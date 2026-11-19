The top NFL survivor pool picks for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Kipp's weekly survivor league pool targets and avoids -- expert picks for survivor leagues.
Welcome back to our Week 11 NFL Survivor Pool Picks for the 2026 NFL season! If you're not familiar, each week we share our recommended Survivor Pool picks to target and avoid for 2026 Survivor leagues.
I'll do my best not to pick the same teams every week, since I know that is not always helpful. That said, we will provide multiple teams to target each week, so if you don't have one available, you will hopefully have another option to choose from.
Our top pick last week was the Jacksonville Jaguars, who got the job done against the Tennessee Titans. Additionally, we wrote up the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Atlanta Falcons. We will look to go 3-0 once again this week.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Survivor Pool Tools and Resources
Love Survivor pools as much as we do? Of course you do. Be sure to check these out:
Survivor Picks Tool
Optimize your weekly picks and plan your future picks with our free new Survivor Pool Picks Tool!
Survivor League Guide
For detailed Survivor pool strategy and tips to help you win, check out our "How To Win Your Survivor League" guide!
Win Probabilities For Week 11
Before jumping into the picks for Week 11, it's helpful to get an overview of the slate with the Vegas data for each NFL matchup this week.
|TEAM
|ML ODDS
|Implied Prob
|De-Vig Prob
|BUF
|-1800
|94.74%
|91.06%
|KC
|-1500
|93.75%
|90.14%
|CHI
|-575
|85.19%
|81.73%
|HOU
|-550
|84.62%
|80.88%
|DEN
|-525
|84.00%
|80.45%
|DAL
|-440
|81.48%
|78.19%
|JAX
|-270
|72.97%
|70.02%
|DET
|-250
|71.43%
|68.54%
|CIN
|-230
|69.70%
|66.51%
|PIT
|-198
|66.44%
|63.69%
|LAC
|-180
|64.29%
|61.64%
|SF
|-163
|61.98%
|59.60%
|CAR
|-134
|57.26%
|55.07%
|BAL
|+114
|46.73%
|44.93%
|MIN
|+138
|42.02%
|40.40%
|NYJ
|+150
|40.00%
|38.36%
|PHI
|+164
|37.88%
|36.31%
|WAS
|+185
|35.09%
|33.49%
|TB
|+205
|32.79%
|31.46%
|NYG
|+220
|31.25%
|29.98%
|TEN
|+340
|22.73%
|21.81%
|LV
|+390
|20.41%
|19.55%
|IND
|+400
|20.00%
|19.12%
|NO
|+425
|19.05%
|18.27%
|ARI
|+875
|10.26%
|9.86%
|MIA
|+975
|9.30%
|8.94%
We can extrapolate the implied winning percentage from Vegas odds, and then remove the vig (or the upcharge that is built into the price by the books) to get a true implied win probability. You can de-vig any line using our new No-Vig Calculator right here! Check it out; it's super cool and useful.
Now, let's look at the Survivor pool pick recommendations to target and avoid for Week 11.
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Target for Week 11
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
While we had the Bills listed here last week, who defeated the New York Jets, they also make for a great option this week against the 1-8 Miami Dolphins. This is a rivalry that the Bills have absolutely owned, having won five of the previous six meetings, and should be able to win based on the matchup this week.
Miami will be without starting quarterback Malik Willis for the foreseeable future, and this comes on the heels of Miami already ranking 30th in points scored by averaging under 17 points per game. It also allows an average of nearly 25 points per game on defense, which ranks 21st in the league.
The Dolphins will have their hands full against a Bills offense that ranks first overall in the league by averaging nearly 32 points per game. The Bills have also run the ball extremely well, averaging nearly 153 rushing yards per game as a team and ranking second overall in the league.
The Bills should easily cruise in this matchup and are the top overall selection for Week 11.
10th rushing TD of the season for Josh Allen
BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zVCSDD5d8n
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
The 7-2 Chicago Bears will be coming off their bye week and have a solid home matchup on tap against the New Orleans Saints. Overall, the Bears have been strong both offensively and defensively, and should be able to handle the Saints, especially with the added rest of the bye week.
The Bears love to run the ball and are currently averaging 142 rushing yards per game as a team, which ranks third overall in the league. This is a matchup they will undoubtedly look to exploit, as the Saints currently rank 27th in the league by allowing an average of nearly 130 rushing yards per game to opposing offenses.
The Bears have been strong against the pass on defense, allowing an average of just 220 passing yards per game, which ranks in the top half of the league. This is worth noting, as the Saints prefer to move the ball through the air, ranking 16th in the league by averaging 224 passing yards per game.
The Bears should be able to move the ball effectively on the ground against this defense, as well as hold the Saints' passing game in check in order to come away with a win at home in this contest.
De'Andre Swift slams it in. Bears in control!
CHIvsSEA on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/yEMLksZ5KW
— NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2026
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans
The Dallas Cowboys have been a scary Survivor team thus far, having been upset by the Arizona Cardinals and nearly losing to the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 9. That being said, if there were ever a spot to take the Cowboys, it would be this week against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans.
Dallas currently ranks sixth overall in the league, scoring an average of over 27 points per game. The strength of the offense is the passing game, which also ranks sixth overall by averaging nearly 257 passing yards per game.
This is good news for Dallas, as it should be able to exploit the Titans' passing defense, which currently ranks 31st in the league by allowing an average of over 258 passing yards per game. While the Cowboys defense has struggled this season, they may get some relief this week against a Titans offense that averages just under 19 points per game and ranks 29th league-wide.
For me personally, this is a two-pick week in my Survivor pool, and I will almost certainly be riding with the Cowboys as one of my selections.
DAK TO A WIDE OPEN PICKENS
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/9tCFW9wPFL
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
Also Consider Using:
- Kansas City Chiefs vs. Arizona Cardinals
Top Survivor Pool Picks to Avoid for Week 11
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants
This is a game that the Jaguars should win, but I do not want to back them on the road against a feisty New York Giants squad. The Giants are coming off a Thursday Night Football loss at the hands of the Washington Commanders and have had some added rest to prepare for Jacksonville.
The Jaguars also struggle a bit to stop the pass, allowing an average of over 237 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, the Giants have shown they can move the ball through the air, averaging nearly 244 passing yards per game.
This feels like a spot where Jacksonville could be left vulnerable to the Giants late in the game, especially if the game is close, and I just do not want to have to sweat a game like this out. Both defenses are also strong overall, which could lead to a lower-scoring contest.
If that ends up being the case, the Giants may never be out of this game despite the 5.5-point spread in favor of the Jaguars.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
We have an in-state rivalry matchup when the Steelers travel to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Steelers should win this game, as noted by the 4.5-point spread, I do not think I want to back them in this matchup.
The Steelers are averaging under 23 points per game on offense, which ranks in the middle of the pack. They also allow nearly 222 passing yards per game and just allowed Joe Burrow to torch them for over 400 passing yards in Week 10.
While the Eagles have struggled at the quarterback position, I am not so sure I want to run the Steelers out there in Survivor one week after getting lit up in the secondary. Again, the Steelers likely win this game, but I think there are better spots to attack in Week 11.
Also Consider Fading:
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!