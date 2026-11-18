Mid-week fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers.
Fantasy managers will have a bye-week crunch this week, with the Patriots, Falcons, Rams, Browns, Seahawks, and Packers off. Most leagues have already run their waiver wire, but there is still time this week to pick up a player. At RotoBaller HQ, we have updated our waiver rankings to help managers looking for a bye-week replacement or simply to improve their roster for the playoff push. Our updated Week 11 mid-week waiver wire rankings for the 2026 season help you prioritize pickups, no matter your league size.
Injuries are taking a toll, and some players are seeing expanded roles as a result. Is Xavier Hutchinson worth adding as a streamer after catching a touchdown in three straight weeks? Is Elic Ayomanor Tennessee's No. 2 wide receiver with Wan'Dale Robinson placed on injured reserve? Is Jauan Jennings the Vikings' No. 2 wide receiver, with Jordan Addison set to miss a few weeks after needing surgery on his thumb?
These Week 11 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 11 on the waiver wire!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 11?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|45
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|40
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|60
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|9
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|12
|Tank Dell
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|15
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|16
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|17
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|33
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|19
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|21
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|24
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|25
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|26
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|29
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|33
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|35
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|32
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|36
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Myles Price
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|40
|Justice Hill
|RB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|42
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|43
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|44
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|45
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|46
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|47
|Cade Otton
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|48
|Darren Waller
|TE
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|49
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|27
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|50
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|51
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|53
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|54
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|56
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|57
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|60
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|61
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|62
|Tai Felton
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|63
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|64
|Cam Ward
|QB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|65
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|66
|Joe Milton
|QB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|68
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|69
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|70
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|39
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|72
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|73
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|79
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|New York Jets
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Top names include Jauan Jennings, Elic Ayomanor, Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, and Gunnar Helm. We recap why these players should be on your waiver wire radar for Week 11.
Jauan Jennings, WR, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings (calf) was unable to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Jennings has missed two games in a row, but his fantasy value might actually be on the rise. Fellow wideout Jordan Addison (thumb) could need surgery, which will likely require him to be placed on the Injured Reserve.
Once healthy, Jennings could become the No. 2 option behind Justin Jefferson in this offense. The 29-year-old hasn't done much this season, with only six receptions for 54 yards in six games. Fantasy managers are looking for help at wide receiver, so consider stashing Jennings in case he does see a larger role in the offense going forward.
Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor caught five passes for 79 yards in Sunday's 40-23 loss to Jacksonville. He was targeted 10 times, setting season highs in all three categories. With Carnell Tate (shoulder) sidelined, Ayomanor played nearly 95% of Tennessee's offensive snaps and led the team in receiving. Wan'Dale Robinson also left Sunday's game with an ankle injury, leaving the Titans potentially short-handed at receiver heading into Week 11 against Dallas.
Ayomanor saw just five targets in his previous game against Cincinnati, so Sunday's workload was a big jump. He's worth a look in 12-team leagues and deeper, particularly if Tate or Robinson misses additional time.
Emari Demercado, RB, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Emari Demercado could see an expanded role in Week 11 as multiple injuries affect the team's backfield. Over the last two games, Demercado has had 13 carries for 32 yards and two receptions for seven yards. While those numbers aren't particularly impressive, David Montgomery (groin) is still working through an injury, and Woody Marks (concussion) is trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's matchup.
If both backs are unable to play, Demercado could step into a workhorse role against the Indianapolis Colts, with Dare Ogunbowale, who's currently on the practice squad, also joining the backfield. Fantasy managers should monitor the status of all three running backs heading into Thursday, as Demercado could emerge as a solid FLEX option with a heavy workload possible in Week 11.
Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Kaelon Black continues to deliver in a backup role, and his fantasy football value is rising going into Week 11 as a result. Against Dallas, Black rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown across 11 carries, while catching both of his targets for 13 more yards. He now has 11 or more carries in three straight games, and he's had 53 or more yards in each contest, along with two touchdown runs.
Despite Christian McCaffrey's presence, Black has carved out an offensive role for the high-powered 49ers' offense, and he's a worthwhile fantasy asset now. Black is a more confident starting option in deeper leagues, but could be tried in standard leagues in favorable matchups or when fantasy managers are lacking quality RB options.
Gunnar Helm, TE, Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm hasn't been a very flashy name in fantasy football this season, but he does still have some waiver wire appeal for Week 11 as he continues to occupy a larger role on offense. Helm has been the No. 1 tight end in Tennessee all year long, but his receiving volume has seen an uptick over the last three games. During that three-game span, he has 17 targets, 12 catches, and 123 yards. It's worth noting that top wide receiver Carnell Tate did miss two of those three games, so perhaps some of Helm's recent targets will get redistributed to Tate when he returns soon.
However, we're optimistic that the second-year tight end can maintain his sizable volume, especially as the Titans have given quarterback Cam Ward more freedom to throw the ball early and often on offense. Helm has been impressive in terms of target share, and now, managers need him to start finding the end zone. He scored two touchdowns as a rookie last year, but zero touchdowns so far in 2026. He's a low-risk waiver wire target who ranks as a low-end TE2 with additional upside going forward.
Running Backs - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|45
|Add in All Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|40
|Add in All Leagues
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|53
|Add in All Leagues
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|36
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|52
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|37
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|58
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|1
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ray Davis
|RB
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Justice Hill
|RB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|11
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Salvon Ahmed
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|64
|Add in All Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|58
|Add in All Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|27
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|53
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|60
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Bryant
|WR
|8
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|33
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|7
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|32
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Myles Price
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|9
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|27
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|3
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Anthony Gould
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|CJ Daniels
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Xavier Restrepo
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tai Felton
|WR
|0
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tight Ends- Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|23
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|33
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|53
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|14
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Cade Otton
|TE
|3
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Darren Waller
|TE
|26
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cam Ward
|QB
|18
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|46
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Joe Milton
|QB
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|25
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|21
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|39
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Fernando Mendoza
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|14
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Carson Beck
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Kyle McCord
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tommy DeVito
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Anthony Richardson Sr.
|QB
|1
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 11 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|66
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|68
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|44
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|12
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|7
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 11 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 11 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 11 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 11 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 11 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 11 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 11 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to complement our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
In addition, be on the lookout for our other waiver wire articles all season long. We will be releasing weekly waiver wire articles for each position, FAAB bidding recommendations, streamers, and more. Stay tuned!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kenny Gainwell, Kaleon Black, Antonio Williams, Pay Bryant, Xavier Hutchinson, Adonai Mitchell, Jonathon Brooks, Elic Ayonmanor, Chig Okonkwo, Pat Freiermuth, Samaje Perine, Seth McGowan, Jauan Jennings, Austin Ekeler, Terrance Ferguson, Michael Mayer, Emari Demercado, Gunnar Helm, Laquon Treadwell, Darren Waller, Cyrus Allen, Cam Ward, Joe Milton III, Fernando Mendoza, J.J. McCarthy, and Jalon Daniels. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tyler Higbee, Ollie Gordon, Keenan Allen, Alvin Kamara, and Jaylen Wright. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kenny Gainwell, Kaleon Black, Antonio Williams, Pay Bryant, Xavier Hutchinson, Adonai Mitchell, Jonathon Brooks, Elic Ayonmanor, Chig Okonkwo, Pat Freiermuth, Samaje Perine, Seth McGowan, Jauan Jennings, Austin Ekeler, Terrance Ferguson, Michael Mayer, Emari Demercado, Gunnar Helm, Laquon Treadwell, Darren Waller, Cyrus Allen, Cam Ward, Joe Milton III, Fernando Mendoza, J.J. McCarthy, and Jalon Daniels:
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