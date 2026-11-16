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Quarterback Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Top QB Adds for Week 11 Include Kirk Cousins, Jacoby Brissett, Cam Ward, and more

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Aaron Rodgers - Fantasy Football Rankings, QB Waiver Wire Streamers

Dan's top quarterback Week 11 fantasy pickups (2026). The best QB fantasy waiver wire pickups to add and Week 11 QB streamers for 1QB, 2QB and superflex leagues.

There were truly some special performances from the quarterback position in Week 10. Three quarterbacks scored over 34.0 fantasy points, including two (Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott) who played each other. Another six quarterbacks scored over 20.0 fantasy points.

Week 11 will not be kind to fantasy managers either. Six teams (Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, the LA Rams, New England, and Seattle) are on their byes this week, creating a major need for quarterbacks in fantasy. Add in already established injuries to Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, and fantasy managers will be in a real bind to find streaming options.

In this article, I will focus on players under 65% rostered in fantasy leagues while adding a couple of deep sleepers for two-quarterback leagues (less than 25% rostered). Let’s look at who you should consider picking up for Week 3 below. All roster percentages will be from Yahoo fantasy leagues.

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Single-QB Waiver Wire Options and Streamers

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Yahoo: 65% rostered

Nobody would have been surprised if Kirk Cousins struggled in his first game back under center with the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk had a short week of practice after being traded before the trade deadline and entered the game without his WR2 (Jordan Addison), WR3 (Jauan Jennings), and TE1 (T.J. Hockenson).

Instead, Cousins performed admirably against a Packers defense that had operated as a top-10 group for most of the 2026 season.

Neither Cousins’s final stat line (21 of 31 passing for 207 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception) nor his fantasy production (15.3) were exceptional, but both were impressive given the circumstances of the game.

Minnesota’s weapons will get healthier, and Cousins will get more comfortable as he gets full weeks of practice. Week 11’s matchup against the 49ers will be difficult, but Cousins will be a high-end WR2 with upside with upcoming games against Atlanta (Week 12), Carolina (Week 13), Detroit (Week 15), and Washington (Week 16) on the horizon.

Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Yahoo: 45% rostered

Aaron Rodgers had a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 to 5 where he averaged over 21.0 fantasy points per game, throwing for 826 yards, nine touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He’s cooled off significantly in three games since (637 passing yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions), scoring more than 15.0 fantasy points just once during that stretch of games. Rodgers is the QB20 in fantasy points per game this season (15.4), but has shown the ability to access a 20+ point ceiling in the right game conditions.

Week 11 might just provide that opportunity. The Cincinnati Bengals are an offense capable of forcing shootout conditions thanks to their passing attack. In their previous matchup, Rodgers threw for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, and finished as the QB8 in fantasy points.

Jacoby Brissett, Baltimore Ravens

Yahoo: 23% rostered

We won’t know how good Jacoby Brissett’s Baltimore Ravens debut is until later tonight, but regardless, fantasy managers should be intrigued by Brissett’s fantasy upside in his new home.

Not only will Brissett benefit from an improved offensive line and run game, but also an upgrade in playcaller in Declan Doyle. Doyle has done a good job keeping Baltimore’s offense on track despite starting three different quarterbacks over the first nine weeks of the season (Brissett will be his fourth starter this season and the fourth quarterback he’s used in three games).

We have seen Brissett provide fantasy value due to his willingness to push the ball downfield. That skillset, combined with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Ja’Kobi Lane, could yield big results in fantasy. That skill set will play against a Panthers secondary that has been decimated by injuries this year.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Yahoo: 9% rostered

Cam Ward had the best fantasy performance of his career before the Tennessee Titans’ Week 9 bye, scoring 26.2 fantasy points while throwing for 304 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions (while adding seven carries for 41 yards).

Both fantasy managers and football fans were curious if the big performance would carry over against a better Jacksonville defense in Week 10 after a week of rest. Ward had a good game (minus one ill-advised throw across his body that was intercepted), even if his production failed to match Week 8.

The second-year quarterback threw for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while adding three carries for 39 yards. It was his second straight game with multiple touchdown passes and 30+ rushing yards, leading him to a 19.1 fantasy performance.

Ward was once again without his top pass-catcher (Carnell Tate) and also lost Wan’Dale Robinson during the game to an ankle injury. Tate has a chance to return next week, and we will have to monitor Robinson’s status throughout the week.

Ward may not need either to have a good day against a Dallas Cowboys defense that is fresh off a game where Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns. It was their third game giving up three touchdown passes and their fourth game with 275 or more passing yards allowed.

 

Two-QB Waiver Wire Options and Stashes

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Yahoo: 17% rostered

Fernando Mendoza, the 2026 first overall pick in the NFL Draft, made his first start against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. The performance was about as good as you could have expected, especially after Brock Bowers left the game with an ankle injury.

Mendoza completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and added six carries for 22 yards and a touchdown on his way to 13.9 fantasy points. From a fantasy perspective, Mendoza’s six carries were a welcome surprise, even if he’s more of a functional scrambler than a rushing threat.

Things won’t get easier over the next two weeks with matchups against the Broncos and Browns before a Week 13 bye, but there was enough positive in Mendoza’s first start to make him intriguing in deeper fantasy leagues going forward.

Kyle McCord, Miami Dolphins

Yahoo: 3% rostered

Kyle McCord’s first start with the Miami Dolphins was a mixed bag against the Indianapolis Colts. McCord completed only 53.1% of his passes for 209 yards, but avoided throwing any turnovers or detrimental plays. He also salvaged his fantasy day (12.7 points) with two carries for four yards and a rushing touchdown.

The Dolphins have several wide receivers who can create explosive plays after the catch, so McCord is worth a swing if you’re desperately needing boom-or-bust production during a tough Week 11 bye week.

Miami will likely be forced to throw to keep up with Buffalo’s offense in Week 11. The Bills have been playing better on defense, but were exploitable early in the season.

Joe Milton, Philadelphia Eagles

Yahoo: 3% rostered

Joe Milton’s debut with the Philadelphia Eagles had it’s share of ups and downs in a 19-11 loss to the New York Giants. Milton completed just 52.9% of his passes for 169 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions, but still scored 13.1 fantasy points thanks to nine carries for 64 yards.

The Eagles had the bye week in Week 10 to figure out an offense that can maximize Milton’s arm strength and athleticism. Hopefully, that time off also allows wide receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks to return healthy to help boost the passing attack.

Philadelphia has a difficult matchup against the Steelers' defense coming out of their bye week, but Milton’s rushing gives him a high enough floor to gamble on fantasy. He also has long-term appeal with matchups against Dallas, Arizona, and Indianapolis from Weeks 12 to 14.

Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Yahoo: 21% rostered

Baker Mayfield doesn’t rank higher on this list right now because a report surfaced early on Sunday that the Buccaneers weren’t sure that Mayfield would be able to play in Week 11 due to a lower body injury suffered in Week 9. Thankfully for Mayfield (and the Buccaneers), he has a bye week to try and get healthy.

Mayfield has not been a quarterback that you can rely on in fantasy this season. He has yet to produce a week with more than 13.2 fantasy points and has three straight games with fewer than eight points scored since returning from an injury in Week 7. In those three games, he’s completed just 25 of 46 passes (54.3%) for 307 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

A Week 11 matchup against the Detroit Lions is too good to ignore for fantasy managers, especially since Detroit’s most talented pass rusher (Aidan Hutchinson) suffered a potentially significant knee injury in Week 10. If Mayfield is ultimately ruled out, backup Jalon Daniels (1% rostered) instantly becomes appealing due to the matchup and his rushing upside.

 

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