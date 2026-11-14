Nick's top 2026 fantasy football playoff schedules for Weeks 15, 16, 17. See which players have soft or difficult matchups and strength of schedules for the fantasy playoffs.
As we dive into the middle of November and the double-digit weeks hit our fantasy football calendars, it's a great time to start peeking ahead at the playoff horizon. While many of us are still preoccupied with fighting for a playoff berth in the first place, that doesn't mean we can't make a few trades or depth waiver moves to set ourselves up for success down the road. After all, what good is making the playoffs if we aren't going for the gold?
Do not sacrifice help now simply because a player may have a suboptimal schedule. But some of you are simply running away with your league, which affords certain types of luxuries! That includes being able to turn the screws on desperate leaguemates who are worried about making the playoffs at all.
Make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your fantasy football needs. Here are the (actionable) players with the best and worst schedules for the 2026 fantasy football playoffs. The data used here is from a weighted category leaderboard through Week 9.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Best Quarterback Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Most Favorable QB Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|Vikings
|DET
|WAS
|at NYJ
|1st
|Giants
|CLE
|at DET
|at DAL
|3rd
|Raiders
|DEN
|TEN
|at ARI
|4th
Best Fantasy Playoffs QBs
Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings
- W15: Lions
- W16: Commanders
- W17: at Jets
Cousins returns to Minnesota having thrown for 20 touchdowns and rushed for another two in just nine games, but his most recent effort was an ugly three-interception day that has some down. He reunites with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson to spearhead an offense that’s been dragged along by an elite defense.
#Vikings WR Jordan Addison on the return of QB Kirk Cousins: "Just got off the field, felt like he never left." Definite excitement in the locker room about the return of Kirk. https://t.co/lnAojyZcJR
— Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 13, 2026
All three of these defenses are top-10 fantasy targets for QBs, with Detroit and Washington in the top five. If Cousins falters, then Minny could turn back to Kyler Murray once he’s healthy, but Kirko has a great chance to wind up the NFL’s passing TD leader this year.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
- W15: Browns
- W16: at Lions
- W17: at Cowboys
McCarthy will endure a gauntlet starting in Week 11 against Jacksonville, and it ends with Cleveland in Week 15. Fight through that, and you could wind up with a pair of league-winning days against Detroit and Dallas, both dome games where you won’t have to sweat MetLife Stadium.
The Giants love to lean on the ground game (McCarthy losing potential Tush Pushes at the goal line to Jameis Winston is bad), but those potent offenses on the other side of the ball may leave Big Blue with no choice but to air it out. We don’t need them to win, only to go down swinging.
Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders
- W15: Broncos
- W16: Titans
- W17: at Cardinals
With Cousins off to the Vikes, Mendoza will now start against Seattle, Denver, and Cleveland before the Week 13 bye. We’ll see how resilient the rookie is in the face of sizable pressure as a litmus test before better matchups for 2QB/Superflex players later on.
Considering how ineffective the Raiders’ ground game is, and that their star RB is best served as a receiver, everything should flow through Mendoza. Will he entice us all in a dream date with the Cardinals in Week 17?
Worst Quarterback Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Least Favorable QB Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|WAS
|ATL
|at MIN
|at JAX
|32nd
|Rams
|DAL
|at SEA
|at TB
|31st
|Texans
|JAX
|at PHI
|at GB
|29th
Worst Fantasy Playoffs QBs
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
- W15: Falcons
- W16: at Vikings
- W17: at Jaguars
Daniels just threw for three touchdowns against the Giants on Thursday Night Football, but also a pair of interceptions. There was some good, some bad, and a few odd decisions on a rainy night in New Jersey.
He’s a bigger name and may feel like a “lock” to stay in your lineup, but that could evaporate in December. We acknowledge that Atlanta’s defensive outlook suffers following the Jessie Bates III trade, but Minnesota remains tough, and then they face Bates in Jacksonville anyway. And they’re both road tilts as well! Dangerous waters ahead.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
- W15: Cowboys
- W16: at Seahawks
- W17: at Buccaneers
Stafford started the year with over 315 passing yards in four of his first five games, and the fifth was that wacky Australia opener. But he hasn’t topped 230 yards in the following four games with only Puka Nacua downfield, and now Nacua is on the IR. They’re hoping to get Terrance Ferguson back soon, and Davante Adams up in Week 12, but this is fraught.
Amidst all of that reinjury risk, you have one healthy matchup before two gnarly road dates. Seattle and Tampa are the top two teams on the defensive DVOA leaderboard. We can revisit this if Nacua, Adams, and Ferguson are upright by Week 16, but we’re still wary of the schedule. They didn't want to put Nacua on the IR, but had to anyway.
#Rams HC Sean McVay says the decision to put Puka on IR was made to allow them to bring up Brennan Presley from the practice squad.
Said he likes how they can use him on special teams and we could see him returning kicks.
— Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) November 13, 2026
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- W15: Jaguars
- W16: at Eagles
- W17: at Packers
With the Texans lacking a ground game, Stroud has thrown for 10 TDs in the last three games after six in the first five. It turns out that a restocked WR room is good for business. Now, Stroud will have to tangle with the Jags and then face the Packers in chilly Wisconsin.
Optimists can look at Week 6 (312 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) and keep on riding, but that’s still a thinner margin than some will want to rely on. As always, this is not meant to be a singular decision point, but merely another tool in the chest.
Best Running Back Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Most Favorable RB Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|Cardinals
|NYJ
|at NO
|LV
|1st
|Bengals
|at CAR
|at IND
|BAL
|3rd
|Dolphins
|at GB
|LAC
|BUF
|5th
Best Fantasy Playoffs RBs
Tyler Allgeier & Bam Knight (& Jeremiyah Love?), Arizona Cardinals
- W15: Jets
- W16: at Saints
- W17: Raiders
The Cards are now starting a rookie quarterback with a depleted receiving corps, so perhaps they’ll be happy to run it 40 times per game if the matchup permits. Knight had been running ahead of Allgeier, but then the latter stepped up when Knight dealt with a concussion. It may be more even as Love deals with another ankle injury.
All three of these teams are allowing an average of over 110 rush yards per game, with the Raiders dead last at 132 YPG. That’s roughly 20 yards worse than anyone else! And yet the Saints have still allowed slightly more fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.
Consider this for your future flex consideration. We've already seen Allgeier handle a bottom-tier defense to great results, so could we run that performance back?
63-YARD HOUSE CALL FOR 22 📞
#AZvsDAL | @NFLonFOX https://t.co/a5VMl6P8WU
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 1, 2026
Chase Brown & Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
- W15: at Panthers
- W16: at Colts
- W17: Ravens
Much has been made about Brown’s lack of rushing production this year, and rightfully so, but if he ends the season on a heater, then will all be forgiven again? He stunk it up for much of 2025, seeing only two rush TDs through Week 13, before being half-PPR’s RB7, RB19, RB2, and RB3 in Weeks 14-17.
His performance in the semifinals and finals served as an anchoring bias in our minds as the 2026 drafts approached. He was woefully inefficient and has a 3.9 YPC mark thus far, which gave Perine some runway, though Brown has picked it up with 12-55-0 and 9-57-0 lines in Weeks 8 and 9.
He hasn’t scored since Week 1, which means he has more fumbles (2) than TDs. Perhaps that, combined with a game against Pittsburgh’s front in Week 10, can make for favorable trade winds considering the playoff matchups. The Colts and Panthers are bottom-five units vs. RBs!
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
- W15: at Packers
- W16: Chargers
- W17: Bills
None of these three teams may be as bad against the run as the aforementioned Panthers or Colts, but there’s also no Ravens-esque matchup to spike the punch. All three of these teams have allowed top-12 rushing production through nine weeks, and Gordon has owned this backfield.
Ideally, we’d see Malik Willis back from his groin injury by now, or at least feel moderately inspired by Kyle McCord to keep the offense moving. It helps that Miami’s defense has proven capable of limiting teams like Detroit to keep games close enough to enable rushing attempts.
Worst Running Back Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Least Favorable RB Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|Jets
|at ARI
|NE
|MIN
|32nd
|Cowboys
|at LAR
|JAX
|NYG
|30th
|Panthers
|CIN
|at PIT
|SEA
|28th
Worst Fantasy Playoff RBs
Breece Hall & Braelon Allen, New York Jets
- W15: at Cardinals
- W16: Patriots
- W17: Vikings
Not only are we dealing with a split backfield, but New England and Minnesota are daunting matchups for the offensive line. And you may think that Arizona is a pushover, but they’ve actually held opposing RBs to a 3.98 YPC despite being gashed by prominent RBs like Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and the Rams’ duo.
These backs are talented, but they aren’t in that class of rusher. And those overall offenses had more going for them than Geno Smith’s Jets. Maybe one of them can produce per game, but wondering which one is an extra headache on top as we fight for titles.
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
- W15: at Rams
- W16: Jaguars
- W17: Giants
Williams has had some outstanding performances this season, securing five top-10 half-PPR weekly finishes (and three in the top five). Perhaps the Cowboys will be able to grind out enough drives to continue Williams’ trend of averaging a TD per game.
However, mix the FF playoff opponents with a road date with Seattle in Week 13 before the W14 bye, and there could be significant trouble. Recall how we just laid out Arizona being solid against rushers at times? They held Williams to 56 yards on 24 carries (2.3 YPC)!
The Rams seasonal line is juked, but if Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett are up, then it's trouble. Jacksonville allows a 3.7 YPC and can blow out a defense like Dallas’ to force them into passing mode early. The Jags have also allowed the lowest rushing first-down rate in the league (18.6%).
Chuba Hubbard & Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
- W15: Bengals
- W16: at Steelers
- W17: Seahawks
This starts innocently enough against the Bengals, who have been very generous to opposing rushers, but then the schedule takes a sharp turn. Hubbard might be ceding more work to Brooks than we’re comfortable with to deal with Pittsburgh (3.6 YPC against) and Seattle (3.4). Just have some alternative plans at the ready.
Best Wide Receiver Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Most Favorable WR Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|Broncos
|at LV
|BUF
|at NE
|1st
|Bears
|at BUF
|GB
|DET
|3rd
|Jaguars
|at HOU
|at DAL
|WAS
|4th
Best Fantasy Playoffs WRs
Jaylen Waddle, Courtland Sutton & Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos
- W15: at Raiders
- W16: Bills
- W17: at Patriots
I can feel your eyes rolling, but bear with me. Bo Nix may not be pushing the ball downfield as much as we’d like, but the team is in the middle of the pack in terms of overall run/pass split at 56/44. In terms of aDOT, only Tyler Huntley (5.84) and Patrick Mahomes (5.74) have lower marks than Nix (6.57) of the 35 QBs with five or more games played, per Fantasy Points Data.
But Nix’s 9.4% deep ball rate (20 or more air yards) is 22nd, and his 59.4% rate of targeting WRs is 14th. We just need those stars to align versus cheap screens, as seen in his league-leading 23.8% target rate behind the line of scrimmage. We’re not sure about the Raiders, but the Bills and Pats are capable of putting up a fight to force Nix to play ball.
As for the receiving group itself, those high hopes for Waddle have long since given way to “Do I drop him?” questions. In PPR scoring, their per-game scoring is 9.5 for Bryant, 9.1 for Waddle, and 7.1 for Sutton. Fantasy Points Data also provides Expected Fantasy Points, where they tighten up to 8.8 (Waddle), 8.5 (Bryant), and 8.4 (Sutton).
It’s thin, but those looking for advantages down the stretch for a WR3 or flex play should consider sitting on Waddle or Sutton where dropped. And Bryant makes for a crafty flex add, especially since he shows the best rapport with Nix thus far.
Luther Burden III, Rome Odunze & Kalif Raymond, Chicago Bears
- W15: at Bills
- W16: Packers
- W17: Lions
Chicago could be in three consecutive track meets against these teams as Ben Johnson goes for his high-scoring record books. D'Andre Swift has scored many touchdowns, but these defenses are particularly vulnerable on the back end and could yield massive games from the group.
It won’t come as a shock that Detroit has allowed the most passing plays of 20 or more yards (34). There’s no better way to line yourself up for a big championship game.
Parker Washington, Jakobi Meyers (& Travis Hunter? Brian Thomas Jr.?), Jacksonville Jaguars
- W15: at Texans
- W16: at Cowboys
- W17: Commanders
It’s bizarre to sit here and type out that Houston is one of the most generous secondaries against WRs, but they allow an average of 187.5 yards and 1.1 TDs on 13 catches per game to the group. Dallas (11.7-159.3-1) and Washington (13.3-153.6-1) are also yielding top-10 WR totals.
This writer is skeptical about Washington’s ability to push back, but Houston and Dallas have the offenses to keep us from Jacksonville’s patented “second-half relaxation mode.” P-Wash is a top-10 WR in the first half and a dud in the second. Meyers moves the chains, but hasn’t scored since Week 3.
Could Hunter or BTJ step up by December? Unlikely, but hey. It won't be the schedule that limits them!
Worst Wide Receiver Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Least Favorable WR Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|Chargers
|SF
|at MIA
|KC
|32nd
|Lions
|at MIN
|NYG
|at CHI
|31st
|Patriots
|at KC
|at NYJ
|DEN
|30th
Worst Fantasy Playoffs WRs
Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston & Tre' Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
- W15: 49ers
- W16: at Dolphins
- W17: Chiefs
As if you needed another reason to get cold feet in SoCal, eh? The 49ers have a rather impressive safety group in coverage between Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, and Ji’Ayir Brown (though they need to settle on a set pairing) to complement cornerbacks Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir.
That's 3️⃣ interceptions for the 49ers defense!
LVvsSF on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/dd1BGmWmu7
— NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026
Miami has an emerging force in Chris Johnson, but Miami’s run defense and lower offensive abilities lead to most just running on them. They’re the only team that opponents have rushed more than 50% of the time against. And the Chiefs have Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, and Christian Roland-Wallace shutting down the airspace.
Amon-Ra St. Brown & Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
- W15: at Vikings
- W16: Giants
- W17: at Bears
I doubt anyone is moving off of the Lions, and once again, this isn’t a firm “no” on any lists. However, this may lead you to want more high-risk, high-reward players surrounding your Lion pass-catchers. And if you make it to Week 17 at Chicago, you’ll be leaning on them during their first outdoor game in cold weather of the season.
A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, New England Patriots
- W15: at Chiefs
- W16: at Jets
- W17: Broncos
The Pats have seen flashes from their next generation, but we’re stuck with a bum-knee Brown and Doubs, who should easily be back by the time the playoffs roll around. In half-PPR scoring, the Chiefs’ 18.55 PPG against to WRs trail only Seattle (18.0), sitting comfortably ahead of Minnesota (20.29) in third place.
The Jets (22.61) are eighth-best against them, and Denver (21.8) is fifth. Traveling to Arrowhead Stadium is never fun, and then MetLife and W17 Gillette could be tundras. Can the 2026 Drake Maye, who has 11 interceptions (4% rate vs. 1.6% in ‘25) and a 65.4% completion clip (72% in ‘25), turn it around and handle these defenses?
Best Tight End Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Most Favorable TE Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|Vikings
|DET
|WAS
|at NYJ
|1st
|Giants
|CLE
|at DET
|at DAL
|2nd
|Patriots
|at KC
|at NYJ
|DEN
|3rd
Best Fantasy Playoffs TEs
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
- W15: Lions
- W16: Commanders
- W17: at Jets
Going into Week 10, the Lions and Commanders were the worst two defenses in terms of limiting opposing TEs from big fantasy points. However, the gap between DET and WAS is massive. The Lions have allowed 21.05 PPG, with WAS at “only” 15.84. The gap between them is the same as WAS and the 16th TE defense (SF).
Anyway, Hock gets both before an average Jets team (11.7 PPG against, 13th). Mix in a better QB in Cousins, and we’re cooking. The only thing that could halt the party is if Minnesota’s defense plays so well that the offense can cool out by the third quarter. But even then, they’ve scored a few to reach that point!
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
- W15: Browns
- W16: at Lions
- W17: at Cowboys
With 10 or more targets in four of his last six games, Likely may not be an easy trade target, but we’ll throw up a beacon anyway. Games against Jacksonville, San Francisco, and Seattle in Weeks 11-14 may scare the less faithful away.
A Detroit sighting is an automatic green light, and getting a potential shootout script dome game in Dallas for all of the marbles helps too. Having a TE with the ability to outrun DBs to long TDs is also a plus.
McCarthy throws a SEED to Likely, who does the rest 🔥
WASvsNYG on Prime
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/BhOxhfRGdp
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2026
Hunter Henry & Eli Raridon, New England Patriots
- W15: at Chiefs
- W16: at Jets
- W17: Broncos
Henry and Raridon could benefit from facing teams like the Chiefs and Broncos, who are sturdy overall defensive squads, but have a relative weakness against TEs to lean on. Both of them are in the top six for points allowed to opposing TEs (higher being better for the TE).
Raridon may not come along in time for fantasy relevance come December, but he may see more involvement should Brown’s knee flare up or other injuries mount. Henry has been managing a foot injury lately, but had at least 60 yards or a TD in four straight games before that in Weeks 4-7.
Worst Tight End Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Least Favorable TE Matchups: Weeks 15-17
|Team
|Week 15
Opp
|Week 16 Opp
|Week 17 Opp
|Composite
SOS Rank
|Chiefs
|NE
|SF
|at LAC
|31st
|Eagles
|SEA
|HOU
|at SF
|28th
|Lions
|at MIN
|NYG
|at CHI
|26th
Worst Fantasy Playoff TEs
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- W15: Patriots
- W16: 49ers
- W17: at Chargers
Kelce still carries tremendous name value, but has only scored three TDs over eight games for an offense that can now reliably rush the ball near the goal line. These defenses have all been beaten by either Trey McBride or Brock Bowers thus far, but few others, and 2026 Kelce is not in that class.
Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
- W15: Seahawks
- W16: Texans
- W17: at Giants
The stalwart Eagles TE hasn’t found paydirt since his two-score Week 1 as the Philly offense deals with losses across all positions. Joe Milton III is more exciting than Tanner McKee, but his rushing ability doesn’t help Goedert. Still, his 10 PPR points from Week 9 echo his typical output since returning from injury in Week 5.
We’ll see this team face another four average TE defenses (PIT, DAL, ARI, IND) that could keep Goedert afloat and near his current 75% rostered rate. We’ll learn more about Milton throughout that time, but it’s difficult to envision trusting your Round 1 matchups in Goedert against Seattle.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- W15: at Vikings
- W16: Giants
- W17: at Bears
LaPorta was the half-PPR TE3 through five weeks, but only has a combined 12.5 points in three contests since. (He did speak out about a contract extension and that he’d broken his back for the team, but we doubt that’s a real factor.)
That 4.2 PPG is 36th in that Week 6-9 window, and we’re not here to provide much optimism. The Vikings are the best defense against opposing TEs, and that’s a road tilt, but the Giants and Bears are also bottom-10 matchups for the position. If Detroit doesn’t establish a healthier volume expectation before then, he’ll be very tough to lean on.
Best D/ST Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Best Fantasy Playoffs D/ST Waiver Wire Pickups
Cleveland Browns (25% rostered)
- W15: at Giants
- W16: at Ravens
- W17: Colts
The Browns just popped back onto some fantasy radars after tying a season-high mark with five sacks in Week 9 against New Orleans. The offense has performed better than many expected, though it remains volatile. The defense has slipped a bit, but the overall results are better than expected.
Updating this halfway through the season.
Browns defense with Jim Schwartz and Myles Garrett (2023-25):
Yards per play: 5.0
Sack rate: 8.1%
Third-down defense: 33.8%
Red zone defense: 63.4%
Defensive success rate: 62.7%
EPA per play: -0.15
2026 (nine games):
Yards per play: 5.2
Sack rate: 7.7%
Third-down defense: 39.4%
Red zone defense: 46.7%
Defensive success rate: 59.4%
EPA per play: -0.07
— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 12, 2026
For the most part, they’ve faced average offenses since getting shellacked for 34 points by the Jaguars in Week 1. And their rostered rate is sure to fall between now and the fantasy playoffs thanks to iffy matchups (HOU, CIN) and a Week 11 bye.
Even with the Ravens stabilizing the squad with Jacoby Brissett under center, he’s inconsistent at best and can make errant throws. Mix that in with J.J. McCarthy’s Giants and a Colts team that could have its morale entirely shattered by Week 17, and you’ve got a stew going!
San Francisco 49ers (32% rostered)
- W15: at Chargers
- W16: at Chiefs
- W17: Eagles
This is heavily weighted toward that Chargers date, but there are few more enticing ways to kick off your playoff run, no? Go pick on them before worrying about a Week 16 fill-in to avoid Patrick Mahomes.
And then perhaps you get an erratic Joe Milton III throwing wayward lasers with the team down 20 throughout the second half. The 49ers will be battling for seeding in a gritty NFC West and just posted a five-turnover game against the Raiders in Week 9.
Cincinnati Bengals (43% rostered)
- W15: at Panthers
- W16: at Colts
- W17: Ravens
The Bengals have proven able to generate loads of pressure with a revamped defensive line, which will push Bryce Young, Daniel Jones/Anthony Richardson Sr., and Jacoby Brissett into risky plays.
This is a team that held the juggernaut Jaguars to 22 points back in Week 4, but also allowed the Titans to hang 36 in a shootout. We can evaluate them further down the stretch, where only one truly tough opponent remains (KC in Week 14).
Worst D/ST Fantasy Playoff Schedules
Least Favorable DST Matchups: Weeks 15-17
Chicago Bears
- W15: at Bills
- W16: Packers
- W17: Lions
The Bears hit their bye with all sorts of defensive buzz after acquiring star DT Jeffrey Simmons, who helped them rack up seven sacks in the last two games. And while they’ll enjoy one more cushy game against the Saints in Week 11, it gets considerably more difficult from there.
Not only will they face a top trio of offenses in the playoffs, but they’ll also have their first game against Detroit and tussle with the Jags in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively. A Week 14 road date with the Dolphins will be fun, but this is extremely rough sailing on the whole.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- W15: at Texans
- W16: at Cowboys
- W17: Commanders
Jacksonville was the most active team during the trade deadline, making three trades that all bolstered the defense. They snagged turnover-machine Jessie Bates III from the Falcons and picked up a pair of DTs following DaVon Hamilton’s season-ending injury.
Though they will continue to make fantasy friends in the coming weeks (at TEN, at NYG, TEN), Week 13 sees them turn the corner. They’ll go to Chicago before hosting Pittsburgh, and then our playoff schedule opens at Houston. This talented bunch may still be able to dominate the Texans and Cowboys (Washington being less imposing), but it’s far from ideal.
Houston Texans
- W15: Jaguars
- W16: at Eagles
- W17: at Packers
On the flip side of that, you’ve got a universally-rostered Texans D who will obviously have to contend with that frightful Jacksonville offense in Week 15. We’d play them against Joe Milton III in the semifinal week, but you’re not trusting them in Lambeau with how Jordan Love has been airing it out, are you?
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