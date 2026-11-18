Quincy's NFL Week 11 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 11? Read the updated power rankings featuring the Buffalo Bills and more.
Week 10 brought us fireworks. Carolina took command of the NFC South and the Cowboys made their own lives quite difficult in the NFC East. Elsewhere, we saw the Titans continue to play better by giving the Jaguars a run for their money through one half.
We also had a couple of rookie quarterback debuts. Carson Beck and Fernando Mendoza ran into some of the best defenses in the league. The results were mixed. Both players were solid in the first half of their respective games, but their inexperience showed in the second.
With Week 11 on the horizon, we are in for several important bye weeks. Still, Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and there is a lot of important football left to be played. Let's dive into the power rankings as we head into Week 11.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Los Angeles Chargers
Winless no longer! The Chargers managed to squeeze out a win against the Ravens on Monday night. Los Angeles' offense looked much better and Justin Herbert looked spry. With a couple more wins like this the Chargers could climb their way up this list.
No. 31 - New York Jets
The Jets were smacked by the Bills in Week 10. There was not a lot to like as the offense struggled to get going, and the defense was no existent. After starting the season with such promise, things have gone downhill.
No. 30 - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins lost the first start of Kyle McCord's career. The game began roughly, but McCord picked up his play as the game wore on. Miami will hope he continues to improve while the team awaits Malik Willis' return.
No. 29 - Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals were not able to deliver an encore against the Rams. Los Angeles did not mess around with Arizona this week, running all over them and even throwing all over them despite a depleted receiving corps.
No. 28 - Tennessee Titans
The scoreboard would suggest that the Titans were blown out, but there was a lot to build off in Week 10. Tennessee's defense showed up in the first half, and Cam Ward continued to play much better. Something is building in Tennessee.
Easy pass from Cam Ward to Daniel Bellinger for six
JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/W4Lw36MZeM
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
No. 27- Indianapolis Colts
The Colts tried to lose in Week 10, but they're defense managed to step up just enough to pull out a victory. The Colts' five-game losing streak is finally over as a result.
No. 26 - Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles were on a bye in Week 10. It was much needed to get healthy and take a breath from what has been a rough season. The team has waived the white flag on this season, but is positioned well with draft capital moving forward.
No. 25 - Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons were dominated by the Chiefs in Week 10. After a resurgence in the early weeks of the season, the Falcons look like they are headed to the abyss once again. The state of their division still makes this season interesting though.
No. 24 - New Orleans Saints
The Saints dropped their chance to take control of the NFC South with a loss to the Panthers on Sunday. The offensive line was dominated by a less than impressive Panthers defensive line. New Orleans needs to find some protection for Tyler Shough.
No. 23 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers enjoyed a bye in Week 10. The team watched as the Panthers took the lead in the NFC South. However, they have played much better in recent weeks, and should be able to push for a divisional title themselves.
No. 22 - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore's free fall continued in Week 10. Jacoby Brissett struggled to get comfortable under center and Derrick Henry only logged 10 rushing yards. It cannot get much worse for the Ravens as they attempt to hold onto whatever sliver of playoff hope that they can.
No. 21 - Las Vegas Raiders
Fernando Mendoza looked solid through two quarters, but the Seahawks' defense woke up in the second half and made life difficult on the youngster. Las Vegas still had a chance to win at the end of the game, but ultimately came up short.
Fernando Mendoza rushes it in for his first career TD 🗣️
SEAvsLV on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/gcKUNMIZUH
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
No. 20 - Washington Commanders
Washington managed to snag a win over the Giants in Week 10. The win kept the team's playoff hopes alive, especially after Dallas fell on Sunday. The Commanders are resurging now with Jayden Daniels playing much better.
No. 19 - Houston Texans
Houston held a 17-point lead over Cleveland in Week 10, but would go on to lose 27-24. A win would have made the playoffs a distinct possibility for Houston. A loss makes the rest of the season precarious for the Texans.
No. 18 - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas lost an absolute track meet to the 49ers in Week 10. The Cowboys' defense struggled in this one, allowing 46 points and numerous huge plays. Dallas is simply not going to be able to win playing defense the way it is.
Dak converts the two-point conversion!
We've got a six-point game 👀
SFvsDAL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/SjVjt43GD9
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
No. 17 - Carolina Panthers
Carolina is now the leader in the NFC South after its defense woke up in Week 10. The Saints' offense has been dangerous throughout this season, but Carolina had no part of it.
No. 16 - New England Patriots
New England fell in Germany, and lost Drake Maye for what sounds like will be an extended period of time. This season has been marred by injuries for New England. It will be difficult to come back from them if Maye's absence is significantly long.
No. 15 - New York Giants
The Giants fell on Thursday Night Football in a blow to their lead in the NFC East. However, the Cowboys going down strengthened New York's position. Still, this team needs to put its head down and keep winning.
No. 14 - Cleveland Browns
The Browns won a massive game over the Texans in Week 10 to keep their divisional hopes alive. The team fell behind by 17 points, but managed to chip away and ultimately win. This team has grit, and looks legitimate.
Browns make it a one-score game
HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/KuuPxu8sju
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
No. 13 - Pittsburgh Steelers
The usual AFC North bullies became the bullied on Sunday night. Cincinnati had its way with Pittsburgh all of Sunday evening, with the Steelers having no answers on offense or defense. This does not spell gloom for the 6-3 Steelers, but it is a bad sign.
No. 12 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay has fallen a few spots in the power rankings after failing to find answers against the Vikings in Week 10. The Packers' offensive line is going to be a problem moving forward.
No. 11 - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams continued their winning ways in Week 10. Los Angeles completely dominated Arizona on the backs of Blake Corum and Kyren Williams. Both players played fantastically for a team that needed every bit of help it could get.
No. 10 - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle won an ugly game over the Raiders on Sunday. Luckily, this team is headed into a bye week. The bye will allow them to get healthy, and workout some kinks on offense. On the bright side, the running game seems to be getting on track with Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet both running well.
No. 9 - Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota looks very strong with Kirk Cousins under center. The defense did its thing, while the offense managed to score 30 points against the Packers. They have now become a significant team to beat in the NFC.
No. 8 - Kansas City Chiefs
No Kenneth Walker III, no problem. The Chiefs leaned on Emmett Johnson this week, and he delivered just as well as Walker has all season. Kansas City also got a nice contribution from the newly acquired Josh Downs at wide receiver.
Mahomes finds his rookie RB Emmett Johnson for six!
KCvsATL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nJcTVO9IbY
— NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026
No. 7 - Denver Broncos
Denver enjoyed a bye in Week 10, but watched as Kansas City kept pace in the AFC West. The race for this division is shaping up to come down to the wire.
No. 6 - Cincinnati Bengals
The Bengals looked utterly dominant in Week 10. The Steelers had no answer for Joe Burrow and the passing attack, while the defense manhandled Pittsburgh's offensive line. We have a new favorite in the AFC North.
That's now two TDs for Chase Brown and FOUR TDs for Joe Burrow 😎
PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/svZHSPGVmC
— NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026
No. 5 - Detroit Lions
Detroit won big over the Patriots in Germany. However, the concern for this team lies with the health of Aidan Hutchinson, who was injured while celebrating a sack in Week 10.
No. 4 - Chicago Bears
Chicago was on a bye in Week 10, but watched as the Vikings surged back into position behind Cousins. The race for the NFC North is going to be a fun one as we head into the stretch run of the season.
No. 3 - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars won big over the Titans in Week 10, but the team struggled through one half. However, Jacksonville will get its trade deadline pieces back in Week 11. Things could look even more dominant for this team moving forward.
No. 2 - San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco needed 41 points to beat the Cowboys in Week 10, they got 46. With the offense capable of this kind of output, there are not a lot of teams that can stand in San Francisco's way.
No. 1 - Buffalo Bills
Buffalo had its way with the Jets in Week 10. Josh Allen did whatever he wanted, and the defense stepped up as well. This team did nothing to fall down the power rankings this week.
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