ever. Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason have been eating into each other’s production for weeks now, so I feel overdue in addressing the situation. Mason’s multi-week absence due to a thumb fracture opened the door for some vintage performances from Jones, but that time is done with no benefit to Mason as yet.
In Weeks 2 through 5, Jones averaged 24.3 touches, 110.5 scrimmage yards, and 15.1 PPR points per game as Minnesota’s featured running back. Mason returned to action following the Vikings’ Week 6 bye, and in the four games since, Jones has a TOTAL of 25.2 PPR points (that’s roughly 6.3 per game for you keeping score at home) and has averaged 35.5 scrimmage yards.
Meanwhile, Mason has done little to justify a starting position on a fantasy roster. He has a healthy advantage over Jones in snap share and has logged more rushing attempts in each of the last four games, but has averaged just 45.5 rushing yards since his return. Even though he has been Minnesota’s primary rusher, Mason’s role has amounted to 11.3 carries per game and hasn’t been back to the end zone since before his injury.
Week 11 brings a meeting against Mason’s former team, the 49ers, but the deck is stacked against the revenge game narrative. San Francisco has allowed 3.54 yards per carry (third-best mark in the NFL), the fifth-fewest rushing yards, and just two rushing touchdowns to running backs.
Jones, in his reduced role, is also unlikely to turn things around this week. Outside of Bijan Robinson in Week 7 and a surprising outing by RJ Harvey in Week 4, the 49ers have not allowed more than four receptions or 30 receiving yards to a running back in a game. Both backs are worth holding in case the other goes down again, but their split duties make them better suited as deep league plays for now.
Aaron Jones finds the end zone at his old home
MINvsGB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/qmWo3qMWoO
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, San Francisco 49ers
As a 49ers fan, I was thrilled when the team brought Deebo Samuel Sr. back this offseason. I still look back on his 2021 campaign fondly, and I could not wait to see what kind of weird stuff Kyle Shanahan was going to scheme up for Samuel in their reunion. And I must say, I haven’t been disappointed.
Samuel made history in Week 3 as the first player to score a receiving touchdown without having recorded a reception in an NFL game. Samuel was the beneficiary of a hook-and-ladder play, taking a handoff from Mike Evans (Achilles) to the house and being credited with 80 receiving yards despite finishing the day without a catch or even a single target.
More hijinks ensued in last week’s barnburner against Dallas, wherein Samuel took a reverse in for a 70-yard rushing touchdown in addition to an earlier receiving touchdown. As much fun as it has been, I can’t help but worry that his scoring pace will soon peter out.
Samuel's five touchdowns in six games played represent over one-third of his fantasy production. Samuel’s versatility has given him several opportunities to hit paydirt, but in the weeks where the script doesn’t prioritize him, he leaves fantasy managers hanging. San Francisco’s dynamic offense makes Samuel more bankable than a typical boom-bust gamble, but his reliance on big-play touchdowns to make a mark could jeopardize managers’ weeks.
Playing with Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, Samuel is not a priority in the red zone (he’s gone without an opportunity inside the 20 in three of his six games). With Keenan Allen now on the team, and with Evans and De’Zhaun Stribling (ankle) eventually rejoining the team, Samuel’s chances might get further watered down.
Samuel and the 49ers are also going up against a gauntlet of the league’s more astute defenses, starting with the Vikings this Sunday. San Francisco then pairs off against the Seahawks, Giants, and Rams over the next few weeks.
DEEBO LEFT THEM IN THE DUST 💨
📺: FOX https://t.co/jWJ7pgBTUb
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 15, 2026
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