Fantasy football buy sell trade advice for Week 11 of 2026. Jorden's buy low, sell high Week 11 fantasy trade targets include Malik Nabers, David Montgomery, and more.
The fantasy playoffs are coming in just four weeks, which means we are entering a very important stretch of the season that will include a trade deadline in the majority of leagues. If your league doesn't have a deadline, or has one later than usual, don't worry! I will continue to provide redraft-focused trade content for a few more weeks before transitioning into dynasty analysis.
Heading into Week 10, I was looking at Breece Hall, Emeka Egbuka, and Ollie Gordon II as buy-low trade candidates. Egbuka had a bye last week, and with Baker Mayfield's status for Week 11 and beyond reportedly up in the air, I'm not feeling great about that call. Hall and Gordon may have underperformed slightly on the ground, but both players used their receiving chops to put up over 100 yards from scrimmage on Sunday and remain highly intriguing fantasy assets for the rest of the season. I also suggested trading away Matthew Stafford, Javonte Williams, and Josh Downs. Stafford had a big game against the Arizona Cardinals, which wasn't a total surprise, but his schedule is about to take a turn for the worse following the Rams' Week 11 bye. Although Downs caught a touchdown in his Chiefs debut, it may still be difficult to predict which pass-catcher will lead the way for Patrick Mahomes on any given week. Williams had his third-worst fantasy showing of the season in a matchup that featured 86 points scored, so I don't regret capitalizing on his RB1 value ahead of that game.
Overall, I'd consider last week's article a success, but there's certainly room to improve, especially now that playoff spots are on the line. For many of you, this may be the last chance you have to acquire real difference-makers in your pursuit of fantasy glory. Let's make the most of it, starting with three undervalued players to target in trades.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Buy-Low Targets for Fantasy Football Trades
WR: Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Thursday night's NFC East clash was a thriller, and there were several featured players who scored over 20 fantasy points. Unfortunately, Malik Nabers was not in that club. The third-year pro managed just five receptions for 44 yards on 11 targets and lost a fumble late in the third quarter.
To make matters worse, Nabers is getting at least some of the blame for a J.J. McCarthy interception that sealed the Giants' fate.
RASUL DOUGLAS CALLS GAME. https://t.co/5q7ahQYaoa
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
I believe two things are true here: that ball should have never been thrown, and Nabers should have made a far better effort to come down with it. With over 30 seconds remaining and two timeouts at their disposal, the Giants didn't need to go for it all on one play. New York was also only down by three and not terribly far from field-goal range.
But still, the best of the best receivers make that contested catch, or at minimum, prevent the defender from making it. And this one play, compounded with Nabers' two consecutive subpar showings, has people questioning whether he is or can be elite.
For starters, Nabers is not even 24 years old yet. He has also played with eight different quarterbacks, two head coaches, and two offensive coordinators in just 28 career games. This is far from an ideal situation for a young receiver to be in, yet Nabers has almost always thrived when healthy.
And any narrative that McCarthy is killing Nabers' fantasy value is driven largely by recency bias. In Week 6, Nabers logged four receptions for 95 yards on five targets from McCarthy in the fourth quarter alone. In Week 7, McCarthy's first start of the season, Nabers finished with nine targets, seven receptions, and 111 yards.
Sure, these last two weeks have been disappointing, especially because they were favorable matchups on paper that tight end Isaiah Likely was able to exploit. But I think Nabers should be able to bounce back next week, and could prove to be a league-winner given his schedule between Weeks 15 and 17.
In Week 11, New York will host the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars, who have a great defense but give up plenty of production to outside wide receivers. On the other hand, Jacksonville is stout against the run and opposing tight ends.
Nabers will be needed in this game, as the Giants will have to keep pace with Trevor Lawrence and company. I'd be starting him with full confidence even if new Jaguars safety Jessie Bates III makes his team debut.
Over the course of the fantasy playoffs, Nabers draws the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, and Dallas Cowboys. The Browns represent a winnable matchup, but it's the Lions and Cowboys in Weeks 16 and 17, respectively, that should have fantasy managers excited. Both teams rank in the bottom seven against the pass, and Dallas gives up a whopping 28.2 points per game. With Aidan Hutchinson out indefinitely for Detroit, the Lions' pass defense could slip a bit further, too.
If the Nabers manager in your league is concerned about his chemistry with McCarthy or his ability to be a true WR1, go get him. He's the WR15 on the year, and there's no good reason to think he can't finish higher.
TE: T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Every Justin Jefferson manager breathed a massive sigh of relief when Minnesota acquired its former quarterback, Kirk Cousins, at the NFL trade deadline. And it didn't take long to see why. In Week 10, Jefferson saw a season-high 13 targets and caught a season-high nine passes against a tough Green Bay Packers defense.
Trading for Jefferson now will be challenging, if not impossible. However, Jefferson isn't the only Viking who will benefit from the QB change. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was sidelined with an injury in Week 10, but could be a significant fantasy asset down the stretch. Gavin Bartholomew, in Hockenson's absence, snagged three of his four targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Cousins' first game back with Minnesota.
Hockenson played with Cousins in 18 games between 2022 and 2023, and the results were overwhelmingly positive.
TJ Hockenson (18 games):
154 TGTs, 113 REC, 997 YDs & 6 TDs
Per game: 6.3 REC, 55.4 YDs & 0.3 TDs
17-game pace: 107 REC, 942 YDs & 6 TDs https://t.co/AgLA9M27fv
— VNS Media (@VikingsNewsSkol) November 10, 2026
For reference, only two tight ends are averaging at least 6.3 receptions per game this season: Brock Bowers and Trey McBride. Bowers and McBride are joined by Isaiah Likely, George Kittle, and Travis Kelce as the only tight ends averaging at least 55.4 yards per game.
Hockenson, now 29 years old, isn't necessarily the same player he was three or four years ago, and neither is Cousins. But with Bowers now injured, McBride playing with Carson Beck, and the vast majority of other tight ends producing on an inconsistent basis, would it really be shocking if Hockenson were a top-5 fantasy tight end from Week 11 on?
According to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Hockenson is expected to make progress leading into the team's Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City. San Francisco's defense has been elite against the run this season, but middle of the pack against the pass, and just gave up 439 yards and 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys.
But even if Hockenson can't suit up in Week 11, he'll still be a worthwhile trade target given his rest-of-season schedule. The only opponent I'd be hesitant to start Hockenson against is the Patriots in Week 14. And in the fantasy playoffs, he'll face the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
The Lions and Commanders give up the most and second-most fantasy points per contest to the tight end position, respectively, and the Jets surrender the 12th most. You could not ask for a better three-game schedule when it matters most.
RB: Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders
Make no mistake about it, Ashton Jeanty has not been as advertised through the first 27 games of his career. He has just one rushing touchdown in 2026 and is barely averaging over three yards per carry.
That said, you might be surprised to learn that Jeanty is currently the RB14 in full-PPR formats. It helps that he is yet to have a bye week, but on a per-game basis, Jeanty is outscoring players like Chase Brown and Breece Hall.
Jeanty's 59 targets lead all running backs, and he ranks second at the position in receptions and receiving yards. This obviously gives him a huge boost in full-PPR leagues, but I think Jeanty is a player you'll want in your lineup more often than not in half-PPR formats as well.
We haven't seen much of Jeanty with Fernando Mendoza under center yet, but leading the team in receiving against one of the best defenses in the NFL is a nice accomplishment in his rookie quarterback's first start. This is something that could continue if Brock Bowers misses time.
It's unclear at this point exactly how severe the star tight end's ankle injury is, as head coach Klint Kubiak simultaneously called it "significant" and labeled Bowers "day-to-day."
If Bowers is out in Week 11, there will be very few reliable options for Mendoza against the Denver Broncos. Although Denver shuts down wide receivers, it gives up the 11th-most fantasy points per game and, perhaps most importantly in this case, the ninth-most receptions and fifth-most receiving yards to running backs.
In Week 12, Jeanty will take on the Cleveland Browns. After returning from a Week 13 bye, he'll face the Chargers, Broncos, Titans, and Cardinals. The Titans are the only team mentioned that allows fewer than four yards per carry, and all of these games should be competitive with Jeanty involved throughout.
I'd be out if I had to trade for Jeanty at his draft-day cost, but with how underwhelming he has been, Jeanty should be fairly attainable. I'd be willing to package Quinshon Judkins, Saquon Barkley, Zach Charbonnet, or Tony Pollard in a trade for Jeanty and look to get an upgrade elsewhere.
Sell-High Candidates for Fantasy Football Trades
WR: Deebo Samuel Sr., San Francisco 49ers
Veteran wideout Deebo Samuel Sr. turned back the clock in Week 10, scoring both a rushing and receiving touchdown for the first time since Week 14 of the 2023 campaign. Samuel gained over 100 yards from scrimmage in a thrilling 46-40 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
While it was good to see that Samuel still had this kind of big-play potential in him, fantasy managers shouldn't expect more 70-yard touchdowns off end-arounds. Samuel finished the game with just three targets and three carries, fewer total opportunities than Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, George Kittle, and Keenan Allen in his 49ers debut.
This kind of volume, along with the snap distribution among San Francisco's receiver corps, indicates that Samuel may not be a player we can rely on consistently.
49ers WR snaps Sunday:
Deebo Samuel 44
Jordan Watkins 44
Keenan Allen 31
Demarcus Robinson 21
Jacob Cowing 12
Team may have to sit one of those guys when Mike Evans comes back. I'm sure you have an opinion ...
— Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) November 16, 2026
Samuel isn't going to disappear when Mike Evans returns from his Achilles injury. But what we're seeing is that Jordan Watkins is gaining the trust of the coaching staff by playing the same number of snaps as Samuel, and Allen's snap share should only increase as he gets more familiar with Kyle Shanahan's system.
And yes, when Evans does come back, we should expect all of these players' opportunities to decrease. In six games played, Evans earned a target on nearly 34% of his routes, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL.
Finally, Samuel will be difficult to trust in your starting lineup over the next two weeks due to his schedule. The 49ers' next two opponents will be the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. Minnesota ranks fourth against fantasy receivers this season, while Seattle ranks first.
Just last week, the Vikings were able to limit a surging Packers offense to 10 points and hold star wideouts Christian Watson and Matthew Golden to a combined eight receptions for 107 yards and zero touchdowns.
I wouldn't feel great about starting Samuel in either of these matchups, and it seems like Evans is trending toward a return within the next three weeks. I'd attempt to sell high on Samuel's big game before his output reflects his shaky utilization.
RB: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
It should go without saying that you will not be able to acquire a league-winner by trading away Alvin Kamara alone. But if you were to drop Kamara right now, he would be picked up immediately or claimed for a decent chunk of FAAB. This is certainly true after his RB14, two-touchdown performance in Week 10.
Similar to Samuel, though, Kamara is not getting enough volume to sustain this kind of production. He handled just two carries and four targets in the Saints' loss to the Carolina Panthers. What's worse is that he's losing momentum not only on the ground, but through the air as well.
With Travis Etienne Jr. back in the fold for the first time since Week 3, New Orleans went with a running back rotation featuring Etienne, Kamara, and Audric Estime.
It's not surprising that Kamara had the fewest total opportunities and played the fewest snaps, but he also ran the fewest routes of the three. Although Estime was a nonfactor in the passing game, Etienne commanded five targets and logged three catches for 20 yards.
Etienne will likely see an increased workload going forward, and if Estime remains involved at all, this room may be one to avoid altogether for fantasy purposes. The three backs combined for just 24 rushing yards on 17 carries against the Panthers, who had surrendered the seventh-most yards per carry heading into Week 10.
The Saints' remaining schedule isn't really an intimidating one, but if this offense can't get its running game going against Carolina, its ineptitude on the ground might just persist for the rest of the season. There may not be another chance to sell Kamara this year, and I'd argue there's a better chance of him ending up on the waiver wire than in starting lineups in fantasy championship week.
RB: David Montgomery, Houston Texans
He hasn't played since Week 5, but I saw some hype for David Montgomery's potential return this week, and I think it's worth capitalizing on. Let's first discuss why there is any hype in the first place.
Fellow Texans running back Woody Marks suffered a concussion in the team's Week 10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The only other healthy back on Houston's roster is Emari Demercado, who is averaging 2.61 yards per carry on 18 attempts this season.
With Montgomery practicing in full, he is trending toward having total control of Houston's backfield against a porous Colts run defense on Thursday night. Indianapolis is giving up the fifth-most yards per carry and seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.
It's also worth mentioning that Houston's offense is averaging nearly 26 points per game despite lacking a competent running game. In theory, a quality running back combined with the Texans' passing game should yield a highly successful product.
But how much faith should we have in Montgomery based on what we saw early in the season?
How "elusive" RBs have been through week 9 https://t.co/5MSbNwfwbz
— Stat Acccount (@AcccountStat) November 10, 2026
Let's not forget that Montgomery already faced this Indianapolis run defense in Week 3. He finished the contest with 11 carries for 33 yards and two receptions for 15 yards. He also struggled against the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys, who are both giving up over 4.4 yards per carry to running backs this season.
And I don't expect things to get any easier for Montgomery in the following weeks, especially since Marks should return sooner rather than later. From Weeks 12-15, the Texans will face the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, and Jacksonville Jaguars. All four of these opponents rank in the top 13 against the run this season.
Hopefully your fantasy team isn't so desperate for running back production that it needs to start Montgomery this week. If not, there is almost certainly another team in your league that is. Find that team, and see if you can package the eighth-year pro with a wideout to upgrade at receiver.
Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer Tool
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