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Best Week 10 Kicker Streamers - Fantasy Football Kickers to Pickup and Start

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Ryan Fitzgerald - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

The top Week 10 kicker streamers, fantasy football pickups and kicker starts for 2026. Target these fantasy kicker streaming options with strong Week 10 matchups.

Hey RotoBallers! The full Week 10 slate kicks off in just under 24 hours, which means it's a perfect time to double-check your lineups. With the fantasy football playoffs quickly approaching, managers need to pay extra attention to their lineups to ensure they have the optimal lineup.

One way to gain an edge over your opponent is to stream a kicker who has a prime matchup. Whether it's a potential high-scoring affair or a game against a defense that limits touchdowns, finding these matchups can be the difference between winning and losing your matchup.

Who are the top streaming options at kicker in Week 10? Let's dive in and make some winning moves.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Top Kicker Streamers for Week 10

Only players rostered in fewer than 65% of fantasy football leagues are considered potential streamers.

Ryan Fitzgerald (CAR) @ New Orleans Saints
5% Rostered 

Ryan Fitzgerald has hit a bit of a slump entering Week 10 but is in a prime spot to bounce back. Last weekend, Fitzgerald scored just three fantasy points (three extra points) and missed his first field goal of the season. This marked his fourth straight contest scoring less than 8.0 fantasy points.

However, over the first four games of the season, Fitzgerald averaged 9.3 FPTS per game and even hit the double-digit mark in two of these contests.

This weekend, Fitzgerald will face the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position this season. Managers should expect him to post a double-digit effort in a top matchup kicking in a dome.

Chad Ryland (ARI) vs. Los Angeles Rams
5% Rostered

Ryland is a bit riskier this weekend, since the Cardinals will turn to rookie Carson Beck, but the 27-year-old enjoyed a dominant effort against this Rams defense earlier this season. Back in Week 5, Ryland led the charge in an improbable upset, going 6-for-6 on field goals. Since this contest (four games), Ryland has averaged 10.0 fantasy points per game and gone 12-for-12 on attempts.

Managers should expect the Cardinals to struggle in the red zone, especially with a rookie QB, which will give Ryland plenty of chances to keep the Cardinals in this contest.

Chris Boswell (PIT) @ Cincinnati Bengals
30% Rostered

Our next option is a prime target for those in shallower leagues. Given that Boswell and the Steelers were off last week, the veteran kicker sits widely available on most waiver wires. Through eight games, Boswell has gone 18-for-23 and has hit all 16 of his extra points. While his modest 8.8 fantasy points per game is not the most impressive, he has hit double-digit marks in three of his last four games.

This weekend, Boswell will face the Bengals again, a team he met in Week 3 when he totaled 12.0 fantasy points while going 3-for-3 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points. With this game carrying a hefty 4.95 O/U on DraftKings, managers should expect the Steelers to turn to Boswell from longer ranges to keep up with the high-flying Bengals passing attack.

Charlie Smyth (NO) vs. Carolina Panthers
1% Rostered

Let's round this out with a name for those in deeper leagues. Charlie Smyth didn't open the season as New Orleans' top kicker but has returned to the role after Daniel Carlson failed to keep the job. Smyth spent six games with the Saints last season and went 12-for-16, but as a sharp kicker from longer ranges, he hit four of his six field goals from 50+ yards.

However, following their Week 8 bye, the Saints turned back to Smyth, and he did not disappear. Facing the Browns, the second-year kicker was busy, going 3-for-4 on field goals and converting both extra points.

This weekend, Smyth will face a Panthers defense that enters this contest near the middle of the pack, allowing the 13th-fewest points to the position. However, the unit as a whole has been inconsistent, allowing a hefty 27.4 total points per game, the fourth-highest total in the sport.

Smyth does come with some risk, but he will be in a controlled environment and facing a defense that struggled to keep points off the board. He has deep-league appeal for those looking for an edge.

 

Week 10 Kicker Rankings

Read more Kicker news and updates for Week 10

Rank Player Opponent
1 Cam Little @TEN
2 Brandon Aubrey SF
3 Ka'imi Fairbairn @CLE
4 Eddy Pineiro @DAL
5 Spencer Shrader MIA
6 Evan McPherson PIT
7 Chris Boswell @CIN
8 Jake Bates NE
9 Tyler Bass @NYJ
10 Will Reichard @GB
11 Jason Myers @LV
12 Dominic Zvada WAS
13 Drew Stevens @NYG
14 Charlie Smyth CAR
15 Trey Smack MIN
16 Brandon McManus @ARI
17 Ryan Fitzgerald @NO
18 Jake Moody KC
19 Matt Gay SEA
20 Andy Borregales @DET
21 Jason Sanders BUF
22 Harrison Butker @ATL
23 Nick Folk KC
24 Andre Szmyt HOU
25 Joey Slye JAX
26 Cameron Dicker @BAL
27 Zane Gonzalez @IND
28 Chad Ryland LAR

 

Who Should I Start Tool

You can also see the Who Should I Start tool here.

Week 10 Kicker Decisions. Today's focus is on specific kickers - Ryan Fitzgerald, Chris Boswell, Chad Ryland, Charlie Smyth. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 10.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Start? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that powers the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 10 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 10 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Week 10 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 10 for Ryan Fitzgerald, Chris Boswell, Chad Ryland, Charlie Smyth:

Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Trey Smack
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Butker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Drew Stevens
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Moody
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andy Borregales
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon McManus
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Matt Gay
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Charlie Smyth
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Sanders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Will Reichard
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Riley Patterson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Bass
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Joey Slye
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Bates
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cameron Dicker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chris Boswell
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Evan McPherson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cam Little
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tennessee Titans
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
New York Jets
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Carolina Panthers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
New England Patriots
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Detroit Lions
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Green Bay Packers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
New York Giants
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Washington Commanders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cleveland Browns
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Miami Dolphins
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Johnson
Chris Boswell
vs
Evan McPherson
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Bates
Chris Boswell
vs
Spencer Shrader
Chris Boswell
vs
Tyler Bass
Chris Boswell
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Chris Boswell
vs
Will Reichard
Chris Boswell
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Myers
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Chris Boswell
vs
Charlie Smyth
Chris Boswell
vs
Cam Little
Chris Boswell
vs
Brandon McManus
Chris Boswell
vs
Dominic Zvada
Chris Boswell
vs
Drew Stevens
Chris Boswell
vs
Trey Smack
Chris Boswell
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Chris Boswell
vs
Harrison Butker
Chris Boswell
vs
Jake Moody
Chris Boswell
vs
Andy Borregales
Chris Boswell
vs
Matt Gay
Chris Boswell
vs
Jason Sanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Andre Szmyt
Chris Boswell
vs
Riley Patterson
Chris Boswell
vs
Joey Slye
Chris Boswell
vs
Cameron Dicker
Chris Boswell
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Chris Boswell
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Chris Boswell
vs
Tennessee Titans
Chris Boswell
vs
New York Jets
Chris Boswell
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Chris Boswell
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Chris Boswell
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Chris Boswell
vs
Carolina Panthers
Chris Boswell
vs
New England Patriots
Chris Boswell
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Chris Boswell
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Chris Boswell
vs
Detroit Lions
Chris Boswell
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Chris Boswell
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Boswell
vs
Green Bay Packers
Chris Boswell
vs
New York Giants
Chris Boswell
vs
Washington Commanders
Chris Boswell
vs
Cleveland Browns
Chris Boswell
vs
Miami Dolphins
Chris Boswell
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Chris Boswell
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Chris Boswell
vs
Tai Felton
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Myers
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon McManus
Charlie Smyth
vs
Will Reichard
Charlie Smyth
vs
Dominic Zvada
Charlie Smyth
vs
Tyler Bass
Charlie Smyth
vs
Drew Stevens
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jake Bates
Charlie Smyth
vs
Trey Smack
Charlie Smyth
vs
Chris Boswell
Charlie Smyth
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Charlie Smyth
vs
Evan McPherson
Charlie Smyth
vs
Harrison Butker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Spencer Shrader
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jake Moody
Charlie Smyth
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andy Borregales
Charlie Smyth
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Charlie Smyth
vs
Matt Gay
Charlie Smyth
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Charlie Smyth
vs
Jason Sanders
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cam Little
Charlie Smyth
vs
Andre Szmyt
Charlie Smyth
vs
Riley Patterson
Charlie Smyth
vs
Joey Slye
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cameron Dicker
Charlie Smyth
vs
Zane Gonzalez
Charlie Smyth
vs
Dallas Cowboys
Charlie Smyth
vs
Tennessee Titans
Charlie Smyth
vs
New York Jets
Charlie Smyth
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Charlie Smyth
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Charlie Smyth
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Charlie Smyth
vs
Carolina Panthers
Charlie Smyth
vs
New England Patriots
Charlie Smyth
vs
Los Angeles Chargers
Charlie Smyth
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Charlie Smyth
vs
Detroit Lions
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Charlie Smyth
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Charlie Smyth
vs
Green Bay Packers
Charlie Smyth
vs
New York Giants
Charlie Smyth
vs
Washington Commanders
Charlie Smyth
vs
Cleveland Browns
Charlie Smyth
vs
Miami Dolphins
Charlie Smyth
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Charlie Smyth
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Charlie Smyth
vs
Camden Brown

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 10
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10
Top Playoff Schedules: Strength of Schedule


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Kenneth Walker

Ruled Out for Week 10 vs. Falcons
Travis Etienne Jr.

Activated From Injured Reserve, Expected to Play Sunday
Kenneth Walker

"Not a Ton of Optimism" for Kenneth Walker's Availability for Sunday
Rhamondre Stevenson

"Pushing to Try to Play" Versus Lions
A.J. Brown

"Has a Chance" to Play Sunday vs. Lions in Germany
J.T. Miller

Records Two Assists Against Canucks
Kaelon Black

Remains a Top Waiver-Wire Stash Ahead of Week 10
Mitch Marner

Extends Home Point Streak to 10 Games
Emmett Johnson

a Priority Late-Week Waiver-Wire Add
Roman Josi

Adds Another Assist to His Tally
Ryan O'Reilly

Scores Twice in Friday's Victory
Josh Jacobs

has Successful Surgery, Expected Back in the "Next Few Weeks"
Deshaun Watson

Back As Starter, Faces Good Matchup In Week 10
Johnathan Kovacevic

Moved to Injured Reserve
Lamar Jackson

Remains on Track to Potentially Return this Season
Jordyn Tyson

Sent to Hamstring Specialist at University of Wisconsin
Isak Rosen

Out Saturday
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Racks Up 43 Points and 12 Rebounds Friday
Logan Cooley

Ruled Out for Saturday
Darryn Peterson

Drops Career-High 28 Points Against Houston
Davion Mitchell

Ties Career High with 17 Assists
Max Christie

Iffy for Saturday
Jalen Smith

Hopes to Play Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Returning In Time For Favorable Matchup
Morez Johnson Jr.

Likely to Play Saturday
Nolan Traoré

Nolan Traore Probable Against Memphis
Mikel Brown Jr.

Iffy for Saturday
Kingston Flemings

Exits with Back Tightness
Jaxson Hayes

Exits with Left-Knee Injury
Ladd McConkey

is Absent from Friday's Practice
Bam Knight

To See Split Backfield Again In Return?
Sam Darnold

is Ruled Out for Week 10, but Continues Making Progress
Devin Vassell

Returns From Two-Game Absence Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Upgraded to Available Against Golden State
Dejounte Murray

Requests a Trade From the Pelicans
Quentin Grimes

Expects to Play Sunday in Phoenix
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Expected to Suit Up Sunday Against Phoenix
Austin Reaves

Considered Day-to-Day
Terrance Ferguson

Won't Return in Week 10
Precious Achiuwa

Sidelined Against Portland on Friday
Aaron Nesmith

Active on Friday
Adonai Mitchell

Practices in Full but Listed as Questionable for Week 10
Pelle Larsson

Ruled Out on Friday
Jalen Suggs

Available Against Bucks
Omar Cooper Jr.

Questionable to Play in Week 10
Norman Powell

Set to Suit Up Friday
Bhayshul Tuten

Off the Injury Report, Will Play on Sunday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Good to Go for Week 10
Alexander Wennberg

a Game-Time Decision Saturday
Miro Heiskanen

Still Out Saturday
Mike Evans

Ruled Out for Sunday
Ryan Lindgren

a Game-Time Call Saturday
Jordan Staal

Could Return Saturday
Tom Willander

Available Against Rangers
Filip Chytil

Expected to Return Friday
Jonathan Marchessault

Remains Out Friday
Jake Bauers

Red Sox Agree on Four-Year Contract
Aaron Judge

Yankees May Give Aaron Judge More DH Days
Will Venable

Named AL Manager of the Year
Milwaukee Brewers

Pat Murphy Wins Manager of the Year for Third Straight Season
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Named NL Most Valuable Player
Yordan Alvarez

Named AL Most Valuable Player
Dylan DeMelo

Out Week-to-Week
Lian Bichsel

to Miss Upcoming Back-to-Back
Sean Monahan

Suffers Upper-Body Injury Against Lightning
Joel Eriksson Ek

Exits Early Thursday
Chris Kreider

Sustains Apparent Leg Injury Thursday
Cale Makar

Hurt Versus Senators
Nathan MacKinnon

Exits With Injury Thursday
Evan Phillips

Braves Agree on Three-Year Deal
Tarik Skubal

Mets Scheduled to Meet With Tarik Skubal Next Week
Spencer Schwellenbach

Unlikely to be Ready for Start of 2027 Season
Aaron Judge

in a "Good Place" After Follow-Up Visit
Emilio Pagán

Tigers Sign Emilio Pagan to One-Year Deal
Jacob Misiorowski

Wins NL Cy Young Award
Cam Schlittler

Wins AL Cy Young Award
Brian Harman

to Continue Solid Form at Austin Championship
Max Homa

Still Searching for Consistent Iron Play in Year's Penultimate Event
PGA

Haotong Li Could Be a Boom-or-Bust Option at Austin Championship
Ben Kohles

Looks to Stay Hot at Austin Championship
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Keep Strong Fall Run Going
Rico Hoey

Looking to Put Together Another Strong Week in Austin
Pierceson Coody

Looking to Carry Momentum Into Austin Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Looking to Rebound at Austin Championship
Riley Greene

Mentioned as a Trade Candidate
Emiliano Grillo

Needs A Strong Performance at Austin Championship
Andrew Novak

Secures First Win of 2026 Season
Michael Kim

Continues to Play Well Through Fall Swing
Billy Horschel

Sits Just Inside Top 100 in FedEx Cup Standings
Harry Hall

Rattles Off Third Straight Top-25 Finish
Luke Clanton

Having Solid Fall Season Heading to Austin Championship
Max Fried

has Bone Spur Removed, Should be Ready for Spring Training
Sal Stewart

Named NL Rookie of the Year
Kevin McGonigle

Named AL Rookie of the Year
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Get Back Into Contention Mix in Austin
Joe Highsmith

Continues to Backslide into Irrelevancy
Blades Brown

Keeping The Ball Rolling This Week in Austin
Matt McCarty

Comes to Austin After a Month Off
Chris Kirk

Riding a Fall Wave of Momentum Heading to Texas
Mackenzie Hughes

an All-or-Nothing Possibility at Austin Championship
Tom Hoge

Heads to Austin Championship After Another Missed Cut
Tarik Skubal

Mets Could be the Current Favorites to Land Tarik Skubal
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. "Highly Unlikely" to be Traded this Offseason
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Unlikely to Enter Bidding War for Tarik Skubal
Corbin Carroll

has Offseason Elbow Surgery
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MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Best Week 10 Kicker Streamers to Start
Start/Sit Chart - Week 10 Matchup Ratings
Weekend Cut List Rankings for Week 10
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 10