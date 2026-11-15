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Waiver Wire Express - Week 11 Lightning Round for Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, Jalon Daniels

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Elic Ayomanor - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

The Week 11 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, Jalon Daniels, and more.

With the holiday schedules and most fantasy trade deadlines approaching, we've got plenty to assess with much of Week 10 behind us. There was no shortage of big-time performances out of stars to go with another dastardly run of injuries and duds. Fantasy managers looking to beef up their postseason push should use our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season, which brings a cruel six-team bye week for the Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams, and Seahawks.

This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 11. Key injuries to monitor are Brock Bowers (ankle), Drake London (concussion), Drake Maye (ankle), A.J. Brown (hamstring), Woody Marks (concussion), Geno Smith (ankle), Ladd McConkey (back), Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), Aidan Hutchinson (knee), and more. Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.

This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to serve all readers, including 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike, so just scroll along to find your tiers if the shallower names don't apply to you.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 11 Running Backs To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Kenny Gainwell (Talk of easing Bucky Irving's workload)
Kyle Monangai (Should be healed up after the bye)
Kaelon Black (Let Emmett Johnson illustrate the upside of respecting the handcuffs)
Emari Demercado (Next man up if Marks and David Montgomery can't go by Thursday)
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jonathon Brooks (stash)
RJ Harvey (stash)
Mike Washington Jr.
Samaje Perine
Seth McGowan
Alvin Kamara (buoyed by TDs, meh)
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Austin Ekeler
Kaleb Johnson (Best runner for GB, but holding through bye hurts)
Sione Vaki (Cuffin' season)
Ray Davis (Ditto)
Dare Ogunbowale
Justice Hill
Tyjae Spears
Salvon Ahmed (Could find valuable CHI RB reps if Monangai isn't ready)

 

Week 11 Wide Receivers To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Jordyn Tyson (The ascension came with 13 targets! Only 58% rostered, yell at them)
Antonio Williams (For once we got big results on fewer targets, usually the opposite)
Ryan Flournoy
Xavier Hutchinson (Steadier role for HOU than Dell)
Adonai Mitchell (Benefits from Cooper's absence)
Caleb Douglas (Talent remains clear, but QB situation dampens things)
Pat Bryant (Could emerge as Bo Nix's clear favorite target)
Elic Ayomanor (Could make waves if Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson are less than 100%)
Malik Washington
Keon Coleman
Konata Mumpfield (Can you absorb the bye?)
Ja'Kobi Lane
Quentin Johnston
Laquon Treadwell (Best IND WR until Alec Pierce returns)
Jordan Watkins
Malachi Fields
Chimere Dike
Mack Hollins (Tacking him on with uncertain QB situation through the bye, Brown's injury)
Tutu Atwell
Cyrus Allen
Devin Duvernay (Do you dare dance with the Cardinals?)
Reggie Virgil
Josh Cameron
Anthony Gould
CJ Daniels
Travis Hunter
Isaiah Williams
Jalen Tolbert
Ashton Dulin
Xavier Restrepo
Myles Price
Jahdae Walker (Monitor Luther Burden III's concussion status)
Zavion Thomas

 

Week 11 Tight Ends To Add

Pickups are in priority order:

Chig Okonkwo (Dealt with back injury on TNF, still saw eight targets)
Michael Mayer (Monitor Bowers' injury, bad schedule stretch)
Pat Freiermuth
Mark Andrews (Does Jacoby Brissett have Trey McBride reflexes for volume?)
Mike Gesicki
Terrance Ferguson (So much passing volume up for grabs when healthy)
Gavin Bartholomew (Monitor T.J. Hockenson's injuries)
Gunnar Helm (Quiet riser as WR injuries hit, draws Dallas next)
Cade Otton
Darren Waller (Boom-bust profile continues, fits in with most TEs)
Darnell Washington
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Ben Sinnott (Enticing if Okonkwo's back worsens)

 

Week 11 Quarterbacks To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:

Kirk Cousins (Welcome back)
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Milton III (9-65-0 rushing line last time, may get WR weapons back)
Baker Mayfield (Detroit's battered defense next, but Mayfield is managing a lower leg injury)
Jalon Daniels (Prepare for him to step into a prime matchup)
Jacoby Brissett
Justin Herbert
Fernando Mendoza
J.J. McCarthy
Daniel Jones
Carson Beck
Kyle McCord
Tommy DeVito (Monitor Maye's status)
Cade Klubnik (Monitor Smith's status)
Anthony Richardson Sr. (Will Indy make the switch?)

 

Week 11 Defenses To Add

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 11:

Buffalo Bills D/ST
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Chicago Bears D/ST
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
Dallas Cowboys D/ST
New York Jets D/ST
Carolina Panthers D/ST

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 11?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, and Jalon Daniels. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, and Jalon Daniels. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Kaelon Black, Emari Demercado, Xavier Hutchinson, Elic Ayomanor, Pat Bryant, Gavin Bartholomew, Joe Milton III, Jalon Daniels:

Kaelon Black
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kaelon Black
vs
Corey Kiner
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Keenan Allen
Kaelon Black
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Kaelon Black
vs
Khalil Shakir
Kaelon Black
vs
Antonio Williams
Kaelon Black
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Kaelon Black
vs
Tank Dell
Kaelon Black
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Kaelon Black
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kaelon Black
vs
Keon Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Kaelon Black
vs
Demario Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Bryant
Kaelon Black
vs
Audric Estime
Kaelon Black
vs
Bam Knight
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Dylan Sampson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Watkins
Kaelon Black
vs
Quentin Johnston
Kaelon Black
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Kaelon Black
vs
Samaje Perine
Kaelon Black
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kaelon Black
vs
Mack Hollins
Kaelon Black
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kaelon Black
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kaelon Black
vs
Darren Waller
Kaelon Black
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tutu Atwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Chimere Dike
Kaelon Black
vs
Darnell Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Sione Vaki
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Kaelon Black
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Kaelon Black
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin Singletary
Kaelon Black
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Justice Hill
Kaelon Black
vs
Reggie Virgil
Kaelon Black
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Kaelon Black
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kaelon Black
vs
Malachi Fields
Kaelon Black
vs
CJ Daniels
Kaelon Black
vs
Travis Hunter
Kaelon Black
vs
AJ Barner
Kaelon Black
vs
Devin DuVernay
Kaelon Black
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Kaelon Black
vs
Jahan Dotson
Kaelon Black
vs
Lan Larison
Pat Bryant
vs
Demario Douglas
Pat Bryant
vs
Audric Estime
Pat Bryant
vs
Jonathon Brooks
Pat Bryant
vs
Bam Knight
Pat Bryant
vs
Tyler Higbee
Pat Bryant
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Pat Bryant
vs
Caleb Douglas
Pat Bryant
vs
Malik Washington
Pat Bryant
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Pat Bryant
vs
Dylan Sampson
Pat Bryant
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Pat Bryant
vs
Mike Gesicki
Pat Bryant
vs
Keon Coleman
Pat Bryant
vs
Jordan Watkins
Pat Bryant
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Pat Bryant
vs
Quentin Johnston
Pat Bryant
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Pat Bryant
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Pat Bryant
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Samaje Perine
Pat Bryant
vs
Tank Dell
Pat Bryant
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Pat Bryant
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Pat Bryant
vs
Mack Hollins
Pat Bryant
vs
Antonio Williams
Pat Bryant
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Pat Bryant
vs
Khalil Shakir
Pat Bryant
vs
Devaughn Vele
Pat Bryant
vs
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Pat Bryant
vs
Darren Waller
Pat Bryant
vs
Kaleb Johnson
Pat Bryant
vs
Juwan Johnson
Pat Bryant
vs
Keenan Allen
Pat Bryant
vs
Tutu Atwell
Pat Bryant
vs
Corey Kiner
Pat Bryant
vs
Chimere Dike
Pat Bryant
vs
Kaelon Black
Pat Bryant
vs
Darnell Washington
Pat Bryant
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Pat Bryant
vs
Sione Vaki
Pat Bryant
vs
Emmett Johnson
Pat Bryant
vs
Seth McGowan
Pat Bryant
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Pat Bryant
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Pat Bryant
vs
Devin Singletary
Pat Bryant
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Justice Hill
Pat Bryant
vs
Reggie Virgil
Pat Bryant
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Pat Bryant
vs
Colby Parkinson
Pat Bryant
vs
Malachi Fields
Pat Bryant
vs
CJ Daniels
Pat Bryant
vs
Travis Hunter
Pat Bryant
vs
AJ Barner
Pat Bryant
vs
Devin DuVernay
Pat Bryant
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Pat Bryant
vs
Jahan Dotson
Pat Bryant
vs
Lan Larison
Pat Bryant
vs
Anthony Gould
Pat Bryant
vs
Ashton Dulin
Pat Bryant
vs
Deion Burks
Joe Milton
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Joe Milton
vs
Deshaun Watson
Joe Milton
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Joe Milton
vs
Drew Lock
Joe Milton
vs
Geno Smith
Joe Milton
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Joe Milton
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Joe Milton
vs
Justin Herbert
Joe Milton
vs
Kirk Cousins
Joe Milton
vs
Daniel Jones
Joe Milton
vs
Deion Burks
Joe Milton
vs
Fernando Mendoza
Joe Milton
vs
Ashton Dulin
Joe Milton
vs
Carson Beck
Joe Milton
vs
Anthony Gould
Joe Milton
vs
Kyle McCord
Joe Milton
vs
Lan Larison
Joe Milton
vs
Anthony Richardson Sr.
Joe Milton
vs
Jahan Dotson
Joe Milton
vs
Buffalo Bills
Joe Milton
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Joe Milton
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Joe Milton
vs
Devin DuVernay
Joe Milton
vs
New Orleans Saints
Joe Milton
vs
AJ Barner
Joe Milton
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Milton
vs
Travis Hunter
Joe Milton
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Joe Milton
vs
CJ Daniels
Joe Milton
vs
Miami Dolphins
Joe Milton
vs
Malachi Fields
Joe Milton
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Joe Milton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Joe Milton
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Joe Milton
vs
Reggie Virgil
Joe Milton
vs
Justice Hill
Joe Milton
vs
Demarcus Robinson
Joe Milton
vs
Devin Singletary
Joe Milton
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Joe Milton
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Joe Milton
vs
Seth McGowan
Joe Milton
vs
Sione Vaki
Joe Milton
vs
Darnell Washington
Joe Milton
vs
Chimere Dike
Joe Milton
vs
Tutu Atwell
Joe Milton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Joe Milton
vs
Darren Waller
Joe Milton
vs
Devaughn Vele
Joe Milton
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Joe Milton
vs
Mack Hollins
Joe Milton
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Joe Milton
vs
Samaje Perine
Joe Milton
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Joe Milton
vs
Quentin Johnston
Joe Milton
vs
Jordan Watkins
Joe Milton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Joe Milton
vs
Dylan Sampson
Joe Milton
vs
Malik Washington

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