Corbin analyzes fantasy football WR/CB matchups to find sleepers, targets, avoids for Week 11 of 2026. His WRs to upgrade based on cornerback matchups data.
Welcome back to our WR/CB Matchups for Week 11 of the 2026 fantasy football season. The Falcons, Browns, Packers, Rams, Patriots, and Seahawks have their bye week. Wide receiver injuries may cause fantasy managers to consider risky options, so several updates will occur throughout the week as injury reports come in. For those unfamiliar, this weekly series looks at fantasy football matchups for wide receivers versus the cornerbacks who are projected to cover them.
The data we access for offensive and defensive players continues to skyrocket. Though we mainly focus on offensive players, the defensive matchups and coverages sometimes take a backseat. However, the goal of this weekly column is to cover the potential wide receiver upgrades and downgrades based on the weekly WR/CB matchups for fantasy football.
Most teams mix in defensive backs all over the field, with very few cornerbacks shadowing an opposing top receiver. The main takeaway involves not overreacting to a weaker matchup if the receiver is a high-end to near-elite target earner and producer in their respective offense. Based on the weekly matchups, we'll use various tools to find several matchup upgrades and downgrades for the opposing receivers.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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WR vs. CB Chart Details
The WR/CB Matchup Chart is back again for 2026! You can find it below! We'll have the most favorable and unfavorable matchups based on several metrics. We use weighted averages to create an adjusted offensive and defensive score. Some inputs include yards per route run, fantasy points per route run, and targets per route run.
We'll have a weekly matchup score, calculated by adjusting the scores by subtracting the defensive number from the offensive one. The caveat would be the limited data due to injuries among offensive and defensive players, which may skew the matchups to be more or less favorable.
Since this is a relatively new process, there may be some minor adjustments along the way. With more data from the 2026 season, we'll learn what matchups to target and which ones to temper expectations for.
Players can underperform and outperform in a given matchup based on luck and skill factors. There are multiple layers to consider in these matchups, especially since team defenses tend to shift their coverage based on the opposing offenses.
How to Use The WR/CB Chart
One way to use this chart is to identify weaker or tougher projected matchups in the given week. Another purpose is identifying which team-level matchups to target. For instance, if multiple receivers have a positive or green matchup score on the same team, that indicates the opposing secondary could be a favorable matchup.
The flip side is also true. Finally, when a receiver has a positive or negative matchup score, it shouldn’t be used as a start or sit tool. However, it’s more helpful to utilize the matchup score to adjust expectations for that wide receiver. We also know there can be a wide range of outcomes where a receiver thrives or posts a dud, regardless of the matchup and projected game script.
Key Terms and Abbreviations
- TPRR = targets per route run
- YPRR = yards per route run
- FPRR = fantasy points per route run
WR/CB Matchups Chart Notes
With the new charts, we're removing the section on team offenses in alphabetical order. That said, we'll list some of the WR/CB matchup notes based on injuries and other updates. Slot matchups will be next to the receiver's name.
- Titans' WR Wan'Dale Robinson landed on season-ending injured reserve. Chimere Dike should see more slot routes, with Carnell Tate and Elic Ayomanor on the outside. Tate had a limited practice on Wednesday, so he could be trending toward playing.
- Steelers' WRs Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. practiced on Wednesday. Wilson was a full participant with Pittman limited. If both return, Wilson should shift into the slot with Germie Bernard and Pittman sharing reps on the outside.
- Eagles' WR DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks were limited in practice on Wednesday. Smith and Wicks missed the three weeks before their Week 10 bye week.
- Vikings' WR Jordan Addison is out, but hasn't been put on injured reserve. Tai Felton should run more routes, but it's risky beyond Justin Jefferson.
- Bears' WR Luther Burden III cleared concussion protocol, a positive sign coming out of their bye week.
- Broncos' WR Jaylen Waddle practiced fully on Wednesday, but hasn't officially cleared the concussion protocol.
- Cowboys' CB Cobie Durant has been covering more snaps on the outside with Shavon Revel losing reps.
- Commanders' CB Nick Cross has been covering the slot more, with Mike Sainristil being phased out.
- Colts' CB Charvarius Ward has been ruled out for Thursday night's game. Sauce Gardner is questionable and could become favorable for the Texans' WRs if both miss Week 11. With Ward out, Justin Walley has been covering more snaps on the outside.
Best Projected Week 11 WR/CB Matchups
All columns in chart below are sortable, expand rows for more data.
Click a column header to sort; click the arrow on a row for the full stats.
Worst Projected Week 11 WR/CB Matchups
All columns in chart below are sortable, expand rows for more data.
Click a column header to sort; click the arrow on a row for the full stats.
Week 11 WR/CB Matchup Upgrades
Rashee Rice vs. Max Melton
The Chiefs rank second in pass rate over expected (PROE) and eighth in explosive pass rate. They face the Cardinals' defense, which allows the 29th-highest PROE and fourth-highest explosive pass rate. Rice has a 24% target rate, 18.4% first-read target share, and 9.53 expected fantasy points per game. He has outproduced his expected fantasy points, averaging 11.34 on the season.
Rice has a low 5.49 aDOT with 20% of his receptions going for 20+ yards. That's mainly because Rice generates yards after the catch, with 7.57 YAC/Rec. The Cardinals' pass defense uses zone coverage at the 5th-highest rate and allows the most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, the Cardinals deploy two-high looks at the 3rd-highest rate and allow the 2nd-most fantasy points per dropback.
Rice fares better against zone coverage, averaging a 26% target rate and 2.73 yards per route run. Against zone coverage, Rice leads the team in both categories. Travis Kelce typically performs well against zone coverage, but he left Week 10 with an ankle injury. That could lead to more usage and production from Rice.
The visual below shows the Chiefs' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Josh Downs has seen more targets (30%) against man coverage than zone (17%), though that could change with more usage. Rice had similar production (2.81 yards per route run) and usage (26% target rate) against two-high coverages, leading the team in both metrics.
Rice played out wide 66.7% of the time with Downs joining the Chiefs. Downs ran 100% of his eight routes from the slot in Week 10. For context, Rice played in the slot 46.8% of the time this season in the primary slot role. That said, Rice projects to face Max Melton, who allows a 0.363 EPA per target (39th percentile) and 1.49 fantasy points per target (67th percentile).
Look for Rice to perform well in Week 11.
Nico Collins vs. Sauce Gardner and Xavier Hutchinson vs. Kenneth Harris
Welcome back, Collins. The Texans rank 6th in PROE and 6th in explosive pass rate. They face the Colts' defense, which allows the 30th-highest PROE and 2nd-highest explosive pass rate. In Weeks 6-9, Collins had a 16% target rate, 18.8% first-read target share, and 7.42 expected fantasy points per game.
In Week 10, Collins had a 43% target rate and a 52% first-read target share, leading to 15.54 expected fantasy points per game. That's the type of usage we typically see from Collins. The Colts play man coverage at the 6th-highest rate and allow the 11th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, they use single-high looks at the 13th-highest rate and allow the 6th-most fantasy points per dropback.
Collins garners a 33% target rate and 2.19 yards per route run against man coverage. Meanwhile, Xavier Hutchinson has a 30% target rate and 1.58 yards per route run against man coverage. Similarly, Collins (27%) and Hutchinson (26%) lead the Texans in target rate against single-high coverage. However, Tank Dell has a 28% target rate across a 29-route sample.
The visual below shows the Texans' pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverages.
Against single-high looks, Collins leads the team in yards per route run (2.22), with Hutchinson (1.70), Kayshon Boutte (1.69), and Dell (1.21) trailing, among the healthy pass catchers. Collins plays out wide, and Hutchinson serves in the power slot role (52.4%).
Collins should face Sauce Gardner, who has given up big plays. Gardner allows 0.585 EPA per target (22nd percentile) and 1.94 fantasy points per target (36th percentile). Hutchinson projects to face Kenneth Harris, who has been playing more in the slot, with Justin Walley shifting more to the outside.
Walley had been shredded in the slot, allowing the 4th-most yards per coverage snap and 13th-highest passer rating. So, it made sense for the Colts to lower Walley's slot coverage snaps. That said, Harris allows a 0.430 EPA per target (31st percentile) and 1.99 fantasy points per target (33rd percentile). Furthermore, Harris allows the 114th-most yards per coverage snap and the 58th-highest passer rating to the slot.
Collins should move back into a must-start option. Hutchinson is a WR4 for PPR leagues in Week 10 with six teams on bye.
Ryan Flournoy vs. Marcus Harris
The Cowboys rank 4th in PROE and 16th in explosive pass rate. They face the Titans defense, which allows the 10th-highest PROE and the highest explosive pass rate. Dallas uses 11 personnel at the 4th-highest rate and ranks 8th in EPA per play in those formations.
Over the past five weeks (since Week 6), Flournoy averages 11.72 expected fantasy points per game (77th percentile), behind elite usage from CeeDee Lamb (22.19) and George Pickens (15.87). Though Flournoy trails them in first-read target share (11.5%), he has an 83.1% route percentage and 1.54 yards per route run while running nearly 50% (49.2%) of his routes out of the slot.
The Titans deploy zone coverage at the 11th-highest rate and allow the 9th-most fantasy points per dropback. Tennessee uses two-high looks at the 14th-highest rate and allows the 13th-most fantasy points per dropback. Lamb (34%) and Pickens (24%) lead the team in target rate against zone coverage. Meanwhile, Flournoy garners a 14% target rate against zone and trails them in yards per route run (1.35).
The visual below shows the Cowboys' pass catchers against zone coverage, single-high, and two-high coverages.
Similarly, Flournoy averages a 17% target rate and 1.19 yards per route run against two-high looks. That trails Lamb (33% target rate, 2.90 yards per route run) and Pickens (18% target rate, 1.77 yards per route run) against two-high coverages. Naturally, it's risky to roll with Flournoy as the WR3 behind two of the best receivers.
That said, the Titans' pass defense allows the most receiving fantasy points per game out wide (27.8) and 5th-most to the slot (14.2). Flournoy projects to face Marcus Harris, who allows 0.891 EPA per target (10th percentile) and 2.36 fantasy points per target (18th percentile).
Stream Flournoy in Week 11.
Week 11 WR/CB Matchup Downgrades
Tre Tucker vs. Pat Surtain
Against a tough Seahawks defense in Week 10, Fernando Mendoza and the Raiders ranked 18th in PROE and 24th in explosive pass rate. That's similar to their season-long average in PROE (No. 18), though they ranked 10th in explosive pass rate this season. The Broncos' defense allows the 6th-highest PROE and 23rd-highest explosive pass rate.
Since Week 6, Tucker trails Brock Bowers (28.4%) in first-read target share (21.6%). Tucker has been efficient with 11.88 fantasy points per game, over two points higher than his expected fantasy points (9.25) since Week 6. He has been struggling over the past three games with 11 targets, five receptions, and 64 receiving yards.
That's after 19 targets, 10 receptions, 200 receiving yards, and three touchdowns in Weeks 6-7 against the Bills and Rams. Tucker faces the Broncos. They use man coverage at the 9th-highest rate and allow the 16th-most fantasy points per dropback. Specifically, Denver deploys single-high looks at the 14th-highest rate and allows the 19th-most fantasy points per dropback.
The visual below shows the Raiders' pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverage.
Against man coverage, Tucker garners a 22% target rate and 1.51 yards per route run. Tucker has a lower target rate (20%), yet produces more (2.01 yards per route run) against zone coverage. Unsurprisingly, Brock Bowers leads the team in target rate (35%) and yards per route run (2.66) against man coverage. However, Bowers left with an ankle injury in Week 10, so that could put additional pressure on Tucker.
Tucker has similar usage (19% target) and production (1.72 yards per route run) against single-high coverages. We're expecting Tucker to face Pat Surtain, who allows 0.209 EPA per target (53rd percentile) and 1.39 fantasy points per target (72nd percentile).
Though Surtain hasn't been as dominant as the former Defensive Player of the Year, the Broncos defense should limit the Raiders' passing offense with a rookie QB. Tucker should have lowered expectations, though fantasy managers might feel obligated to start him as a boom-or-bust WR4 with six teams on bye.
Jameson Williams vs. Jacob Parrish
The Lions rank 19th in PROE and 12th in explosive pass rate. They face the Buccaneers' defense, which allows the 4th-highest PROE and the 27th-highest explosive pass rate. Since Week 6, Williams averages a 22.6% first-read target share, 24% target rate, and 14.06 expected fantasy points per game.
The Buccaneers blitz at the 2nd-highest rate (43.8%) and allow the 22nd-most fantasy points per dropback. Against the blitz, Jared Goff ranks 11th in yards per attempt (8.65), 6th in passer rating (122.2), and 3rd in EPA per dropback (0.351). It should be a good matchup.
When Goff faces the blitz, Amon-Ra St. Brown sees a 36% target rate and produces 2.93 yards per route run. Williams garners a 19% target rate and produces 1.73 yards per route run against the blitz. Interestingly, Sam LaPorta generates 2.65 yards per route run on a 20% target rate against the blitz. Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs has a 38% target rate and 3.73 yards per route run against the blitz.
The visual below shows the Lions' pass catchers against the blitz.
The Buccaneers deploy zone coverage at the 4th-highest rate and allow the 28th-most fantasy points per dropback. Tampa Bay uses single-high looks at the 3rd-highest rate and allows the lowest fantasy points per dropback. Zone coverage favors St. Brown (2.52) and Gibbs (1.98) in yards per route run.
The visual below shows the Lions' pass catchers against man, zone, and single-high coverages.
Against zone coverage, Williams garners a 19% target rate and 2.09 yards per route run. Meanwhile, Williams averages 1.47 yards per route run and a 16% target rate against single-high coverages. That trails St. Brown (31% target rate, 3.19 yards per route run), LaPorta (18% target rate, 1.58 yards per route run), and Gibbs (30% target rate, 2.30 yards per route run) against single-high looks.
Williams projects to face Jacob Parrish, who allows a -0.137 EPA per target (85th percentile) and 1.40 fantasy points per target (71st percentile). If Zyon McCollum covers Williams, it might be worse, since McCollum allows a -0.351 EPA per target (92nd percentile) and 1.37 fantasy points per target (73rd percentile).
Before their bye week, the Buccaneers allowed Luther Burden III (9-7-97-1) and Rome Odunze (7-4-60-1) to score a touchdown. Williams produced against tough defenses like the Packers (9-5-91-2) and Vikings (6-4-70-1). He is a must-start WR, though it's a slightly downgraded matchup against the Buccaneers' secondary.
Jakobi Meyers vs. Greg Newsome
The Jaguars rank 24th in PROE and 1st in explosive pass rate. They face the Giants' defense, which allows the 12th-highest PROE and the 29th-highest explosive pass rate. Meyers has been the second option in the Jaguars' passing game behind Parker Washington.
Meyers has a 23.8% first-read target share, 25% target rate, and 11.57 expected fantasy points per game since Week 6. Washington leads the Jaguars with a 27.5% first-read target share, 27% target rate, and 13.46 expected fantasy points per game. Since Week 6, Meyers has been targeted downfield, with a 14.09 aDOT and 2.21 YAC/Rec.
Meyers faces the Giants' defense, which uses man coverage at the 8th-highest rate and allows the 13th-highest fantasy points per dropback. They blitz at the 5th-highest rate and allow the 7th-most fantasy points per dropback. Washington leads the Jaguars in target rate (38%) and yards per route run (3.53) against man coverage.
The visual below shows the Jaguars' pass catchers against man and zone coverage.
Meyers has an 18% target rate and 1.87 yards per route run against man coverage. Beyond those two, Brenton Strange averages a 16% target rate and 1.72 yards per route run among Jaguars' pass catchers with 50 routes against man coverage. Josh Cameron could be a sneaky play, with 2.10 yards per route run against man.
Against the blitz, Trevor Lawrence ranks 21st in yards per attempt (7.63), 22nd in passer rating, and 10th in EPA per dropback. Lawrence targets Washington (30%), Meyers (23%), Strange (28%), and Bhayshul Tuten (23%) on more than 20% of their routes when facing the blitz.
The visual below shows the Jaguars' pass catchers against the blitz and in a clean pocket.
However, Washington (2.34), Meyers (2.41), and Strange (2.51) lead the Jaguars in yards per route run against the blitz. Meyers could be a favorable option if the Giants blitz Lawrence, though he tends to favor Washington and Strange in target rate.
Meyers projects to face Greg Newsome, who allows a -0.094 EPA per target (81st percentile) and 1.30 fantasy points per target (78th percentile). If Deonte Banks covers Meyers, it could be worse or the same, with a -0.143 EPA per target (85th percentile) and 1.63 fantasy points per target (57th percentile).
Lower expectations for Meyers in Week 11, since the Giants' secondary has been limiting outside receivers.
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