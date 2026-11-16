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Week 11 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes

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Cameron Ward - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Rob's Week 11 fantasy football waiver wire pickups, stashes, sleepers for all positions ahead of Week 11 in 2026. His top fantasy free agent waiver wire adds.

Week 11 has six teams on bye: the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and New England Patriots. With so many teams on bye, fantasy managers will need to be active on the waiver wire this week.

We're officially in the playoff push, and fantasy managers need to start building their playoff rosters. Be aware of what your roster needs. If you're in a great playoff spot, look to add handcuffs and great playoff matchups. If you're still fighting for a playoff spot, add whoever you can to get the next win.

The waiver wire is crucial to making the playoffs, and here at RotoBaller, we want to make sure you walk away as your league's champion. To help you do that, be sure also to check out our free Who Should I Pickup? tool and compare up to four free agent players at once - we'll tell you who to pick up.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

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Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11

RB3s and RB4s 

Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers - 39% Rostered

Black has scored 7.0 or more half-PPR points in each of his last three games. However, before this three-week surge, Black had five straight weeks where he didn't score 5.0 half-PPR points in a single game. That stretch included four games with 2.5 half-PPR points or less. However, his workload has increased recently.

In the last three games, he's had 11 or more touches in each game. Before that three-game stretch, he didn't have 10 touches in a game since Week 1. Black may be upgrading from pure handcuff to RB4 with high-contingency value. However, it's worth noting that in their last two games, the 49ers scored 84 points and ran significantly more plays than their seasonal average.

If he continues to see 10 or more touches, his RB4 standalone value will continue. However, if he's sitting on waivers, you're stashing him for his league-winning upside if Christian McCaffrey misses any games.

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 44% Rostered

Gainwell has scored over 8.5 half-PPR points in each of his last three games. However, the context around those games matters. In Week 7, they won 43-13 against Carolina. That game script let the Buccaneers lean heavily on the run. In their next game, they played in a heavy downpour where they didn't complete a pass.

The following week, in a more typical game script, Gainwell had just eight touches, but his three receptions went for 60 yards. Gainwell is trending up, but I'd recommend being cautious with his recent production. This is still Bucky Irving's backfield. Gainwell is still nothing more than an RB4 despite the recent surge in production. He's best viewed as a handcuff.

Bench Stashes

Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns - 34% Rostered

Sampson is your typical pass-catching specialist. He has three catches in his last four games. More importantly, he has six or more targets in each of his last three games. Sampson, in his current role, has a limited ceiling, but he also has a decent floor as a desperation running back start.

He has at least 5.5 half-PPR points in each of his last four games, but has topped out at 9.9. If Quinshon Judkins were to get hurt, we'd likely see his role increase. If you're desperate for someone you can start and get 5-9 points, Sampson is your guy. If you're not desperate at running back, stash one of the available handcuffs. They have more upside.

Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts - 18% Rostered

There have been trade rumors circling Jonathan Taylor the last few weeks, but the Colts decided to hold onto him. Reports indicated they believed they could build around Taylor. One would have reasonably assumed that, based on reports and their desire not to trade Taylor, they'd go back to using him as a bell cow. Nope, not so fast.

While Taylor still dominated snaps (40 to 17), McGowan finished with 12 carries to Taylor's 16, and McGowan got a carry inside the five-yard line, which he scored on. McGowan has now found the end zone in back-to-back weeks. McGowan is averaging nine touches per game over the past four weeks and can be viewed as a very desperate start.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 28% Rostered

Kaleb Johnson, Green Bay Packers - 18% Rostered

The Packers have their bye in Week 11, and reports have indicated Josh Jacobs could return in Week 12. That'll be something fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on before waivers run this week. Unfortunately, with the Packers going into their bye, we may have limited information regarding Jacobs' availability for the following week. That makes both of these players less appealing.

Johnson operated as the Packers' primary ball-carrier in Week 10, finishing with 10 carries for 42 yards. From a yards-per-carry perspective, it's the best average any Packers running back has had all year. If Jacobs is out in Week 12, Johnson would be the best bet to get a goal-line carry.

Lloyd operated as the change-of-pace, pass-catching specialist. He finished with four carries, but also had three catches. If Jacobs is out, they're both desperation RB4 starts.

Pure Handcuffs

  1. Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills - 4% Rostered
  2. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars - 37% Rostered
  3. Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals - 14% Rostered
  4. Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 33% Rostered
  5. Devin Singletary, New York Giants - 31% Rostered
  6. Kendre Miller, Dallas Cowboys - 9% Rostered
  7. Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles - 9% Rostered
  8. Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons - 15% Rostered (Currently on IR)
  9. Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions - 2% Rostered
  10. Tyjae Spears - Tennessee Titans - 11% Rostered
  11. Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins - 2% Rostered
  12. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers - 8% Rostered

Deep League Stashes

IR Stashes

 

Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11

Must Add

Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 49% Rostered

Flournoy has scored 11.0 half-PPR points in five of his last six games. During this stretch, he's averaging 13.25 half-PPR points. Since Week 1, Flournoy has scored 7.0 half-PPR points in eight of his last nine games. During this longer stretch, Flournoy is averaging 10.9 half-PPR points.

Dallas's defense is arguably the worst in the NFL. They just gave up 46 points and over 500 scrimmage yards. This environment is going to keep the Dallas offense constantly chasing points.

Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 51% Rostered

Dell had a monster Week 9 performance, but wasn't able to follow that up this past weekend. More concerning, he finished fourth on the team in routes and snaps among receivers. However, he still finished third on the team in targets. Dell is working his way back from a devastating injury, and that is likely going to lead to some ups-and-downs.

However, this offense moves through C.J. Stroud and the passing attack. Dell will have better days ahead. I'm going to trust in Dell's talent. He's an add, but he should stay on benches until we see his role grow more consistent.

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos - 50% Rostered

Sutton is coming off his best three-game stretch of the season. He had 45 or more yards in three consecutive games and scored 6.0 or more half-PPR points in all three games. The Broncos were on bye in Week 10. They'll return in Week 11 against the Raiders. They're giving up the fifth-most points to receivers this season.

Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion in Week 9. It's unknown if he'll be back for Week 11, but fantasy managers should expect him to be. Still, Waddle has been far from good this year. Given Denver's issues all year, Sutton may have found his way to waiver wires. Denver has a great rest-of-the-season schedule, making him worth stashing just in case Bo Nix finds some consistency.

Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins - 37% Rostered 

Douglas continues to play well despite the issues at quarterback. In five games that he started and finished, Douglas is averaging 11.36 half-PPR PPG. Over his last three games, he has 22 targets, averaging just over seven per game. He has recorded 70 or more yards in three out of his last four games.

Miami has Buffalo in Week 11. The Bills have allowed the eighth-most points to receivers this season. Buffalo will surely get ahead of Miami on the scoreboard and force Miami to pass the football.

Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders - 26% Rostered

Williams is a rookie, which means he'll be prone to the ups and downs that come with a first-year player. In Weeks 8-9, he had 13 targets before finishing with just two in Week 10. However, he did catch a touchdown and finished with 11.2 half-PPR points.

Washington has Stefon Diggs, who is locked in as Jayden Daniels' No. 1 receiver. After him, it's wide open. It's between Williams, Chig Okonkwo, and Treylon Burks. Williams' target volume hasn't been as consistent as Okonkwo's, but he possesses a higher ceiling.

WR4/5s

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 49% Rostered

Washington isn't a great option, but he's proven to be fairly dependable. In nine games this season, he has seven games between 5.0 and 14.0 half-PPR points. Washington has been a consistent option in the Dolphins' offense, but as a smaller slot receiver, he lacks explosive plays and touchdowns. That leaves him with a decent floor, virtually no ceiling.

Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles - 46% Rostered

In Joe Milton III's first start, he finished with just 18 completions and 169 yards on 34 pass attempts. Lemon had nine targets, six receptions, and 61 yards. However, that was without star receiver DeVonta Smith. Lemon has had six catches or more in three straight games and 55 or more receiving yards in three straight games. However, Smith was absent for all of them.

How will Lemon perform with Milton at quarterback and Smith back on the field? Fantasy managers should have significant concerns regarding Milton's ability to support two fantasy-relevant pass-catchers, but it's impossible to ignore his recent strong play. Add him, but don't be surprised if his recent strong play slows down once Smith returns to the field.

Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets - 33% Rostered

Mitchell has shown his weekly ceiling in Week 8 when he had nine targets, seven receptions, 142 yards, and a touchdown en route to 27.2 half-PPR points. However, he followed that up with seven targets and zero receptions. This past weekend, he had eight targets, but only caught three of them for 59 yards. He finished with 8.9 half-PPR points.

Mitchell is a boom-or-bust receiver who has the ability to finish as a top-15 weekly receiver, but also put up a goose egg. He's competing for targets with Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor, and Breece Hall. That's not ideal when you have a mediocre offense and quarterback.

Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams - 16% Rostered

The Rams are on bye in Week 11, and Davante Adams might return in Week 12. Puka Nacua, however, will still be on IR. This past weekend, Mumpfield finished with four targets, three receptions, 81 yards, and 11.1 half-PPR points. I don't trust Mumpfield, but given the options in Los Angeles, Mumpfield will continue to be a boom-or-bust WR5 until Nacua returns.

Bench Stashes

Deeper Leagues Stashes

IR Stashes

 

Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11

Matchup-Based Streaming TE2s

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders - 23% Rostered

Okonkwo left their Week 10 contest early in the first quarter with a back injury, but came back for the second half. In his absence, Ben Sinnott had four catches, 42 yards, and a touchdown. We can't be sure if those would've gone to Okonkwo, but it's a fair bet to assume at least some of that production would have.

While the production hasn't been as good as we'd like, the volume and utilization have. Over the last five games, Okonkwo has had 32 targets. He's had six or more targets in four of his last five. This has led to at least four catches in four of his last five. He also has 55 or more receiving yards in three of his last five. Unfortunately, he hasn't found the end zone this season.

However, he's clearly a big part of the team's passing attack. His target volume has been consistent, which is not something we can typically say about a tight end. Okonkwo's ceiling is somewhat limited due to the inconsistency this offense has. He's still a strong TE2 with weekly upside due to his regular volume.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders - 11% Rostered

While Mayer has had his moments operating behind Brock Bowers, that was with Kirk Cousins at the helm. While it was just his first start and against the aggressive Seattle defense, Fernando Mendoza finished with 143 yards and zero touchdowns. He's unlikely to be able to support multiple fantasy-relevant pass-catchers, and as long as Bowers is healthy, he's going to be the clear and undisputed alpha.

However, Bowers suffered an ankle injury this past weekend that did not allow him to finish. Fantasy managers will need to track Bowers' injury status. If Bowers is unable to play in Week 11, Mayer would become an interesting streamer.

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals - 40% Rostered

Gesicki is a touchdown-or-bust tight end. However, he's a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, so that role works more for him than it would for a tight end on any of the other 31 teams. Inside the red zone, Cincinnati is passing the ball 58.5% of the time, seventh-highest in the NFL through the first nine weeks.

Inside the 10-yard line, they're throwing it 60% of the time, the fifth-highest. Gesicki is tied for ninth in end zone targets per game. He's also fifth in expected touchdowns per game, so his touchdown totals aren't as suspicious as they may initially appear.

He has found the end zone in six games. His half-PPR point totals in those six games range from 6.9 to 16.3. In his other three games where he did not find the end zone, he's scored 0.0, 2.1, and 1.4 half-PPR points. He's touchdown or bust, but a lot of tight ends are. Few can speak to the same touchdown potential that Gesicki has.

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - 40% Rostered

Andrews last scored 4.0 half-PPR points in Week 4. The Ravens are now without Lamar Jackson for the foreseeable future. The silver lining is that the Ravens traded for Jacoby Brissett. Since 2024, there are 53 quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts. Brissett is second in tight end target share at 34.5%. This is the lone argument one can make for Andrews.

Adds for Deep Leagues

IR Stashes

 

Quarterback Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 11

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans - 9% Rostered

I'm not sure I'm a believer in Ward yet, but we have got to take notice of how he's been playing recently. In the past two weeks, he has 535 passing yards and three touchdowns. He's also chipped in with 80 rushing yards. He's scored 29.26 and 24.14 points. He's done that without first-round rookie Carnell Tate.

Ward has been playing better lately, and he's become more confident. Hopefully, he gets his No. 1 receiver back in Week 11 just in time for a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. They just allowed the 49ers to score 46 points. They gained 584 total yards, including 370 passing yards. The Cowboys are allowing the second-most points to quarterbacks.

Geno Smith, New York Jets - 21% Rostered

Fantasy managers will need to keep an eye on Smith's injury status. He suffered an ankle injury on Sunday and was ruled out. However, if he's able to get back on the field, he has two very appealing matchups before a Week 13 bye. In Week 11, he gets the Chargers, followed by the Dolphins. Those are two matchups Smith and the Jets can take advantage of.

He's also been very good when he's had Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., and Mitchell. Unfortunately, due to injuries, those three have not been available together very often this season. They are right now, though. The question will be, will Smith? If he's healthy for Week 11, he's one of the best quarterback streamers available.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns - 14% Rostered

The Browns are on bye in Week 11, but if you need a quarterback, Watson is someone to consider. In his last three starts, Watson has eclipsed the 300-yard marker. In nine starts this year, Watson has eclipsed 19 in four of them, which includes three performances with 21 or more points.

While Watson won't be available to fantasy managers because of his Week 11 bye, he'll have a great matchup when he returns to action in Week 12 against the Raiders. This is the best Watson has ever played in Cleveland. He's got strong weapons around him, and the next time we see him, he'll be going against one of the most fantasy-friendly opponents in Week 12.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 21% Rostered

Tampa was on a bye in Week 10. They'll be back in action against Detroit, which has given up the most points to quarterbacks this season. They'll now be without Aidan Hutchinson after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 10.

Mayfield has not been good for fantasy managers this season. In recent weeks, they've been able to lean heavily on the run game. Unfortunately, in Week 11, that unlikely won't be the case. Detroit's offense is electric. That'll likely put Tampa's offense in a position where they need to throw the ball more than they've had to recently.

Mid QB2s

Deep League Adds

  • J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants - 13% Rostered
  • Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens - 24% Rostered
  • Joe Milton III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3% Rostered

 

Team Defenses (D/ST) - Waiver Wire Streamers for Week 11

  • Denver Broncos - 73% Rostered (vs Las Vegas Raiders)
  • Buffalo Bills - 61% Rostered (vs Miami Dolphins)
  • Kansas City Chiefs - 58% Rostered (vs Arizona Cardinals)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers - 66% Rostered (at Philadelphia Eagles)

 

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Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
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