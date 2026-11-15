The Week 11 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, Jalon Daniels, and more.
With the holiday schedules and most fantasy trade deadlines approaching, we've got plenty to assess with much of Week 10 behind us. There was no shortage of big-time performances out of stars to go with another dastardly run of injuries and duds. Fantasy managers looking to beef up their postseason push should use our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, which brings a cruel six-team bye week for the Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams, and Seahawks.
This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 11. Key injuries to monitor are Brock Bowers (ankle), Drake London (concussion), Drake Maye (ankle), A.J. Brown (hamstring), Woody Marks (concussion), Geno Smith (ankle), Ladd McConkey (back), Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Aidan Hutchinson (knee), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to serve all readers, including 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike, so just scroll along to find your tiers if the shallower names don't apply to you.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 11 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Kenny Gainwell (Talk of easing Bucky Irving's workload)
Kyle Monangai (Should be healed up after the bye)
Kaelon Black (Let Emmett Johnson illustrate the upside of respecting the handcuffs)
Emari Demercado (Next man up if Marks and David Montgomery can't go by Thursday)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks (stash)
RJ Harvey (stash)
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara (buoyed by TDs, meh)
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler
Kaleb Johnson (Best runner for GB, but holding through bye hurts)
Sione Vaki (Cuffin' season)
Ray Davis (Ditto)
Dare Ogunbowale
Justice Hill
Tyjae Spears
Salvon Ahmed (Could find valuable CHI RB reps if Monangai isn't ready)
Week 11 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Jordyn Tyson (The ascension came with 13 targets! Only 58% rostered, yell at them)
Antonio Williams (For once we got big results on fewer targets, usually the opposite)
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Hutchinson (Steadier role for HOU than Dell)
Adonai Mitchell (Benefits from Cooper's absence)
Caleb Douglas (Talent remains clear, but QB situation dampens things)
Pat Bryant (Could emerge as Bo Nix's clear favorite target)
Elic Ayomanor (Could make waves if Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson are less than 100%)
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
Konata Mumpfield (Can you absorb the bye?)
Ja'Kobi Lane
Quentin Johnston
Laquon Treadwell (Best IND WR until Alec Pierce returns)
Jordan Watkins
Malachi Fields
Chimere Dike
Mack Hollins (Tacking him on with uncertain QB situation through the bye, Brown's injury)
Tutu Atwell
Cyrus Allen
Devin Duvernay (Do you dare dance with the Cardinals?)
Reggie Virgil
Josh Cameron
Anthony Gould
CJ Daniels
Travis Hunter
Isaiah Williams
Jalen Tolbert
Ashton Dulin
Xavier Restrepo
Myles Price
Jahdae Walker (Monitor Luther Burden III's concussion status)
Zavion Thomas
Week 11 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Chig Okonkwo (Dealt with back injury on TNF, still saw eight targets)
Michael Mayer (Monitor Bowers' injury, bad schedule stretch)
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews (Does Jacoby Brissett have Trey McBride reflexes for volume?)
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson (So much passing volume up for grabs when healthy)
Gavin Bartholomew (Monitor T.J. Hockenson's injuries)
Gunnar Helm (Quiet riser as WR injuries hit, draws Dallas next)
Cade Otton
Darren Waller (Boom-bust profile continues, fits in with most TEs)
Darnell Washington
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Ben Sinnott (Enticing if Okonkwo's back worsens)
Week 11 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
Kirk Cousins (Welcome back)
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Milton III (9-65-0 rushing line last time, may get WR weapons back)
Baker Mayfield (Detroit's battered defense next, but Mayfield is managing a lower leg injury)
Jalon Daniels (Prepare for him to step into a prime matchup)
Jacoby Brissett
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
J.J. McCarthy
Daniel Jones
Carson Beck
Kyle McCord
Tommy DeVito (Monitor Maye's status)
Cade Klubnik (Monitor Smith's status)
Anthony Richardson Sr. (Will Indy make the switch?)
Week 11 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:
Buffalo Bills D/ST
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Chicago Bears D/ST
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
New York Jets D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, and Jalon Daniels. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, and Jalon Daniels. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, Jalon Daniels:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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