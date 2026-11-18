Wyatt McClintock's fantasy football risers, fallers, sleepers, and busts heading into Week 11 of the 2026 season. He identifies players with rising and falling fantasy values.
Week 10 was a wild one, with many players seeing their fantasy values rise and fall just before most fantasy league trade deadlines. With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, managers need to improve their rosters one final time.
It’s time for contenders to bolster their rosters, and it’s do-or-die for those at the bottom of the standings. There should be opportunities to sell high on risers or trade fallers for a win-now player.
The players in this weekly article aren't necessarily the week's best and worst performers. Instead, we'll talk about what Week 10 means for the rest of the season.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Fantasy Football Risers
Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Emmett Johnson, have yourself a day! What a performance in the rookie’s first career NFL start.
Johnson had 22 carries for 101 yards and caught six of his seven targets for 70 yards and two receiving touchdowns. As a result, the 23-year-old finished with 35.1 PPR points and was the RB3 on the week.
Mahomes finds his rookie RB Emmett Johnson for six!
KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nJcTVO9IbY
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
This marks the second time in three weeks Johnson scored 25-plus points.
Johnson was advertised in Week 10 as a plug-and-play handcuff to Kenneth Walker III, rewarding managers who had been stashing him for 10 weeks.
Initial reports suggest the Chiefs believe Walker’s groin injury is short-term, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. However, it’s unclear if Walker will play in Week 11.
Managers can plug Johnson back into lineups with confidence if Walker is out and expect RB1 production. If Walker plays, Johnson does carry standalone flex value after his recent performances.
Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints
Jordyn Tyson has had a strong start to his young career and lands on the risers list for the second time in as many games.
Tyson led the team in targets (13) in Week 10 and finished with 11 catches for 80 yards. The rookie was a WR1 on the week and tallied 19 PPR points.
Most importantly, Tyson's snap percentage jumped from 24% to 71%, suggesting he’s healthy after his extended stint on injured reserve for a hamstring injury and ready to be a full-time player in the Saints offense.
The Saints looked under every rock last offseason, including exploring a trade for Marvin Harrison Jr., before ultimately drafting Tyson eighth overall.
The team wanted a talented receiver to pair with Chris Olave, signaling its desire to rely on the passing attack. With health and a clear role in the offense, Tyson looks on the verge of being a league winner.
Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Is Chase Brown a second-half-only player type?
|Weeks 1-7
|Post Week 7
|2025
|10.1 PPR PPG (RB30 overall)
|21.2 PPR PPG (RB4 overall)
|2026
|12.5 PPR PPG (RB20 overall)
|18.6 PPR PPG (RB7 overall)
Yes, we’ve only had a three-game sample size post-Week 7 for Brown this season, but it could also be the start of a trend.
Brown ended Week 10 with 10 carries for 44 yards, eight catches on nine targets for 39 yards, and two receiving touchdowns. As a result, Brown scored 28.3 PPR points and was the RB5 overall.
In addition, Brown has scored 17-plus points and had nine targets in two of his last three games.
Touch. Down. Chase. Brown.
#PITvsCIN on NBC https://t.co/IlxU0qC4pR
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 16, 2026
The Illini product seems to be flipping the switch again, and his two-touchdown performance last week could be the launching point that catapults him back into the top-5 fantasy running back conversation.
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow delivered another dominant performance in Week 10, placing him in rarefied air.
For starters, he is now the clear favorite to win the 2026 NFL MVP award through 10 weeks. Per ESPN’s Ben Baby, Burrow became the third player in NFL history to throw at least 20 passing touchdowns in a five-game span, according to ESPN Research. He joins Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.
Lastly, Burrow tied Manning as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to record four or more total touchdowns in five consecutive games, per the Bengals team site.
I’m no doctor, but that’s really good.
Joe Burrow connects with Drew Sample for the first TD of the game 🗣️
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/1xPsaGlfV8
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
Burrow has finished as a top-3 quarterback each week and has scored 28-plus points in each game since his Week 6 bye week.
The 29-year-old has been on the rise over the last four games, and his Week 10 outing adds to his case to be this year's MVP.
Other Fantasy Football Risers
- George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
- Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
- Blake Corum, RB, Rams
- Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
Week 11 Fantasy Football Fallers
Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Our first faller is a fantasy football double-edged sword.
On one side, Kyren Williams is coming off a reduced role, with his lowest snap share of the year (51.3%), 12 carries, and two catches for 32 total scrimmage yards. He finished as the RB42 on the week with 5.2 fantasy points, marking season lows in both categories.
On the flip side, Blake Corum is coming off an expanded role with a season-high 51.3% snap share and tied season highs in carries (17) and targets (four). It was the first time Corum had seen over 20 opportunities (carries and targets) in a game this season.
Corum cashed in on his opportunity and finished as the RB9 in Week 10 while scoring 20.9 PPR points. We’re highlighting Williams over Corum because Williams' value falls more than Corum’s value rises.
The fantasy media has been clamoring for Corum to take over the Rams backfield since he arrived in Los Angeles and may have gotten their leg to stand on.
Williams is coming off back-to-back clunker performances, and Corum has shined in recent weeks. In addition, it was the third straight game Williams was outscored by Corum and the fourth time in five weeks.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks
It’s kind of ironic Jadarian Price lands on a fantasy risers and fallers value list because of the name, but you won’t see any puns or wordplay here. We’ll leave it at that, and I’ll let your creative mind come up with the jokes. Back to football.
Price has slowly reintegrated into the Seattle offense after returning from a brief stint on injured reserve. He’s seen 28 carries and nine targets in his first three games back.
Jadarian Price scored his 1st career TD and forgot to keep the ball. Rookie mistake. 😂
@insidethenfl Week 10 Mic'd Up on X https://t.co/cNCljt5hQh
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
The rookie is averaging 9.6 PPR points per game, but his production has been inflated by a touchdown and an anomaly 54 receiving yards in Week 9.
However, Zach Charbonnet’s utilization as the primary back is the main reason Price is a faller.
Charbonnet saw a 71.9% snap share in Week 10, which was the sixth-highest among running backs last week and his highest this season. He turned 20 carries into 94 rushing yards.
Conversely, Price saw a 28.1% snap share (season low) and turned nine carries into 36 rushing yards. It was the second straight week Price had seen his snap share drop.
Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers
Jalen Coker has become a permanent resident on the fallers list and may have hit rock bottom after his Week 10 performance.
The 25-year-old is coming off a no-catch outing and tied a season low with four targets. He finished the week as the WR95 and scored 0.3 points, thanks to a three-yard carry.
The Panthers offense has come to a screeching halt since their Week 6 win over the Eagles. They’ve scored more than 20 points in a game once over that four-game stretch, and Coker has been affected the most.
In that stretch, Coker has surpassed seven points once and hasn't topped five catches. It’s been a rough stretch for Coker, and he’s flirting with being a droppable player moving forward.
Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Speaking of rough sledding, we’ve reached our final faller of the week. Tyler Warren is coming off his worst fantasy performance of the season.
The former Nittany Lion scored 2.4 PPR points and ended the week as the TE36. It also marks the third straight week Warren finished outside the top-16 tight ends and the second time he’s finished outside the top-25 tight ends in that period.
Warren has seen his fantasy value slide since returning from his groin injury and may have bottomed out in Week 10. He hauled in two of his three targets for a yard despite the team mustering up 24 points in the win over the Dolphins.
In the Colts' best offensive outing in three weeks, Warren had his worst fantasy performance.
Other Fantasy Football Fallers
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
- Denzel Boston, WR, Browns
- DeMario Douglas, WR, Patriots
- Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!