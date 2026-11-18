Fantasy football starts/sits for TNF, expert advice for all Colts and Texans. Week 11 matchups on Thursday Night Football. Our start em, sit em picks for Tyler Warren, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, David Montgomery, and more.
Hey RotoBallers! Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off with a divisional clash as the Houston Texans face the Indianapolis Colts.
In addition to our start/sit recommendation and matchup ratings for each player, you can also read the fantasy football outlooks for key players like Tyler Warren, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, David Montgomery, and more. Which Colts and Texans players should you start or sit in Week 11?
Make sure to set your winning lineups for Week 11, whether you're setting season-long or DFS lineups. We will have our fantasy football start/sit matchup charts available all season long -- focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench -- so be sure to check back. Good luck in Week 11, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Indianapolis Colts Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Team
|Pos.
|Game
Matchup
|Jonathan Taylor
|Start
|146.5
|IND
|RB
|HOU
|Tyler Warren
|Risky Start
|107.8
|IND
|TE
|HOU
|Spencer Shrader
|Risky Start
|102.8
|IND
|K
|HOU
|Seth McGowan
|Sit
|88.3
|IND
|RB
|HOU
|Daniel Jones
|Sit
|86.6
|IND
|QB
|HOU
|Indianapolis Colts
|Sit
|59.2
|IND
|DEF
|HOU
|Laquon Treadwell
|Sit
|36.8
|IND
|WR
|HOU
|Ashton Dulin
|Sit
|24.8
|IND
|WR
|HOU
|Will Mallory
|Sit
|17
|IND
|TE
|HOU
|Deion Burks
|Sit
|9.8
|IND
|WR
|HOU
|Quez Watkins
|Sit
|6.7
|IND
|WR
|HOU
|Drew Ogletree
|Sit
|5.8
|IND
|TE
|HOU
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|Sit
|2.5
|IND
|WR
|HOU
|Anthony Gould
|Sit
|2.2
|IND
|WR
|HOU
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|Sit
|0
|IND
|QB
|HOU
Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
Indianapolis quarterback Daniel Jones has a pretty favorable fantasy matchup coming against Houston in Week 11, but his poor results this season make him one to skip in most starting lineups. He has 1,830 passing yards over 10 games, which averages out to just 183 yards a game. Jones has seven touchdown passes to 12 interceptions, and he's completed just 59.6% of his passes.
He hasn't been very involved as a runner, going for just 95 yards and a score over 33 attempts. Jones has thrown at least one pick in all but one game, and he's thrown multiple INTs in three of the past five contests, while failing to top 200 passing yards in four straight outings. He's QB26 in our RotoBaller Week 11 projections, which means he's the lowest-ranked starting QB as six teams have their bye weeks. Avoid Jones if possible this week.
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor will hope to guide his team past Houston in the Week 11 Thursday contest. He's coming off a game in which he rushed for 82 yards on 16 carries and also caught half of his four targets for 20 more yards. Taylor has not found the end zone in three straight games now, but his workload and production otherwise last week were a positive.
He has a pretty average test coming against the Texans, whom he faced back in Week 3. Taylor had 68 rushing yards on 23 attempts, while catching two of his three targets for four more yards. The Colts' lead back is RB15 in our RotoBaller projections for Week 11, showing he's still a quality starting option despite some lackluster outings of late. Fantasy owners can start him confidently in most leagues.
Houston Texans Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Start/Sit
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Team
|Pos.
|Game
Matchup
|Houston Texans
|Start
|146.4
|HOU
|DEF
|IND
|Nico Collins
|Start
|132.8
|HOU
|WR
|IND
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|Start
|123.6
|HOU
|K
|IND
|C.J. Stroud
|Start
|115
|HOU
|QB
|IND
|David Montgomery
|Start
|108.1
|HOU
|RB
|IND
|Tank Dell
|Risky Start
|103.4
|HOU
|WR
|IND
|Xavier Hutchinson
|Risky Start
|95.2
|HOU
|WR
|IND
|Dalton Schultz
|Sit
|89.4
|HOU
|TE
|IND
|Kayshon Boutte
|Sit
|63.8
|HOU
|WR
|IND
|Emari Demercado
|Sit
|43.5
|HOU
|RB
|IND
|Foster Moreau
|Sit
|35.3
|HOU
|TE
|IND
|Cade Stover
|Sit
|18.2
|HOU
|TE
|IND
|Davis Mills
|Sit
|11
|HOU
|QB
|IND
|Marlin Klein
|Sit
|8.7
|HOU
|TE
|IND
|Brevin Jordan
|Sit
|8.4
|HOU
|TE
|IND
|Nikko Remigio
|Sit
|3.3
|HOU
|WR
|IND
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud currently ranks as the QB7 in all of fantasy football. According to Pro Football Focus, Stroud has produced 184.5 fantasy points. He averages 20.5 fantasy points per game, which ranks fourth among NFL quarterbacks. In nine games, Stroud has completed 201 out of 320 passes (62.8%) for 2,462 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
He has added 120 rushing yards and one more touchdown in the ground game. Most recently, Stroud completed 20 out of 38 passes for 211 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in a 27-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 10. Stroud remains locked in as a strong starting option at quarterback in Week 11.
Tank Dell, WR, Texans
Houston wide receiver Tank Dell did not produce a ton in Week 10, but he's still worth a look in deeper fantasy leagues. He was targeted four times in the team's Week 10 clash against the Browns. Dell caught three of those for 21 yards, plus had a rushing attempt that didn't gain a yard. His four touches tied the mark he hit in Week 9, and his 33 offensive snaps played were also the same as Week 9.
Houston has several pass-catching options on the team, but it appears that Dell has settled into a notable role that he could hold for the remainder of the season. He's a much more confident starting option in deeper leagues right now, but he's at least one to keep tabs on in case he ever breaks out. On Thursday, he projects as a risky flex with upside.
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 11 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Tyler Warren, Tank Dell, Xavier Hutchinson, David Montgomery. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 11.
Week 11 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 11 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 11 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 11 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 11 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!