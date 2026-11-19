Frank Ammirante's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Bo Nix, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Mark Andrews, and Chig Okonkwo.
We're headed to the stretch run of the fantasy football season. If you're sitting pretty at the top of the standings, your goal is to maintain your position and secure a first-round bye. If you're a bubble team on the cusp of contention, you're in a must-win spot every week. Even if you're at the bottom, you're not eliminated until you've lost eight games (in most leagues).
With that in mind, it's always a good idea to look at my Week 11 Bold Predictions, where I'm trying to find fringe players who could have spike weeks. These are players you're debating whether or not to fire up in your lineup. Last week, I hit with Jordyn Tyson, who racked up targets, and Tyler Higbee, who scored a touchdown.
This week, we're riding with Bo Nix, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Mark Andrews, and Chig Okonkwo. Find out why these fringe starters could be in line to hit their respective ceilings this week.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Bo Nix Finishes as a Top-5 QB for Week 11
Bo Nix came into the season as a quarterback who was often viewed as undervalued based on the production he's shown throughout his young career, along with the fact that the team added a No. 1 wideout in Jaylen Waddle.
Fast forward to Week 11, and with the Broncos offense looking like a disappointment, along with Waddle providing underwhelming production, Nix simply hasn't delivered in fantasy football.
However, Nix has shown flashes of that tantalizing upside that made him a late-round quarterback target coming into the season. We saw this a couple of weeks ago against the Cardinals, when Nix put up over 26 fantasy points thanks to 73 rushing yards and a touchdown.
While that was skewed by his outlier 60+ yard score, as Nix hasn't really rushed for many yards in any other game, it highlights that the dual-threat ability is still there.
BO NIX 62-YARD RUSHING TD! 😳
(via @NFL) https://t.co/tCFCQxc4YO
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 25, 2026
Remember, Nix had two offseason surgeries on his right ankle. What if this was just a slow start as he slowly got healthier? Perhaps he can make a major impact down the stretch now that he's further removed from surgery.
Why not in Week 11, fresh off a bye, set to take on an exploitable Raiders defense? The Broncos have a 25-point implied total, so they're projected to have their way with Vegas here. With that in mind, it wouldn't surprise me to see Nix cross the 20-point threshold once again in this spot.
Elic Ayomanor Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 11
Elic Ayomanor provided rock-solid production in Week 10, catching 5-of-10 targets for 79 yards against the Jaguars. He's now racked up at least five targets in three consecutive games, combining for 22 looks during this stretch.
In that game, I preferred Chimere Dike, but it was Ayomanor who was the primary target. Ayomanor had 86.0% route participation and a 23.1% target share, which is encouraging usage.
However, Carnell Tate was out for that game, and there's a chance that he can return for Week 11. But even with Tate back, this matchup against the Cowboys is the type of game environment that you want to target.
This has a 55.5-point total, which is the highest on the slate. The Titans coaching staff has said publicly that they wanted to play at a faster pace to get a better sense of Cam Ward's progress, so they could be a fantasy-friendly offense for the rest of the way.
Elic with a huge gain
@NFLonFOX https://t.co/SgVtwpo504
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 15, 2026
While Tate could take away looks from Ayomanor, he's a threat on the perimeter, which could also open up room for more explosive plays. The Cowboys defense is an absolute disaster, and I don't think shifting play-calling duties to Mike Pettine is going to yield results.
If you can't get Ayomanor, I don't mind rolling the dice on Dike, either. Taking shots at this projected shootout is a smart play in this bye-heavy week.
Pat Bryant Finishes as a Top-24 WR for Week 11
Pat Bryant returned to action in Week 9, running routes on 73.7% of dropbacks. Part of that was because Jaylen Waddle was banged up, but we have to acknowledge how well Bryant played, as he hauled in four of five targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
With Courtland Sutton having an underwhelming season, there's a chance that Bryant can get more involved in this Broncos offense down the stretch, especially coming off a Week 10 bye.
You have to like the matchup at home against the Raiders, whose defense has absolutely collapsed in recent weeks. We just saw them get torched by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet. It wouldn't surprise me to see the Broncos move the ball at will in this one, which would provide Bryant with opportunities to rack up yardage and find the end zone.
Bo Nix's 2nd TD pass of the game goes to Pat Bryant!
DENvsCAR on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wYsZP7pChU
— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2026
If you're like me and dealing with life after Drake Maye, firing up a streamer like Bo Nix, it makes sense to pair him with Bryant if you have question marks at WR3 or at FLEX.
Mark Andrews Finishes as a Top-5 TE for Week 11
Mark Andrews has reportedly been playing part of the season with a broken hand, but he looked terrific in his first game with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
We all know how Brissett loves to pepper his tight end with targets from his time in Arizona, when Trey McBride went buck wild down the stretch last season. While Andrews is past his prime and nowhere near McBride, we can still find useful production here.
Andrews is coming off a strong game vs. the Chargers, where he hauled in all eight of his targets for 82 yards. The Ravens had a tough time running the ball with Derrick Henry, forcing a pass-heavy game script. While he could find more room vs. the Panthers, there's still a chance that the Ravens will have to air it out.
That puts Andrews firmly on the streaming radar. While the Panthers have been stout vs. tight ends (11th), this is a bet on volume with Andrews getting eight targets in Week 10. If you lost Brock Bowers as I did, it makes sense to roll the dice on Andrews.
Chig Okonkwo Finishes as a Top-5 TE for Week 11
Chig Okonkwo has gotten seven or more targets in three of his last four games. We've seen him eclipse 50 yards in three of his last five games as well. With Terry McLaurin out for the season, Okonkwo is now one of the top targets for the Commanders. Up next is a projected shootout against the Bengals.
We all know how much the Bengals struggle defending tight ends. This has continued this season, as they're 24th in fantasy points per game allowed to the position. With Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level, it's likely that the Commanders will be playing from behind in this game, resulting in more passing volume. That's good news for Okonkwo's upside in this matchup.
Just like with Andrews, Okonkwo is a great pickup to fill in if you're dealing with the injury to Bowers.
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