Quincy's top fantasy football matchups for Week 11 of 2026. His favorite start 'em, sit 'em picks and predictions -- strong start/sit matchups that he loves.
Week 11 is upon us, and Week 10 brought several wild matchups that have made or broken your fantasy team. With just a few short weeks left in fantasy regular seasons, we have reached crunch time. Playoff seeding is on the line, along with playoff position in general. This is one of the best times of the year.
The next step in your fantasy season is to ensure that you do not leave any meat on the bone. Every point scored matters. For many fantasy leagues, that is the tiebreaker. Of course, you want to win your matchups, but you do not want to be held down by duds from players you expected to perform much better.
With six teams on a bye this week, matchups will be tricky to assess. We need to do our best to be judicious, because the start/sit decisions are going to be massively important in a week like this. We can only do what we can with the schedule we are dealt. Let's dive in.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Fantasy Football Quarterback Matchups We Love
Aaron Rodgers - Pittsburgh Steelers
Opponent: at PHI
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 22nd
Rodgers and the Steelers offense were utterly dominated in Week 10 by the Bengals. However, the Eagles present a much easier task for this unit. Philadelphia's secondary has struggled to contain opposing passing offenses. Not to mention, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and his 63.5 pass-rush grade are no longer in town.
This should be a bounce-back game for Rodgers. The Eagles have allowed the likes of J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Dak Prescott to carve them up in recent weeks. Rodgers is a streaming option in a thin week at the position.
Cam Ward - Tennessee Titans
Opponent: at DAL
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 30th
Yes, you read that right, you may actually be able to start Ward in Week 11. In case you hadn't noticed, the Cowboys defense is fresh off allowing 584 total yards to the 49ers. The Titans will not sniff that statistic in Week 11, but this team should be able to move the ball.
The Titans have exceeded 20 points in four straight games after doing so just once through their first five games. Three of those outings have come against quality defenses in the Browns, Bengals, and Jaguars.
Ward has delivered two straight games with at least two passing touchdowns and 20.14 fantasy points. The Titans should have no issues moving the ball this week, and Ward has officially entered the streaming conversation.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Bo Nix vs. LV
Quarterback Matchup to Temper Expectations
Jared Goff - Detroit Lions
Opponent: vs. TB
Opponent Rank vs. QB: 4th
Jared Goff has been a legitimate weekly starter throughout this season, but the Buccaneers present a tough matchup for the veteran. Tampa Bay is No. 5 in pass coverage grade at 72.7. Its total defense grade ranks No. 4 at 73.8. This defense has quietly come alive in recent weeks.
For the most part, Goff has dominated suspect defenses, but he has struggled when encountering elite units. The Vikings, for example, held Goff to just 176 passing yards and one touchdown. Expect the Lions to win this game on the ground. Additionally, with the Buccaneers trending toward rolling out a backup quarterback, the Lions may not need a big game from Goff anyway.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Bryce Young vs. BAL
- Brock Purdy vs. MIN
Running Back Matchups We Love
Emmett Johnson - Kansas City Chiefs
Opponent: vs. ARI
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 20th
If we have seen anything from Arizona's defense, it is that it can be generous to multiple opposing running backs in a game. Blake Corum and Kyren Williams have combined for at least 25 points in both matchups against Arizona this season. After Johnson's coming-out party in Week 10, it is going to be difficult for Kansas City to keep him on the bench.
We could talk all about Arizona's deficiencies in rushing defense, but it is Johnson's propensity as a receiver that makes him so intriguing. The Cardinals are allowing 33.1 receiving yards per game to opposing backfields, which is contributing heavily to the 20.46 fantasy points per game this team is allowing to running backs.
Johnson has at least 70 receiving yards in two of his last three games, suggesting he may have a big enough role to hold standalone value this week.
Omarion Hampton - Los Angeles Chargers
Opponent: vs. NYJ
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 26th
In a week with six byes, sometimes desperation sets in. Hampton is a potential flex play if the Chargers offense continues to play as it did on Monday night. The Chargers seem like they are beginning to feature Hampton again. He was on the field for 63% of the team's snaps and received 22 carries for 105 yards and a score. Hampton needs to get more involved in the receiving game, but it is a start.
New York holds a rushing DVOA of -3.3%. This defense is not improving as the season wears on, and Hampton could have a field day with 20-plus carries once again.
Other Matchups We Love:
- David Montgomery vs. IND
Running Back Matchup to Temper Expectations
Aaron Jones Sr. - Minnesota Vikings
Opponent: at SF (Mexico City)
Opponent Rank vs. RB: 5th
A touchdown saved his day in Week 10, but do not expect too much from Jones in Week 11. San Francisco has been shutting down opposing running backs, and Jones has not played more than 43% of the snaps since Week 7. The addition of Kirk Cousins under center certainly helped, but there is no way around this tough matchup.
The 49ers have not allowed a running back to exceed 63 rushing yards since Jeremiyah Love did it in Week 3. Jones is not even receiving the necessary volume to do it, let alone against a stout front. With DeForest Buckner also in the fold now on San Francisco's defensive line, you are better off looking elsewhere in this matchup.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Tyler Allgeier at KC
- Travis Etienne Jr. at CHI
Wide Receiver Matchups We Love
Caleb Douglas - Miami Dolphins
Opponent: at BUF
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 23rd
Once he settled in, Kyle McCord demonstrated a solid ability to get Douglas the ball in Week 10. With a relatively soft matchup and a likely negative game script on the docket in Week 11, Douglas could get loose for double-digit fantasy points this week.
Douglas has now recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Most importantly, Douglas has not dipped below six targets in three straight games, resulting in a team lead in target share.
Although Douglas only managed to catch three of McCord's eight targets in Week 10, the rapport between the two should continue to build. You can start Douglas against the No. 23 defense in fantasy versus opposing wide receivers.
Ryan Flournoy - Dallas Cowboys
Opponent: TEN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 32nd
It seems that no matter the opponent, Dallas is in for serious passing volume each week. Luckily, the Titans have been competent on offense of late, leading to more passing for Dallas in Week 11. Flournoy should benefit despite playing as the No. 3 wide receiver on the team.
The Titans hold a horrid 40.0 pass coverage grade. That is five points worse than the next worst team at No. 27 in the league. Flournoy should have no problems shaking loose this week. Look for him to push for 50-plus receiving yards with the potential to find the end zone.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Germie Bernard/DK Metcalf at PHI
- Josh Downs vs. ARI
Wide Receiver Matchup to Temper Expectations
Antonio Williams - Washington Commanders
Opponent: vs. CIN
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 10th
As much as we want him to be a real thing this year, the breakout simply has not materialized for Williams. The playing time is there, as Williams has logged at least 83% of the snaps in three straight games, but Williams' volume is inconsistent, and his efficiency is lackluster.
The Bengals are emerging as a do-not-fly zone for non-elite passing offenses. DJ Turner II is playing out of his mind, and the secondary is boosted by Cincinnati's No. 5-graded pass rush. If the Commanders are going to do anything in this game, it will be because of Jayden Daniels' legs. Fade Williams this week.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Tre Tucker at DEN
- 49ers wide receiver corps vs. MIN
Tight End Matchup We Love
Mike Gesicki - Cincinnati Bengals
Opponent: at WAS
Opponent Rank vs. WR: 31st
Gesicki has had a couple of down games in a row in tough matchups, but he should have caught his seventh touchdown of the season in Week 10. It is clear that Joe Burrow is looking for Gesicki in the red zone. Most of his fantasy points have come on the back of touchdowns, but Week 11 presents a great opportunity for Gesicki to find the end zone.
The Commanders are allowing one touchdown per game to opposing tight ends in fantasy. Not to mention, this team is allowing 76.1 yards to the position. Gesicki's yardage does not project to approach that number, but if you ever needed a start from a touchdown-dependent player, this is your week.
Other Matchups We Love:
- Chig Okonkwo vs. CIN
Tight End Matchup to Temper Expectations
Pat Freiermuth - Pittsburgh Steelers
Opponent: at PHI
Opponent Rank vs. TE: 4th
The Eagles may be susceptible to wide receivers and quarterbacks, but they have done well to hold down tight ends. Tight ends are only racking up 42.9 receiving yards per game against this team. That is not enough volume for Freiermuth, who is competing with Darnell Washington for targets.
The Steelers have done well to game plan accordingly throughout this season. Expect them to focus on their wide receivers, leaving Freiermuth mostly out of the fun this week.
Other Matchups to Temper Expectations:
- Tyler Warren at HOU
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