The top Week 10 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 10 matchups.
Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 10 slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, which means it's a perfect time to double-check your lineups. With the fantasy football playoffs quickly approaching, managers need to pay extra attention to their lineups to ensure they have the optimal lineup.
One way to gain an edge over your opponent is to stream a kicker who has a prime matchup. Whether it's a potential high-scoring affair or a game against a defense that limits touchdowns, finding these matchups can be the difference between winning and losing your matchup.
Who are the top streaming options at kicker in Week 10? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Top Kicker Streamers for Week 10
Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.
Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) @ New Orleans Saints
5% Rostered
Ryan Fitzgerald has hit a bit of a slump entering Week 10 but is in a prime spot to bounce back. Last weekend, Fitzgerald scored just three fantasy points (three extra points) and missed his first field goal of the season. This marked his fourth straight contest scoring less than 8.0 fantasy points.
However, over the first four games of the season, Fitzgerald averaged 9.3 FPTS per game and even hit the double-digit mark in two of these contests.
This weekend, Fitzgerald will face the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position this season. Managers should expect him to post a double-digit effort in a top matchup kicking in a dome.
Chad Ryland (ARI) vs. Los Angeles Rams
5% Rostered
Ryland is a bit riskier this weekend, since the Cardinals will turn to rookie Carson Beck, but the 27-year-old enjoyed a dominant effort against this Rams defense earlier this season. Back in Week 5, Ryland led the charge in an improbable upset, going 6-for-6 on field goals. Since this contest (four games), Ryland has averaged 10.0 fantasy points per game and gone 12-for-12 on attempts.
Managers should expect the Cardinals to struggle in the red zone, especially with a rookie QB, which will give Ryland plenty of chances to keep the Cardinals in this contest.
Chad Ryland’s kick is good and the Cardinals defeat the Cowboys in OT! https://t.co/jNpfNFvn5q
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Chris Boswell (PIT) @ Cincinnati Bengals
30% Rostered
Our next option is a prime target for those in shallower leagues. Given that Boswell and the Steelers were off last week, the veteran kicker sits widely available on most waiver wires. Through eight games, Boswell has gone 18-for-23 and has hit all 16 of his extra points. While his modest 8.8 fantasy points per game is not the most impressive, he has hit double-digit marks in three of his last four games.
This weekend, Boswell will face the Bengals again, a team he met in Week 3 when he totaled 12.0 fantasy points while going 3-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points. With this game carrying a hefty 4.95 O/U on DraftKings, managers should expect the Steelers to turn to Boswell from longer ranges to keep up with the high-flying Bengals passing attack.
Charlie Smyth (NO) vs. Carolina Panthers
1% Rostered
Let's round this out with a name for those in deeper leagues. Charlie Smyth didn't open the season as New Orleans' top kicker but has returned to the role after Daniel Carlson failed to keep the job. Smyth spent six games with the Saints last season and went 12-for-16, but as a sharp kicker from longer ranges, he hit four of his six field goals from 50+ yards.
However, following their Week 8 bye, the Saints turned back to Smyth, and he did not disappear. Facing the Browns, the second-year kicker was busy, going 3-for-4 on field goals and converting both extra points.
This weekend, Smyth will face a Panthers defense that enters this contest near the middle of the pack, allowing the 13th-fewest points to the position. However, the unit as a whole has been inconsistent, allowing a hefty 27.4 total points per game, the fourth-highest total in the sport.
Smyth does come with some risk, but he will be in a controlled environment and facing a defense that struggled to keep points off the board. He has deep-league appeal for those looking for an edge.
Week 10 Kicker Rankings
Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 10
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Cam Little
|@TEN
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|SF
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|@CLE
|4
|Eddy Pineiro
|@DAL
|5
|Spencer Shrader
|MIA
|6
|Evan McPherson
|PIT
|7
|Chris Boswell
|@CIN
|8
|Jake Bates
|NE
|9
|Tyler Bass
|@NYJ
|10
|Will Reichard
|@GB
|11
|Jason Myers
|@LV
|12
|Dominic Zvada
|WAS
|13
|Drew Stevens
|@NYG
|14
|Charlie Smyth
|CAR
|15
|Trey Smack
|MIN
|16
|Brandon McManus
|@ARI
|17
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|@NO
|18
|Jake Moody
|KC
|19
|Matt Gay
|SEA
|20
|Andy Borregales
|@DET
|21
|Jason Sanders
|BUF
|22
|Harrison Butker
|@ATL
|23
|Nick Folk
|KC
|24
|Andre Szmyt
|HOU
|25
|Joey Slye
|JAX
|26
|Cameron Dicker
|@BAL
|27
|Zane Gonzalez
|@IND
|28
|Chad Ryland
|LAR
Who Should I Start Tool
You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.
Week 10 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Ryan Fitzgerald, Chris Boswell, Chad Ryland, Charlie Smyth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that powers the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Ryan Fitzgerald, Chris Boswell, Chad Ryland, Charlie Smyth:
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